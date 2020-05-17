Sunday Talks: Doug Collins Discusses China Confrontation and Mike Flynn Targeting…

Representative Doug Collins of Georgia appears for an interview with Maria Bartiromo to discuss holding China accountable and the ongoing revelations surrounding the Obama administration targeting of Michael Flynn and President Trump.

17 Responses to Sunday Talks: Doug Collins Discusses China Confrontation and Mike Flynn Targeting…

  1. necsumadeoinformis says:
    May 17, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    Why do I keep loading the site when there’s a new uncommented posting just up? I shoulda played poker today, my luck is good.

  2. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    May 17, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    I think we all should discuss this further, don’t you?
    It’s so much easier to discuss things than actually doing anything about, don’t you think?

    Sarc

  3. jeans2nd says:
    May 17, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    Fox Biz seems to have taken a shine to Rep Collins, especially after he announced his run for Senate. Or perhaps Fox and Maria B appreciates a Congressman who always tells the truth.
    Whichever, to quote Prof Navarro, it’s a beautiful thing.

  4. carthoris says:
    May 17, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    By claiming that this virus could not be transmitted human to human, and at the same time banning travel from Huwan to Peking, but allowing ,even encouraging, travel from Huwan to New York City and Rome and about everywhere else, China declared war on all the rest of mankind. China should be quarantined from all the rest of the world. They do not belong in any family of nations. China is the plague. China is Iran times 100. Trump treated China with respect once. China blew it like a cobalt bomb.

  5. A2 says:
    May 17, 2020 at 11:33 pm

    👇👇✅

  6. Diabolik says:
    May 18, 2020 at 12:04 am

    I like Collins. Right to the point and doesn’t stop to blow rainbows up people’s asses.

  7. California Joe says:
    May 18, 2020 at 12:12 am

    I just can’t listen to these guys and the endless whining about FISA, Mueller, Flynn and the Russian collusion hoax anymore. Even Nunes is like a broken record. I could recite their lines by heart as can most of us here. The bottom line is had a group of high ranking FBI and DOJ officials tried to frame President Obama for a crime that never even happened they’d have been either locked up or shot within weeks and everyone here knows it!

  8. Caius Lowell says:
    May 18, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Doug gets it… Get some Doug!

  9. Spurwing Plover says:
    May 18, 2020 at 2:54 am

    China has a lot of dirty little secrets to hide from the rest of t he world over this whole Corona Virus/Covid 19 and the M.S. Media are their partners in crime

