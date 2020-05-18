President Trump Informs Media He is Taking Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc As Preventative Measure…

Spontaneous ‘splody heads erupted around the media press pool today as President Trump remarked he has been taking hydrozychloroquine as a preventative measure against COVID-19. “You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers before you catch it. The front-line workers — many, many are taking it. I happen to be taking it. I happen to be taking it — Hydroxychloroquine,” Trump said.

The jaw-agape media immediately reacted: “hydroxychloroquine?” “when?” “now?”

President Trump replied: “right now, yeah. A couple of weeks ago, I started taking it. I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it is not good, I will tell you right. I’m not going to get hurt by it. It has been around for 40 years for malaria, for lupus, for other things. I take it,” he said. WATCH: