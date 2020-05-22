Comrade Whitmer Extends Stay-Home Order to June 12th – Michigan Now Focused on Eliminating Non-Existent “Second Wave”…

Well this is an interesting development. The goal of the lockdown to “flatten the curve” in Michigan has now morphed into eliminating a mysterious second-wave of the COVID-19 virus that no-one has actually identified.
The rules are now justified to prevent the appearance of a ghost virus.
With a mysterious and invisible new-phase of the virus to battle, the Michigan stay home lock-down can possibly be extended to infinity.
According to the Detroit Free Press: [Whitmer] said while coronavirus cases and deaths are clearly declining, “we are not out of the woods yet.”
“If we’re going to lower the chance of a second wave and continue to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the spread of this virus, we must continue to do our part by staying safer at home,” she said in a statement first reported by the Free Press. (read more)
See what Comrade Whitmer is doing there? The objective that grants her unilateral control over the lives of all citizens, has morphed to “lowering the chance of a second wave” as the hot new justification legalizing her totalitarian dictates. Slick move.
Sorry, ladies… but I gotta ax the fellas: imagine being married to THAT? Yikes. Hope you like cleaning the garage four times per year…
LikeLike
This sick witch is pushing the people of Michigan to see how much they will take, how much she can get away with.
She is training you for what she thinks is some special time when she will need to seize power,
and have the people blindly follow her dictates.
Wake up people. The commissar already has you in a box.
LikeLike
I think the Dems are screwing up big time. I think their plan all along was to have a 2nd wave re-emergence in the fall right before the elections. The Dem governors are so obsessed with power they have started the 2nd wave now. People are fed up with this! I guess in the fall it will be the 3rd or 4th wave.
LikeLike
There’s something that’s been bugging me for quite some time now and 8 believe I’ve expressed it here in the past a few times.
Why is Joe Biden acting like he doesn’t want to be president as he has been doing this for, well, since he began running. I believe now that in order for the Democrats to accept someone different at the convention will be more acceptable to them. I also believe that they have no one else run and I find it curious that Obama is rearing his Communist face again. Remember, Obama was their savior.
We are not out of the woods yet and no amount of stimulus is going to help. Behind the scenes they have been pushing this green new deal big time in order to get their agenda through. People like half-Whitmer don’t care about loss of jobs. Someone has to pay money back so get your houses in order economically.
LikeLike
I’ll admit to knowing nothing about Michigan — other than they have a great lake.
WHY did Michigan vote for this creature?
What really are the politics there?
I know the politics of NY, NJ, PA — all Dems — because I’m in that region, but none of those even seem to be this draconian.
IF she is doing all of this in order to make herself eligible for Biden’s VP choice, that is even more bizarre.
Seriously, what is wrong with this woman?
LikeLike
It would appear that she’s a control freak, inspired by the prospect of being a heartbeat away from becoming The Leader Of The Free World. She’s drunk on Faux Power, and she’s as fake as her wrinkle-free mug.
LikeLike
Description Of GrrrrrrrrETCHEN’s “phase six” for reopening:
https://www.lansingstatejournal.com/story/news/2020/05/18/reopen-michigan-whitmer-coronavirus-restaurant-bars-retail-phase-safe-start/5215855002/
How to get to Phase 6: Post-pandemic
To reach the final phase, community spread is not expected to return and as a result, the economy has fully reopened. Whitmer’s plan says this step may be reached as a result of a vaccine being released.
You’ll know if your region will move to this phase if the following businesses and activities are permitted:
All business and organization open with lasting safety requirements
Minimal to no lasting limitations on personal and/or social activities
So… Perpetual Control Measures. Sounds like a Rush album title.
LikeLike
You get what was voted for. Don’t like it? Vote harder.
LikeLike