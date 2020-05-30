May 30th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1227

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
No way that the House will vote to revoke their 230 exemptions.
No need, he has his pen and his phone…
“Til then we will regulate…”
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Transition Going into Greatness ” —- 🇺🇸* USA **
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “Give ear, O Lord, to my prayer;
And attend to the voice of my supplications.
In the day of my trouble I will call upon You,
For You will answer me.” 🌟 —-Psalm 86:6-7
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ It’s happening…President Trump is going to give WHO’s fund to other organizations
✅ Patriots are defending President Trump against battery of lies
✅ DNI Ratcliffe declassified Flynn/Kislyak’s phone transcript and gave it to Capitol Hill
✅ War of the Words…Twitter Patriots fight back with truth
✅ Truth is coming out!
✅ Plans for possible selection of Biden’s VP candidates is crumbling..Who will be Next in line? Will Smelly Swalwell make a run for VP?
✅ Rep Matt Gaetz plans to file a FEC Complaint against Twitter
✅ AG William Barr: “The Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis.”
✅ Voter Fraud still being exposed…keep praying, Treeper Prayer Warriors..
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for Guardian Angels surrounding President Trump & MAGA Team at all times.
— for safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Kennedy Space Center for Space X Launch (All in ET…Dep WH at 12:10pm—Viewing at 3:15pm–Speak at 5pm ***Arr back at WH at 8:15pm)
— for safety in America–Deep State and their demons are on the loose
— America acknowledge that BLM and Antifa are also enemies of all Americans.
— all Dems choosing to stay home using proxy voting/remote voting, be shamed
— Remote voting idea to backfire and crumble..Patriots, let your lazy Reps know they should not be paid for not showing up for work
— for original Flynn 302 form to show up soon
— for “Judge” Sullivan to get boomerang treatment
— for Voter IDs to be created and approved for Nov 3, 2020 elections.
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray Americans file lawsuits against state gov’ts
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 41M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met, and not be tempted to remain unemployed if they do have a job waiting for them
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 194/450-500 miles of WALL
— pray for strength and healing for Rush Limbaugh and others fighting cancer
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus and other flu–for quick healing
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Truth Will Win ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Protecting the innovations, creations, and inventions that power our country are vital to our economic prosperity and national security.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, May 30, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 157 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Yea, God !
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence, then forward to an Independent Country.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
If only we could trade our anti American demons for the Hong Kong patriots!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you grandma🙏
Yea, God !
And this is the confidence that we have in Him, that, if we ask any thing according to His will, He heareth us:
And if we know that He hear us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of Him. 1 John 5:14,15 KJV (JG3)
Amen !
Grandma, God Bless you for praying and teaching me….I am way too slow a learner, or maybe it’s just that you get better and better and better at it. Many thanks for always being here!.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Praying !
Donald’s Bible
LikeLiked by 6 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/29/may-29th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1226/comment-page-1/#comment-8268549)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 5/29/20
Note: All of today’s posts are about Fisher’s continued work in on the 400M, 31 mile project in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona. Some of the mountain footage may be in question as to whether it is Fisher. I believe they are but I can’t yet explain some of discrepancies described below.
– Article (April 28) posted to help determine whether all of the photos/videos below are of Fisher’s crews. The mountain footage is in question:
New Drone Footage Shows Damage From Trump’s Wall in Remote Arizona Wildlands
– Maps of Fisher’s 400M, 31 mile border wall project in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge and surrounding area.
• 2 CBP maps and a Google map. (I marked one map, noting the location of the 31 mile project as identified, though not explicitly named, by CBP.)
– Aerial photos and videos of Fisher’s crew clearing land, building roads, and constructing border wall on above project.
(Courtesy of open borders group, Center for Biological Diversity.)
• 2 high quality drone videos for above project (links only). 1st video on the flat and 2nd in the mountains.
• 1 Facebook post with part of the 2nd video above.
• 11 photos from above project.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M/800 foot, the 400M/31 mile, and the 1.28B/42 mile contracts for wall in Arizona; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet). (Details)
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Article. This organization is anti-wall so feel free to ignore the bias. My purpose in posting this article is to determine whether the mountain construction footage mentioned in this article is taking place in Fisher’s 31 mile project inside the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge. If it does, then the all of the following videos and photos are of Fisher’s crew.
New Drone Footage Shows Damage From Trump’s Wall in Remote Arizona Wildlands – 4/28/20
https://biologicaldiversity.org/w/news/press-releases/new-drone-footage-shows-damage-from-trumps-wall-in-remote-arizona-wildlands-2020-04-28/
Excerpts:
– New drone footage shows border-wall construction blasting through a wildlife refuge and mountain range in one of the most remote regions of the United States…
– The wall is being built through the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, home to the endangered Sonoran pronghorn, and the rugged Tinajas Altas Mountains in the Barry M. Goldwater Bombing Range east of Yuma, Arizona.
– The construction has forever altered the centuries-old Camino del Diablo, or Devil’s Highway. The ancient trade route, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was traveled by Native Americans, explorers, miners and missionaries like Father Eusebio Kino. Once a forbidding, high-clearance trail, the Camino has been bulldozed and bladed by construction crews into a major thoroughfare.
Photo caption: “Wall construction in the Tinajas Altas Mountains.”
(Looking at the maps below, the Tinajas Altas Mountains are further to the west of the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge and not part of the refuge. I marked Fisher’s 31 mile wall project on the CPB map below and the project line doesn’t appear to extend that far west into the Tinajas Altas Mountains. So the wall footage below on the flat is definitely Fisher’s wall, but I’m uncertain about whether it’s Fisher that is building the road in the mountains. Maybe it’s part of the Cabeza Prieta Mountains, not the Tinajas Altas Mountains. I’ll have to study the topography and photos in more detail to see if the photographer identified the mountains accurately. Or perhaps Fisher had their 31 mile project extended to include the Tinajas Altas Mountains. Contracts are no longer announced so that is possible.)
just wondering if any of that bombing from the Barry Goldwater Bombing Range ever bothered those pronghorns?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maps of Fisher’s 400M, 31 mile border wall project and surrounding area.
CBP Map: https://www.cbp.gov/border-security/along-us-borders/border-wall-system?utm_source=redirects&utm_medium=https%3A//www.cbp.gov/borderwallsystem&utm_campaign=border_wall
1: (CBP Map) – I marked the 31 mile stretch where Fisher’s 400M border wall project is likely located.
2: (CBP Map) – Larger view showing surrounding area.
3: Google map for those who wish to look at different terrain, pan, or zoom in/out. Compare with above map for location of Fisher’s project. Map link is preset to “Terrain” option as it’s easiest to identify mountain features on. Switch to “Satellite” option by clicking bottom left icon.
https://www.google.com/maps/@32.1404888,-113.3747308,10z/data=!5m1!1e4?hl=en
I just wanted to thank you once again for all these wall updates.
When this is all done, you should write the history of the Trump wall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Glad you’re enjoying them Robert ~
I was thinking it would make a great reality TV show. Imagine if Tommy Fisher had his own film crew following him this whole time and released the series when the wall was complete. Here’s hoping… lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right. People love to watch things getting built and the problems they need to solve. I think that’s even truer now when so many people don’t work work their hands these days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fisher Sand & Gravel Co.’s 31 mile border wall project
(Still questionable who is working in the mountain footage.)
– Aerial photos and videos of crews clearing land, building roads, and constructing border wall on their 400M (31 mile) border wall project in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
– I don’t know which part of this 31 mile project contains the 7.6M (800 feet) contract modification. Obviously, Fisher has built well beyond 800 feet of wall.
– Source: Center for Biological Diversity. This organization is against the border wall but they took excellent video footage and photos.
– Footage probably taken around the end of April 2020.
Drone footage:
1: High quality video of border wall construction on flat area.
https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/resourcespace/pages/view.php?ref=13429&k=92ef6f7763&search=%21collection1202+&offset=0&order_by=collection&sort=ASC&archive=
2: High quality video of land prep and border wall construction in rugged mountains terrain.
https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/resourcespace/pages/view.php?ref=13428&k=92ef6f7763&search=%21collection1202+&offset=0&order_by=collection&sort=ASC&archive=
3: Here is a shorter embedded version of the 2nd video.
Drone Video I saw was spectacular, as was the accompanying music. How good was it? I cried through the whole thing, thinking about what the President and all the Workers have had to endure for OUR safety. STUNNING Video
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think I know the video you are talking about.
I believe it’s this one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piVd_6VPpyM
Great video ~
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s it. I sent the link to everyone I know, but now, right near it on You Tube is this:
Man Climbs Over Trump’s Border Wall | NowThis
He used a rope ladder and indeed did climb over it, or is that some trick of photography?
Why are some parts black and other parts not?
Thanks for being here, Stillwater.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They climbed over and both were arrested on the other side a short time later. No wall in impenetrable. It’s designed to stop the masses and give BP time to respond for those fit individuals that do make it over. The additional layers of wall tech improve the odds of apprehending the illegals. Border patrol officer did a followup to this video at that location explaining what happened.
LikeLike
phew! Thanks for explaining, Stillwater.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Continued…
(Zooming in on photos: First, go full screen on browser, click on photo to zoom in once, then “Ctrl +” or “Ctrl -” to further zoom in or out. Alternatively, to zoom in deeper, first go full screen, reduce size with “Ctrl -” as far as possible, then click on photo to zoom in once, then “Ctrl +” as far as possible. Then drag side/bottom bars to any portion of photo. For some reason, the smaller you reduce it initially, the more you can zoom in later.)
Photos:
1: I count 4 sections of wall (looks like old wall when zoomed in) and 1 CAT on the mountain in the center (See photos #6-8) and 1 CAT on the mountain far right (See photos #3, 4, 9-11) for closeup. No CATs with bollard hanger though.
2:
3: Crews have to be part mountain goat to work on the edge of cliffs like this. 😀
4:
5: I discovered that the photo I found of the long stretch of wall I posted a couple days ago was taken from the opening shot of the first video above.
Additional screenshots of Center for Biological Diversity video #2 above.
6:
7:
8: Closeup of CAT with hydraulic hammer.
9: Same CAT as in photo #3.
10:
11: I can’t imagine working on the edge of these cliffs.
Dear Stillwater, my Let’s Roll America video reporting tour which Sundance featured 10 days ago, will pass through AZ, NM and Texas. I’d like to do a story about the wall somewhere along the way. I need your ideas and recommendations. Maybe we can meet up for an interview. Anyone else with suggestions, please chime in — either here or you via email at spirovideo@aol.com. Thanks. John
Praying and Praising !
LikeLiked by 4 people
In case you didn’t listen to the President’s presser and it’s subject matter, here is a transcript
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/donald-trump-press-conference-transcript-on-china-hong-kong-and-the-who
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is heartbreaking for the people who have built a life and businesses in Minneapolis, only to see it ripped apart – as in video I saw on the Twitter page for “Former Democrats for Trump”
If I understand this correctly, what I have read and heard over recent years, is that George Soros has paid for the rioters and “demonstrators” that have brought so much anarchy, damage and set up those areas for despair and depression.
Doesn’t that make George Soros a supreme racist? To go in and destroy black communities?
Doesn’t that qualify him to be like a Grand Kleagle in the KKK?
These horrible anarchists burning down commujnities are doing the work of the KKK!
Doesn’t that just make him a criminal?
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s a “Help” page on Twitter that tells you all the rules these days. Obviously Jack Dorsey thinks someone made him king. The real fact is that the Liberals are getting more and more desperate as November nears, because every day makes it more clear they haven’t got a chance of winning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perfect. Cue the lib heads explosion!
LikeLike
I don’t know Minnesota that well, but I have to think these riots have lost the demonrats the Iron Range area of the state.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even sadder is the possibility the rioters and looters were hired thugs from outside MSP . Rumors have truckers reporting the trucks stops in the region are rife with OOS travelers congregating . Haven’t we seen this before in, say, Charlottesville VA and Fergeson, MO to list but two ?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t forget they are getting flown in too!
All masterminded by Furher O and his Supreme Master Sorearae!
The Furher has declared war on America
LikeLiked by 2 people
American Patriot;
The WAR was STARTED many, many years ago, …but “declaring” war is so old school, went out with WW2, remember?
Nobody DECLARES war, anymore.
We ARE in a WAR, but PDJT was the only one who recognised it, and has fought back against the enemy.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s just so special……….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Zombie-esque…or is that zomboid?
I do not wish to be zombist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m pretty sure people that don’t like Trump still know that he gets things done. Not sure what she does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr is coming for her!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Barack Obama says America is a racist country.
America elected Obama. an African American male, as President TWICE.
And the black male that was elected President of the United States twice whines and moans about how black men can’t get ahead in America.
Give me a break.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No
He has declared war on America
He is peed he has been exposed, and, that his minions are going to face justice.
He knows those documents lead to him
LikeLike
Speaking of peed, has anyone commented on the stream the video showed Trickling out under the cop car?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whoa, Taylor’s not so swift!
LikeLike
She’s wishful thinking here!
LikeLike
Taylor will vote from each of her houses.
LikeLike
Some hopeful action by the GOP legislature here in PA. Seems to me if the legislature gave the Governor emergency powers at some point years ago that they should be able to rescind those powers without the Governor being able to veto the act of the legislature. The legislature would be an impotent body if it has no power to reign in the executive branch.
https://papost.org/2020/05/28/pa-house-passes-resolution-to-limit-wolfs-coronavirus-emergency-declaration/
LikeLiked by 2 people
think I shall contribute to DJT 2020 fund on my 530 bday..! As I fittingly watch tombstome!
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great Point…How many years do we have now, AOC?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow, and they all have the most expensive healthcare in the world, that they stole from taxpayers while shoving ObamaCare down our throats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lara Logan talking about BLM and Antifa with Laura Ingraham. This is a must watch segment from earlier tonight. Lara describes the equipment/tactics used by Antifa, the similarities and differences between BLM and Antifa. Starts at the 28 min mark.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some fun….Go get him, Catturd and President Trump!
LikeLike
John Roberts strikes again. Film at 11.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Supreme Court says California may enforce certain restrictions on religious gatherings”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/courts_law/supreme-court-considers-churches-demands-that-states-lift-pandemic-restrictions/2020/05/29/af07b918-a1b2-11ea-81bb-c2f70f01034b_story.html
[BREAKING: Supreme Court, in rare late-night ruling, says California may enforce certain restrictions on religious gatherings.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. sided with the court’s liberal justices in response to an emergency petition brought by a church in California, which had argued the state’s pandemic-related restrictions violated constitutional protections for places of worship.
Roberts wrote that state officials such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom had leeway to impose restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and had not singled out places of worship for unfair treatment.]
So… the treatment is “unfair” then? I suppose I can agree with Roberts on that point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How come the authorities around the country aren’t breaking up these George Floyd protests? These looting and destroying mobs from Minneapolis to LA have more than ten people gathering together. They’re not spacing themselves six feet apart so they’re certainly not practicing social distancing. Plus, I see that not all of them are wearing masks. Are the Democrats in charge worried these protests might spread the Covid-19 virus? I don’t think so!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Should be no more than 10 protestors at any one protest, I reckon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Roberts voting with the Liberals? That’s surprising. George W. Bush. Worst president in history.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No, Obama is worse. But W is right up there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How about restrictions on rioters? You know, to prevent the spread of cornoavirus? Or is it just peaceful gatherings that are a problem?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Supreme Court is going to get itself ignored if they keep this up.
LikeLike
Matt Gaetz files an FEC complaint against Twitter for ‘domestic election interference’
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/matt-gaetz-files-an-fec-complaint-against-twitter-for-domestic-election-interference
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Medical examiner concludes George Floyd didn’t die of asphyxia
By Mica Soellner
May 29, 2020 – 5:37 PM
“In the charges brought against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Friday, a new finding shows the county medical examiner concluded the death of George Floyd was not a result of asphyxia or strangulation. An autopsy of Floyd was conducted Tuesday following his death on Monday after Chauvin restrained him for nearly nine minutes by pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck.
The full report by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office is pending but so far has found “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”
Floyd’s underlying health conditions included coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The report says the underlying health conditions, combined with Chauvin’s restraint and any possible intoxicants in Floyd’s system, likely contributed to his death.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well that might be even worse then. Or at least just as bad? If he had a heart condition and his blood flow was being choked off? That can’t be good. Who knows… I’m no doctor.
LikeLike
The police should give everyone that resists arrest an echocardiogram and stress test before they decide to subdue him then get on the line with a cardiologist because you never know!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Word is, he quickly ingested drugs to hide them. He was sounding drunk to the 911 caller. That might just add up to death, akin to suicide.
LikeLike
This morning would be such a great time for a few high profiled arrests. Just a dream, I guess…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just in on KSTP local feed. Report that State Police AND Natl Guard are outnumbered, too many protesters from out of state have moved in to agitate. Frustration as Gov had promised he would provide leadership (take over from Soy Latte) and may now have to ask US Mil response. No joke. These guys are trying to bait President Trump in here.
Strangely, per reporting, no one has seen any National Guard lol and that was discussed as being the Governor’s Office being deluged with calls. Now shots fired at police.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very bad move! Keep regular military, including MPs out of this BS. This is MN’s corruption come home to roost. They need to handle it and pay the price. Same in all the other Demonrat nests.
LikeLike
This is what giving room and hand-off policies get you.
LikeLike
Trump should open another para military dept and has office in every big city. You can not trust local police and leaders. Military power is sometime important and need to push at local level. Trump waited for few days so people can see why we need military police otherwise he will be dictator. I hope there will be indictments of antifa and their money supplier.
LikeLike
Mr. President:
Preface–I hope you are re-elected and it is the Dems’ policies and their media hacks that have allowed the carnage on the streets to grow into an unruly lawless mob.
BUT, ending your day of tweeting with a retweeted Scott Adams’ tweet about hyroxychloroquine does not seem to be your wisest choice given the lawlessness that is occurring in mostly Blue states. I hope one of your staff read this and…..
LikeLike
LikeLike
Possible upside — Demonrat dictators should be held to account for their actions. Voters have only themselves to blame for putting scumbags like Newsance in office.
LikeLike
Justice Roberts strikes again. Churches are going to have to practice civil disobedience…..or hold their services in aisle 9 at Walmart.
———-
“Roberts wrote in brief opinion that the restriction allowing churches to reopen at 25 percent of their capacity, with no more than 100 worshipers at a time, “appear consistent” with the First Amendment.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in dissent that the restriction “discriminates against places of worship and in favor of comparable secular businesses. Such discrimination violates the First Amendment.” Kavanaugh pointed to supermarkets, restaurants, hair salons, cannabis dispensaries and other businesses that are not subject to the same restrictions.”
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna1219336
LikeLike
There is no way that Trumps financial won’t be released. Roberts is completely compromised. You know the dimocrats have forensic accountants licking their chops to go through anything they get.
How in the F#ck can the supreme court rule against the constitution?
LikeLike
Churches will have to go underground in the US.
LikeLike
I might be naive, but I assumed the riots would stop since the cop was arrested and justice has started. Turns out these riots aren’t about Mr Floyd OR justice. Sad.
LikeLike
Why would you be surprised? The whole thing is to take down Trump in November.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I have no idea who this is. Granted, I don’t pay attention as closely as some people, but still.
LikeLike
Me too. I bet a lot of others too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike