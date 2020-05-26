President Trump Remarks Discussing Protections for US Seniors With Diabetes – 4:15pm ET Livestream…

Posted on May 26, 2020 by

Today in the Rose Garden President Trump is delivering remarks specific to the protection of US seniors with diabetes and pre-existing medical conditions. Anticipated start time 4:15pm ET  [Livestream Links Below]

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkFBN Livestream Link

13 Responses to President Trump Remarks Discussing Protections for US Seniors With Diabetes – 4:15pm ET Livestream…

  1. endtheirs says:
    May 26, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    This is why the government should NOT be involved in health care, PERIOD!

  2. antitechnocracy says:
    May 26, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    One way to protect of US seniors with diabetes and pre-existing medical conditions is to keep them away from Andrew Cuomo.

  3. Reserved55 says:
    May 26, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    GOTV

    Attn seniors, President Trump has your back.

  4. TonyE says:
    May 26, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Comments are being moderated in the background.

  5. bessie2003 says:
    May 26, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    The thought runs through my mind, by the President bringing the price down for these much needed medicines, is this one of the tools he is using to get the pharmaceutical manufacturer’s to reshore their production facilities?

    One of those businessmen if you do this we’ll make sure you can do that type of give and take by a master negotiator with a team of wolverines?

  6. Right to reply says:
    May 26, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    The American Diabetes Association needs to change all of their literature. They are actually killing people by telling them they should eat 3 meals a day at 40 carbs per meal. To treat Type 2 you should be on 20 carbs, or fewer, and then you can completely reverse it with no need for medicine.

    • nkmommy says:
      May 26, 2020 at 4:51 pm

      Read my mind! But then Big Pharma wouldn’t profit.

    • paper doll says:
      May 26, 2020 at 4:54 pm

      Indeed. But they are likely invested in the medicine.😬

    • TonyE says:
      May 26, 2020 at 4:57 pm

      One thing I learned is that if you can’t handle carbs, just don’t eat carbs.

      Another thing is that if you eat one meal a day, just ONE, then you allow your body to get rid of blood sugars.

      So, I eat dinner, with reasonable, but healthy carbs, drink my red wine, sometimes add sake, bourbon or sochu as as after cigar night cap.

      Keep my blood under reasonable control

      But staying and working from home is terrible as I don’t get to exercise as much and I can’t go see the endocrinologist that I was referred to. I hate Premier Loathsome.

      The best thing we can do to treat Diabetes, simple, let people out, open up the place and the we can get our check ups. Duh!

  7. nkmommy says:
    May 26, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    Even better than “price transparency” would be “health transparency,” which would tell people how to achieve good health without Big Pharma…for example, hydroxychloroquin not remdesivir for coronavirus or Keto diet not insulin for diabetes.

  8. Reserved55 says:
    May 26, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Cuomo, the President just put you on notice for your killing of nursing home patients

  9. owtolunch says:
    May 26, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    Trump comes in late – makes reporters sit in sun for extra 35 minutes… facing the sun… they do not look very comfortable… sunglasses on… they can’t get up….. sitting on fold up chairs…
    pence droning on and on..

    as bad as Trump tweeting that “wacky future ex-wife Mika” to the world… this is enough to make their heads explode… they will be in rare form today…

    master trolling his enemies…

