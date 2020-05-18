President Trump Informs Media He is Taking Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc As Preventative Measure…

Spontaneous ‘splody heads erupted around the media press pool today as President Trump remarked he has been taking hydrozychloroquine as a preventative measure against COVID-19. “You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers before you catch it. The front-line workers — many, many are taking it. I happen to be taking it. I happen to be taking it — Hydroxychloroquine,” Trump said.
The jaw-agape media immediately reacted: “hydroxychloroquine?” “when?” “now?”
President Trump replied: “right now, yeah. A couple of weeks ago, I started taking it. I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it is not good, I will tell you right. I’m not going to get hurt by it. It has been around for 40 years for malaria, for lupus, for other things. I take it,” he said. WATCH:
Like someone else said, I’m actually surprised that Trump hasn’t been taking it longer.
I’m concerned about DJT’s safety, but he isn’t someone who is up close and personal with a lot of people and it’s been easy for him to step back. He’s more than a little bit of a germaphobe to begin with.
What is interesting is that a number of people who are concerned about their health, literally have the Trump cocktail protocol written down so if they get the Wuhan Virus they will push to get the drugs.
LikeLike
I’ve said earlier that I know of two people from different circles of friends who got the virus and when hospitilized in PA, got Hydroxycholoquine. Don’t know if they got the full cocktail, but they were only in the hospital for a couple of days and were in their 30’s/40’s. They didn’t have preexisting conditions.
LikeLike
A story referencing a patient before Easter being given chloroquine in PA, again I don’t know if he got other drugs.
https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/recovering-from-5-days-on-ventilator-exton-store-owner-grateful-for-whats-next/2382128/?fbclid=IwAR1VnW-ihO6RMvmqABURaRxuZkIRz9R1zFvWRr5ZlH2m43Qy3C5lCOXjSIU
LikeLike
Trump is a master troll. I love watching media/dem heads explode. It will take a month for them to get over this one. Heehee!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was listening to theTrump media event and after it was over, Neil Cavuto came on – I thought Cavuto was going to blow a gasket! He was fuming about what Trump said about his use of hydroxychloroquine – how Trump’s example was going to kill people. He cautioned the audience to only take hydro under a doctor’s supervision – that there was no proof that it even worked. When did Cavuto get a medical degree?
LikeLike
Lightweight Dr. Alvarez showed his true colors going after Trump.
LikeLike
Lightweight Dr. Alvarez showed his true colors going after Trump.
LikeLike
Lightweight Dr. Alvarez showed his true colors going after Trump.
LikeLike
Lightweight Dr. Alvarez showed his true colors going after Trump.
LikeLike
Lightweight Dr. Alvarez showed his true colors going after Trump.
LikeLike
Cavuto definitely let his NeverTrump TDS freak flag fly on this one. And oh by the way, Neil, you can’t get the drug without a “doctor’s supervision.”
LikeLike
I am so very glad to hear that our President is taking the drug and zinc as a prophylactic. I’m thinking a lot of people are thinking along the same lines
Several weeks ago I decided that it would be wise to boost my immune system and I started taking zinc (almost impossible to find in my town) Vitamin C (supplies were almost wiped out also) and find some quinine. I knew that I was very unlikely to get a doctor to prescribe me some hydroyychloroquine so I researched how to make my own tonic water as at least a minimum influx of quinine.
I don’t drink gin but I had a bottle of tonic in my pantry. Yes it has quinine but also is filled with high fructose corn syrup which is poison in my opinion so I looked for a recipe and this is what I found:
https://pinchandswirl.com/homemade-tonic-water-for-the-ultimate-gin-and-tonic/
I have made 3 batches so far.
But I also found a brand of tonic water that seems agreeable and made from great ingredients. It’s called Fever Tree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Hey, Neil Cavuto, you and your fake news friends are fear porn artists.
Do some research and invite these doctors on your show (see article below) to discuss the efficacy of HCQ/Zinc to treat COVID-19. By spreading fear and misinformation about a successful treatment, one that is affordable and with little risk, lives have been and will continue to be lost – needlessly.
Oh yes, I’m one of the lucky ones. I have RA and am now on Hydroxychloroquine and taking Zinc daily, too. If any of my relatives come down with COVID-19, I will move heaven and earth to get them this treatment.
TUSCON, Ariz., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a letter to Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) presents a frequently updated table of studies that report results of treating COVID-19 with the anti-malaria drugs chloroquine (CQ) and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ, Plaquenil®).
To date, the total number of reported patients treated with HCQ, with or without zinc and the widely used antibiotic azithromycin, is 2,333, writes AAPS, in observational data from China, France, South Korea, Algeria, and the U.S. Of these, 2,137 or 91.6 percent improved clinically. There were 63 deaths, all but 11 in a single retrospective report from the Veterans Administration where the patients were severely ill.
The antiviral properties of these drugs have been studied since 2003. Particularly when combined with zinc, they hinder viral entry into cells and inhibit replication. They may also prevent overreaction by the immune system, which causes the cytokine storm responsible for much of the damage in severe cases, explains AAPS. HCQ is often very helpful in treating autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
Additional benefits shown in some studies, AAPS states, is to decrease the number of days when a patient is contagious, reduce the need for ventilators, and shorten the time to clinical recovery.
Peer-reviewed studies published from January through April 20, 2020, provide clear and convincing evidence that HCQ may be beneficial in COVID-19, especially when used early, states AAPS. Unfortunately, although it is perfectly legal to prescribe drugs for new indications not on the label, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said that CQ and HCQ should be used for COVID-19 only in hospitalized patients in the setting of a clinical study if available. Most states are making it difficult for physicians to prescribe or pharmacists to dispense these medications.
As the letter to Gov. Ducey notes, “Many nations, including Turkey and India, are protecting medical workers and contacts of infected persons prophylactically. According to worldometers.info, deaths per million persons from COVID-19 as of Apr 27 are 167 in the U.S., 33 in Turkey, and 0.6 in India.”
After Morocco and Algeria began using HCQ, a trend break and sharp reduction in their COVID-19 case fatality rate occurred.
Vaccines and results of randomized double-blind controlled trials of new drugs are at best months away. But patients are dying now, while affordable, long-used drugs would be available except for government restrictions, AAPS states.
The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) has represented physicians of all specialties in all states since 1943. The AAPS motto is omnia pro aegroto, meaning everything for the patient.
Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hydroxychloroquine-90-percent-chance-helping-155637974.html
LikeLike
I said he was…might have been here a couple weeks ago!!! I knew it. Which is why he didn’t seem alarmed by those around him testing positive…hilarious though…twitter is full of people saying he is lying that he is taking it lmfao
LikeLike
I knew it!!! I knew, I knew, I knew it! Was just a matter of time before he baffled the press with the news. Look for HCQ to be fully FDA approved very soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FYI-I don’t know how to put a link in so I will just say that Corsi Nation has an affiliation with SpeakWithAnMD. It’s supposedly a telemedicine sight that will prescribe you the meds that our POTUS is taking. They send the meds to your door. I hope it’s all legit. I just checked and the website is still up.
LikeLike
About 3 years ago, I was diagnosed with Lupus and began taking HCQ and Vit D. Also take Quentin and zinc daily. Only problem is that HCQ is getting very hard to find. It’s on back order all over the country for a while now.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump brought a lot of attention to hydroxychloroquine as a potential “game changer” two months ago, but after awhile, he went weeks on end without really mentioning it.
I am heartened to see him put the spotlight back on this therapeutic, because a therapeutic–and, hopefully, THIS therapeutic–is going to be the best way out of this, NOT a vaccine.
It is ALSO heartening to know that Trump is now actively consulting with other doctors not named Fauci and Birx and getting feedback from them on the benefits of HCQ.
Enough talk of “not until we have a vaccine” by Fauci, governors, school superintendents and sports commissioners. That may be never.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If a doctor or hospital refuses to give it to you can you claim
….Right To Try…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so happy he is taking this; I was hoping he was. This could say many lives, just the President saying he is taking it. I understand he had to wait a couple of weeks to make sure he was ok and to experience any side effects. This is wonderful.
LikeLike
Benn doing zinc and Quinine water for a while.. Oregon won’t prescribe unless last effort
But I’ll bet some in the MSM are taking it-and not telling. Fredo? Ascosta? April?
They will never admit it..
LikeLike
I believe Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife took Hydroxochloroquine when they were in Australia while having Corona virus.
I wonder if Boris Johnson took it in the UK.
I, myself, take Azithromycin regularly because of a lung infection I caught years ago. It helps keep the swelling down in my lungs. It’s been very beneficial to me.
LikeLike