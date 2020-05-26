Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream

Today at 2:00pm the fantastic White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, is holding a press briefing in the Brady Room. UPDATE: Video Added
White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream – PBS Livestream – FBN Livestream
.
.
.
White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream – PBS Livestream – FBN Livestream
I hope Ms. McEnany brought a supply of dunce caps for the kindergarten press returning from their holiday weekend.
Kick ASS TIME. I hope they did their homework over the holiday that she asked them to do. A million questions about why did Trump golf this weekend while people are dying from the Wuhan Virus.
Upcoming headline:
TRUMP TAKES HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND DEPLETES NATIONAL STOCKPILE IN ORDER TO GOLF. MILLIONS DIE.
K-Mac is really good at this. far better than Spicer or Sarah. She never gets rattled, shrill, or caught off guard. She anticipates the questions and is prepared. She is much better than when she was on CNN. And she kills with that smile. Even when they gang up she puts them away. They also don’t scream at her when she walks off. I don’t think the jackals like these briefings anymore. They may want to go back to chopper pressers….
Hehe, Bill. I think the die is cast; they’re all chopper pressers now, thanks to Kung Fu Kayleigh M.
Agreed Bill, although I would say that Sarah and Kayleigh both leave Sean in the dust.
The presstitutes do appear demoralized. Heh.
go girl! John Brennan – let’s talk about John Brennan
K-Mac don’t take no smack.
Kayleigh McEnany is the best taxpayer money spent on a dollar per returned value basis in the Trump administration.
The best part is, you can tell she took this position out of love for her country. You can’t put a price on that.
Which of the reporters will pass the McEnany quiz?
They had a long weekend to prepare.
None? That’s my guess… and I hope she brought plenty of dunce caps as per the first poster helmhood.
It’s so obvious that KM’s Presidential press briefings are all about addressing the corrupt DNC press pool. She knows it, they know it. Sickening people and she shines so eloquently. Good to hear Grenell is staying onboard and ready to be placed
I honestly hope he’s placed in every one of those stinking instutions and have at it. Shake them all up.
Hulk smash ✊
Lady Hulk! Smash with facts and grace.
I love this girl! No shit-taking for her.
She’s taking no prisoners and doesn’t suffer fools. I love it. I hope she can keep it up.
Keep the librano tears coming McE
So much fun looking forward to…enjoying…and then reviewing the Daily Press ASSWHOOPINGs
She’s taking no prisoners and doesn’t suffer fools. I love it. I hope she can keep it up.
Homework or tests today?
Pop Quiz!
President Trump did post CDC measure and reminders on twitter, over the weekend.
Yes, mask wearing is recommended but not mandated.
You can ask, but not tell! The Red Cross just lost a yuge donor by requiring a face mask!
In Western New York and Erie, PA it’s “mandatory” per the governor or the businesses they allow to be open will refuse to serve you. Guvs Cuomo & Wolf are determined to destroy their State economies in the hopes of a federal bailout.
Lapdog media like to spread lies about his relationship with CDC and the doctors. The president often posts CDC recommendations on social medias and in speeches as reminders to the public.
http://m.koreabiomed.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=8111
I think it’s disappointing that the White House is still pushing “we need to stop the spread of the virus” when we know this about positive tests.
Medcram 69 was about Hydroxychloroquine but was taken down by YouTube for not supporting the right narrative. It can be found on other channels and is an interesting one to watch.
Cliff notes version: Hydroxychloroquine plus zinc given early in disease helps. Late, not so much.
+1. And + Zinc + Azithromycin. Adjunct remdesivir. As you say EARLY before lung alveoli damage can’t be reversed which leads to clots and sometimes the danger of stokes let alone o2 exchange and often death rendering mechanical devices like vents of marginal effectiveness – at best. Plenty of supporting evidence from very reputable scientists one of which is France’s Didier Raoult… and others as well.
the koreans already figured this out back in feb
http://m.koreabiomed.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=7428
As did Dr. Zelenko, that was one of the first videos I saw.
Thank you, Sundance.
Kayleigh is truly fantastic.
What a pleasure to watch the MSM are exploding in front of our eyes.
Chanel Rion lobs a grenade..and BOOM!
I love this.
Anyone else?
PDJT
God bless PDJT
I missed that, what did Chanel Rion ask? I left for 2 minutes and came back and it was all over?
Usually you can pull the red line to the left and stop it to begin watching what you missed.
Not always when the stream is live. I missed the first few minutes and had to wait for RSBN to upload the recorded stream.
The great Chanel Rion (of OANN) asked about Brennan’s role in Obamagate and Kayleigh’s answer is epic and worth listening to 🙂
You’ll find those remarks beginning at 16:00 minutes in the video.
The heat is on Joe Scarborough. HA HA HA.
It seems like they are trying to get President Trump to stop tweeting about it by asking questions about it. The more questions they ask the more interesting it becomes. Wonder if the media is talking about President Trump talking about it and how he should not be talking about it. Sounds like something worrisome might be going on if no one should talk about it.
The more times he’s mentioned the more people will look for info about what happened. Not good for Joe. 🙂
It does appear Joe got away with something
Exactly ! Also message sent to all the presstitutes who have their own skeletons to hide ! You can run but you can’t hide from the Trump train ! Love it !
Joe Scarborough jokes about killing intern w Imus (2008)
This on radio interview bothers me a lot.
Was that the disgusting Yamiche Alcindor who kept saying “widder” instead of “widower”? Or was that some other fake news fake journalist?
Nice job geniuses; keep pounding that poor “widder” theme until there’s no one watching Morning Joe who isn’t asking, “Who’d Scarborough murder?”
The only exchange I recall with Yam AL was Kay Mc driving a steamroller over her a la Road Runner…only thing missing was the Beep Beep
Floor consider yourself mopped
I know it’s only a fantasy, but imagine how kick ass the offspring of Kayleigh and Ric Grenell would be.
To the Communist “media”, truth is a conspiracy theory.
It’s also treason.
She’s 32. Think back to when you were 32 and tell me how you would have handled those stupid gotcha questions.
I could not do it today, 30+ years later.
She not only is a very effective communicator and advocate, but she has relevant academic credentials: a foreign service degree from Georgetown and a law degree from Harvard. Intellectually, she is vastly ahead of the dishonest dolts in the national political press, and don’t think they don’t know and resent that.
Kayleigh is actually improving on her already stellar job performance. The Chinese Communist Party approved press is failing. Their hostility is caustic and is self shaming.
I find it ludicrous how the press holds themselves up as ‘FEELINGS EXPERTS’, and the champions of all important ‘FEELINGS’.
She is perfecting the art of moving on and ignoring the fake news pusses who keep trying to ask more fake questions.
I have conference calls until 4:30 pm Eastern, and the wait is killing me. I need my Kayleigh media ass-kicking fix, and I need it now!
It’s worth waiting for, guaranteed.
So glad Ms. Rion from OANN is there to ask real questions!
How many deaths are considered good? What a BS question! Wonder Woman handled like a champ!
These are better than a WWE Smackdown!
I feel a meme coming on.
What a bunch of disrespectful, ungracious , uninformed , impolite propagandists. So undeserving of her time.
She and Sarah have exposed the MSM reporters as shallow, partisan sycophants like no other press secretary.
These people have giant egos. They view their status through the lens of how the press secretary treats them. When they flatter a Democrat president and get favorably acknowledged for it their status goes up within media circles. Think Pierre Salinger and the creation of the ‘Camelot’ myth. And with Obama it was even exponentially worse.
With Republicans, status was gained by how much they could use ‘gotcha’ questions that were embarrassing or disturbing. Even when the press secretary was good natured and accommodating. Ari Fleischer, Ron Zieglar, etc.
When I think of those presstitute White House pools I remind myself of Helen Thomas. As decrepit and nasty a character as there was in that world. A preview of where all these younger schmucks will end up.
President Trump is putting Twitter between a rock and a hard place… Joe and Mika slander at will.. with no action from Jack… he knows that if he removes a presidential tweet.. the sensors will be destroyed.. authorized government action…
The only hope that the fake news has is to try to have some anonymous writer give a response using the husband name… and public pressure… false hope for false reporters …..
What time did McEneny stand at the podium??? At 2:36 CBS news posted on the resignation of Glenn Fine…At 2:37 The UPI posted on the resignation of Glenn Fine
At the 5:03 mark in the press briefing WH Video, a reporter asks McEneny for a comment on the resignation of Glenn Fine, top IG dog at the Pentagon per the reporter…McEneny was unaware of the resignation.
President Trump/Barr just did to Glenn Fine what was done to Jessie Liu. ….Note: Fine is being reported as a Pentagon IG but in reality he’s a DOJ IG.
FTA: “Fine stepped into the position of the Pentagon’s principal deputy inspector general after President Donald Trump removed him from leading the new Pandemic Response Accountability Committee in April. This essentially removed him from the acting inspector general post he had been in since 2016 because the post was reserved for inspectors general. Trump named Sean O’Donnell, the Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general, to take over as acting Department of Defense inspector general along with staying in the EPA role. Fine previously served as Department of Justice inspector general for 11 years.”
“On Friday, House Democrats introduced legislation to protect inspectors general from retaliation after Trump fired five watchdogs within a few months.”
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2020/05/26/Glenn-Fine-Pentagons-former-top-watchdog-submits-his-resignation/3831590509249/
Well, since it’s obvious the “watchdogs” weren’t “watching” the hen houses after all, he let them all go and started looking around for someone who wanted the job enough to actually do the job.
The DOJ has run roughshod over American citizens and their cities for a decade or more. If he was IG there, he should be fired.
Now these people will know what it feels like to be non-essential. 🙂
Not watchdogs, wolves in sheep’s clothes.
Not watchdogs, wolves in sheep’s clothes.
A widower who goes public after the subject of his wife, who died of blunt trauma, and was found underneath Joe Scarborough’s desk, in the dark with the door closed, is having issue’s with the President using this story to point out, a clear and indisputable, fact the press, literally makes up lies about the President with ‘no’ evidence, without a question from the press. In fact it seems like the lies about him are repeated almost simultaneously, by MSM as if it were coordinated.
If it was my wife under that desk, the subject of my wife’s demise would be resolved by now.
If that desk was mine, and I was innocent? The last thing I would do is resign.
I look forward to the day when Ms. McEnamy gets comfortable actually coming out and saying “This is the biggest crime by members of government in American history. Ever.”
President Trump has called it both criminal and a scandal; the word “scandal” implies nothing more than an illicit love affair. FELONIES. CONSPIRACY. TREASON. SEDITION. RICO.
CRIMINAL.
“Thank you very much”. And she just walks out. She is sooooo great! She is in complete control of each press conference. Such a joy to watch her slash and burn the lame stream media!
So, let me get this straight. The family wants people to stop talking about the dead woman found dead in Joe Scarborough’s office and you all have askes me at least 3 times why doesn’t the President stop talking about it?
What is wrong with this picture? Insert name to same tired media refrain.
As to when we will be holding a ceremony to honor the possible deaths from Chines Wuhan Virus, it will be after we hold the press conference for everyone who lost their lives and/or livelihoods due to the Chinese Wuhan Virus.
Then it will be after we hold the ceremony for lives lost and families irreparably damaged due to open borders and illegal aliens invading our country, our schools, taking our jobs, etc.
