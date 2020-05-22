Joe Biden: If You Don’t Vote for Me, “You Ain’t Black”…

Posted on May 22, 2020 by

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden went on the Breakfast Club radio show Friday and told the black host: “if you’ve got a problem figuring out whether to vote for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”  

Questioning the racial bona fides of a black voter through this prism of Biden’s own racism and prejudice is not a good look for a presidential candidate.  WATCH:

134 Responses to Joe Biden: If You Don’t Vote for Me, “You Ain’t Black”…

  1. nerveman says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    Dementia and head injury patients lose their filter. In 2013, Biden said, “they take a saw and they cut your head off” and “they literally had to take the top of my head off.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joe_Biden

    • nckhawk says:
      May 22, 2020 at 6:24 pm

      It’s yet again clearly all the Intergalactic TrollMaster-in-Chief’s fault. Orange Power rules – with fist in the air this ime.

  2. Reserved55 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    “Make sure you carry hot sauce in your purse next time”

    • trumpetter says:
      May 22, 2020 at 6:17 pm

      I sure hope all the good people in Michigan vote for John James! We need more patriots that stand up the thugs.

    • vicschick says:
      May 22, 2020 at 6:24 pm

      I live in Michigan. A HUGE Trump supporter. I followed John James on FB. To me, there is something seriously “off” about this guy. I really wish I could put my finger on it but I cannot. I’m just trusting my gut. I would never vote for Gary Peters and will probably vote for John James, but not enthusiastically.

  3. trapper says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Is there anyone Joe Biden doesn’t end up getting confrontational with? Yappy little dog, constantly trying to sound tough.

    • glissmeister says:
      May 22, 2020 at 6:01 pm

      I think we’ve found Slow Joe’s long lost sister — a bookend to inimitable Corn Pop!

    • bessie2003 says:
      May 22, 2020 at 6:10 pm

      Some Alzheimer’s patients become confrontational and when Biden does this it reminds me of those I knew and loved who, because of Alzheimer’s, acted similarly as he does. Every time I listen to him it begs the question of whether or not those who supposedly care for this man can be charged with elder abuse.

      However, if this is an act on Biden’s part to get sympathy votes, it’s Oscar worthy.

      • avocadodipp says:
        May 22, 2020 at 6:23 pm

        It really is pitiful, isn’t it? I keep thinking the Democrats have to have something up their sleeves – there must be a plan… something I’m not seeing.

        I think I am giving the Dems too much credit. What a bunch of dopes!

  4. Snellvillebob says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    Does this mean that black people can be white people if they vote for Donald Trump?

  5. Patriot1783 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    “C’mon man”

    Good grief, anyone who believes a word out of Biden’s mouth has some serious issues which certainly don’t come from the color of their skin.

  6. Vince says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    How many times has Joe Biden used the word “ain’t” when not speaking to black people?

  7. An says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    Joe is going after the baby eater vote, I guess?

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/left-wing-columnist-i-would-vote-joe-biden-if-he-boiled-babies-and-ate-them

    He’s got the witch vote locked up.

  8. jeans2nd says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    How do the campaign managers clean up after this one?
    Watching the upcoming spinning will be loads of fun.
    Wonder what new heights they will reach?

  9. old sneakers says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    So when Joe finds some excuse to drop out in the next few weeks, who’s next?

    • Brutalus says:
      May 22, 2020 at 5:40 pm

      “I’m John Kerry…and I’m reporting for duty!”

      Actually given that the Dems thought they could cure the Swift Boating by having Kerry come in on a Swift Boat, I’m a little concerned what they are going to try now with Biden

  10. Brutalus says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    And he had ONE strength

  11. keeler says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    There’s some other stuff here as well…

    1) The host says “A lot of people on social media” want a black female VP.

    Social Media, when used in this context, almost always means Twitter… ie the Leftist Outrage Mob.

    The host is stating a large segment of the Democratic voter base wants its vice presidential candidate selected by activist agitators who use Twitter as their personal Witch Court.

    The Democratic nominee for President apparently sees no issue with this, and considers the program expressing such an opinion a serious platform.

    Or perhaps both the “people on social media” and the question are part of a coordinated effort to build consensus for a Biden-Abrams ticket.

    2) This is also the same program on which Frau Clinton made her racist and pandering hot sauce remarks in 2016.

    3) Finally note while the host becomes a little more animated after Biden’s statement, there is no direct push back or condemnation.

  12. Patriot1783 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    Biden trying to walk comment back, claims it was a joke. Sorry, little too little, little too late, you just told an entire democrat voting block you are using them every election just for their vote.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/biden-attempts-damage-control-apologizes-aint-black-comment-major-backlash-black-voters/

  13. ctb says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    New unclassified document release ! https://t.co/cIxtdjA3Ay?amp=1

  14. dayallaxeded says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    Everyone can enjoy the privilege of supporting and voting for VSGPDJT! And of voting against QuidProJoe!

  15. warrenjay13 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Trump should go on the show….

  17. albertus magnus says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Let’s all hope the demented plagiarist puts the water buffalo on his ticket as VP.

  18. drg13miami says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    I heard about old joe’s remark earlier. But when I watched the video, it gave a whole new perspective. How degrading and condescending to our Black Brothers can this putz be?! Terrible remark, just disgusting to me.

  20. 335blues says:
    May 22, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    And this from the party that gave us slavery, Jim Crow and lynching.
    Joe Biden is the keeper of all things Black.
    Joe Biden is the master of what it is to be a Black person,
    and has given America the official definition.

  21. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    May 22, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Right on cue, every election year, the Dems appeal to the blacks and then ignore them the other 3 years.

  22. MVW says:
    May 22, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    ‘What are you going to do for Blacks?’
    Jobs? No.
    Drugs? No.
    Safety? No.
    Opportunity Zones, Edu, Skill Training? No.
    Community Transformation? No.

    Voting Push? Yes… Vote for Joe get forgotten until the next vote. Look at the track record, look at your cities, look at the No answers.

  23. Kb says:
    May 22, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    I tried calling into Marlow’s show this morning to get his take on it. The push for mandatory mail in voting is a no lose situation for the Democrats. But we aren’t talking about the other side of the spectrum. What if a significant amount of mail in voting happens, and Trump still wins? Voter fraud will be the new Russian Collusion in that the Democrats will hammer it with inquiries and investigations. You have all the Republicans publicly stating how much fraud can happen so they are all on record. Trump administration and Republicans better be thinking about this scenario.

  24. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    May 22, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    That noise you hear is the sound of cranial explosions across the Leftisphere
    ————————————————————

    Trump campaign selling ‘you ain’t black’ shirts after Biden comment

    https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/499247-trump-campaign-selling-you-aint-black-shirts-after-biden-comment

  25. TRProst says:
    May 22, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Joe Biden is cracking himself up! He thinks that was pretty darn funny.

    He actually completed a thought without getting lost. Judging from the energy and enthusiasm he put into that statement, I interpret it as a personal thought and conviction. Not some polled response which he would struggle to complete.

    Sometimes people just show themselves as they really are.

  26. Martin says:
    May 22, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Babylon Bee nailed it: Ancestry.com Revokes the Genealogy of African Americans Who Don’t Vote Biden

  27. roddrepub says:
    May 22, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    I’m a black conservative and old quid pro can GFH! This is why I’m a black conservative and not a liberal. I’ll take being judged by the content of my character over the color of my skin any day.

  28. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    May 22, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    If I identify as black, and don’t vote for joe, then I must have been mistaken. So what am I?

