President Trump Delivers Remarks at a Presidential Recognition Ceremony – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

President Trump delivers remarks at a Presidential Recognition Ceremony: Hard Work, Heroism, and Hope. Anticipated start time 4:00pm ET.
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – RSBN Livestream
Given that the President has now said we are rushing to make a vaccine and THE MILITARY WILL ADMINISTER IT……….I think he needs to tell us RIGHT NOW if he intends to force vaccinate all of us…….because THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!
He said the vaccine was voluntary in the Rose Garden today. The military is not going to administer it, but would help to get it to where it needs to go.
If the civilian transportation system had broken down, I could see using the military for transportation, but the civilian transportation system has not broken down. We still have plenty of good civilian truck drivers and good civilian trucks for them to drive.
There are instruments so dangerous to the rights of the nation, and which place them so totally at the mercy of their governors, that those governors, whether legislative or executive, should be restrained from keeping such instruments on foot, but in well-defined cases. Such an instrument is a standing army.
– Thomas Jeffersonwho, in the days following the American Revolution, became increasingly concerned about two tendencies he believed were intrinsically connected: the concentration of power in a centralized government and the establishment of a standing army).
A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen. Without standing armies liberty can never be in danger, nor with large ones safe
–James Madison
When a government wishes to deprive its citizens of freedom, and reduce them to slavery, it generally makes use of a standing army.
– Luther Martin, Maryland delegate to the Constitutional Convention
Please let him announce that arrests are taking place…
Come on Grenell, it is Friday, time for a big document dump.
So, I read a private post that I subscribe too (not cheap) that was confirmed from sources that POTUS was backed into a corner and had no choice but to play the game regarding this virus. He is bringing in the vaccine but will NOT make it mandatory so if anyone here’s otherwise, I would suggest to them to wait until POTUS confirms it either way.
He knows and has known what they are doing.
Thank you for sharing that. I have said since the beginning that he got back into a corner. He was going to get criticism no matter what he did. And, I believe that he truly didn’t know how bad this was going to be. I think there are actual traitors, starting with Pelosi and her bunch because I think they have been in constant contact with those who set this up. I know. I don’t have proof I can offer, but I really believe it.
auscitizenmom, I feel the exactly the same.
Me too . . .
Anyone who **wants** to take it
How funny, what I just said was read by me yesterday, so thanks for sharing this short clip.
Next time make Fauci wear a paper bag over his head.
The mask was appropriate—–on him it looked like a muzzle. POTUS bringing in other science experts to work on a fast track vaccine. No one asked Fauci a question. He was all but invisible. Good.
LOL
Along with Fauci’s mask he should wear a matching straight jacket
To complete his ensemble…
Perhaps Geogio Armani could help design Fauci’s new wardrobe
Dr. Franken-Fauci is concerned about mandatory vaccine$–very, VERY concerned!
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) – The FBI confirmed former Cleveland Clinic employee Dr. Qing Wang was arrested on Wednesday after being charged with false claims and wire fraud related to more than $3.6 million in grant funding that Dr. Wang and his Cleveland Clinic Foundation research group received from the National Institutes of Health.
According to the FBI, the criminal complaint states Dr. Wang knowingly failed to disclose to NIH that he was affiliated with the Huazhong University of Science and Technology as their Dean of College of Life Sciences and Technology.
The criminal complaint also stated he failed to disclose that he received multiple grants from the National Natural Science Foundation of China for some of the same scientific research that was funded by the NIH grant.”
First Fauci gave the Bat-Lab $3.7 million.
Them we find out it was $7.4 million.
Now they’re funding China’s research here for another $3,6.million.
Why, it almost seems as if Fauci and China are in business together.
But that’s just not possible.
Right?
When is something going to be done to the universities for the billions of unreported money taken from China ?
Cancelled sports seasons. No money from China coming in to the universities means they have no money to fund such ‘frivolities’ — IMO.
I think that President Trump knows that if a vaccine can be made, someone is going to make it. It is inevitable. It is better for him to get the USA and his team in charge of that process as much as possible, and perhaps he can even make sure it is a safer vaccine than usual (if there is such a thing). I’m sure he also knows that most likely a majority of Americans believe in vaccines and will want them. He is clearly looking to put a lot of tools in our toolbox so to speak – preventative/more natural options (eg. HCQ plus zinc), drugs (eg. Remdesivir) for people who believe in drugs as a cure, and vaccines for the vaccine believers. He is the only President who would at least protect us from a mandatory vaccine (although I would not be surprised if Cuomo makes it mandatory for all schoolkids). I think he’s doing a phenomenal job making sure that the instant a vaccine is available, we are able to make it and distribute it right away. Blue states whining they can’t open without a vaccine? He’ll get them their beloved vaccine.
A vaccine created at ‘warp speed’ will likely be LESS safe than one that is put through a longer trial – definitely not ‘safer than usual’ as you said.
And the issue isn’t even the speed at which a vaccine can be made. Rather, it’s the amount of time needed to monitor and observe the trial subjects for short, medium, and long term adverse effects. By definition, long term effects can not be monitored in a speedy trial.
The problem is that the states can coerce you to take it. In California three years ago, they took away the personal beliefs and religious exemptions to vaccines for kids to go to school. They’ve made medical exemptions very difficult to obtain. Pre-school and daycare workers, and people in healthcare can’t work without certain shots. Seeing what my state (CA)has done in response to Covid19, I absolutely believe they will find a way to for e everyone to get the vaccine.
*force*
Vote All, I dont think the price you pay to read information has anything to do with the veracity of what you read. It just depends on whether you want to believe it or not.
Does anyone really see this president getting trapped by anyone?
He was dealt a bad hand by the organized crime syndicate. A bad hand designed and delivered by Satan.
If he kept the economy open and over two million died; as peddled by Fauci and Birx, his chances for saving the country would be over. . One death with the economy open and the weaponized media would have hammered him for it until election day. They would have been more unmerciful than they are now.
Our president didn’t want any of this to happen but this way he loses the gains on the economy and we all hurt financially. However, he delivered like no other on getting what our country needed in supplies to save as many lives as possible.Our president handled this like a top notch executive with endless tenacity and talent. He will rebuild the economy and we will do our part to make it fluorish again. Never doubt this.
He also handed over responsibility to the governors. Look at what those unawake constituents have been able to see about their governors; the blue state governors in particular.
This has not been fun for any of us but we only have this one chance to give our VSGPDJT a chance to save us from tryanny. At least by putting the onus on the governors, he will stay above the fray and win in a landslide in 2020. Then he can finish off the cabal and we wont gave to be put in this position again.
God Bless our President!
I certainly don’t pay for that type of information, it was something that has to remain in a quiet private space for certain reasons, it was just a small part of much bigger things occurring. From time to time, I try to let everyone know when I know. I only post comments here. I don’t tweet, Facebook, etc, etc.
And yes, God bless our President!
I hear you and I agree that President Trump will not mandate vaccines.
BUT, President Trump also did not shut down the economy, but he opened the door to the governors and the federal government did NOT protect our rights. The only thing when churches were closed was a strongly worded letter from Barr.
What makes you think that Democrat controlled states won’t do mandatory vaccines? Also, some companies may make it mandatory for people to be employed.
It is a very slippery slope and I really would like hear from President that his #1 job is NOT to keep us safe, but to protect our rights and liberties, because the “keep you safe” lines is being 100% used to remove our rights and liberties.
This is OK, but cant call it the China Virus though….
https://www.newsweek.com/trump-death-clock-new-york-times-square-coronavirus-1503300
Let me rephrase, my comment above…
“But he has no intention of making anything Mandatory”
BTW…
That death clock above are just sick bastards! No pun intended, i meant the scums who put that clock out there.
The Death Clock…
🔸
From that number they should deduct the number of Senior Citizens that died at the discretion of the Governor’s of
🔸
NY
NJ
PA
🔸
Who made the decision to bring hospital infected ill Seniors back to their Nursing Homes
🔸
Which in turn infected and killed other Seniors living at the same Nursing Home
The people speaking in the Rose Garden right now are American heroes.
The people who put that clock up, aren’t.
It should be the Cuomo death clock.
Don’t forget Warren Sandinista Wilhelm
Paintballs come to mind…..would be a real shame if someone just happened to be riding through Time’s Square with paintball guns.🙀
By the logic on that clock, what about all the lives saved by not waiting another week? Also, if everyone else was so darn clever and knew better, why didn’t they stay home? Since when do the Democrats (least of all new york city dwellers) do what President Trump says?
And what about the clock showing Worldwide Deaths caused by China not acting fast enough (if at all)?
Death clock is very deceptive. This playbook has been played before. This reminds of hysteria during the IraQ war. Naming of soldiers that died or killed because of Bush..they are fools…Suffering from mental illness.
Don’t look now because the All-Phoney is smearing coverage of this event now!
Again…Fox cut out…Neil Cavuto and Dana Perino on same page! Two events not covered by Fox….WTH!!
Why does anyone continue to watch the Faux News Outlet ? These people are no different then any other corrupt media. Certain on air personalities at Faux News Outlet are required to straddle the line And pretend while being instructed and scripted while attachment of puppet strings. Somewhere I bet someone can find the Progressive Murdick Family has ties to Alexander Downer.
I haven’t watched Fox news in about a year and a 1/2. Matter of fact I don’t watch any news on Tv anymore.
Is it because Joe can’t get out of his basement?
I don’t know. President Trump is conducting presidential duties – not campaigning. It should be covered.
Melania…. Breathtakingly beautiful, as always.
x10000
Did anyone watch President Trump walk away from the ceremony? Ha.
On a personal note, my daughter’s name is being added to this. Our bloodline has served from the beginning and continues to serve. I just wanted to brag, hope no one minds.
https://www.dar.org/giving/daughters-tribute-0
Really nice ceremony!
fun!
Thanks for posting this SD. It is a useful tonic in the midst of a lot of negative stories recently.
The background chorus of our magnificent truckers (honking their horns in support of POTUS) should hearten every patriot. I think we are in for a fight no matter who wins the election, but it is good to know who is on our side in advance.
Is propaganda media crabbing that President Trump and some of the honorees are not wearing masks? 🙂
When I see someone wearing a mask, I think of the word “muzzle”. For me, the “muzzle” is a symbol of Communist-style control of sheep-minded people.
Both Zorro and the Lone Ranger look good in a mask, but most people just look ridiculous
I’m a good citizen and I’ll follow the vaccine orders when needed, and seeing that this aggressive common flu pretty much only has detrimental effects on people in their eighties and ninety’s, I’ll obey and submit in about thirty years when I reach that age
I have a hard time trying to like. I too will take the vaccine in about 30 years.
Which means you will never take it as we will all be dead well before then from global warming. Just ask Al and Greta and Joe.
Concerning the proper response to the virus, the Germans are discovering that predictions can be wrong!
“A strange thing happened in Germany this week: Covid-19 started spreading a bit faster and officials and the public managed to cope….
The reproduction rate, or R0, was above 1 for several days this week, and as high as 1.1 last weekend. That means that each person infected with the virus transmits it on average to 1.1 other people—exponential growth.
This is as much a political event as a medical one. It seems inevitable that the coronavirus will spread as rapidly as any respiratory virus as lockdowns ease. …
The (Robert Koch Institue) estimated the transmission rate at around 0.8 before Mrs. Merkel started easing the lockdown. Germans were warned that restrictions might return if the disease resumed its spread.
Yet now Berlin and the 16 state governments responsible for local reopening policies are discovering they can tolerate a somewhat higher reproduction rate after all. Mrs. Merkel is sticking to a broader plan she announced last week under which most shops can reopen, schools will resume soon, and religious services and some sports will be allowed. Some state governments are going further by reopening restaurants or museums.
This may be partly because German voters are reconsidering how they weigh coronavirus risk against the physical, emotional, social and economic costs of a lockdown. …”
Yes, predictions can be wrong…and yet your society can deal with the errors, and with the disease, and LIFE, LIBERTY, and THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS will not need to be under attack!
See:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/germanys-new-coronavirus-thinking-11589498695
