Wednesday June 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
citizen817, that would be a GREAT table to have for Holiday meals (Thanksgiving and Christmas, etc.).
source: icr.org
Evie’s words and music should not be forgotten.
“Why Complain”
Where can I find a timeline for Monday’s events in DC? I know the Rose Garden speech ended at 6:50pm. I know the DC curfew was 7pm. What time did the cops move people back from Lafayette? I see MSM saying police just fired smoke bombs at peaceful protestors around 6:30 for no reason. Then I read at WSJ that the cops told them to move back via loud speaker and didn’t fire smoke bombs till right at 7pm. I also read the “peaceful protesters” were throwing frozen water bottles and glass bottles at police but can’t find a video. I’m interested in clearing up the events from Monday night in DC. 😇
Just ‘cuz I like that guitar.
(The song’s nice, too.)
Damn! That’s a Great Song. Thanks for sharing!
Gets better every time I listen to it. It’s that kind of song.
It’s been Way Too Long since I listened to that song. Thanks again. .
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
My oldest lo seeking serikous sresearch articles on crime statistics by race, ethnicity, age, social factors and economic attainment . At one time the FBI UCR had a very logical and easily perused format of this sort of information but then #44 happened . I’m certain there’s still on-going research in these areas by serious statisticians and social problem investigators We’d apprciate any sjugesstons for sources and/or researchers yo0u might know of .
Grace And Debt
by Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“Now to him that worketh is the reward not reckoned of grace, but of debt.
“But to him that worketh not, but believeth on Him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness” (Rom. 4:4,5).
As we look back at all the Old Testament types: the physical types, the narratives, the sacrifices, we exclaim: “The cross was not an accident, nor an afterthought on God’s part: He had it in mind all the while.” Surely Paul was right when he said of believers that “[God] hath saved us and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to His own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began” (II Tim. 1:9).
It is on the basis of the cross, typified all through the Old Testament, that God now saves us by grace through faith alone, and the types show that this was indeed His eternal purpose. Furthermore salvation should be by grace through faith.
As our text, above, declares: if man could earn his salvation it would be the payment of a debt, not the bestowal of a gift — and God will never be indebted to anyone. He will never be in a position where He owes us, sinners, a debt. Nor will He ever allow us to disgrace ourselves and annoy others by our boasting about how we earned eternal life. But He can, on the basis of the penalty paid at Calvary, bestow salvation as a free gift. This is why we read:
“The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life, through Jesus Christ, our Lord” (Rom. 6:23).
“It is the gift of God, not of works, lest any man should boast” (Eph. 2:8,9).
God owed Abraham nothing, but seeing his faith He said, in effect: “This man believes Me; I will count his faith for righteousness” (Gen. 15:6). And this He still does for those who trust Him, only He has now revealed the basis for this action: Christ’s payment for sins at Calvary. This is why, in Romans 4:5, He forbids works for salvation and declares that the believer’s faith is “counted for righteousness.”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/grace-and-debt/
