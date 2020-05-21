Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier today President Trump held an impromptu press availability as he departed the White House for a trip to Michigan. [Video Below Transcript Will Follow]
White House issued this report👇👇
United States Strategic Approach to The People’s Republic of China
Thanks A2. Hadn’t seen this before now.
Here is the link so you may read the entire report
Sorry, don’t know why the link did not show.
The PRC has dropped any pretence of diplomacy. They are now openly mocking the President
If the link ends in.pdf then it shows the first page of the pdf. WordPress idiosyncrasy.
Maybe edit the link to put a space after the dot before “pdf”.
We can delete the space After pasting in our browser.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/U.S.-Strategic-Approach-to-The-Peoples-Republic-of-China-Report-5.20.20. pdf
(Copy link, paste in your browser but delete the spaces between the last dot and “pdf” before searching)
Best idea yet. Load media onto new rocket destined for sun.
Cue The Simpsons link……
Tell them the rocket will arrive at night and they will think it is safe.
Death of Hong Kong and one country, two systems👇👇
The NPC will vote Friday on a National Security Law for Hong Kong, bypassing the Basic Law.
Two Sessions 2020: Beijing runs ‘out of patience’ after long wait for Hong Kong national security law, resolves to proscribe secession, foreign interference and terrorism in city
Amid hostile political environment in deeply divided city, resolution for law will be presented as motion to National People’s Congress on Friday
Opposition politicians warn that enacting the legislation through promulgation is akin to announcing the death of ‘one country, two systems’
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/politics/article/3085412/two-sessions-2020-how-far-will-beijing-go-push-article-23
If this occurs, Trump’s response needs to be to immediately revoke HK special status. This could crash the Chinese economy, as they are very dependent upon HK special status.
Yesd! Only Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump understand that the way to CRUSH Communism is to remove their ability to lie and cheat in order to prop up their economy!
Hong Kong is the Berlin of the of the East/Bamboo Curtain.
The CCP have definitely dropped all pretense of allowing any autonomy for Hong Kong. They appear dead set to be a pariah upon the world. It’s time the world starts treating them like one. Appeasement puts Taiwan and southeast Asia in the cross hairs also.
Stay safe A2!
Heck this looks like what the Blue State Dictators are doing to their residents. No difference really.
dear God, please bless our wonderful President Trump!
“Columbia released a study that said many lives would have been saved if we had all hidden under our beds since 1976.”
Yet they haven’t released Obama’s transcripts. It’s almost like he was visiting Mecca that year or something.
I continue to hope that Donald Trump will finally release ALL of the info surrounding Obama…birth certificate, college transcripts, passport records, ALL of it!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Me too, vm. After all, if there’s nothing to hide, let’s see it.
Patience! It will be excreted on the Democrats in regular movements.
“Nancy Pelosi dancing in the streets of ChinaTown” Bwhahahaha!
Mean Nasty Nancy “ evil witch of the west “ I’m waiting for “ the house” to fall on her
Chinatown renders “The Nancy” Party votes and dollars.
There’s irony in that in Italian “pelosi” means the “hairy ones.”
I think it is very insensitive and unfair to the astronauts at the International Space Station to send the Media Harpies there. No one should have to be burdened with having so many whining, spoiled. lying, angry brats in such close quarters. POTUS should think before even joking of doing such a mean thing to our great astronauts. (LOL)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Easy solution,
have TWO rockets
tell the MSM journos they are being given a unique opportunity to go up in the first rocket so that they can set their equipment up to capture the second one in it’s glorious descent.
then cancel the second rocket !
H/T Douglas Adams
Ground control to Major Garrett; your circuit’s dead, there’s something wrong-
Can you hear me major G…..
Putting the media harpies in cargo bay with air locks might work!
I love when the President calls out the frightened mask-wearers for how unintelligible they are.
“I can’t hear a word you’re saying…”
I also love the inability to hear the caustic narrative ‘questions’ these nasty Harpies ‘ask’ when they get face time in a room set up for civilized Q&A. By not being able to grandstand, the Chinese Communist Party shills just can’t get across their propaganda.
Delicious, satisfactory, faceless, fameless deflation of their egos is wonderful.
No Mas,, No Mask, at Ford plant. : )
Q: “Won’t it make Russia mad if we don’t let them get away with cheating on arms control treaties?”
A: “You probably shouldn’t buy a used car.”
The President jokingly suggests putting the White House press corp. on the rocket launch next week to get ride of them for a while. Can’t wait for the “pearl clutchers” to run with that one.
Amazing how upbeat and good he looks. He must know something BIG is about to happen.
Roger — I hope you’re right, but it seem somebody is ALWAYS saying that, and tomorrow never comes.
All in due time. Nothing is happening by accident. When was the last time PDJT lost?
Look at what is being revealed. Almost daily. Incomprehensibly corrupt behavior. It doesn’t MATTER that MSM isn’t covering it. THAT becomes its OWN story.
PDJT is a producer, right? He’s producing.
The Open Skies pullout is really a message to China. When one side doesn’t do something, then we’re gonna pullout.
I wonder what kind of tariffs will be triggered if China doesn’t abide by even ONE PENNY of Phase 1 agreement.
PDJT never says “tomorrow” when mentioning “big things” happening.
He’s way smarter than that.
But for the copter noise, we would have heard Democrat heads exploding all round DC, when he said announced Russo-US relations are going well.
Like Nixon/Kissinger opening to China, an opening to Russia will countervail China, and expose the treacherous Democrats and their Sino investments (kickbacks/espionage) – NOT going to be pretty picture.
Trump vows strong reaction if China limits opposition activity in Hong Kong
https://globalnews.ca/news/6969041/trump-china-hong-kong-protests/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/05/joe_biden_ukraine_scandal_exploding.html
As new, incendiary details continue to emerge from Ukraine concerning the May 19th public release of audiotapes, which seem to have captured the actual voices of former Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko, then Vice President and then US Secretary of State John Kerry engaged in acts of manifest political corruption (see link above): I find it puzzling that the President has yet to offer any public commentary on any of these explosive Ukranian allegations.
Here is but a small segment of the new and explicit details contained in the AT article:
Half a year after the failed attempt to impeach President Trump over his “pressure” on Ukraine, a topic of the relationship between the U.S. and Ukraine will be yet again getting close attention and presumably making it hot and sweaty in the Delaware basement.
A reason for that is a political scandal that burst out in Kiev on May 19, when a member of Ukrainian Parliament Andrey Derkach called a press conference where he released audio records of the phone calls between “individuals whose voices sound like” those of ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Vice President Joseph Biden, as well as Secretary of State John Kerry who discussed the course of Ukrainian domestic policy in very precise detail.
On that tapes, Joe Biden factually tells Poroshenko what to do, and Poroshenko seeking advice, cooperates his actions and frankly reassures Biden that all his orders will be executed.
Mr. Derkach said that the contents of those records are sufficient to incriminate Poroshenko a treason.
As for our side of the pond, the tables are rapidly turning against Biden, who, so far, “magically” shrugged off all corruption accusations….
I honestly don’t think that the CCP gives a rat’s rear end about One Country, Two Systems.
Hardcore Communists want total control. Period.
If he really wants to get China hair on fire POTUS should
formally recognize Taiwan then announce he is putting and
embassy there.
The last 30 seconds of the helicopter presser were da best! Loosely, “I hope you’re all coming to the rocket launch, I’d like to put you all in the rocket. Get rid of you for a while.” LOL
