159 Responses to May 29th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1226

  1. Laurie Walker says:
    May 29, 2020 at 1:34 am

    i listened to a podcasr tonight that broadcat the police radio from St. Paul, Mn, and although there were multiple fires and break-in attemps at Target and Walmaer, the thing that stood out was the looting of multiple Walgreens and CVS.

    Why the targeting of pharmacies?

  2. SR says:
    May 29, 2020 at 1:37 am

    It’s all planned out. These riots after virus is all about civil unrest and make it anti Trump election. It might go for days/weeks in many cities where democrats mayor will not make any decision. Community organization experience is in play.

    • Robert Smith says:
      May 29, 2020 at 1:55 am

      I’m sorry for those cities. This is what happens when city “leaders” just go through the day appeasing one group or another.

    • Magabear says:
      May 29, 2020 at 1:58 am

      Looks like joining a riot has the added benefit of making one exempt from social distancing edicts. Just don’t try to keep your shutdown business from being burned down though!

  3. Magabear says:
    May 29, 2020 at 1:38 am

    If Hannity is so keen on wearing a mask, then why doesn’t he do his show wearing one? 😷

    I remember Neil Bortz ragging on Hannity years ago that he wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for his guests he had on. Still holds true today.

    • mandy says:
      May 29, 2020 at 1:52 am

      Do you remember when Neal put a fake news item in his “Nealz Notez” just to see if Hannity was in fact using Neal’s work for his show?

      Caught Hannity red handed. ‘Twas HILARIOUS!

  4. nimrodman says:
    May 29, 2020 at 1:51 am

    older guy taken a bit aback by the younger guys, their tactics, etc

    sez “Now they gotta go 30 minutes, 40 minutes to get a Arbys”
    (they burnt down the local Arbys)

  6. nimrodman says:
    May 29, 2020 at 1:55 am

    lotta white-boy radicals
    one reminiscing wistfully “yeah, it the early days of Occupy …”

  7. nimrodman says:
    May 29, 2020 at 1:57 am

    burnt Arbys down
    burnt the supermarket down yesterday

    tomorrow?
    “We live in a food desert, maaaaannnnnn”

  8. TheLastDemocrat says:
    May 29, 2020 at 2:00 am

    We are not even to the DNC convention, and we have all kinds of riots.

    If there is a steady or sufficient amount of rioting from now to Dem Convention, it will really be a bad look. People will already be fatigued of the rioting, and will not bother to find out what the rioting is about.

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 29, 2020 at 2:04 am

