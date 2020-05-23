Prayers Up – Allen West Airlifted to Hospital Following Motorcycle Crash…

Former Florida congressman Allen West led a Texas Freedom Rally at the Capitol building in Austin, Texas Saturday morning. Returning from the rally Mr. West was involved in a motorcycle accident and airlifted to the hospital. Prayers for his recovery.

DALLAS NEWS – Allen West, the former Florida congressman and recent candidate to chair the Texas Republican Party, was injured in a motorcycle accident just outside Waco on Saturday, according to numerous posts on social media.

“Please pray for Allen West,” Dr. Angela Graham-West, his wife, posted on Facebook early Saturday evening. She wrote that he was in the emergency room after his motorcycle was hit outside Waco. “On my way to hospital now.”

About 7:50 p.m. Saturday, an update on West’s Twitter page stated that authorities said a car had cut West off, causing him to collide with another motorcycle. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he was in stable condition and being assessed, the post stated. (more)