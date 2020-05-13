Wednesday May 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Whoa. Pint-sized dynamo!
😳
ugh. Half of the stuff/masks they’re making these kids wear are probably infected.
Yes. I’m *very* skeptical of the crap made in China. And, No, they don’t just ship it around the world, they throw it at their own people, too. And it’s been that way for a long time.
Pray for China and the Chinese people. They really need it.
Dennis Rodman describes wild night of ‘hotties and vodka’ with Kim Jong Un
https://nypost.com/2020/05/12/dennis-rodmans-hotties-and-vodka-night-with-kim-jong-un/
Hotties, I tell ya!
I am Nimrodman and I approved this message
In negotiations with the Trump administration, I understand the North Korean concerns about their security. Even if Kim wanted to open his society, it would be very hard to change generations of U.S. hatred.
But…. when Kim tweeted Trump was a dotard, and Trump tweeted that he would NEVER call Kim short and fat … I can’t help thinking that Kim had a good laugh.
As far as I know, North Korea is a beautiful country with very intelligent and talented people.
And Hearing By the Word of God
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“I can understand why Romans 10:17 might say, ‘faith cometh by hearing the Word of God.’ Why does it rather say, ‘faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God’?”
It is sometimes taught that an unsaved sinner is so spiritually “dead in trespasses and sins” (Eph. 2:1) that he cannot even hear the Word of God in the gospel, let alone respond to it in faith. It is argued that if you go to a funeral and tell the deceased to rise up out of the coffin, he cannot even hear the words of your command, let alone respond to it. It is then argued from this that the Spirit must first regenerate a lost sinner so that he can hear the gospel and believe it.
While that sounds logical, the Lord Jesus gave a different explanation for how a sinner who is “dead in sins” is “quickened” (Eph. 2:5) when He said,
“It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life” (John 6:63).
The Lord here asserts that His words “are spirit.” That is, His words have the spiritual power to raise a dead sinner from spiritual death. The Lord also taught that His words “are life.” Thus, if a sinner must be given life in order to be able to hear the gospel, then the Lord’s words are able to give a dead sinner all the life he needs to hear and respond to the gospel in faith.
This is why Romans 10:17 is worded in that manner. Faith comes by hearing the Word of God, to be sure, but even the hearing comes by the Word.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/and-hearing-by-the-word-of-god/
Romans 10:17 So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.
Ephesians 2:1 And you hath he quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins;
Ephesians 2:5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)
John 6:63 It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.
“Well, I been runnin with other wommin but I don’t love nobody else . . .”.
Smile
Hard to believe the number of people walking in the background that paid no attention to the spectacle that was happening right in front of them. Who in their right mind walks within spittin’ distance of a good ole jazz band and doesn’t stop to do a little jig? I guess folks have forgotten the finer thing in life. Nice post covey.
🙂
Sometimes our prayers are so mixed up. Yet that does not prevent God from knowing our hearts.
Yes Rrick
Very true.
Today is the feast day of Our Lady of Fatima. It is the 103rd anniversary of which us Catholics believed the Mother of Christ appeared to some children in Portugal.
If anyone is interested in this, you should know that our Lady asked the world’s clergy and the Pope to dedicate Communist Russia to her intercession and pray for its conversion among other apoplectic predictions.
This was never done as she asked.
Today we have the Marxist atheistic Chinese Communist Wuhan Flu devastating the universe.
Coincidence?
This puts a smile on my face. (!) (weird that it’s s’pose to be a “sad” song. hehe)
Makes me miss American Bandstand!
