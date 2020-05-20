Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rips Media For Fake News….

Posted on May 20, 2020 by

Earlier today Vice-President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited an Orlando nursing home and delivered PPE. During their impromptu presser Governor DeSantis delivered a strong message to the press pool about their fake news and biased coverage.  A very Trumpian approach… WATCH:

.

Full impromptu presser during the event below:

.

4 Responses to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rips Media For Fake News….

  1. J Gottfred says:
    May 20, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    And to think I have the loser and Pelosi’s newphew– Dufus Gavin Newsom…

  2. kfish63 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    I resemble that “black helicopter” remark! lol

  3. Lev25v10 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    Well done Governor DeSantis. One of the few that deserve the position.

  4. helmhood says:
    May 20, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Can DeSantis be adopted as Governor of Long Island? We have beaches too, and don’t want anything to do with Albany and manhattan.

