Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestreams

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is scheduled to hold a press briefing from the James Brady press room today at 2:00pm ET.

WH Livestream LinkFBN LivestreamRSBN LivestreamPBS Livestream

  1. bambamtakethat says:
    May 28, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    With everything going on, this will be ugly while the presstitutes are shaping their narrative.

    As SUNDANCE says, don’t look away.

  2. coveyouthband says:
    May 28, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    Cant wait for the daily “press” beatings……..

    • Ninja7 says:
      May 28, 2020 at 2:06 pm

      coveyouthband, Kayleigh, may not be as good as PDJT, However, she has that lovely smile as she brings down the Hammer. 🤗😁 I am not going to channel surf when she’s giving the briefings.

      Well maybe to get a better camera angle, for the graphic content. 🤔

  3. gabytango says:
    May 28, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    Hopefully, we will see Kaleigh asking WHO is the “Fact Checker” of President Trump’s tweets (of course, they already know who it is and they know he is a a radical, virulently President Trump hating Liberal). Can’t wait!

  4. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    May 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    🍿🍿🍿😀

  5. Sporty says:
    May 28, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    How damn stupid does our press room look with masked idiots?

  6. Eaglet says:
    May 28, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    2 minute warning

  7. Sue says:
    May 28, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    It’s on C-SPAN II.

