Thursday May 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Imaginative Art of Giuseppe Arcimboldo (1527-1593), to Espagnoletta from The Spirit of Florence
Born into an artistic Italian family, Giuseppe Arcimboldo’s work was forgotten for centuries before being rediscovered. A craftsman in the Italian Renaissance tradition, Arcimboldo brought imagination and humor to his art with portraits made from fauna and flora. Several were cleverly made to be able to be turned upside down. Music is Espagnoletta, from the Spirit of Florence album.
Love Arcimboldo botanical, but never had seen the court or religious work. Wonderful portraits. Thanks.
Paul’s Phraseology
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
The careful student of the Epistles of Paul soon observes that the Apostle makes many specific statements as to the distinctiveness of his ministry and message. Even apart from this, however, and considering his phraseology alone, we often wonder how anyone could possibly deny that his message was distinct from that which the twelve had proclaimed. Note the following examples:
Rom. 2:16: “In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ, according to MY GOSPEL.”
Rom. 16:25: “Now to Him that is of power to stablish you according to MY GOSPEL, and the preaching of Jesus Christ according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began.”
II Tim. 2:7,8; “Consider what I say; and the Lord give thee understanding in all things.
“Remember that Jesus Christ, of the seed of David, was raised from the dead according to MY GOSPEL.”
Gal. 1:11: “But I certify you, brethren, that THE GOSPEL WHICH WAS PREACHED OF ME is not after man.”
Gal. 2:2: “And I went up [to Jerusalem] by revelation, and communicated unto them THAT GOSPEL WHICH I PREACH AMONG THE GENTILES, but privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain.”
I Cor. 15:1: “Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you THE GOSPEL WHICH I PREACHED UNTO YOU, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand.”
Add to this the Apostle’s explicit claims as to the distinctive character of his ministry and message and you have irrefutable proof of the fact.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/pauls-phraseology/
“The careful student of the Epistles of Paul soon observes that the Apostle makes many specific statements as to the distinctiveness of his ministry and message. Even apart from this, however, and considering his phraseology alone, we often wonder how anyone could possibly deny that his message was distinct from that which the twelve had proclaimed.”
Let’s go through the examples while considering the degree to which “his message was distinct from that which the twelve had proclaimed”.
“Rom. 2:16: “In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ, according to MY GOSPEL.”
Was Paul using phraseology here to assert that his gospel was distinct from another, let alone that of the twelve? Peter had preached to the Gentiles that Jesus “instructed us to proclaim to the people and to testify fully that He is the One having been appointed by God as judge of the living and the dead” (cf. Acts 10:42), which also corresponded with what Jesus had said (cf. John 5:21-30).
“Rom. 16:25: “Now to Him that is of power to stablish you according to MY GOSPEL, and the preaching of Jesus Christ according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began.”
Was Paul’s phraseology in verse 25 about providing proof of a difference between his gospel message and what the apostles or other true preachers had shared — including to the Roman Jew and Gentile saints who heard the gospel message from someone other than Paul? Let’s add the next verse for the continuation of the above statement: “but now having been made manifest also through the prophetic Scriptures, according to the commandment of the Eternal God, having been made known to all the Gentiles unto the obedience of faith” (Romans 16:26).
The churches in largely Gentile Rome do not appear to be established by Paul. Per the verse in question, was Paul asserting that “all those being in Rome beloved of God, called saints” (cf. Romans 1:7) were not ‘stablished’ as it were in the absence of his sharing his own personal gospel message with them? If not, could the distinction about the gospel go towards something other than ‘mine versus the twelve’s’?
Elsewhere in the letter, Paul speaks directly to “you, the Gentiles in Rome” about being the apostle of the Gentiles, and even of magnifying his ministry (cf. Romans 11:3). The purpose in sharing that insight does not appear to be to negate or challenge other true ministries, which was especially germane when addressing a group of believers who likely would have heard the gospel preached from someone other than Paul at that point.
Paul also wrote about “the mystery” being manifest and about what was made known not solely through Paul but through prophetic writings / Scriptures (cf. Romans 16:26), which corresponds with what Paul wrote to Timothy in 2 Timothy 3. Though Paul was eager to pass along what was entrusted to him, he didn’t appear to limit what could be ascertained by the Roman saints (both Jews and Gentiles) and others (cf. Col. 1:26-27) about “the mystery” or the gospel to his own words or letters.
“II Tim. 2:7,8; “Consider what I say; and the Lord give thee understanding in all things. Remember that Jesus Christ, of the seed of David, was raised from the dead according to MY GOSPEL.”
Context does not suggest this usage was juxtaposed against the message that “the twelve had proclaimed”, especially as Peter had spoken to Christ’s being of the seed of David and rising from the dead (cf. Acts 2:30-32).
“Gal. 1:11: “But I certify you, brethren, that THE GOSPEL WHICH WAS PREACHED OF ME is not after man.”
Paul’s assertions about receiving the gospel message not by man but by revelation (cf. Galatians 1:11-12) came in a letter to a congregation in danger of being deceived by an erroneous message from those akin to “false brothers” (Galatians 2:4). Though Peter and others were called out in the letter for “not walking according to the truth of the gospel”(cf. Galatians 2:14), they weren’t preaching a false message but rather charged with acting hypocritically (cf. Galatians 2:13). (It is noteworthy that despite the error in actions, Peter and Paul appeared on the same page as to what constituted the “truth of the gospel”).
So, was the gospel preached of “the twelve” a product of man? Given the work of Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit in preparing the apostles for ministry, it is clear from where they received the gospel of salvation. Also, it is notable that what was preached by Peter to Gentiles per Acts 10, 11 and 15 followed direct revelation from the Lord (cf. Acts 11:5-10) rather than men.
“Gal. 2:2: “And I went up [to Jerusalem] by revelation, and communicated unto them THAT GOSPEL WHICH I PREACH AMONG THE GENTILES, but privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain.”
Here we come to a chapter in which there indeed is distinctiveness indicated in fields of specialization as far as sharing the gospel with Jews and Gentiles (cf. Galatians 2:7-9). The group who walked with Jesus was suited to share their experience (cf. 1 John 1:1-3) with those waiting for the hope of the promise to Israel (cf. Acts 2:39, 26:6), just as the well-studied man evidently familiar with worldly culture and literature was apparently suited to bring the gospel message before philosophers (Acts 17:18-33) and kings (cf. Acts 9:15).
However, any distinctiveness in ministry did not correspond to making Paul’s message wholly “distinct from that which the twelve had proclaimed”. It is noteworthy that despite their fields of focus, both Paul and Peter preached to both Jews and Gentiles (cf. Acts 10, 11, 15:7-11, 20:21, 26:20). With the Jews, each would speak to a field of common knowledge and belief, making emphases along those lines (cf. Acts 2, 13). With the Gentiles, the message of the cross / tree etc. was shared to those without knowledge of what what prophesied about belief and forgiveness (cf. Acts 10:39-42).
The means of salvation were affirmed at the Jerusalem Council where Paul, Barnabas, Peter and others were present: “But we believe ourselves to be saved by the grace of the Lord Jesus, in the same manner as they also are” (Acts 15:11). Paul’s words later to those from a largely Gentile congregation correspond with that, as he recalled “earnestly testifying both to the Jewish and to Greeks repentance in God and faith in our Lord Jesus” (Acts 20:21).
“I Cor. 15:1: “Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you THE GOSPEL WHICH I PREACHED UNTO YOU, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand.”
Paul said this to a church which had brethren with declared familiarity with others entrusted with the gospel of salvation, including an apostle (Peter / Cephas, cf. 1 Cor. 1:12, 3:21). If there were a time to draw a distinction in message relevant enough to be highlighted as to delineate Paul so strongly from Peter and the twelve, this would appear to be an ideal time. Instead, Paul spent a large portion of the opening of the letter rebuking the focus on individual bringers of the true message.
Paul would assert his credentials as an apostle sent by God when warranted, which would lead him contrast himself with what were evidently being regarded as ‘most eminent’ or ‘super-apostles’ (2 Cor. 11:5, 12:11) even though they evidently “proclaimed another Jesus whom we did not proclaim” and “a different gospel” (cf. 2 Cor. 12:4). However, when it came to authentic preachers of the gospel message like Peter and the apostles, the lack of drawn distinctions is telling.
Rather, Paul’s focus was on making clear that “neither he who plants nor he who waters is anything” (cf. 1 Cor. 3:7). Paul concluded his focus with words that seem to group Paul with Peter — and thus the other apostles — as well as other planters and waterers like Apollos: “Therefore stop boasting in men. All things are yours, whether Paul or Apollos or Cephas or the world or life or death or the present or the future. All of them belong to you, and you belong to Christ, and Christ belongs to God” (cf. 1 Cor. 3:21-23).
May God strengthen and comfort the Flynn family.
HAPPY CURSDAY…
Siberian Husky
Brought back suppressed memories of trying to bathe our terrierista this afternoon. Our 40 pound, high strung, psychotic bat-hating terrierista. The big dogs give us no trouble, our tightly-wound nutjob requires at least two drinks on the patio after the ordeal.
She hates bats but hates baths more so.
Hang this over her bed, czar…
99.999% of the time her antics are tolerable but when the moon or the bathtub’s full…
That puts me in mind of our Jack Russell (and also our toddler, but that’s another story.) xD
I’d rather bathe my kids right thru to my great grandkids than the terrierista. She can do things cats applaud.
Ahhh… bathing our two-year-old is an art. He’s almost killed the both of us more than once shoving us out the bathtub.
We once thought about buying a waterproof highchair and feeding the kids in the shower – just turn on the water and it’s ALL cleaned up. They hadn’t invented home power washers in those days.
Call Kramer. He can teach you how to install a disposal in the tub, and even make a salad whilst showering.
A favorite Kat Edmundson song.
I was reading one of my military feeds today, seems the Army’s Special Forces will need 685 officers and enlisted to meet vacancies in the next year. Their estimates of what they’ll actually get will be about 470.
Seems the problem is that only about 30% of US high school students meet the requirements to join the military – that’s not the Air Force but the entire military period. Out of that 30% far fewer will be able to pass the SF selection test and fewer of them will be able to go through qualification.
What’s surprising to me isn’t that there’ll be a shortage of SF, Ft Bragg doesn’t want to lower the SF’s standards to meet vacancies, but that so few high schoolers can meet the basic entrance requirements for entrance into the military. It ain’t rocket science, it’s the ASVAB test you can practice for and it just measures your aptitude in a number of basic areas. If they can’t pass the ASVAB or the basic medical/physical screening what ARE they qualified to do?
From 2016 – A 90 year-old woman with cancer decides to take a final trip with her son, daughter-in-law and their dog, Ringo….
Ringo and Miss Norma…
https://www.boredpanda.com/90-year-old-woman-cancer-road-trip-dog-miss-norma/
The face of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania… 👿
H/T: iOTW Report
Relax, this won’t hurt a bit . . . Now I know what the phrase “mirthless smile” actually means.
He/she is a Child Psychologist, not a virologist.
Likely hired by Governor Wolf to deal with PA’s 13 million disobedient “children.”
All I can think of is one of those sadistic teachers in junior high who’d stand out in the hall with a paddle just looking for infractions.
Happy Cursday . . . A good dog. A good dog story with a happy ending. What happened when someone didn’t come back.
