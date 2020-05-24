Fox News Really Doesn’t Like Kayleigh McEnany – Goldberg: She’s “Grotesque”…

Apparently the Fox News crew doesn’t like the effective approach by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. During the pearl clutching discussion the panelists are aghast at an administration spokesperson who articulately presents and defends the office of the president in a manner that doesn’t fit their approved norms.
Having dropped his conservative pretense behind the can if unused shaving cream in the non-mirrored bathroom cabinet, Jonah Goldberg, who has a long history of attacking strong and articulate conservative women who dare exit the kitchen, pontificates that McEnany is “grotesque” in her approach. Meanwhile Chris Wallace clutches his pearls and pretends not to know the press pool is fraught with Trump derangement resistance.
Kayleigh McEnany is really good. She effectively shows the American electorate the ridiculous hypocrisy of the beltway media at each event, by drawing attention to their non-coverage. McEnany does a better job in her position than any before her.
McEnany is smart, articulate, joyful and christian. This puts a unique target on her back for those in opposition desperate to retain the DC fraud, two-party pretense and cocktail party invitations.
Infected with a toxic strain of metastasized TDS, his Trump-era irrelevance now painfully transforms his physical appearance into that of Canis Lupus.
Alas, methinks the Goldberg doth howl too much.
Having these people and all enemedia against KM is the highest badge of honor in the world, today. She and VSGPDJT share that honor well!
As to any network that would put Donna “Cheatah” Brazille on, now that’s grotesque!
He’s grotesque!
And to go with her Christianity…
And in those days the children shall begin to study the laws,
And to seek the commandments,
And to return to the path of righteousness.
Jubilees 23:26
When your show is reduced to Goldberg and Brazile on your panel…well…time to revamp your show.
Or pray that it doesn’t get cancelled.
I’ve always thought Goldberg was a hateful, disgusting and disgraceful poor excuse for a man.💁🏻♀️
TRUMP 2020
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Turns out that Jonah ate the whale.
Okay… I laughed
Me, too, Nigella. Felt good. Will do it again throughout this thread.
What a hypocrit Goldberg is! Annoy the NYT and fly your flags high tomorrow!
Wallace thinks that since she is paid for by taxpayer money, then she should behave as Wallace wants her to. Hey Wallace, Trump is paid by taxpayer money too and donates his salary!
He’s eaten up with envy.
Another Badge of Honor for her.
I rarely watch Bret Baier, but last week I watch a small part of the panel. Molly H was on it. I couldn’t figure out the older guy with facial hair…had to ask my wife…it was Steve Hayes! Looking about 20 years older since last I’ve seen him. Had to comment that Molly has a big constituency, as does the Dem…the never-trumper has no one…oh sure McMuffin got 1 percent or so? And Fox puts these guys on? Why, just to hate on Trump? Trump hatred is a business model I guess, at least in the elite DC salons
And here’s a thread by Wictor (Thomas?) on Jonah with the sadz
DC is home to some really trashy people
I copied the wrong thread…this is the one I wanted
Conservative columnist? Seriously ?
Hey Goldberg, why don’t you do some investigative journalism…but of course, you’re not qualified!
How many were surveilled in 2016? 2012??
why were you so confident Candy would not question you on Benghazi???
Leadberg is voting for one of these two candidates
Even Joe Rogan recognized Kayleigh as being tough. On his show, (You can see it on YouTube) he and some of his buddies talked about her beating up the press. Rogan, to his credit, said the press reporter asked a douchey question.
They’re turning on each other because they are getting beat badly by smart, true conservative, patriots. Like Sundance says, don’t look away. Look at who they are. Trump is exposing them.
Now, who’s the DNC going to throw out for their candidate?
Jonah Goldberg’s drivel was about as cogent as anything Joe Biden has blurted out recently.
I haven’t watched Fox News in years and haven’t seen JG in quite some time. HOLY BUTTSHNIKES has that guy deteriorated! He looks like he’s invented his own diet of scotch, prescription medications, and donuts since Donald Trump was elected. He really should quit before it sends him to an early grave. Sad!
“McEnany does a better job in her position than any before her.
McEnany is smart, articulate, joyful and Christian.” I don’t think anybody can say it better. And that’s no knock on Sarah. She ain’t going nowhere, Jonah. Let the beat downs continue.
Goldberg needs to be called out for calling her “grotesque”. How dare he!
I’ll give Goldberg one thing, he’s been a consistent NeverTrumper uniparty shill from the start.
Keep up the good work Kayleigh McEnany. You are upsetting exactly the right people. Free America enjoys it immensely.
Maybe Kayleigh could just come out to the podium and say, “Look you dumb SOB’s, the press conference is called off today, do what you normally do, and just go make it up.
We don’t just report the news, we fake it.
Jonah Goldberg and his National Review colleagues approved of and defended this article:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2016/03/12/national-review-white-working-class-communities-morally-indefensible-they-deserve-to-die/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social
For me, my family, my friends, my community, this is personal. Their depraved indifference will not be forgotten or forgiven.
Who do you think weighs more – Goldberg or the Water Buffalo?
Talk is cheap and action counts for the most powerful man on earth. She appears a ‘Jesuitress’ who grabbed DJT’s fascination with Jesuits that make black white and beginning the end of him. https://www.scribd.com/document/462611349/NOTARIZED-AMICI-CURIAE-BRIEF-With-Exhibits-in-the-Case-of-United-States-of-America-v-Flynn-DCDC-17-Cr-232-EGS
Wasn’t sure it could get much better than Sara Sanders until Kayleigh McEnany came long. Whew!
Possible turn of the tide. Is that the highest quality panel of pundits that Chris Wallace can assemble? Somebody needs to tell him you can find higher-quality people loitering around a 7-Eleven at 2 in the morning.
What’s hilarious is the pretense that Kayleigh is not professional or is handling things in a non-conventional way.
She’s probably the most professional Press Secretary I’ve ever seen. She is incredibly well-prepared for every briefing and she answers questions with a litany of facts, not opinions. You can’t have a communications person be more professional than that.
In fact, it is precisely her professionalism and preparedness that exposes the press, and her commentary detractors, as unprofessional and lacking in ability.
Simply put, she is on a level at which the press can’t compete. Nor can the pundit class. To blame her for this exceptional level of competence and skill is like saying that Babe Ruth needs to play baseball with one arm tied behind his back because he’s too good for the other players to keep up.
After maybe 5-6 briefings or however many she’s done so far, the media and the resistance knows they can’t defeat her straight up, and is left with these flaccid attempts. They’re out of options.
Sorry, guys. It started out bad for you with her, and it’s only going to get worse. And the more you complain about her, the more people are going to tune it to see what you’re talking about, and find out for themselves just how good she is.
Checkmate.
Looks like Goldberg has been filling up at the “Covid Buffet”!!
I am still laughing at the beating she inflicted on the press this past Friday.
I don’t think she ie “grotesque”.
She is very pretty (and honest and smart).
The are jealous, if not grotesque themselves.
This is irrefutable evidence of their overall bad judgement.
Can you imagine who these people might prefer in their estimation as less grotesque than Kayleigh? Perhaps the Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine, who pulled ‘her’ mother out of a nursing home before condemning others to confined by death government-forced infection?
https://www.phillyvoice.com/rachel-levine-pennsylvania-reporter-marty-griffin-transgender-sir-kdka-apology-health-secretary/
Can’t wait to hear what the president has to say about this
She is awesome! We need fighter like Trump, her, Grenell, Fitton, etc.
