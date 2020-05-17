Sunday Talks: Doug Collins Discusses China Confrontation and Mike Flynn Targeting…

Representative Doug Collins of Georgia appears for an interview with Maria Bartiromo to discuss holding China accountable and the ongoing revelations surrounding the Obama administration targeting of Michael Flynn and President Trump.
Why do I keep loading the site when there’s a new uncommented posting just up? I shoulda played poker today, my luck is good.
Doug Collins was spot on. I like the way he responded to China threatening politicians. “My name is Doug Collins”… Then he beat up China some more.
We NEED him in the Senate,…and then 99 more, just like him!
I think we all should discuss this further, don’t you?
It’s so much easier to discuss things than actually doing anything about, don’t you think?
Sarc
Fox Biz seems to have taken a shine to Rep Collins, especially after he announced his run for Senate. Or perhaps Fox and Maria B appreciates a Congressman who always tells the truth.
Whichever, to quote Prof Navarro, it’s a beautiful thing.
By claiming that this virus could not be transmitted human to human, and at the same time banning travel from Huwan to Peking, but allowing ,even encouraging, travel from Huwan to New York City and Rome and about everywhere else, China declared war on all the rest of mankind. China should be quarantined from all the rest of the world. They do not belong in any family of nations. China is the plague. China is Iran times 100. Trump treated China with respect once. China blew it like a cobalt bomb.
Where is the WTO ? They should remove China for good and penalize them back into the dark ages. every country Should confiscate every investment while evicting every Chinese National including the U.N.
Any org connected to the UN is corrupt and in the pockets of the globalists, including China.
The Chinese communists wrote about this type of deniable, “gray zone” attack in 1999 in their book, _Unrestricted Warfare_ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unrestricted_Warfare
👇👇✅
Interesting !
I like Collins. Right to the point and doesn’t stop to blow rainbows up people’s asses.
I just can’t listen to these guys and the endless whining about FISA, Mueller, Flynn and the Russian collusion hoax anymore. Even Nunes is like a broken record. I could recite their lines by heart as can most of us here. The bottom line is had a group of high ranking FBI and DOJ officials tried to frame President Obama for a crime that never even happened they’d have been either locked up or shot within weeks and everyone here knows it!
So, DON’T LISTEN.
Are you really so inured that you don’t appreciate that what WE have all known, for 3 years, but the ‘average voter’ hasn’t,…is now be layed out for the ‘average voter’ to begin digesting?
Doug gets it… Get some Doug!
China has a lot of dirty little secrets to hide from the rest of t he world over this whole Corona Virus/Covid 19 and the M.S. Media are their partners in crime
