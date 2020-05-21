President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video

Chopper pressers are the best pressers.  Earlier today President Trump held an impromptu press availability as he departed the White House for a trip to Michigan.  [Video Below Transcript Will Follow]

  1. A2 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    White House issued this report👇👇

    United States Strategic Approach to The People’s Republic of China

    Click to access U.S.-Strategic-Approach-to-The-Peoples-Republic-of-China-Report-5.20.20.pdf

  2. RedBallExpress says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    Best idea yet. Load media onto new rocket destined for sun.

  3. A2 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    Death of Hong Kong and one country, two systems👇👇

    The NPC will vote Friday on a National Security Law for Hong Kong, bypassing the Basic Law.

    Two Sessions 2020: Beijing runs ‘out of patience’ after long wait for Hong Kong national security law, resolves to proscribe secession, foreign interference and terrorism in city
    Amid hostile political environment in deeply divided city, resolution for law will be presented as motion to National People’s Congress on Friday
    Opposition politicians warn that enacting the legislation through promulgation is akin to announcing the death of ‘one country, two systems’

    https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/politics/article/3085412/two-sessions-2020-how-far-will-beijing-go-push-article-23

  4. suejeanne1 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    dear God, please bless our wonderful President Trump!

  5. The Gipper Lives says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    “Columbia released a study that said many lives would have been saved if we had all hidden under our beds since 1976.”

    Yet they haven’t released Obama’s transcripts. It’s almost like he was visiting Mecca that year or something.

  6. Mike in a Truck says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    “Nancy Pelosi dancing in the streets of ChinaTown” Bwhahahaha!

  7. MVW says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    I think it is very insensitive and unfair to the astronauts at the International Space Station to send the Media Harpies there. No one should have to be burdened with having so many whining, spoiled. lying, angry brats in such close quarters. POTUS should think before even joking of doing such a mean thing to our great astronauts. (LOL)

    • stephen fenlon says:
      May 21, 2020 at 3:25 pm

      Easy solution,
      have TWO rockets

      tell the MSM journos they are being given a unique opportunity to go up in the first rocket so that they can set their equipment up to capture the second one in it’s glorious descent.

      then cancel the second rocket !

      H/T Douglas Adams

    • MIKE says:
      May 21, 2020 at 3:48 pm

      Ground control to Major Garrett; your circuit’s dead, there’s something wrong-
      Can you hear me major G…..

    • Alli says:
      May 21, 2020 at 4:21 pm

      Putting the media harpies in cargo bay with air locks might work!

      Like

  8. helmhood says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    I love when the President calls out the frightened mask-wearers for how unintelligible they are.

    “I can’t hear a word you’re saying…”

    • MVW says:
      May 21, 2020 at 3:43 pm

      I also love the inability to hear the caustic narrative ‘questions’ these nasty Harpies ‘ask’ when they get face time in a room set up for civilized Q&A. By not being able to grandstand, the Chinese Communist Party shills just can’t get across their propaganda.

      Delicious, satisfactory, faceless, fameless deflation of their egos is wonderful.

  9. mo says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    No Mas,, No Mask, at Ford plant. : )

    Like

  10. The Gipper Lives says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Q: “Won’t it make Russia mad if we don’t let them get away with cheating on arms control treaties?”

    A: “You probably shouldn’t buy a used car.”

  11. scrap1ron says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    The President jokingly suggests putting the White House press corp. on the rocket launch next week to get ride of them for a while. Can’t wait for the “pearl clutchers” to run with that one.

  12. Roger Duroid says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    Amazing how upbeat and good he looks. He must know something BIG is about to happen.

    Liked by 5 people

    • dwpender says:
      May 21, 2020 at 3:24 pm

      Roger — I hope you’re right, but it seem somebody is ALWAYS saying that, and tomorrow never comes.

      • trnathens says:
        May 21, 2020 at 4:50 pm

        All in due time. Nothing is happening by accident. When was the last time PDJT lost?

        Look at what is being revealed. Almost daily. Incomprehensibly corrupt behavior. It doesn’t MATTER that MSM isn’t covering it. THAT becomes its OWN story.

        PDJT is a producer, right? He’s producing.

        The Open Skies pullout is really a message to China. When one side doesn’t do something, then we’re gonna pullout.

        I wonder what kind of tariffs will be triggered if China doesn’t abide by even ONE PENNY of Phase 1 agreement.

        Liked by 4 people

      • GB Bari says:
        May 21, 2020 at 4:51 pm

        PDJT never says “tomorrow” when mentioning “big things” happening.
        He’s way smarter than that.

  13. 24may98 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    But for the copter noise, we would have heard Democrat heads exploding all round DC, when he said announced Russo-US relations are going well.

    Liked by 4 people

    • 24may98 says:
      May 21, 2020 at 3:20 pm

      Like Nixon/Kissinger opening to China, an opening to Russia will countervail China, and expose the treacherous Democrats and their Sino investments (kickbacks/espionage) – NOT going to be pretty picture.

      Like

  14. A2 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    👇👇

    Trump vows strong reaction if China limits opposition activity in Hong Kong

    https://globalnews.ca/news/6969041/trump-china-hong-kong-protests/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

  15. wardenms2000 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/05/joe_biden_ukraine_scandal_exploding.html

    As new, incendiary details continue to emerge from Ukraine concerning the May 19th public release of audiotapes, which seem to have captured the actual voices of former Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko, then Vice President and then US Secretary of State John Kerry engaged in acts of manifest political corruption (see link above): I find it puzzling that the President has yet to offer any public commentary on any of these explosive Ukranian allegations.

    Here is but a small segment of the new and explicit details contained in the AT article:

    Half a year after the failed attempt to impeach President Trump over his “pressure” on Ukraine, a topic of the relationship between the U.S. and Ukraine will be yet again getting close attention and presumably making it hot and sweaty in the Delaware basement.

    A reason for that is a political scandal that burst out in Kiev on May 19, when a member of Ukrainian Parliament Andrey Derkach called a press conference where he released audio records of the phone calls between “individuals whose voices sound like” those of ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Vice President Joseph Biden, as well as Secretary of State John Kerry who discussed the course of Ukrainian domestic policy in very precise detail.

    On that tapes, Joe Biden factually tells Poroshenko what to do, and Poroshenko seeking advice, cooperates his actions and frankly reassures Biden that all his orders will be executed.

    Mr. Derkach said that the contents of those records are sufficient to incriminate Poroshenko a treason.

    As for our side of the pond, the tables are rapidly turning against Biden, who, so far, “magically” shrugged off all corruption accusations….

  16. A2 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    👇

    • GB Bari says:
      May 21, 2020 at 4:55 pm

      I honestly don’t think that the CCP gives a rat’s rear end about One Country, Two Systems.
      Hardcore Communists want total control. Period.

  17. Jenevive says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    If he really wants to get China hair on fire POTUS should
    formally recognize Taiwan then announce he is putting and
    embassy there.

  18. Tornarosa says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    The last 30 seconds of the helicopter presser were da best! Loosely, “I hope you’re all coming to the rocket launch, I’d like to put you all in the rocket. Get rid of you for a while.” LOL

