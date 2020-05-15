President Trump Delivers Remarks at a Presidential Recognition Ceremony – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on May 15, 2020 by

President Trump delivers remarks at a Presidential Recognition Ceremony: Hard Work, Heroism, and Hope. Anticipated start time 4:00pm ET.

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamRSBN Livestream

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

57 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks at a Presidential Recognition Ceremony – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. lieutenantm says:
    May 15, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Given that the President has now said we are rushing to make a vaccine and THE MILITARY WILL ADMINISTER IT……….I think he needs to tell us RIGHT NOW if he intends to force vaccinate all of us…….because THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!

    Like

    Reply
    • booger71 says:
      May 15, 2020 at 6:25 pm

      He said the vaccine was voluntary in the Rose Garden today. The military is not going to administer it, but would help to get it to where it needs to go.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • carthoris says:
        May 15, 2020 at 6:59 pm

        If the civilian transportation system had broken down, I could see using the military for transportation, but the civilian transportation system has not broken down. We still have plenty of good civilian truck drivers and good civilian trucks for them to drive.

        Like

        Reply
    • carthoris says:
      May 15, 2020 at 6:54 pm

      There are instruments so dangerous to the rights of the nation, and which place them so totally at the mercy of their governors, that those governors, whether legislative or executive, should be restrained from keeping such instruments on foot, but in well-defined cases. Such an instrument is a standing army.
      Thomas Jeffersonwho, in the days following the American Revolution, became increasingly concerned about two tendencies he believed were intrinsically connected: the concentration of power in a centralized government and the establishment of a standing army).

      A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen. Without standing armies liberty can never be in danger, nor with large ones safe
      James Madison

      When a government wishes to deprive its citizens of freedom, and reduce them to slavery, it generally makes use of a standing army.
      Luther Martin, Maryland delegate to the Constitutional Convention

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. vikingmom says:
    May 15, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Please let him announce that arrests are taking place…

    Like

    Reply
  3. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    May 15, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    So, I read a private post that I subscribe too (not cheap) that was confirmed from sources that POTUS was backed into a corner and had no choice but to play the game regarding this virus. He is bringing in the vaccine but will NOT make it mandatory so if anyone here’s otherwise, I would suggest to them to wait until POTUS confirms it either way.

    He knows and has known what they are doing.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      May 15, 2020 at 4:35 pm

      Thank you for sharing that. I have said since the beginning that he got back into a corner. He was going to get criticism no matter what he did. And, I believe that he truly didn’t know how bad this was going to be. I think there are actual traitors, starting with Pelosi and her bunch because I think they have been in constant contact with those who set this up. I know. I don’t have proof I can offer, but I really believe it.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Reserved55 says:
      May 15, 2020 at 4:44 pm

      Anyone who **wants** to take it

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
        May 15, 2020 at 4:48 pm

        How funny, what I just said was read by me yesterday, so thanks for sharing this short clip.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • FrankieZee says:
        May 15, 2020 at 5:18 pm

        Next time make Fauci wear a paper bag over his head.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • The Gipper Lives says:
        May 15, 2020 at 5:24 pm

        Dr. Franken-Fauci is concerned about mandatory vaccine$–very, VERY concerned!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • The Gipper Lives says:
        May 15, 2020 at 5:37 pm

        SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) – The FBI confirmed former Cleveland Clinic employee Dr. Qing Wang was arrested on Wednesday after being charged with false claims and wire fraud related to more than $3.6 million in grant funding that Dr. Wang and his Cleveland Clinic Foundation research group received from the National Institutes of Health.
        According to the FBI, the criminal complaint states Dr. Wang knowingly failed to disclose to NIH that he was affiliated with the Huazhong University of Science and Technology as their Dean of College of Life Sciences and Technology.
        The criminal complaint also stated he failed to disclose that he received multiple grants from the National Natural Science Foundation of China for some of the same scientific research that was funded by the NIH grant.”

        First Fauci gave the Bat-Lab $3.7 million.
        Them we find out it was $7.4 million.
        Now they’re funding China’s research here for another $3,6.million.

        Why, it almost seems as if Fauci and China are in business together.

        But that’s just not possible.

        Right?

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
    • Michelle says:
      May 15, 2020 at 5:04 pm

      I think that President Trump knows that if a vaccine can be made, someone is going to make it. It is inevitable. It is better for him to get the USA and his team in charge of that process as much as possible, and perhaps he can even make sure it is a safer vaccine than usual (if there is such a thing). I’m sure he also knows that most likely a majority of Americans believe in vaccines and will want them. He is clearly looking to put a lot of tools in our toolbox so to speak – preventative/more natural options (eg. HCQ plus zinc), drugs (eg. Remdesivir) for people who believe in drugs as a cure, and vaccines for the vaccine believers. He is the only President who would at least protect us from a mandatory vaccine (although I would not be surprised if Cuomo makes it mandatory for all schoolkids). I think he’s doing a phenomenal job making sure that the instant a vaccine is available, we are able to make it and distribute it right away. Blue states whining they can’t open without a vaccine? He’ll get them their beloved vaccine.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • ezpz2 says:
        May 15, 2020 at 5:13 pm

        A vaccine created at ‘warp speed’ will likely be LESS safe than one that is put through a longer trial – definitely not ‘safer than usual’ as you said.

        Like

        Reply
        • ezpz2 says:
          May 15, 2020 at 5:45 pm

          And the issue isn’t even the speed at which a vaccine can be made. Rather, it’s the amount of time needed to monitor and observe the trial subjects for short, medium, and long term adverse effects. By definition, long term effects can not be monitored in a speedy trial.

          Like

          Reply
    • 7of7 says:
      May 15, 2020 at 5:16 pm

      The problem is that the states can coerce you to take it. In California three years ago, they took away the personal beliefs and religious exemptions to vaccines for kids to go to school. They’ve made medical exemptions very difficult to obtain. Pre-school and daycare workers, and people in healthcare can’t work without certain shots. Seeing what my state (CA)has done in response to Covid19, I absolutely believe they will find a way to for e everyone to get the vaccine.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • chooseamerica says:
      May 15, 2020 at 5:22 pm

      Vote All, I dont think the price you pay to read information has anything to do with the veracity of what you read. It just depends on whether you want to believe it or not.

      Does anyone really see this president getting trapped by anyone?

      He was dealt a bad hand by the organized crime syndicate. A bad hand designed and delivered by Satan.

      If he kept the economy open and over two million died; as peddled by Fauci and Birx, his chances for saving the country would be over. . One death with the economy open and the weaponized media would have hammered him for it until election day. They would have been more unmerciful than they are now.

      Our president didn’t want any of this to happen but this way he loses the gains on the economy and we all hurt financially. However, he delivered like no other on getting what our country needed in supplies to save as many lives as possible.Our president handled this like a top notch executive with endless tenacity and talent. He will rebuild the economy and we will do our part to make it fluorish again. Never doubt this.

      He also handed over responsibility to the governors. Look at what those unawake constituents have been able to see about their governors; the blue state governors in particular.

      This has not been fun for any of us but we only have this one chance to give our VSGPDJT a chance to save us from tryanny. At least by putting the onus on the governors, he will stay above the fray and win in a landslide in 2020. Then he can finish off the cabal and we wont gave to be put in this position again.

      God Bless our President!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
        May 15, 2020 at 6:02 pm

        I certainly don’t pay for that type of information, it was something that has to remain in a quiet private space for certain reasons, it was just a small part of much bigger things occurring. From time to time, I try to let everyone know when I know. I only post comments here. I don’t tweet, Facebook, etc, etc.

        And yes, God bless our President!

        Like

        Reply
    • trumplandslide says:
      May 15, 2020 at 7:08 pm

      I hear you and I agree that President Trump will not mandate vaccines.

      BUT, President Trump also did not shut down the economy, but he opened the door to the governors and the federal government did NOT protect our rights. The only thing when churches were closed was a strongly worded letter from Barr.

      What makes you think that Democrat controlled states won’t do mandatory vaccines? Also, some companies may make it mandatory for people to be employed.

      It is a very slippery slope and I really would like hear from President that his #1 job is NOT to keep us safe, but to protect our rights and liberties, because the “keep you safe” lines is being 100% used to remove our rights and liberties.

      Like

      Reply
    • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
      May 15, 2020 at 4:36 pm

      Let me rephrase, my comment above…
      “But he has no intention of making anything Mandatory”

      BTW…
      That death clock above are just sick bastards! No pun intended, i meant the scums who put that clock out there.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • hocuspocus13 says:
        May 15, 2020 at 7:23 pm

        The Death Clock…
        🔸
        From that number they should deduct the number of Senior Citizens that died at the discretion of the Governor’s of
        🔸
        NY
        NJ
        PA
        🔸
        Who made the decision to bring hospital infected ill Seniors back to their Nursing Homes
        🔸
        Which in turn infected and killed other Seniors living at the same Nursing Home

        Like

        Reply
    • helmhood says:
      May 15, 2020 at 4:36 pm

      The people speaking in the Rose Garden right now are American heroes.

      The people who put that clock up, aren’t.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      May 15, 2020 at 4:39 pm

      It should be the Cuomo death clock.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Landslide says:
      May 15, 2020 at 4:47 pm

      Paintballs come to mind…..would be a real shame if someone just happened to be riding through Time’s Square with paintball guns.🙀

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Michelle says:
      May 15, 2020 at 5:08 pm

      By the logic on that clock, what about all the lives saved by not waiting another week? Also, if everyone else was so darn clever and knew better, why didn’t they stay home? Since when do the Democrats (least of all new york city dwellers) do what President Trump says?

      Like

      Reply
    • Michelle says:
      May 15, 2020 at 5:10 pm

      And what about the clock showing Worldwide Deaths caused by China not acting fast enough (if at all)?

      Like

      Reply
    • CNN_sucks says:
      May 15, 2020 at 5:16 pm

      Death clock is very deceptive. This playbook has been played before. This reminds of hysteria during the IraQ war. Naming of soldiers that died or killed because of Bush..they are fools…Suffering from mental illness.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. The American Patriot says:
    May 15, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Don’t look now because the All-Phoney is smearing coverage of this event now!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Linda says:
    May 15, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    Again…Fox cut out…Neil Cavuto and Dana Perino on same page! Two events not covered by Fox….WTH!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Rj says:
      May 15, 2020 at 5:01 pm

      Why does anyone continue to watch the Faux News Outlet ? These people are no different then any other corrupt media. Certain on air personalities at Faux News Outlet are required to straddle the line And pretend while being instructed and scripted while attachment of puppet strings. Somewhere I bet someone can find the Progressive Murdick Family has ties to Alexander Downer.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • sunnyflower5 says:
      May 15, 2020 at 6:06 pm

      Is it because Joe can’t get out of his basement?
      I don’t know. President Trump is conducting presidential duties – not campaigning. It should be covered.

      Like

      Reply
  7. rvsueandcrew says:
    May 15, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    Melania…. Breathtakingly beautiful, as always.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    May 15, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    On a personal note, my daughter’s name is being added to this. Our bloodline has served from the beginning and continues to serve. I just wanted to brag, hope no one minds.

    https://www.dar.org/giving/daughters-tribute-0

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Publius2016 says:
    May 15, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    Really nice ceremony!

    fun!

    Like

    Reply
  10. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    May 15, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Thanks for posting this SD. It is a useful tonic in the midst of a lot of negative stories recently.
    The background chorus of our magnificent truckers (honking their horns in support of POTUS) should hearten every patriot. I think we are in for a fight no matter who wins the election, but it is good to know who is on our side in advance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 15, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    May 15, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Is propaganda media crabbing that President Trump and some of the honorees are not wearing masks? 🙂

    Like

    Reply
    • fangdog says:
      May 15, 2020 at 6:43 pm

      When I see someone wearing a mask, I think of the word “muzzle”. For me, the “muzzle” is a symbol of Communist-style control of sheep-minded people.

      Like

      Reply
  13. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 15, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    I’m a good citizen and I’ll follow the vaccine orders when needed, and seeing that this aggressive common flu pretty much only has detrimental effects on people in their eighties and ninety’s, I’ll obey and submit in about thirty years when I reach that age

    Like

    Reply
  14. Ausonius says:
    May 15, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    Concerning the proper response to the virus, the Germans are discovering that predictions can be wrong!

    A strange thing happened in Germany this week: Covid-19 started spreading a bit faster and officials and the public managed to cope….

    The reproduction rate, or R0, was above 1 for several days this week, and as high as 1.1 last weekend. That means that each person infected with the virus transmits it on average to 1.1 other people—exponential growth.

    This is as much a political event as a medical one. It seems inevitable that the coronavirus will spread as rapidly as any respiratory virus as lockdowns ease. …

    The (Robert Koch Institue) estimated the transmission rate at around 0.8 before Mrs. Merkel started easing the lockdown. Germans were warned that restrictions might return if the disease resumed its spread.

    Yet now Berlin and the 16 state governments responsible for local reopening policies are discovering they can tolerate a somewhat higher reproduction rate after all. Mrs. Merkel is sticking to a broader plan she announced last week under which most shops can reopen, schools will resume soon, and religious services and some sports will be allowed. Some state governments are going further by reopening restaurants or museums.

    This may be partly because German voters are reconsidering how they weigh coronavirus risk against the physical, emotional, social and economic costs of a lockdown. …

    Yes, predictions can be wrong…and yet your society can deal with the errors, and with the disease, and LIFE, LIBERTY, and THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS will not need to be under attack!

    See:

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/germanys-new-coronavirus-thinking-11589498695

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s