Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream

May 26, 2020

Today at 2:00pm the fantastic White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, is holding a press briefing in the Brady Room.  UPDATE: Video Added

White House LivestreamFox News LivestreamPBS LivestreamFBN Livestream

73 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream

  1. helmhood says:
    May 26, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    I hope Ms. McEnany brought a supply of dunce caps for the kindergarten press returning from their holiday weekend.

    • frank zelesnik says:
      May 26, 2020 at 2:03 pm

      Kick ASS TIME. I hope they did their homework over the holiday that she asked them to do. A million questions about why did Trump golf this weekend while people are dying from the Wuhan Virus.

      • delighteddeplorable says:
        May 26, 2020 at 2:07 pm

        Upcoming headline:

        TRUMP TAKES HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND DEPLETES NATIONAL STOCKPILE IN ORDER TO GOLF. MILLIONS DIE.

        • Bill Durham says:
          May 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm

          K-Mac is really good at this. far better than Spicer or Sarah. She never gets rattled, shrill, or caught off guard. She anticipates the questions and is prepared. She is much better than when she was on CNN. And she kills with that smile. Even when they gang up she puts them away. They also don’t scream at her when she walks off. I don’t think the jackals like these briefings anymore. They may want to go back to chopper pressers….

          • JC says:
            May 26, 2020 at 4:27 pm

            Hehe, Bill. I think the die is cast; they’re all chopper pressers now, thanks to Kung Fu Kayleigh M.

          • delighteddeplorable says:
            May 26, 2020 at 5:01 pm

            Agreed Bill, although I would say that Sarah and Kayleigh both leave Sean in the dust.

            The presstitutes do appear demoralized. Heh.

    • suejeanne1 says:
      May 26, 2020 at 2:29 pm

      go girl! John Brennan – let’s talk about John Brennan

    • bertdilbert says:
      May 26, 2020 at 4:40 pm

      Kayleigh McEnany is the best taxpayer money spent on a dollar per returned value basis in the Trump administration.

  2. All Too Much says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    Which of the reporters will pass the McEnany quiz?
    They had a long weekend to prepare.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      May 26, 2020 at 2:08 pm

      None? That’s my guess… and I hope she brought plenty of dunce caps as per the first poster helmhood.

    • Alli says:
      May 26, 2020 at 2:42 pm

      It’s so obvious that KM’s Presidential press briefings are all about addressing the corrupt DNC press pool. She knows it, they know it. Sickening people and she shines so eloquently. Good to hear Grenell is staying onboard and ready to be placed
      I honestly hope he’s placed in every one of those stinking instutions and have at it. Shake them all up.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  3. Cisco says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Hulk smash ✊

  4. Harlan says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    I love this girl! No shit-taking for her.

  5. Henry says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:13 pm

    Homework or tests today?

  6. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    President Trump did post CDC measure and reminders on twitter, over the weekend.

  7. JayKay says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    http://m.koreabiomed.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=8111

    I think it’s disappointing that the White House is still pushing “we need to stop the spread of the virus” when we know this about positive tests.

    • musicdoc2020 says:
      May 26, 2020 at 2:33 pm

      Medcram 69 was about Hydroxychloroquine but was taken down by YouTube for not supporting the right narrative. It can be found on other channels and is an interesting one to watch.

      Cliff notes version: Hydroxychloroquine plus zinc given early in disease helps. Late, not so much.

    • musicdoc2020 says:
      May 26, 2020 at 2:33 pm

      Medcram 69 was about Hydroxychloroquine but was taken down by YouTube for not supporting the right narrative. It can be found on other channels and is an interesting one to watch.

      Cliff notes version: Hydroxychloroquine plus zinc given early in disease helps. Late, not so much.

  8. suejeanne1 says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    Thank you, Sundance.

  9. Dekester says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    Kayleigh is truly fantastic.

    What a pleasure to watch the MSM are exploding in front of our eyes.

    Chanel Rion lobs a grenade..and BOOM!

    I love this.

    Anyone else?

    PDJT

    God bless PDJT

  10. FrankieZee says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    The heat is on Joe Scarborough. HA HA HA.

    • Blue Wildflower says:
      May 26, 2020 at 2:43 pm

      It seems like they are trying to get President Trump to stop tweeting about it by asking questions about it. The more questions they ask the more interesting it becomes. Wonder if the media is talking about President Trump talking about it and how he should not be talking about it. Sounds like something worrisome might be going on if no one should talk about it.

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      May 26, 2020 at 2:44 pm

      The more times he’s mentioned the more people will look for info about what happened. Not good for Joe. 🙂

    • Skippy says:
      May 26, 2020 at 3:20 pm

      Joe Scarborough jokes about killing intern w Imus (2008)

      This on radio interview bothers me a lot.

  11. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Was that the disgusting Yamiche Alcindor who kept saying “widder” instead of “widower”? Or was that some other fake news fake journalist?

    • Barnestormer says:
      May 26, 2020 at 2:56 pm

      Nice job geniuses; keep pounding that poor “widder” theme until there’s no one watching Morning Joe who isn’t asking, “Who’d Scarborough murder?”

    • Paul from Canuskistan says:
      May 26, 2020 at 3:10 pm

      The only exchange I recall with Yam AL was Kay Mc driving a steamroller over her a la Road Runner…only thing missing was the Beep Beep

      Floor consider yourself mopped

  12. Raised on Reagan says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    I know it’s only a fantasy, but imagine how kick ass the offspring of Kayleigh and Ric Grenell would be.

  13. Reserved55 says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    To the Communist “media”, truth is a conspiracy theory.

  14. Baby Hurley says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    She’s 32. Think back to when you were 32 and tell me how you would have handled those stupid gotcha questions.

    • Jere says:
      May 26, 2020 at 2:44 pm

      I could not do it today, 30+ years later.

    • Tall Texan says:
      May 26, 2020 at 2:46 pm

      She not only is a very effective communicator and advocate, but she has relevant academic credentials: a foreign service degree from Georgetown and a law degree from Harvard. Intellectually, she is vastly ahead of the dishonest dolts in the national political press, and don’t think they don’t know and resent that.

    • MVW says:
      May 26, 2020 at 3:03 pm

      Kayleigh is actually improving on her already stellar job performance. The Chinese Communist Party approved press is failing. Their hostility is caustic and is self shaming.

      I find it ludicrous how the press holds themselves up as ‘FEELINGS EXPERTS’, and the champions of all important ‘FEELINGS’.

  15. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    She is perfecting the art of moving on and ignoring the fake news pusses who keep trying to ask more fake questions.

  16. Tall Texan says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    I have conference calls until 4:30 pm Eastern, and the wait is killing me. I need my Kayleigh media ass-kicking fix, and I need it now!

  17. Little Berkeley Conservative says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    So glad Ms. Rion from OANN is there to ask real questions!

    How many deaths are considered good? What a BS question! Wonder Woman handled like a champ!

  18. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:53 pm

  19. bluecat57 says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    These are better than a WWE Smackdown!

  20. bluecat57 says:
    May 26, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    I feel a meme coming on.

  21. Scarlett says:
    May 26, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    What a bunch of disrespectful, ungracious , uninformed , impolite propagandists. So undeserving of her time.

  22. History Teaches says:
    May 26, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    She and Sarah have exposed the MSM reporters as shallow, partisan sycophants like no other press secretary.

    These people have giant egos. They view their status through the lens of how the press secretary treats them. When they flatter a Democrat president and get favorably acknowledged for it their status goes up within media circles. Think Pierre Salinger and the creation of the ‘Camelot’ myth. And with Obama it was even exponentially worse.

    With Republicans, status was gained by how much they could use ‘gotcha’ questions that were embarrassing or disturbing. Even when the press secretary was good natured and accommodating. Ari Fleischer, Ron Zieglar, etc.

    When I think of those presstitute White House pools I remind myself of Helen Thomas. As decrepit and nasty a character as there was in that world. A preview of where all these younger schmucks will end up.

  23. Hans says:
    May 26, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    President Trump is putting Twitter between a rock and a hard place… Joe and Mika slander at will.. with no action from Jack… he knows that if he removes a presidential tweet.. the sensors will be destroyed.. authorized government action…

    The only hope that the fake news has is to try to have some anonymous writer give a response using the husband name… and public pressure… false hope for false reporters …..

  24. litenmaus says:
    May 26, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    What time did McEneny stand at the podium??? At 2:36 CBS news posted on the resignation of Glenn Fine…At 2:37 The UPI posted on the resignation of Glenn Fine
    At the 5:03 mark in the press briefing WH Video, a reporter asks McEneny for a comment on the resignation of Glenn Fine, top IG dog at the Pentagon per the reporter…McEneny was unaware of the resignation.

    President Trump/Barr just did to Glenn Fine what was done to Jessie Liu. ….Note: Fine is being reported as a Pentagon IG but in reality he’s a DOJ IG.

    FTA: “Fine stepped into the position of the Pentagon’s principal deputy inspector general after President Donald Trump removed him from leading the new Pandemic Response Accountability Committee in April. This essentially removed him from the acting inspector general post he had been in since 2016 because the post was reserved for inspectors general. Trump named Sean O’Donnell, the Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general, to take over as acting Department of Defense inspector general along with staying in the EPA role. Fine previously served as Department of Justice inspector general for 11 years.”

    “On Friday, House Democrats introduced legislation to protect inspectors general from retaliation after Trump fired five watchdogs within a few months.”

    https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2020/05/26/Glenn-Fine-Pentagons-former-top-watchdog-submits-his-resignation/3831590509249/

  25. dbobway says:
    May 26, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    A widower who goes public after the subject of his wife, who died of blunt trauma, and was found underneath Joe Scarborough’s desk, in the dark with the door closed, is having issue’s with the President using this story to point out, a clear and indisputable, fact the press, literally makes up lies about the President with ‘no’ evidence, without a question from the press. In fact it seems like the lies about him are repeated almost simultaneously, by MSM as if it were coordinated.
    If it was my wife under that desk, the subject of my wife’s demise would be resolved by now.
    If that desk was mine, and I was innocent? The last thing I would do is resign.

  26. cheering4america says:
    May 26, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    I look forward to the day when Ms. McEnamy gets comfortable actually coming out and saying “This is the biggest crime by members of government in American history. Ever.”

    President Trump has called it both criminal and a scandal; the word “scandal” implies nothing more than an illicit love affair. FELONIES. CONSPIRACY. TREASON. SEDITION. RICO.

    CRIMINAL.

  27. mostlyogauge says:
    May 26, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    “Thank you very much”. And she just walks out. She is sooooo great! She is in complete control of each press conference. Such a joy to watch her slash and burn the lame stream media!

  28. TwoLaine says:
    May 26, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    So, let me get this straight. The family wants people to stop talking about the dead woman found dead in Joe Scarborough’s office and you all have askes me at least 3 times why doesn’t the President stop talking about it?

    What is wrong with this picture? Insert name to same tired media refrain.

    As to when we will be holding a ceremony to honor the possible deaths from Chines Wuhan Virus, it will be after we hold the press conference for everyone who lost their lives and/or livelihoods due to the Chinese Wuhan Virus.

    Then it will be after we hold the ceremony for lives lost and families irreparably damaged due to open borders and illegal aliens invading our country, our schools, taking our jobs, etc.

