The Key Reason DC Hates President Trump – It’s a Big Club, and He Ain’t in It…

Something 99% of American voters do not understand. Congress doesn’t actually write legislation. The last item of legislation written by congress was sometime around the mid 1990’s. Modern legislation is sub-contracted to a segment of operations in DC known as K-Street. That’s where the lobbyists reside.
Lobbyists write the laws; congress sells the laws; lobbyists then pay congress commissions for passing their laws. That’s the modern legislative business in DC.
CTH often describes the system with the phrase: “There are Trillions at Stake.” The process of creating legislation is behind that phrase. DC politics is not quite based on the ideas that frame most voter’s reference points.
With people taking notice of DC politics for the first time; and with people not as familiar with the purpose of DC politics; perhaps it is valuable to provide clarity.
Most people think when they vote for a federal politician -a House or Senate representative- they are voting for a person who will go to Washington DC and write or enact legislation. This is the old-fashioned “schoolhouse rock” perspective based on decades past. There is not a single person in congress writing legislation or laws.
In modern politics not a single member of the House of Representatives or Senator writes a law, or puts pen to paper to write out a legislative construct. This simply doesn’t happen.
Over the past several decades a system of constructing legislation has taken over Washington DC that more resembles a business operation than a legislative body. Here’s how it works right now.
Outside groups, often called “special interest groups”, are entities that represent their interests in legislative constructs. These groups are often representing foreign governments, Wall Street multinational corporations, banks, financial groups or businesses; or smaller groups of people with a similar connection who come together and form a larger group under an umbrella of interest specific to their affiliation.
Sometimes the groups are social interest groups; activists, climate groups, environmental interests etc. The social interest groups are usually non-profit constructs who depend on the expenditures of government to sustain their cause or need.
The for-profit groups (mostly business) have a purpose in Washington DC to shape policy, legislation and laws favorable to their interests. They have fully staffed offices just like any business would – only their ‘business‘ is getting legislation for their unique interests.
These groups are filled with highly-paid lawyers who represent the interests of the entity and actually write laws and legislation briefs.
In the modern era this is actually the origination of the laws that we eventually see passed by congress. Within the walls of these buildings within Washington DC is where the ‘sausage’ is actually made.
Again, no elected official is usually part of this law origination process.
Almost all legislation created is not ‘high profile’, they are obscure changes to current laws, regulations or policies that no-one pays attention to. The passage of the general bills within legislation is not covered in media. Ninety-nine percent of legislative activity happens without anyone outside the system even paying any attention to it.
Once the corporation or representative organizational entity has written the law they want to see passed – they hand it off to the lobbyists.
The lobbyists are people who have deep contacts within the political bodies of the legislative branch, usually former House/Senate staff or former House/Senate politicians themselves.
The lobbyist takes the written brief, the legislative construct, and it’s their job to go to congress and sell it.
“Selling it” means finding politicians who will accept the brief, sponsor their bill and eventually get it to a vote and passage. The lobbyist does this by visiting the politician in their office, or, most currently familiar, by inviting the politician to an event they are hosting. The event is called a junket when it involves travel.
Often the lobbying “event” might be a weekend trip to a ski resort, or a “conference” that takes place at a resort. The actual sales pitch for the bill is usually not too long and the majority of the time is just like a mini vacation etc.
The size of the indulgence within the event, the amount of money the lobbyist is spending, is customarily related to the scale of benefit within the bill the sponsoring business entity is pushing. If the sponsoring business or interest group can gain a lot of financial benefit from the legislation they spend a lot on the indulgences.
Recap: Corporations (special interest group) write the legislation. Lobbyists take the law and go find politician(s) to support it. Politicians get support from their peers using tenure and status etc. Eventually, if things go according to norm, the legislation gets a vote.
Within every step of the process there are expense account lunches, dinners, trips, venue tickets and a host of other customary financial way-points to generate/leverage a successful outcome. The amount of money spent is proportional to the benefit derived from the outcome.
The important part to remember is that the origination of the entire process is EXTERNAL to congress.
Congress does not write laws or legislation, special interest groups do. Lobbyists are paid, some very well paid, to get politicians to go along with the need of the legislative group.
When you are voting for a Congressional Rep or a U.S. Senator you are not voting for a person who will write laws. Your rep only votes on legislation to approve or disapprove of constructs that are written by outside groups and sold to them through lobbyists who work for those outside groups.
While all of this is happening the same outside groups who write the laws are providing money for the campaigns of the politicians they need to pass them. This construct sets up the quid-pro-quo of influence, although much of it is fraught with plausible deniability.
This is the way legislation is created.
If your frame of reference is not established in this basic understanding you can often fall into the trap of viewing a politician, or political vote, through a false prism.
The modern origin of all legislative constructs is not within congress.
“We have to pass the bill to, well, find out what is in the bill” etc. ~ Nancy Pelosi 2009
“We rely upon the stupidity of the American voter” ~ Johnathan Gruber 2011, 2012.
“If Congress isn’t going to convene until the bill is ready to vote on… who the hell is writing the bill?” ~ Tom Massie, 2020
Once you understand this process you can understand how politicians get rich.
When a House or Senate member becomes educated on the intent of the legislation, they have attended the sales pitch; and when they find out the likelihood of support for that legislation; they can then position their own (or their families) financial interests to benefit from the consequence of passage. It is a process similar to insider trading on Wall Street, except the trading is based on knowing who will benefit from a legislative passage.
The legislative construct passes from K-Street into the halls of congress through congressional committees. The law originates from the committee to the full House or Senate. Committee seats which vote on these bills are therefore more valuable to the lobbyists. Chairs of these committees are exponentially more valuable.
Now, think about this reality against the backdrop of the 2016 Presidential Election. Legislation is passed based on ideology. In the aftermath of the 2016 election the system within DC was not structurally set-up to receive a Donald Trump presidency.
If Hillary Clinton had won the election, her Oval Office desk would be filled with legislation passed by congress which she would have been signing. Heck, she’d have writer’s cramp from all of the special interest legislation, driven by special interest groups that supported her campaign, that would be flowing to her desk.
Why?
Simply because the authors of the legislation, the originating special interest and lobbying groups, were spending millions to fund her campaign. Hillary Clinton would be signing K-Street constructed special interest legislation to repay all of those donors/investors.
Congress would be fast-tracking the passage because the same interest groups also fund the members of congress.
President Donald Trump winning the election threw a monkey wrench into the entire DC system…. In early 2017 the modern legislative machine was frozen in place.
The “America First” policies represented by candidate Donald Trump were not within the legislative constructs coming from the K-Street authors of the legislation. There were no MAGA lobbyists waiting on Trump ideology to advance legislation based on America First objectives.
As a result of an empty feeder system, in early 2017 congress had no bills to advance because all of the myriad of bills and briefs written were not in line with President Trump policy. There was simply no entity within DC writing legislation that was in-line with President Trump’s America-First’ economic and foreign policy agenda.
Exactly the opposite was true. All of the DC legislative briefs and constructs were/are antithetical to Trump policy. There were hundreds of file boxes filled with thousands of legislative constructs that became worthless when Donald Trump won the election.
Those legislative constructs (briefs) representing tens of millions of dollars worth of time and influence were just sitting there piled up in boxes under desks and in closets amid K-Street and the congressional offices. Legislation needed to be in-line with an entire new political perspective, and there was no-one, no special interest or lobbying group, currently occupying DC office space with any interest in synergy with Trump policy.
Think about the larger ramifications within that truism. That is also why there was/is so much opposition.
No legislation provided by outside interests means no work for lobbyists who sell it. No work means no money. No money means no expense accounts. No expenses means politicians paying for their own indulgences etc.
Politicians were not happy without their indulgences, but the issue was actually bigger. No K-Street expenditures also means no personal benefit; and no opportunity to advance financial benefit from the insider trading system. Republicans and democrats hate the presidency of Donald Trump because it is hurting them financially.
President Trump is not figuratively hurting the financial livelihoods of DC politicians; he’s literally doing it. President Trump is not an esoteric problem for them; his impact is very real, very direct, and hits almost every politician in the most painful place imaginable, the bank account.
In the pre-Trump process there were millions upon millions, even billions that could be made by DC politicians and their families. Thousands of very indulgent and exclusive livelihoods attached to the DC business model. At the center of this operation is the lobbying and legislative purchase network. The Big Club.
Without the ability to position personal wealth and benefit from the system, why would a politician stay in office? It is a fact the income of many long-term politicians on both wings of the uniparty bird were completely disrupted by Trump winning the 2016 election. That is one of the key reason why so many politicians retired in 2018.
When we understand the business of DC, we understand the difference between legislation with a traditional purpose and modern legislation with a financial and political agenda.
When we understand the business of DC we understand why the entire network hates President Donald Trump.
Lastly, this is why -when signing legislation- President Trump often says “they’ve been trying to get this through for a long time” etc. Most of the legislation that is passed by congress, and signed by President Trump in his first term; is older legislative proposals, with little indulgent value that were shelved in years past.
Example: Criminal justice reform did not carry a financial benefit to the legislative bodies, and there was no financial interest funding the politicians to pass the bill. If you look at most of the bills President Trump has signed, with the exception of a few economic bills, they stem from congressional construction many years, even decades, ago.
Think about it carefully and you’ll see it. The “First step act”, “Right to Try”, etc. were all shelved by Boehner, Pelosi, Ryan, McConnell, Reid and others before them. When the value of legislation is measured by the financial underwriting and payoffs behind it, what type of legislative calendar does that require?….
.
How I wish the American citizen who desires to preserve the Constitutional Republic, respect for our borders, and respect for “Blind Justice” could be a “special interest group.” How much would that cost us do you think?
Cheering4America, there IS a “special interest group” that focuses on respect for borders as well as all other immigration-related issues that are in the best interests of the general American citizenship. This is the organization “NumbersUSA”. It’s membership is the largest of the single-issue non-profits in the US, and it advocates for immigration solutions to problems that are at the base of so many of our most pressing national dilemmas. Such as environmental degradation…deeply related to rising population pressures, which is entirely driven by our destructive immigration laws and policies. The fact is that laws and policies WERE ready for action the day that President Trump took office, but our own legislature (Ryan, etc) was unwilling to address them. Please look into this organization. It is a great home for activists on these issues.
MAGA 2020 –
Thunderstruck – President Trump.
Thanks for that Hoop. I twattered it! 😉
From Diana West, the author of several books such as “The Red Thread: A Search for Ideological Drivers Inside the Anti-Trump Conspiracy”, “American Betrayal: The Secret Assault on Our Nation’s Character”, and “Death Of The Grown-Up” come the following related tweet:
The “Intelligence Community” is of the spices Vampyroteuthis Infernalis, lit. “Vampire Squid from Hell” sending its tentacles out to any and everything that even sounds like freedom of information or smells like justice and won’t be satisfied until it strangles it all to death.
IMHO, voting will not remove this tyranny. And from the posts of dissatisfaction I believe people are expecting our government to police itself (I laughed on that idea). They lie, and leave it at that!
Thanks WTD and Diana West is brilliant.
Interesting tweet, looks like Adam Housley was the guy at Fox.
I’d never considered this before but after reading the tweet and the comments that followed, I started to wonder if some of the the influential men who were let go over at FNC/News Corp fell prey to the ‘charms of others’. I’ll leave it at that.
excellent overview!
bravo!
To the Big Club, there is nothing more dangerous than a man who can not be bought.
cart- that is an EXCELLENT point.
I would like to know just who is benefiting the most from this insane Lock Down besides the Chinese and Demon Rats. I imagine Big Pharma, but there’s got to be a lot more out there who are making millions and billions.
As always, many thanks to Sundance for the ongoing Civics lessons.
Looks like big Tech is making out like a bandit – Google, Apple (contact tracing), Facebook, Twitter, youtube, zoom, bluejean, online education, etc…
Also making out like bandits – Walmart, Home Depot, and the giant grocery chains (so many restaurants are closed – so most all food must be bought at the grocery stores)
Yes and it is getting to the point where we meet under the Liberty Tree. God bless all….
Professional career politicians who spend their entire working life in politics never solve anything, never improve anything, never negotiate the end of anything. Their sole goal once elected is to get reelected. They know if they stay in Washington DC long enough they will become multimillionaires. As a result K Street lobbyists and the Chamber who make large reelection donations to politicians control them. Not so with President Trump who they can´t control because he didn’t take their bribe money. President Trump is at least he is representing WTP and not K Street, lobbyists and the Chamber and their clients. What President Trump has won are the hearts of any clear thinking, America loving, citizens who have longed for a President who puts America ahead of the world globalist euroweanie cabal and China!!! Godspeed President Trump! Having said that what is needed is legislation that all legislation must be written by members of the House and Senate only! No input from any third party. This legislation would have two immediate effects first it slow down the number of bills and the size dramatically, no more 1,500 page bills, second it would require the members of Congress to actually do some work other than hold their hands out for kickbacks! This legislation will pass at the same time as term limits!
Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing everything incorrectly and then misapplying all the wrong remedies.
– Groucho
timeless satire…full of truth and huge eyebrows
So, what’s the solution? Trump only gets another four years. Half the country is STILL voting for dimocrat lawbreakers. A good portion of the g.o.p. is in on the scam. Is there any hope for a system where justice is applied unequally and haphazardly?
What Sundance wrote, the reality of it has to be explained to everyone.
The questions are 1) Will a vast majority of the public KNOW it IS the truth when they hear the truth? (I really do think they’ll say, “Aha, that makes sense, makes sense why my life rarely is made better by politicians, no matter their party”)
2) Who best to tell them? One person? An onslaught of folks with the same message? People who are from all walks of life, both major parties?
3) When to tell them?
The last 30 years of liberal public education and higher education and the fake media has brainwashed the masses. Add in the 40 million illegals, plus the 10 million here on work visas who stayed, and no assimilation, and you have a brainwashed socialist/commie population. You do not change that culture with a few speeches, a few articles, a few conservative talk show hosts, or one term of a PTrump.
It is going to take decades and until we cast out all the commies in all the cultural hot spots and in all levels of gov’t. who drive the narrative and brainwash our yutes, it is not going to be a winning fight.
You are absolutely right. We should be very worried about what happens after Trump. They are going to go after us with a vengeance.
Harlan: One solution is a return to family. The family is probably the strongest of special interest groups. Getting kids out of public schools during the COVID shutdowns has been a good thing. Public education is now a giant social conditioning operation. With kids at home, have you noticed families taking walks together? How about kids playing outside, on the sidewalks, and in the streets of residential neighborhoods, under the watchful eyes of parents? This is far better than kids sitting inside indoctrination centers, under the glazed-over eyes of union members.
LikeLiked by 3 people
THIS^^^^^
Spot on – and why I think it so critical that Trump continue, and even heighten, his impression that he is not a DC person, and be ever more explicit about it when running in 2020. It is very easy for the LIV to simply shrug off the chaos and noise going on right now as just as much his fault as any others – the classic “everyone is to blame.” Its lazy but to most who just live normal lives and don’t pay close attention to events such as us, it makes perfect sense.
He is no more republican than Bernie was Democrat, and he needs to drive it home every day, IMO, that the reason DC is burning down is because the two parties screwed us, and he is there to shut it down. His bomb throwing is the main FEATURE of his presidency, not a bug or defect.
If he can make that case successfully, he wins a landslide.
What he needs to do and do it ASAP is to tell us that everyone is an ESSENTIAL WORKER. Half the population declared as non essential will not move us forward. Say it loud and say it often Mr. President: Everyone is Essential.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Big Club = British Crown
Oooops.
Monetary) Federal Reserve is very busy trying to manipulate or control the (Fiscal) irresponsibility of congresses spending us into oblivion that they never plan on paying back that we are in very bad shape.
No amount of stimulus is going to save us. Brick and mortar has been replaced with the Amazon’s of the world, the Green New Deal is now forcing fund’s management to switch to a climate agenda. Take a look around, they are going after Auto, Airline and or anything fossil Fuel they don’t like.
It doesn’t matter if it hurts their own future generation’s, they live paycheck to paycheck so to speak.
President Trump is in their way.
And here we thought the 2nd Amendment was going to save us from a tyrannical government while everyone let their guard down with all these safety first politicians.
They have accomplished what they set out to do, destroy our sovereignty. Digital currency is coming and it’s something they’ve been planning for a long time. One money, One religion!
Here’s another reason a lot of DC hates him…
“If it keeps going the way it’s going, I have a chance to break the deep state. It’s a vicious group of people.”
President Trump on “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson”
https://sharylattkisson.com/2020/05/president-trump-i-have-a-chance-to-break-the-deep-state-an-exclusive-interview-on-full-measure-with-sharyl-attkisson/
We The People sent him to fight for us…
If *they* hate him, maybe it’s because *they* hate those who sent him.
That really is the rub….Trump isn’t a part.
It reminds me of “The Ten Commandments”, Moses is on Mt Sianai and some Israelites are erecting a molten calf to worship…..good grief, the Democrats are GODLESS!
Do not forget that every politician that President Trump surrounded himself with or calls an ally is also part of this system, special interest writing legislation and K Street selling it to Congress. Pence, Nunes, Collins, Meadows,etc.etc.etc. When I see people here proclaim: “X” ( fill in blank with whomever bedazzles you at this particular time) for president 2024! I cringe.Do you really think in 4 years they will not revert back to their old ways? If you do I have a beautiful bridge over the Hudson I will sell to you cheap and the toll booths are already installed for you.Its called the TappenZee.
WOW! Someone else notices that too. It amazes me how fast they jump up when someone does something good. I do pray that checking peoples voting records gets done by more people before the elections. If not we will continue being duped.
Cynical realism would question what happens after Trump?
He personally was/is immune to the lure of money. And able to disrupt this cycle. At least while in office. And never waver from his idealistic, ethical MAGA philosophy.
Can a sucessor keep up the intensity and uncompromising war against the Big Club?
Certainly possible with a well informed dedicated MAGA patriot. But even so, we see the enormous pressure and unlimited resources at play. And the demonic willpower to bring things back to the ‘normal’ of the corrupt system.
When push comes to shove, the uniparty will have an easier time with anybody but Trump. No matter how honorable or patriotic. And very doubtful a successor will be the outsider that Trump was. Hence, not as much an existential threat or unknown.
All we can do is hope for a second term and a chance to derail the pipeline as much as possible. And hope for a worthy successor.
👍👍👍 I you 3 thumbs up HT, hope for the best, plan for the worst.
The key is the education of the masses, who educate their families and social/work environments. That takes time. The seed has been planted with MAGA. It’s up to We the People to keep it watered.
I would add to Sundance’s excellent analysis that over 90% (perhaps as much as 99%) of our “laws” are not even passed, let alone written, by Congress.
With few exceptions of consequence, our “laws” are called regulations, and they are “approved/enacted” by unelected alleged “experts” running their little fiefdoms (alphabet soup agencies, departments, commissions, boards, corporations, administrations, bureaus, etc). Congress (in most cases long ago) unconstitutionally delegated lawmaking power to these distinguished amalgamations of “public” servants.
The law-writing process is exactly as Sundance describes it, but the bulk of the lobbying, influence-peddling, etc is directed at our “expert” government entities, rather than at Congressmen and Senators.
I used to believe it was about money then I learned there is no money…ideas shape our world!
45 says dream the biggest dreams for they will come true if you work pray and keep your eyes on the prize!
These Demons want total control and this preplanned Deep State Think Tank Black Op with EcoHealth Alliance and the Consortium for Conservation Medicine on point has UnMasked the Globalists to the world!
45 tweeted “We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight! We’re going to live on! We’re going to survive!” Today, we celebrate our Independence Day!”
and on July 4, I believe all of USA will be reopened and on our “Transition to Greatness”
Unfortunately, we would need an American Revolution 2.0 to start over. And the left has emasculated many males in America with their gender bending curriculum. So, any suggestions on how to fix this or should we just say “gimme cancer now”?
Well said.
And let’s not forget the whole mechanism of regulation that’s also been — to some degree — disrupted. The importance of “capturing” executive branch agencies and maintaining a revolving door of influence has been another powerful source of influence, power and wealth — at all levels, including individuals.
Sadly, I couldn’t even read this whole article. Disturbing is the nicest thing I can say. Back when I worked on the Hill, first for a Congressman and then as counsel to a subcommittee, WE “bothered” with writing bills, with help from the Legislative Counsel’s office. Now, that process seems so antiquated. WE had ideas. Lobbyists contributed to our “understanding” but they weren’t writing bills, at least that I knew of. This article pretty much wrecks my memories of working there. How sad that we have handed off the People’s Business to fat fat lobbyists. I’m hard-presses to want to think of what the future of the legislative process holds.
This “Big Club”, D.C. centric explanation of Trump hatred is off the mark. Most people in America who hate President Trump are not even aware of this K street dynamic. The left hates him because he is America first, because he is pro-capitalism, because he is anti-globalism, because he is anti-Obama, because he is anti-illegal immigration, because he is anti-abortion and because he stands up for his beliefs and fights back. The never-Trump right hate him from an elitist perspective and because they initially thought he was not a conservative and they have been shown to be wrong. He has accomplished things on the world stage (e.g., China) the right did not think possible. In short, every Trump hater hates Trump in a different way, but the reasons are primarily cultural and political. President Trump is an historical figure and to use this inside baseball description as to why he is hated does an injustice to President Trump and his significance.
Unfortunately, it’s takes a crash and burn before society ever changes its way of thinking.
I’m sure most of you have known or still knows someone who has a job but hates it and always says they’ll find another job but never do until they lose the one they have. That’s the crash and burn. Most people are not proactive, they are reactive! Logical thought (gone) emotional thought (current).
well Covid 19 has definitely kick up a storm now…if not now, when?
LikeLike
Everything is connected globally, we are moving into a age of technology. Just look what has happened in the past, Digital Meters, Digital water controls, Smart everything, online shopping, online banking and the list goes on and on.
Now, think about all those jobs lost over the years, it’s only going to get worse the more we lose ourselves in technology and gadgets. When governments start to raise taxes to compensate for the lifetime pensions and people finally realize that as of right now, more than 40% are employed by city, state and fed governments employees and that their taxes go to support a bloated system, that is when we will crash and burn.
Milton Friedman described this issue in 1978. Perhaps it was not as pronounced as it is today, but there it is. Those that don’t have time for the whole 14:28 can get to the point at 5:05 or so.
Its a big club, and its about to get its doors locked from the outside
Pardon my ignorance but isn’t the Fed being under treasury a huge deal now?
If the Federal Reserve returns to it original act of 1913 where they lent out short term to corporations to keep Employment leveled, then that’s a good start. But where it changed was WWI when congress told them to buy Government Bonds to support the war. They never stopped.
You can’t give money away without someone eventually paying the price. 1200 and SBA is not going to help.
If we lowered the corporate tax rate, followed the Constitution on income taxes, and placed these in lock for 50+ years, then you’d see a boom like no other.
But because of the constant change of taxes every election cycle no one has a clue whether they’ll be up or down. This has nothing to do with cheap labor overseas, it has everything to to do with a taxes system that is everywhere on the map in this country.
Congress was not originally intended to be a year round sitting body. Senators and Representatives held real jobs, owned businesses or estates. Like Trump, they had knowledge of the world, including the business world. Profrssional career politicians of today have none of that so they would naturally be dependent on others. The financial perks are a nasty temptation for corruption. There is a desperate need to overhaul, perhaps ban, the preparation of legislation by anyone but elected officials and staff. Also badly needed is a complete redo of charitable exemption rules and I dont mean as to churches. Billions of dollars flow to and from so-called non-profits for political activism and intrigues. It needs to stop.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am with you all the way. And WE MUST HAVE TERM LIMITS!
So who wrote the Trump tax cut law? I doubt K Street had any interest in passing that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the eye
Matt Gaetz struck at least a glancing blow with this clip from his podcast.
