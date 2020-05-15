Friday May 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
In Ephesians 1:6 the Apostle Paul sings a doxology, as it were, “to the praise of the glory of God’s grace, wherein He hath made us accepted in the Beloved”.
In the story of the Prodigal Son it is touching to see the father accept his wayward son back to his bosom — and so generously! He does not merely admit him back into his home; he clothes him with his best robe, puts a ring on his hand, shoes on his feet and kills for him the fatted calf so that they call all to “eat and be merry” in celebration of his return.
But the prodigal was after all the father’s son, whereas Paul bids us “Gentiles in the flesh” to remember that originally we were “without Christ…aliens from the commonwealth of Israel…strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world” (Eph.2:12).
Hence it is even more touching to contemplate God’s gracious acceptance of us who were not sons but “aliens” and “enemies” (Col.1:21).
The word “accepted” in the above passage actually comes from the word “grace” (Gr. karis) with which the verse begins: “…His grace, wherein He hath engraced us in the Beloved One”.
Thus God looks upon us now with delight; He delights to favor and bless the believer because He sees him in Christ, His beloved Son.
This passage reminds us how God once broke through the heavens to declare: “This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased” (Matt.3:17). And now He is delighted with us and blesses us with “all spiritual blessings in the heavenlies” because we are in Christ, the “Beloved Son”. Not that we have attained to this position, far from it, for “HE hath MADE us accepted” — HE hath engraced us in the Beloved.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/accepted/
Ephesians 1:6 To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved.
Ephesians 2:12 That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world:
Colossians 1:21 And you, that were sometime alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now hath he reconciled
Matthew 3:17 And lo a voice from heaven, saying, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.
A song for our times . . .
Oh Garrison. Nothing seems to work to cheer me up. Just nothing. Another commenter on another thread here has suggested all this situation has been masterminded to eliminate Trump reel-election rallies. Seems possible. Just so sad seeing what has happened to our country and booming economy. How can we go back to being happy? Can you put up something happy to bring us back with music?
And then this this . . . 🙂
I’d appreciate if someone could explain to me all the implications of “unmasking”. Is it just for that specific action, I.e. Flynn’s conversation with Kisliyak or does it open up all of Flynn’s communications and traceable electronic actions? Because if it’s just for that action, why would Samantha Powers (and others) unmask several times? Also, this seems like just the very tip of the iceberg, “ unmasking the unmaskers”, since there are likely tens of thousands of Americans that have been unmasked. I really would like to know those names. Thanks!
This is from a youtuber who did parody/sarire of SJWs aligned with Islamic extremists, but I think this was the video that got him kicked off of youtube. It’s hilarious if you know about modern gender socialism.
Warning:
After I watched this again (after a year or two) I got a lot of Nazi Germany videos recommended by youtube.
