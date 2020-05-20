Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rips Media For Fake News….

Earlier today Vice-President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited an Orlando nursing home and delivered PPE. During their impromptu presser Governor DeSantis delivered a strong message to the press pool about their fake news and biased coverage. A very Trumpian approach… WATCH:
.
Full impromptu presser during the event below:
.
And to think I have the loser and Pelosi’s newphew– Dufus Gavin Newsom…
LikeLike
I resemble that “black helicopter” remark! lol
LikeLike
Well done Governor DeSantis. One of the few that deserve the position.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can DeSantis be adopted as Governor of Long Island? We have beaches too, and don’t want anything to do with Albany and manhattan.
LikeLike