Prayers Up – Allen West Airlifted to Hospital Following Motorcycle Crash…

Former Florida congressman Allen West led a Texas Freedom Rally at the Capitol building in Austin, Texas Saturday morning.   Returning from the rally Mr. West was involved in a motorcycle accident and airlifted to the hospital.  Prayers for his recovery.

DALLAS NEWS – Allen West, the former Florida congressman and recent candidate to chair the Texas Republican Party, was injured in a motorcycle accident just outside Waco on Saturday, according to numerous posts on social media.

“Please pray for Allen West,” Dr. Angela Graham-West, his wife, posted on Facebook early Saturday evening. She wrote that he was in the emergency room after his motorcycle was hit outside Waco. “On my way to hospital now.”

About 7:50 p.m. Saturday, an update on West’s Twitter page stated that authorities said a car had cut West off, causing him to collide with another motorcycle. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he was in stable condition and being assessed, the post stated. (more)

63 Responses to Prayers Up – Allen West Airlifted to Hospital Following Motorcycle Crash…

  1. T2020 says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    I got an update a few minutes ago that he is going to be ok. Praise God!🙏😇❤️

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    Praying for Patriot Allen West…for healing and quick recovery.

    • Kenji says:
      May 23, 2020 at 11:59 pm

      Such a NICE man! Such a super-citizen … with everything he’s accomplished. I truly enjoy (and happen to agree with) everything I’ve heard Allen say.

      Well … at least we know he’ll receive OUTSTANDING medical care! Why? Because Joe Biden says he’s not a black man … and black men get substandard medical care … Right? The Democretins tell me so … Therefore … not being a black man, today, will actually help Allen.

    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      May 24, 2020 at 12:23 am

      Praying for a quick recovery !

  4. Super Elite says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    Sadly my first thought was “Is this a hit by someone like Hillary?”.

    • jumpinjarhead says:
      May 23, 2020 at 11:38 pm

      Me too.

    • Peoria Jones says:
      May 23, 2020 at 11:56 pm

      I understand, but don’t let paranoia get the better of you. I still have my MC license, but no longer ride. Just too risky in urban areas. Eventually, you or someone you know will be involved in an accident. Motorcyclists are at a disadvantage.

      • Kenji says:
        May 24, 2020 at 12:02 am

        Close calls in my youth … made me give up the incredible FUN of riding a powerful, smooth bike. Gave it up when I had my first child. That first child just gave us our first grandson 4mos ago. Glad I’m here to love him up!

      • spren says:
        May 24, 2020 at 12:09 am

        My Dad always told me that a motorcycle was an accident waiting to happen (and this was a WWII bomber pilot who flew 65 combat missions). Years ago, my friend’s dad raved about them and said they’re only as dangerous as the one driving them. His three sons all had bikes as well. One day, this dad was picking up his bike from a service shop in Oakmont, PA. As he started to leave the shop, the throttle jammed and he essentially did a wheelie out into traffic and got smashed from the side. He was injured seriously but survived. Immediately, he refused to ever ride again and made all of his sons get rid of their bikes.

        I’ve always wanted one but my sense of caution and paranoia prevented me from it. It’s dangerous enough just to be riding in a car with all of the distracted drivers out there. Learning from motorcyclists though, I ALWAYS drive with my headlights on. Not so I can see, but other drivers can see me!

        • Peoria Jones says:
          May 24, 2020 at 12:28 am

          We have many drivers on the road now, who don’t have a license – and can’t even read English. How can they discern road signs or the law? Disasters waiting to happen.

          • Kenji says:
            May 24, 2020 at 1:29 am

            So true … I assume, here in CA, that no more than 60% of the vehicles on the road have any insurance … let alone valid driver’s licenses

        • Eddd says:
          May 24, 2020 at 1:03 am

          I figured it out early to ride as if I was invisible. Nine motorcycles and never an encounter with a car.

    • DWC says:
      May 24, 2020 at 12:25 am

      Hillary only stumbles into cars. She doesn’t drive them because she more interested in using the bottle holders for her alcoholic elixers.

  5. Free Speech says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    Prayers for Allen West.

  6. upstate909 says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    Praise God!!

  7. Sharon says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    He is, for sure, one of the good guys for the long haul. I’m glad to see the positive reports….

  8. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    I prayer for first Recovery allen west,

  9. 4sure says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    God answers prayers. I know. Praying for Colonel West. I have always supported him.

  10. MR52 says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    What about the other rider?

  11. YvonneMarie says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    What about the other motor cyclist ?
    What is his condition ?

  12. Beau Geste says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    Arkancycle surviver !!!!

  13. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:37 pm

    I parked and put up the leather when I knew I could not compete, or would not compete, with idiots in cages.
    I rode all my life.
    Reaction time is everything.
    I’m not the guy that bought his first HD at 62.

  14. Mike says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:40 pm

    God bless you Col West, get well fast!

  15. straightstreet says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:41 pm

    My prayers for Mr. West and his quick healing!

  16. carthoris says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:41 pm

    “Let me say this, and I don’t care about being popular – whatever. The first thing you got to do is to study and to understand who you’re up against. And you must realize that this is not a religion you are fighting against, you are fighting against a theo-political belief system and construct. You’re fighting something that’s been doing this thing since 622 AD, the 7th century,1388 years.

    You want to dig up Charles Martel and ask him why he was fighting the Muslim army at the Battle of Tours in 732? You want to ask the Venetian fleet at La Ponto, why they were fighting a Muslim fleet in 1571? You want to ask the Germanic and Austrian knights why they were fighting at the Gate of Vienna in 1683? You want to ask people what happened at Constantinople and why today it’s called Istanbul because they lost that fight in 1453?

    You need to get into the Koran, you need to understand their precepts, you need to read the Sura, you need to read the hadiths, and then you can really understand that IT’S NOT A PERVERSION THEY ARE DOING EXACTLY WHAT THIS BOOK SAYS.”
    – Allen West

  17. RJ says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:44 pm

    Praying for a complete recovery with no lingering symptoms. Allen West is a good guy.

  19. Landslide says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    I’ve posted this before, but….Allen West is running for the Republican Party of Texas Chairman. If you know anyone who is a delegate to the state convention, PLEASE urge them to vote for him! The incumbent was one of the leaders in trying to steal delegates for Cruz at the 2016 national convention. He is a squish, at best. WEST For Texas!!!

  20. boogywstew says:
    May 24, 2020 at 12:10 am

    I pray the Good Lord keeps Colonel West in His Arms. However, I love motorcycles and will keep riding.

  21. Tim Ashlin says:
    May 24, 2020 at 12:38 am

    We are praying for Allen’s complete recovery! God bless him. Good man!

  22. Sarah Palin sarahpalin.com says:
    May 24, 2020 at 1:01 am

    🙏 he’s good people… he’s going to do much more for this country and mankind than all his successes for us thus far. Speedy recovery! 💪🇺🇸

  23. Mary Ann says:
    May 24, 2020 at 1:22 am

    Praise God he is in stable condition, and on his way to recovery.

  24. Skurtz says:
    May 24, 2020 at 1:29 am

    My hearty prayers for you, Col. West.
    I’ve been.a fan/supporter of yours since those first Tea Party Days!
    Godspeed for a smooth recovery — you ain’t done yet! All my best — and you will be in my prayers.
    Take good care. Blessings upon a darned good man — a PAtriot & Countryman. 🌾🌸

  25. Skurtz says:
    May 24, 2020 at 1:30 am

    My hearty prayers for you, Col. West.
    I’ve been.a fan/supporter of yours since those first Tea Party Days!
    Godspeed for a smooth recovery — you ain’t done yet! All my best — and you will be in my prayers.
    Take good care. Blessings upon a darned good man — a PAtriot & Countryman. 🌾🌸

  26. Liz Schneider says:
    May 24, 2020 at 1:53 am

    Prayers up for Mr West!..

