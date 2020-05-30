President Trump Delivers Remarks to NASA SpaceX Group After Successful Launch – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on May 30, 2020 by

After the successful manned launch of the NASA SpaceX mission to the International Space Station President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks to the audience at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.  Anticipated start time 5:00pm ET.

White House Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkNBC News Livestream

  1. Snarky 1958 says:
    May 30, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Our Country really needed this win.

  2. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 30, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    I think this is the happiest I have ever seen Mike Pence. And he (and everyone there — POTUS, Musk, NASA head, DeSantis) deserves it.

    After Barry shut down our space program, these guys stuck their neck out and worked hard for this day. And they got it done.

    As Snarky said above, America really needed this today and the team delivered.

    • sejmon333535208 says:
      May 30, 2020 at 5:28 pm

      Yes very uplifting..same as JFK speech to deliver man to the moon within decade..I believe VSG/ESG PDJT will delivery man to the Mars before 2025 – boyhood dream of director of APOLLO-Wernher von Braun…today is gooood start…

  3. bcsurvivor2 says:
    May 30, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    Good job VP Pence

  4. Niagara Frontier says:
    May 30, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    After days blasting POTUS for not addressing the violence and calming fears, MSNBC and CNN do not cover this speech. They are accomplices.

  5. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 30, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Incredible speech from President Trump. He loves this country.

  6. bcsurvivor2 says:
    May 30, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    I dont know who the man was that spoke before VP Pence but he was so animated, his love for the Space program was heartfelt cool and exciting

  7. bcsurvivor2 says:
    May 30, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    yay spacex and Mr. Musk

  8. nimrodman says:
    May 30, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    glad to see it’s Cape “Canaveral” again
    … just sayin’

  9. bcsurvivor2 says:
    May 30, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Proud of our American astronauts.. darn right!
    We are BACK!!

  10. bcsurvivor2 says:
    May 30, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    MAGA is on stage

