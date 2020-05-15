President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video and Transcript…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. President Trump delivers remarks to the press pool as he departs the White House for Camp David. [Video and Transcript Below]
A curious group accompanies President Trump to Camp David this weekend along with chief of staff Mark Meadows. POTUS is bringing House Leader Kevin McCarthy, GOP Reps. Dan Crenshaw, Matt Gaetz, Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan, Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin.
The House group represents a team well versed in the Obamagate and Spygate issues. Along with the need to organize a political effort against Pelosi’s $3 trillion spending fiasco; perhaps the team is doing some big ugly political planning.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: So we’ll be going to Camp David. We have a lot of meetings scheduled. I think they’ll be very successful meetings. We’re getting a lot of gear out. We’re getting a lot of gowns out — protective equipment. And the governors have all been very thankful. We received a lot of calls today from governors. They’re very thankful for the job we’re doing. And that’s good.
Do you have any questions? Please.
Q Yeah, what’s the topic of the discussion at Camp David this weekend?
THE PRESIDENT: Go ahead.
Q What’s the topic of the discussion at Camp David this weekend?
THE PRESIDENT: So we have a lot of discussions going on at Camp David, some military and some other than military. We’ll probably report back on it on Monday.
Q Why are you not wanting to talk to President Xi right now, of China?
THE PRESIDENT: I just don’t want to talk to him right now. We’ll — we’ll see what happens over the next little while. They’re buying a lot of our material. They’re spending a lot on the trade deal, but the trade deal — I don’t know, somehow I lost a little flavor for it. You can understand.
Go ahead.
Q Sir, how many ventilators are you sending to India?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re sending a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi, and we’re sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators . So —
Q Mr. President? Mr. President, right here.
Q Sir, who do you think should go to jail, sir?
THE PRESIDENT: Go ahead. Go ahead.
Q Mr. President, what do you make of the images of people with guns, weapons showing up at the Michigan capitol?
THE PRESIDENT: Say it?
Q What do you make of the images of people with weapons showing up at the Michigan capitol to protest? Are you okay with that?
THE PRESIDENT: I haven’t seen it.
Q You haven’t seen those pictures?
THE PRESIDENT: You’ll have to — you’ll have to tell me.
Yeah, go ahead.
Q Should a vaccine be free?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re looking at that, actually. But we’re making a lot of progress on vaccines. But we’ll be speaking to you very soon, and I think we’re going to have a very good couple of meetings at Camp David.
Thank you.
The hair was perfect until 1:11!
But since he doesn’t drink, you’ll never see him drinking a Piña Colada at Trader Vic’s. Lol.
That right there – The Art of the Deal. MAGnificent!
That kind of well-aimed ambiguity is hard to achieve in State Dept. speak.
In some settings Trump may come across like a bull in a china shop,
…but there is some china that needs to be broken
yep
before the election I used to say:
“Trump is a wrecking ball”
“… but there’s some stuff whut needs wrecked”
The trucks honking their horns in the background were awesome!
Here in Ohio more media bias about President Trump’s Opening of America.
Scolding and nearly hysterical reporting by the ABC/FOX station about “CROWDS AT RESTAURANTS” who were “obviously not keeping safe distances and “were not wearing masks!”
And the camera showed…crowds at restaurants who were not wearing masks!!! WHAT IS HAPPENING?!
“Dogs and cats, living together!” 🙂
What is happening? Patriots enjoying the American dream.
Truckers honking their horns has been reported locally, as a protest
“crowds at restaurants who were not wearing masks!!! ” They were eating without wearing masks? I’m a little confused.
Turn them in!
GREAT group—The ones with guts (plus you-know-what’s), fearless speech, straightened spines, unwavering eyes, right intentions, passionate love of country. ~~~Go get ’em, Mr. President; we gotch’r back.
Go with God everyone; we await your return and your report.
Agree they all have guts except the one that has the title paul ryan once had. You understand what i’m saying.
I notice who ISN’T going with him, to Camp David.
Not ONE Senate Republicon,….imagine THAT.
Not ONE who, at the most intense part of the Mueller investigation, sang along with Mitch;
“Oh, Muellers an HONORABLE man, his investigation MUST continue!”
Only HOUSE Republicans,…imagine that.
And yeah, McCarthy is definetly on probation,… don’t fully ‘trust’ him, but he knows his political future is tied to PDJT, so we’ll see what happens.
Some MILITARY stuff to be discussed, huh? Perhaps PDJT doesn’t TRUST Senate Republicons, which is only fitting.
He’s cooking up something, against CCP-China, CCP-USA, or both?
President Trump is fed up. Awesome!
Why won’t anybody specifically address Fauci’s relationship w/Gates, Soros, Bloomberg,China,( including China building an airport while Ethiopians starve and were killed as human vaccine guinea pigs,Moderna Pharmaceuticals, SmithGlaxoKlineRemdisivir,Clinton Foundation Tedros, including Tedros’ history of CommunoIslamoFascism , violent takeover of Ethiopia which included terrorism, brutality, mass murder, imprisonments, kidnapping, disappearance of USAID for AIDS research, 3 known coverups of cholera, instead referring to them as “ diarrhea “, Fauci then directing 3.7 million tax dollars to the Wuhan Lab, Fauci’s Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Coverup( an HHV/HIV spinoff contagion) and Fauci’s adulation of how fabulous Tedros was in Ethiopia, though he’s not even a medical doctor) and Tedros decision to award Robert Mugabe a “ Humanitarian Award”?
And the insane “ data” from the London whatever, now using the Bloomberg owned Johns-Hopkins flawed data and modeling, the discovery that Remdisivir is NOT very effective and his bizarre anti-Hydroxychloroquine fanaticism, though the Johns Hopkins mapping shows Africa w/ the lowest COVID rates, most Africans are prophylactically treated w/ Hydroxyquine as an anti-malarial?
Why are Stanford Medical and so many other incredibly accurate research, data, including silencing Dr. Ionnides and the pummeling of Dr. Shiva?
Like Rush Limbaugh said the other day, praise that doctor to the hilt and then just ignore everything he says.
The problem with that is that it elevates that SOB even higher and makes it so more people will believe him now and later, rather than Trump, when he breaks with Trump. And let no one think he won’t before the 2020 general election voting starts. I don’t think Limbaugh has thought this through.
The governors are already consulting with Fauci as their go-to expert now, and that won’t change whether President Trump distances himself from Fauci or not.
I can’t wait until the President is praising Fauci at Fauci’s retirement party. The man is older than Joe Biden. He deserves a good retirement. The quicker the better.
He needs a dirt nap.
Is Trump aware that while these Dem Governors may be nice to him in private on phone calls they rip him viciously to the media at every opportunity? That is what the public sees and that is what influences voting behavior. Why is he so complimentary to all of them?
Why is he so complimentary to all of them?
Proverbs 15:1-2 KJV
A soft answer turneth away wrath: but grievous words stir up anger. [2] The tongue of the wise useth knowledge aright: but the mouth of fools poureth out foolishness.
Any man who tries to be good all the time is bound to come to ruin among the great number who are not good.
– Niccolo Machiavelli
Because Game Theory, 4D chess, keep your friends close and your enemies closer and all that other stuff, apparently.
Kill ‘em with kindness…
You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.
Because then he is the conciliatory nice guy trying to work together to get things done for people and they are the snarky bad mouthing bastards letting the people down by refusing to work with him.
That is why he is complimentary.
He is letting everybody know that the Governors are two-faced back stabbing weasels.
I would weave the Priestap notes into this timeline. As I read the summary, my own interpretation is that DOJ and the IC had some meetings prior to a McGahn on 1/26. In the battle of “fired” vs. “prosecuted” the initial goal was to get Flynn fired. When that was unsuccessful, the FBI sort of initiated Plan B, get him “prosecuted”.
Anyway, this connection to Priestap’s notes is important given Yates’ testimony about the “debate” at DOJ and in the IC, and that (based on her testimony) she appears to have given McGahn an accurate portrayal of the FBI interview.
I would also want to know if McGahn ever got the info “Monday morning” as promised. And if so, what was he given?
Flynn held on for another couple of weeks under intense fire. I just wonder if FBI or DOJ let it slip that they were now looking at criminal charges (edited 302) in an effort to deliver the kill shot on Flynn. Then, they pocketed the 302 for later use.
Hmm….
Sorry, grabbed the wrong thread…
Cryptic and overt at the same time.
VSG
Presstitute: Sir, how many ventilators are you sending to India?
Cheap POS was trying to trick POTUS into a “gotcha” moment if PDJT stated a number different from Kayleigh, because Kayleigh TOLD them how many ventilators were being sent to India in the WH press briefing earlier today.
POTUS: “We’re sending a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi, and we’re sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators .”
LOLOL! No numbers, just “a lot” and then “quite a few.”
POTUS has these clowns’ numbers alright. More than they realize.
There has never been a more accessible President, since Reagan than Trump. Trump with his social media is by far the most communicative president in American history!
And yet, the media hates him. But they will sure miss him when he’s gone because he’s rewritten the book on what we will expect from future presidents in terms of communicating.
I don’t think the media “hates” Trump as much as it is they hate not being able to get at Trump. When the media confronts Trump the contrast is so vivid as to the disparity of intelligentsia. Trump makes the media for what they are…..Small and I might add rather stupid.
Chopper pressers are the best. Looking forward to hot weather & the press sitting out in the heat waiting and waiting and waiting.
