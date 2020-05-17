Sunday May 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Art of Ustad Mansur, Northern India. Mansur was active from 1590-1624 in northern India, working under the sponsorship of the Mughal emperor Akbar, and then under his son, Jahangir.
Many of the birds and animals that he painted were brought as gifts to the emperor, and Mansur memorialized them, something incredibly useful since the Dodo became extinct within the next century.
Music is from Rageshri (vilambit ektal / drut teental), from Ustad Munir Khan’s Classical Sarangi Music.
Mary, just marvelous!
Thank you so much for this acknowledgement of such fine work.
I have always been fond of borders setting off various works, and Mansur’s borders are not just appropriate to each work, but incredibly complex and beautiful…significant adjuncts to each work.
wow.
gorgeous stuff!
Oh, I’m so VERY pleased. I enjoyed this so much because the only Indian art I remember studying was Buddhas, so this was fresh and new. Well, as much as ancient art will ever be. I have one more Northern Indian video to do. Mansur’s first mentor, the emperor Akbar, was big into having biographies written about him with incredible illustrations to show the fullness of his reign. Too many illustrations, so have some culling to do.
How about “Let Me Out”…
Ooooo, Margaret! I remember and loved this song from my childhood (my preteen years)! 👍😀
In this country, “progressive” is used as a cover for outright fascism. Political oppression is a natural outgrowth of fascist politics. This explains what we are now seeing in the major progressive-fascist controlled cities and states. When they tell us that schools may not open in the Fall, that the lockdown will have to continue until there is a “cure”, the progressives-fascists reveal their true nature. And once revealed they can never agaom sell their utopian vision of a perfect world.
As more and more Americans refuse to go along with their absurd demands should we be surprised that they’re salon owners in jail for simply wanting to go back to work or arresting people for stopping on the “wrong” side of an LA beach? They’ve shown us what their idea of our future will be. We, on the other hand, prefer liberty and freedom. Somehow I don’t think the progressive-fascists would approve of Alan Jackson’s famous “World’s longest line-dance”.
Liked, straight from the "paste" file.
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers!
Well, its been 6 weeks now and the predictions for how this pandemic will roll out seem to be pretty spot on.
Its a bit depressing, but I expect that we will have drastic reduction in capital and universities will be significantly impacted this next academic year. Details and rationale at: The Shape of things to come
Americans are now willingly taking part in the production of “Face Mask Theater.”
What are you going to frightened into wearing next?
He Gave Thanks
by Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
At the institution of the Lord’s Supper, as He took the bread and the wine, we read that he “gave thanks” (Matt.26: 26,27; Luke 22:19,20).
Surely on this occasion He did not give thanks for food supplied! He was handling the symbols of His broken body and His shed blood. How we would like to know just what He said at this solemn moment; just what He gave thanks for!
This we shall never know in this life, but there are some basic facts we do know.
It was for love for sinful men that He was to die. He was to pay their debt of sin, and He looked forward to the time when, not only redeemed Israel, but the redeemed of every nation and dispensation will rejoice in sins forgiven and all that this entails for them. As He “gave thanks” in view of Calvary, He will then rejoice at the results of Calvary. The overflowing joy that will be the portion of the redeemed will be a greater joy to Him.
Thus Paul’s words in Hebrews 12:2 give us cause to rejoice in true thanksgiving of our Lord’s finished work of redemption on Calvary cross:
“Looking unto Jesus the Author and Finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.”
‘ROUND MIDNIGHT – Wes Montgomery (1923-1968)
Note Montgomery didn’t use a pick. Album: “Live In Belgium 1965” – On this particular track from the album, the pianist is Harold Mabern. Playing bass was Arthur Harper and on drums, Jimmy Lovelace. It was recorded in London. Other tracks were recorded in Belgium and Germany according to Discogs.com. So I’m not sure why the title includes only Belgium, which was the second leg of his European tour and the only European trip he made. Subject to fainting spells for years, he apparently chalked them up to the exhaustion of touring. He died of a heart attack at his home in Indianapolis on June 15, 1968.
One of the comments on this video: “I saw Wes many times at the old Showboat in Philadelphia. He was as classy a person as he was a musician. I always sat and chatted with him on breaks and he was warm, friendly and intelligent and spoke with me like a friend. He was always original and never played any song the same way twice. Truly one of a kind and in a class by himself.”
I think I first heard him on “Music ‘Til Dawn” on KRLD a 50,000 watt station in Dallas. His playing has always reminds me of 2AM.
She’s from Lafayette, Louisiana.. and she’s got it..
and she’s there.. orbit..
fly high star rider..
🙂
