NASA SpaceX Crew Dragon – Falcon 9 Rocket Launch – 3:22pm EDT Livestreams…

Posted on May 30, 2020 by

History will unfold today as NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station. This mission marks the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011 that humans will fly to the space station from U.S. soil.  Targeted Launch Time 3:22 pm EDT  – Livestreams Ongoing

NASA and SpaceX are providing live coverage from launch to arrival at the space station. Teams are targeting an instantaneous window of 3:22 pm EDT for the launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Crew Dragon is scheduled to dock to the space station May 31st.

NASA Livestream LinkSpaceX Livestream LinkCSPAN Livestream Link

  1. billrla says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Seven decades of U.S. space flight (plus or minus). Amazing. To be here for most of it is such a great feeling.

    Reply
    • delighteddeplorable says:
      May 30, 2020 at 3:47 pm

      Yes, Bill. For us BOOMERS, today’s launch is especially sweet.

      Reply
      • mycroftxxx000 says:
        May 30, 2020 at 4:05 pm

        Was six yrs young when Alan Shepard launched.
        Sweet memories. I have seen a daytime Shuttle launch and and a night time Shuttle launch. Night launch was absolutely stunning!

        Reply
        • John Carifidy says:
          May 30, 2020 at 5:08 pm

          I will never forget July 20, 1969. I was eight years old, in Denver on vacation with my parents. We watched the moon landing in our motel, while I are Baskin-Robbins raspberry ice cream. Mom wouldn’t let me swim, because somebody’s dog was in the pool. It’s funny, the little things a person remembers. I’ll remember this day as the day I watched Space-X Dragon launch and spilled cheese dip on my shirt.

          Reply
  2. simplewins says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    I went outside and even with the some cloud cover here in Melbourne, I saw that long red tail. Unbelievable. Watched the coverage on FNC. Dumbass Cavuto was talking as the engine landed on the drone. What a great Day!!!

    Reply
  3. L4grasshopper says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    For me, it is just amazing that they land the first stage on a ship so that the thing can be used again! Watching that happen was, in a way, more exciting than the launch.

    Reply
  4. bcsurvivor2 says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Looking at the feed..I wish they would tell us what parts of the earth we are seeing

    Reply
  5. delighteddeplorable says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    C-SPAN reporting 10M people watching live. USA!!!!

    Reply
  6. donnyvee says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    They made it look easy.

    Reply
  7. Harry Caray says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Why weren’t they wearing their COVID masks?

    Reply
  8. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Jim Bridenstein— President Trump was the first president to watch US astronauts on a brand new rocket launch.

    Reply
  9. millwright says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    1542: All I can say is WOW !!! Watching the return of the Merlin 1st stage was a confirming moment for my confidence in the capactiy and ability of the American people and our free enterprise system to succeed – in spectacular fashion ! As a old space fan I’m particularly struck by the manifold real time camera shots from around the spacecraft . America is back in the space launch business as a private enterprise .

    Reply
  10. montanamel says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    HELLO BOYS………. WE’RE BACKkkkkkkkkkkkk….

    A great day for/of MAGA.

    Reply
  11. California Joe says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    So, George Floyd didn’t die from suffocation or asphyxiatio! Cause of death awaiting toxicology results but suspect recent narcotics, cgronic heart and artery issues. Why is police officer being charged when the knee hold down is taught in the police academy by experts and is used a thousand times a day across the United States when dealing with drugged out career criminals like Floyd!

    https://www-washingtonexaminer-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/medical-examiner-concludes-george-floyd-didnt-die-of-asphyxia?amp_js_v=a3&amp_gsa=1&_amp=true&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=15908669422360&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&ampshare=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washingtonexaminer.com%2Fnews%2Fmedical-examiner-concludes-george-floyd-didnt-die-of-asphyxia

    Reply
    • 335blues says:
      May 30, 2020 at 3:51 pm

      Because the marxists in our country are trying to incite a race war
      to destroy us.

      Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      May 30, 2020 at 3:55 pm

      A decent lawyer will have a field day.

      Reply
    • 1stgoblyn says:
      May 30, 2020 at 4:08 pm

      Off topic, but I’m responding anyway.
      It really does not matter what evidence/information comes out after the fact, the agitators heard all they needed to hear. All the other white police officer-on-black criminal deaths (think Mike Brown, Trayvon Martin, Frankie Gray, Philando Castile, Alton Sterling and others), that initially were broadcast as police brutality/racism, and later after all the facts were revealed showed the LEO acted properly, are still cited as white racism/police brutality. Now, back to the launch.

      Reply
    • fractionalexponent says:
      May 30, 2020 at 4:47 pm

      The thread topic is “NASA SpaceX Crew Dragon”. Please give us a break.

      Reply
  12. James F says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    It was refreshing to see them actually giving the Trump administration the credit they deserve.

    Reply
    • doyouseemyvision says:
      May 30, 2020 at 4:31 pm

      Wasn’t that refreshing??! The NASA director did a good job at praising the President, too, specifically mentioning the NASA program went dormant in 2011!

      Reply
      • TreeClimber says:
        May 30, 2020 at 4:52 pm

        I loved how he automatically assumed Trump would still be President in 2024, had to catch himself and say “potentially” but it was already there. 😀

        Reply
  13. Jenevive says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    Where is FLOTUS I thought she was going?

    Reply
    • Ninja7 says:
      May 30, 2020 at 4:03 pm

      Jenevive, On the NASA feed here, they ran a recap of the Launch, There appeared a 10 sec clip with POTUS, FLOTUS and someone else outside looking as the Launch occurred (probably the VP was the third person)

      Reply
  14. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    Mars ain’t the kind of place to raise your kids
    In fact it’s cold as hell
    And there’s no one there to raise them if you did
    And all this science I don’t understand
    It’s just my job five days a week
    A rocket man, a rocket man

    Reply
  15. The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    What a day!

    The black community is turning on the white leftist democrat and fake news for the first time in our lifetimes… and America just showed its strength and ingenuity and greatness through this wonderfully successful and inspiring launch.

    Today… for the first time in a long time… with the Flynn stuff coming out… white liberal democrat getting their comeuppance, and the USA getting back to being the undisputed leader of space exploration… i feel the genie is out of the bottle and there is not putting it back.

    Expect a 40 state landslide… but even more so… massive, sweeping, revolutionary changes in all things political, economical and racial. All in a good way.

    MAGA

    Reply
    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      May 30, 2020 at 4:04 pm

      People need a good old fashioned heart to heart talk with themselves. How can I be a better person within my home. Don’t worry about next door. If everybody takes care of their part/house then we get better. We have to get back to where the percentage of good people is higher than the not so good. We’re losing the percentage battle and it damn well is showing.

      Reply
      • Tl Howard says:
        May 30, 2020 at 4:12 pm

        Until America gets back to the nuclear family, gets back to having kids, the society is in trouble.

        We have see what happened when the black father no longer was in the home.

        We have seen what divorce in white families has wrought.

        We see what postponing marriage has led to.

        We see what the pressures are of single moms raising children.

        Hollywood, sad to say, is the one industry who could make it cool again to be a dad, a mom, an intact family. Pop culture has been ruled by rap. Thing of rap lyrics.

        SAd.

        Reply
      • JG3 says:
        May 30, 2020 at 4:15 pm

        AMEN!!!

        Reply
        • Mariposa323 says:
          May 30, 2020 at 4:52 pm

          Absolutely ! The first building block of civil society : the Family ! The image of the Holy Trinity which the Enemy hates and constantly tries to destroy it ! Tomorrow is Pentecost Sunday , May there be an outpouring of the Holy Spirit like never before to bring healing to the human family in this country and every country in the world !

          Reply
  16. fred5678 says:
    May 30, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    My perspective — started reading science fiction in 6th grade. Three years later, in 9th grade, Sputnik is launched — now space flight is no longer science fiction. Then an engineering degree and taking several computer science courses, That summer after graduation — 1965 — got a job at Hughes Space Systems as a programmer for Surveyor Lunar Lander, while my brother-in-law was working on Apollo at North American. We both ended up working on Project Corona — our nation’s first spy satellite, classified until 1995.

    Watching SpaceX’s precision landing of the first stage back on Earth reminds me of the many covers of science fiction magazines showing spaceships landing on other planets. Very cool.

    Reply
    • mycroftxxx000 says:
      May 30, 2020 at 4:13 pm

      Amazing how much gadgetry of what I read as a child in the fifties and sixties in SF is now common place. Water beds. Microwave oven. Cellphones. Lasers. Space stations. Satellites…………….Doesn’t even scratch the surface.

      Reply
  17. maggiemoowho says:
    May 30, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    To everyone who watched this launch on TV, you all saw more than we did here. We could hear it, but clouds moved in and we didn’t get to see a darn thing, so I had to run into the house and rewind FOX to watch it😄🤣🤣.

    Reply
  18. Summer says:
    May 30, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    It was exhilarating. I was jumping in front of TV like a kid. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Where was Melania, by the way? She was supposed to be there. Anyone know what happened?

    Reply
    • Lady in Red says:
      May 30, 2020 at 5:18 pm

      She was outside on a roof or deck with PDJT and VP Pence. Was watching NASA live steaming and they showed it after the lauch wrap. “Best moments” segment. It was them watching the exact moment of take-off.

      Reply
      • Lady in Red says:
        May 30, 2020 at 5:25 pm

        I just check pics, it wasn’t Melania. Someone else. I guess I was just too giddy as I was watching and it was a super quick shot.

        Reply
  19. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 30, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Fox News has a split screen. A Manned US launch = Winners And rioting = Losers.

    OMG! Diana Perino’s lead story is about riots not the historic launch.

    Reply
  20. carterzest says:
    May 30, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Reply
  21. Sunshine says:
    May 30, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Really exceptional to watch. A feel-good event that should unite all Americans.

    Reply
  22. The Boss says:
    May 30, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Great to see our space program doing what it should be doing after being relegated by the muslim metrosexual to exploring (unsuccessfully) for Islam’s contributions to civilization. JFK must be smiling from on high.

    Reply
  23. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    May 30, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    First we paid the Russians to transport us to the ISS, now we’re paying Elon Musk to do it. That doesn’t seem to be much different than outsourcing our manufacturing capability to China. What’s next? Relegate reproduction to foreign baby mills?

    We need to get NASA on track and self reliant.

    Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      May 30, 2020 at 4:15 pm

      You want MORE government?

      Reply
      • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
        May 30, 2020 at 4:25 pm

        No, I want a space program that isn’t reliant on foreign powers OR self serving billionaires angling to bilk taxpayers for profit. SCREW Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos AND Richard Branson. They’re not doing this out of any sense of National Pride or civic responsibility. Why mingle OUR money with theirs for THEIR profit?

        Reply
        • Tl Howard says:
          May 30, 2020 at 4:30 pm

          If you haven’t learned anything from the last three years, you’ll never learn: bureaucrats in a government aren’t out to do things for National Pride.

          Reply
    • Jase says:
      May 30, 2020 at 4:44 pm

      Haven’t you learned anything in life?
      Even with a profit margin built in, private enterprise does it faster, cheaper and better than Government every time.
      If Musk wasn’t involved with this, you’d be watching live broadcasts of the bureaucrats on the sub-committee arguing over calling for environmental studies on what colour to paint the door handles on the service truck.
      Lighten up Francis.

      Reply
    • fractionalexponent says:
      May 30, 2020 at 5:18 pm

      First we went to the moon.
      Then we launched the Hubble telescope.
      But it had a vision problem.
      So we sent a Space Shuttle & repaired it.
      And sent probes to Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto.
      Then two Shuttles crashed.
      Then Obama wanted NASA to promote Islam sensitivity.
      Then we got entrepreneurs Trump & Musk.

      Elon Musk named his car after one of my heroes, Nikola Tesla who invented 3 phase electricity in his head, a gift of God if you will.

      Reply
  24. Publius2016 says:
    May 30, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    INSPIRING!

    MAGA!!

    Next stop Moon then Mars!!!

    Reply
  25. fred5678 says:
    May 30, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Footnote to history: George Soros did not donate any of his billions to SpaceX and was not involved in today’s launch. He chose to contribute to a parallel program.

    Reply
    • fred5678 says:
      May 30, 2020 at 4:41 pm

      Just to be clear, Soros’ parallel program was NOT another space program. They don’t wear space suits, they wear masks — long before CCP virus masks were fashionable.

      Reply
  26. visage13 says:
    May 30, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    I am beyond thrilled. Growing up in FL I was able to go to an Atlantis space shuttle launch and then see the fire and trails in the sky on clear days. Today was too cloudy for me to see but what an amazing thing for the space coast. Obama made promises he never kept and after the shuttle program ended that was it for the space program. Thanks Obama.
    I am thankful the United States is open for space business once again. Thank you Elon Musk!!!

    Reply
    • czarowniczy says:
      May 30, 2020 at 4:29 pm

      Coming up on 10 years from the last shuttle flight and NASA’s still working on its ‘latest ‘launch vehicle. In that time Space has developed an entire launch and docking system that is reusable and is looking at its own moon mission. And government thinks it can do a better job of regulating business than the free market can.

      Reply
  27. czarowniczy says:
    May 30, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    BTW, this launch being as close to Memorial Day and signaling the end of our reliance on the Soyuz carries its own poignancy and irony.

    Story around the business was that, early on, the Russian’s life support systems on their early manned capsules was crap. Each time a manned capsule went up it was a coin toss if the crew would survive.

    The US was letting military who’d worked in sensitive positions go to Vietnam and fly combat missions, especially over the North – remember BAT-66? One of those fighter pilots had been with NASA working on designing life support for the Apollo systems, and he was shot down over the North. He was listed as aPOW and mysteriously (as did others) ‘disappeared’ out of the Northern POW system, never to be seen again.

    That was just before the Russian had a sudden and suspiciously-NASA-looking upgrade to the life supports in their capsules, so NASA-like that future engineers looking at them said they looked like metric versions of the US systems. Suspicious…

    I don’t know his name though I have some resources to check it, but he was one of a number of Vietnam POWs who disappeared into the Russian and Chinese systems, never to be seen or heard of again, part of the price we paid for ‘peace with honor and one of the people who kept our astronauts safe on their Russian taxi flights.

    Reply
  29. Tornarosa says:
    May 30, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    Was watching the launch on Spacex with NASA on the pic in pic. NASA was a full minute behind the Spacex feed, plus audio from Spacex had the astronauts live. I was thinking of it going in as a big event, like the Indy 500, but was unprepared for the emotional gut punch as the bird got off clean. Subconscious memories of what the Traitor-in-Chief did to our space program and all of us.
    My son and gs got to watch from Titusville, clear shot across the Cape, could see the gantry tower and rocket launch live. Said it was REALLY loud.

    America Rocks! Enjoyed watching the NASA project mgr tell how he found out about the land a man on the moon by 2024 program in the SOTU, and realized that meant HIM. He was choked up with emotion expressing the support PT gave him compared to Zero.

    America needed this Bigly. Spacex is having live coverage over the next 19 hrs leading up to the dramatic docking tomorrow am. Rioters are sucking hind tit in the news cycle. PT tweeted 80% coming from out of state, mainly burning and looting black businesses.

    Reply
    • Monadnock says:
      May 30, 2020 at 5:00 pm

      I was very pleased to hear Bridenstine credit PDJT with supporting this effort AND for recognizing the fact that being on-site for the launch was, for the President, a demonstration of having real skin in the game… can’t help but wonder if he’s as aware as we are of how the news media would have hung a launch failure (a la Challenger) around PDJT’s neck…

      I love this President more and more 🙂

      Reply
  30. bisonlj (@bisonlj) says:
    May 30, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    A hint to Communist China: hire many “journalists” to publish articles on CNN, NYT, WaPO, Bloomberg… to accuse NASA of lacking diversity and being white superemeist: All astronauts are white, no black, no muslin, to ask NASA, SpaceX to appoint a Diversity Officer, to paint “BLM” on every Falcon and Dragon…

    Reply
  31. TreeClimber says:
    May 30, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    We were watching on the NASA site – we’ve still got the feed going, actually – some absolutely amazing views of the Earth. Right now they’re doing the manual test flight. It’s all just absolutely incredible. First launch I’ve ever watched. My two-year-old sat on my lap and pointed at the rocket as it flew. (He’s wearing an astronaut shirt in honor of the day.) Indescribable, beyond words. Just an amazing feeling. And so so glad they made it out-atmo safely!

    Reply
  33. LisaG (@LisaGinNZ) says:
    May 30, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    Thank you Sundance an everyone at Treehouse for your live links! We watched it live here in NZ via your links. Very much appreciated… the launch was AWESOME!

    Reply
  34. Tornarosa says:
    May 30, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    Spacex has released an online docking simulation so we can practice and fly along with Bob & Doug as they dock tomorrow. You have 19 hrs to become proficient. Sort of like a night carrier landing
    https://iss-sim.spacex.com/

    Reply
