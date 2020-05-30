President Trump Delivers Remarks to NASA SpaceX Group After Successful Launch – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

After the successful manned launch of the NASA SpaceX mission to the International Space Station President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks to the audience at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Anticipated start time 5:00pm ET.
Our Country really needed this win.
And the President knew this as well.
Amen to that. May God bless the courageous atronaunts and our nation. Let’s love each other for what we have in common and not beat each other up over our differences. MAGA!
Amen!!!
I think this is the happiest I have ever seen Mike Pence. And he (and everyone there — POTUS, Musk, NASA head, DeSantis) deserves it.
After Barry shut down our space program, these guys stuck their neck out and worked hard for this day. And they got it done.
As Snarky said above, America really needed this today and the team delivered.
Yes very uplifting..same as JFK speech to deliver man to the moon within decade..I believe VSG/ESG PDJT will delivery man to the Mars before 2025 – boyhood dream of director of APOLLO-Wernher von Braun…today is gooood start…
Good job VP Pence
After days blasting POTUS for not addressing the violence and calming fears, MSNBC and CNN do not cover this speech. They are accomplices.
We needed this win today and we needed this speech by our President today.
Incredible speech from President Trump. He loves this country.
I dont know who the man was that spoke before VP Pence but he was so animated, his love for the Space program was heartfelt cool and exciting
yay spacex and Mr. Musk
glad to see it’s Cape “Canaveral” again
… just sayin’
yup!
Proud of our American astronauts.. darn right!
We are BACK!!
MAGA is on stage
