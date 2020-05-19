White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Discusses President Trump and Hydroxychloroquine…

Kayleigh McEnany is very impressive as a press secretary. Today, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on ‘Fox & Friends’ this morning to discuss President Trump’s announcement that he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure.

Additionally, McEnany discusses the ongoing White House economic recovery policy; the decision to withhold funding from the WHO until answers are given and reforms are made; and recent remarks by AG Bill Barr.