White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Discusses President Trump and Hydroxychloroquine…

Kayleigh McEnany is very impressive as a press secretary. Today, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on ‘Fox & Friends’ this morning to discuss President Trump’s announcement that he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure.
Additionally, McEnany discusses the ongoing White House economic recovery policy; the decision to withhold funding from the WHO until answers are given and reforms are made; and recent remarks by AG Bill Barr.
I love Sara Huckabee Sanders. I love Kayleigh McEnany.
I would never want to cross either one of them!
She’s the best hire by POTUS yet.
It’s obvious that everyone in the NY California and DC political and media bubble are all taking Hcq. John Roberts and Kaitlyn Collins pulled the scan off the band-aid. Covid 19 hits seniors, people with pre existing conditions, and respiratory illnesses. Most of us won’t get it. if we do get we won’t die. If we get it it will be mild. The media KNOWS. They only wear masks on camera and they all take Hcq. Notice how all the CNN anchors never mention their therapies. Or show a copy of their test? Tom Hanks spilled the beans early on about Hcq and was silenced by newsome.
And yesterday, Fredo Cuomo said that POTUS taking Hydroxychloroquine is a winning argument.
Why would he say that?
My guess would be that Fredo knows it works?
How does he know?
Ten to one odds are that he AND his family have been taking it, and with good outcomes.
It was a few short weeks ago that brother guv asked for massive amounts from the federal government, and President Trump delivered.
Indeed, I think all the elites are taking it….and they don’t want to share with the peons
I am glad that Kayleigh brought up the fact that to take HCQ you have to have a doctor prescribe it to you. The FAKE NEWS makes it sound like you can buy it over the counter. So if you have a heart condition or are diabetic or have other SERIOUS health conditions, your doctor would not prescribe. But the main reason the FAKE NEWS is attacking the Prez for taking it is because they KNOW IT WORKS.
Actually, the claim that Hydroxychloroquine could have adverse effects on the heart is yet another piece of media hyped dis/misinformation. It’s the Z-pak that can potentially affect some with heart arythmia.
Hydroxychloroquine has a very high safety profile and it’s been used for almost 70 years.
ICYMI – FYI — Because hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has been associated with lower levels of cholesterol, blood sugar, and the tendency of blood to clot — all cardiovascular risk factors — researchers looked at the association between HCQ use and the occurrence of heart attacks, strokes, and blood clots (in lungs or deep veins). The results were presented at the 2019 American College of Rheumatology/Association of Rheumatology Professionals annual meeting in Atlanta.
Taking Hydroxychloroquine for RA or Lupus Can Reduce Heart Risk by 17%
The anti-malarial drug lowers cholesterol and blood sugar and makes blood less sticky, which is good for reducing blood clots and heart attack risk.
In another hydroxychloroquine study presented at the meeting, Johns Hopkins researchers looked at blood levels of HCQ in lupus patients who developed a blood clot (including heart attacks and clot-caused strokes). They found that patients with the highest levels of HCQ in their bloodstreams were the least likely to have developed a clot.
https://creakyjoints.org/treatment/hydroxychloroquine-lowers-heart-risk-lupus-rheumatoid-arthritis/
I take blood thinners because of deep vein blood clots. I wonder if I should ask my doctor about using HCQ as well. Or maybe just use HCQ instead of blood thinners.
No.
We need fighters and those two are tireless warriors.
The key question is:
CAN I GET AN APPOINTMENT, with that WH Doc ???
Will he put me on that same usage of HCQ and Zinc….?
I am over 70 yr old with cancer/compromised immune system….no know heart issues!
What is good for the goose is also good for the gander….
We should ALL have this identical option….period.
You’ve had that option since President Trump got the FDA to approve HCQ over a month ago. Quit whining and see your doctor for a prescription.
I saw my Doctor, got a scrip for zinc, Hydroxychloroquine and z-pack. I took it to my drug store in southern Wisconsin and they would not fill it. They said I did not look ill. WTF???
This was in Monroe, WI. Do they have the right to refuse a properly written prescription?
God bless
I don’t think they can. Did you try a different pharmacy?
This is the 2nd instance I’ve heard of this issue. Gov body will have to force them. The instance I heard about on Ingram w/ a cvs. Unbelievable Behavior. I think this is their sickest attack yet.
tax2much you know NOT what of you speak !
Have you gone to your Family Doctor? If not go and see them and discuss the issue and let the doctor explain your options. You can get Zinc tablets at Walmart or in the form of Coldeze tablets. If worst comes to worse tell your doctor that you will be visiting Panama on a cruise and would like to have some for Malaria prevention (This gives the Doctor an excuse to prescribe without a China flu connection). If you like Tonic water you can get Hydroquine in Tonic. Read the label. I believe most 8oz bottles have 100mg but I have not verified that amount. Gin goes great with Tonic for at least one dose a day.
You can get the actual herb from which quinine is derived. It’s called Cinchona Bark or Peruvian Bark, and comes in powder form, bark pieces (to make tinctures or tea), and in capsules.
It’s available online.
First of all, Zinc is available at any health food or grocery store. You don’t need ZPACK unless you are sick and Cinchona is the base for quinine. There’s nothing stopping any of us drinking quinine water.. available everywhere and there is homeopathic Cinchona.. but before taking anything homeopathically you need to understand how to take it properly… llast I was on Hydroxy for 11 years due to Lupus. I am very much alive and in remission. The people like Cavuto saying it will kill you are
Ignorant hysterics.
She is impressive – and entertaining as well. When she is listening to a question at the briefings she slightly tilts her head and gets a very subtle disarming deer in the headlights expression. *Then* she just just absolutely eviscerates the questioner with authority, command, and relentlessness. One of a kind.
I have noticed that as well. Plus she has that face that portrays her as a little innocent person then it is BAM< BAM< BAM.
And all with a SMILE on her face. =D
I wouldn’t even say POTUS ‘announced’ he’s using HCQ. He just kind of added in there in conversation while the drug was being discussed. It’s the MSM that’s making it out to be some kind of grand announcement and endorsement. His attitude was just – ‘I’ve heard good things about it from doctors, so I decided to try it.’ Simple.
Dr Vladimir Zelenko, he was JUST on the Prager show and this is a rebut vid he did a month ago…
And he did a rebuttal to the critiques:
His practice is in Monroe, NY – ‘Orange’ County!! (not Westchester where I am…)
Someone should introduce skeletor (Nancy Pelosi) to Jerry Nadler.
Trymp is probably 270 lbs but he still isn’t morbidly obese
He looks bigger than he is when he wears the bulletproof vest under his shirt. He’s not a small man. When did being a small man become desirable? If you look at their BMI charts, they don’t even differentiate between male and female, and men and women are built totally differently from one another.
I was doing triathlons for years with a “BMI” of 25. I’m fit as hell at 60+ with BMI 20+.
BMI can eat me!
What does she think about Jerry Nadler ? Who is hugely obese and like a weeble wobble and has his pants up to his armpits.
Oops Patti, sorry I should have kept reading.
And he had a stomach staple procedure thing a few years ago and gained a lot of it back ,same as Chris Chistie. Pretty sure the top two pictures are older pictures before procedure .BTW – I once saw him on the old NY to DC jet shuttle in the early 90s and he could hardly fit through the aisle , he was about 5′ 4″ and well in excess of 300 pounds -looked like a bowling ball , but wasn’t rolling
HCQ is by prescription only, it must work or the media wouldn’t be digging their heels in so bad. From everything I’ve read about it, HCQ really does not work by itself- it needs to be used in conjunction with zinc. Quinine is a very low dose of HCQ and is common and relatively inexpensive. You can also get tonic water which has quinine. One 7 oz bottle of quinine, one tablet of 50 mg zinc, vitamin C and D3 is what I take daily. You mileage? May vary.
Why is Trump taking hydroxychloroquine?
Because he knows that nancy pelosi is third in line for the presidency.
If President Trump has everyone looking over here (HCQ)
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Then Trump is doing something over there where no one is looking
Why is Nancy Pelosi criticizing Trump for taking hydroxychloroquine ?
Because she is third in line for the presidency…
Wasn’t the State Department guy Linick [who just got fired] passing around some
Mysterious Dossier❓❓❓
Last year about Trump and Giuliani
Still waiting for the non-existent actual data that should have accompanied the FDA ‘high risk’ announcement that they claimed would be forthcoming that would counterpoint the ‘millions treated for malaria, zero deaths’ pre-covid published data.
Gov Cuomo wrote Executive Order banning HCQ outside of hospitals.
Can we get him on mass murder?
One of his smarter moves was letting her face the press
Kayleigh is like a coral snake with the left. They see vulnerability in the form of pretty, small and then attack, assuming defenselessness…until the venom sets in.
All of the irresponsible lying commie-dem naysayers always leave out the zinc and refer to studies that only gave very, very sick patients just hydroxychloroquine (without zinc) when it was too late to do any good. For best results HCQ+zinc therapy must be started as early as possible.
Also, the ongoing prophylactic dose of HCQ that President Trump is probably taking is less than 15 percent of the full, short term therapeutic dose so the risk of side effects is about zero.
Hydroxychloroquine cost about 15 dollars a month for the full generic low cost version. However, the therapeutic regimen only runs five days and, at the prophylactic dose rate that President Trump is taking, the ongoing cost is about 2 dollars a month.
I don’t think the lying naysaying dems are irresponsible.
They are political terrorists, seeking more political power by sewing death, chaos and fear.
Yes, Kayleigh has been darn near flawless so far.
And, her husband was a member of the pennant-winning 2015 Mets, so there’s that.
The White House Press Corps used to be very nice to Kayleigh McEnany.
Now, not so much…
She’s sharp, and super prepared. And she doesn’t assess her opponents as much of a threat. Perfect person for the job.
Ain’t Kayleigh a peach? President Trump has found the ideal spokesperson for MAGA.
The only thing I observed missing today was her crucifix. I thought her wearing that so proudly and prominently was a powerful message to those of Christian faith, and a subtle “in your face” to the people who despise us.
She needs to keep showing the cross. Those VAMPIRES could do her some damage without it.
