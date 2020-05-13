President Trump Remarks with Colorado and North Dakota Governors – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

President Trump is meeting with Colorado Governor Jared Polis and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum at the White House today. The leaders are anticipated to deliver remarks from the Rose Garden at 4:00pm ET during a press availability.
Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream – USA Today Livestream
.
.
Soaring approval ratings
Congressional election victories
Supreme Court victories
Judges and the Mainstream Media hugging their knees in a corner, rocking back and forth saying “this can’t be happening, this can’t be happening!”
The Boss is back, and winning.
LikeLiked by 20 people
President and this grouping showing how the corona crisis was handled smartly, particularly by Republican Governors and administrations such as North Dakota
In contrast to Dem regimes handling the crisis stupidly, like Cuomo sending infecteds back into nursing homes and Los Angeles keeping their lockdown for 3 more months.
Ha!
LikeLiked by 5 people
He never left; just waited for the Democrats and RINOs to dig their own graves.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unless OAN is present there will not be a single question asked of the POTUS that has any relevance to anything. And if we see any passive-aggressive disrespectfulness from “the media” I hope we also see the President give the the cold shoulder completely.
LikeLiked by 11 people
One question to OAN then walk out…
LikeLiked by 4 people
What is the chance that one of the Press-titutes will pull another stunt like yesterday? I give it 100%.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope he mentions the issues with the PA Secretary of Health.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Besides his tranny issues?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fact the he moved his mother out of a nursing home and into a hotel.
That the Wolf administration is under investigation by the PA AG for sending CV19 positive patients back into nursing homes.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thanks, I didn’t realize that he was that big of a crook
LikeLiked by 2 people
Needs an orange dress!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They also padded the number of deaths by at least 200 a couple of weeks ago. They were called out by some of the counties
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, my gaydar was not properly tuned though it was twitching when I saw that dude dressed like a lady.
LikeLike
**PA Attorney General Opens Criminal Investigation into Nursing Homes as Coronavirus Deaths Soar
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/13/pa-attorney-general-opens-criminal-investigation-into-nursing-homes-as-coronavirus-deaths-soar/
LikeLiked by 2 people
If things start opening up in PA and NJ, this will be why….the hot as an oven nursing homes scandal
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently this person was prepared for that question because she was reading the answer!!!
LikeLike
PT has got this folks, and all the rest.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I can’t do links on phone but-
Hill poll Trump at highest approval 51%
CNN Biden national poll lead 51-46
CNN Trump leads key swing States
Reps win 2 congressional seats
9-0 supreme Court win on immigration
26% of Dems want a new candidate
Biden losing young voters
Reps say pelosi Bill DOA.
People are waking up to the media and Dems.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Enjoy and bask in the rays of success!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I will….as soon as the General Flynn matter is over!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I understand your angst. However, the government doesn’t want to prosecute,
I don’t think the judge is allowed to prosecute. 🙂
Appeals court is always an option, if Sullivan wants to showboat. Gen. Flynn is almost done with this charade. Be of good cheer!
LikeLike
The great Yogi told us….”It ain’t over ’til it’s over!” Lots of crooked and criminal tricksters out there on the Left…..
LikeLike
Despite being a die-hard Democrat, CO governor has not been nearly the douchebag that his compatriots on the coasts have been. With any luck, Trump can just leave him alone and not heap too much praise, so he will not be pushed into the DNC’s arms and start screwing us again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Though yanking the Castle Rock cafe’s license indefinitely for being open on Mother’s day was petty. He originally had 30 days suspension but changed it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
But PDJT’s way is to try to persuade with affirmation first. He gives people a chance to rise to the expectation/do the right thing. Then, if they choose a wrong path, it’s totally on them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well honestly telling my Democrat Governor in Louisiana did not have that effect/affect.
I say let Trump be Trump.
LikeLike
My sister lives in Colorado Springs and can’t stand Polos. As far as she’s concerned, he’s as bad as the other Dem governor dictators.
LikeLike
Believe me, if I thought there was a way for him to be gone, I would be all about it. He’s a terrible governor, but CO is solidly blue now after 2 decades of Californians and ski-resort Texans doubling our population. Its unfortunate because I always really loved our libertarian streak that went against the grain of the authoritarian leaning of both parties.
But now here we are, doing the same dumb $#!+ that every other DNC lackey else does.
I simply mean that, as regards the closures and economic chaos, we’ve seen way less than NY/CA/WA/PA/NC/VA, and they’ve even lightened certain silly regulations to try and make it easier. His stance on the Castle Rock restaurant alone should oust him, but right now I am preparing for open, short term rents, and other summer activities that people are eager to get going… while Pubs like DeSantis are busy burning their states to the ground.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t get what you mean about DeSantis – looks to me as if he’s one of the best.
I’d certainly take him any day of the week and six ways on Sunday over RINO Charlie Baker here in blueMA.
LikeLike
Back in March, he stood strong for a couple of days…insisting that local jurisdictions (counties and towns) handled the quarantines; but after the Denver Communists and black socialists took after him, he folded. The state of Colorado is much closer politically to the state of Washington than it has ever been…
LikeLike
I skied in Aspen with 300 others from my state’s ski clubs last week in January 2020, we ate together, partied together, skied together, for 7 days. Nobody got sick with this phony disease. I love Colorado and Utah, hope they open and are fully ready for next ski season.
LikeLike
He’s there with his hand out though. Local noon news today seemed to be all about how CO needed big bucks or 25% reduction in state employees, programs cut, doom and gloom would befall the state.
They’re moaning about loss of sales tax and income tax. Thought all that pot tax was supposed to leave the streets with gold, and now we have sports betting too.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
It would be nice if PDJT could say something to Gov. Polis about Polis’s punitive reaction to a Coffee House business open on Mother’s Day, by yanking their license indefinitely!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will they be in attendance today?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Looks like twatter already took it down
LikeLike
I would have liked hearing from Gov. Kemp.
LikeLike
So proud of my Senator Rand Paul. I listened to townhall yesterday where he told us with 300 dead in Kentucky means we are not in a pandemic in our state. He said call your Governor Beshear (elected by the teachers). . We are still on lockdown. Small business owners like me will be crushed and we know that this has been arranged to kill America and world hope And economies . We know the author of that attack and God will be victorious.
Senator Paul also spoke of his amendment to not allow Americans to be Spied on by The FISA courts. He said watch who votes with him. He was clearly warming up for his role today and in yesterday’s Fauci hearing. . The spying on Americans and giving money to foreign countries have always been in his Wheel house.
For such a time as this God has given us the leaders we need to right America. I think I read it here but “ All it takes for evil to persist is for good men to remain silent”. Up to now satan’s minions have been filling the airwaves with lies. This is why the Democrats are not in Washington. The press will be expected to represent Satan again. The world needs us to do better.
Please God there are still good people in America. Deliver us from evil. Deliver our World.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes
&
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sen. Paul’s fight to repeal the law allowing the government and their sponsors to lie to citizens is a crock-of. Where did that most MAHvelous idea originate? Obama’s Mafia, of course.
LikeLike
Did I miss the stream?
LikeLike
No, just a wee bit late in starting
LikeLiked by 1 person
it’s delayed. Maybe because of the unexpected unmaskers being released this afternoon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rand Paul had an emergency Senate press conference at 4:00. Link: https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-rand-paul-holds-emergency-senate-press-conference/
Probably why the delay. It was Wonderful!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“SOON: Trump to speak as stocks PLUNGE on FED Chief warning”
>That’s fox’s banner
eye roll
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is what he said about that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
EXACTLY how they all play the game – including MANY in Congress on both sides of the aisle and they always seem to get away with it, too!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just take a look at how stocks went up today until that ass clown opened his mouth and it took a nose dive. Been happening all this week. Up until noon and then aa dive till closing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
anything to try and take the headlines away from the triaitorous unmaskers and Biden’s big lie about denying involvement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I predict The Presidents answers to questions about the unmasking of the ObamaBiden unmasking crew is going to be epic today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m hoping The President waits till Lou Dobbs show is over. Today’s guest list is special.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
A true original ~>is Donald J Trump.
What an amazing human specimen
>What a leader
LikeLiked by 3 people
❤❤❤❤❤❤👍👍👍👍❤❤❤❤❤❤
LikeLike
“I suspect, if it’s possible, you’ll have even bigger stories coming out.” PDJT on today’s story about unmaskings.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PDJT, after commenting on today’s unmasking revelations just said – there’s more & bigger stuff to come.
It’s on.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Eventually the MSM will have to start reporting this while fading away from the Virus/shutdown crap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“MIP”
lolling !!!
LikeLike
Is that hair or an ear piece in the left ear?
LikeLike
….” but the sleezebags”
“AND others”
LikeLike
I was just with some Generals and they said Flynn is a great gentleman and a real fighter. It was all a ruse. Won’t comment on Sullivan, but Flynn will be just fine!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
We agree 100%, Mr. President!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look how eager the press is to get the President to talk about pardons. It’s a trap. Innocent men don’t need pardons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, you mean Obama and Biden?? 😆
LikeLiked by 4 people
And all their Criminal Cabal, too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. It’s a trap. Likely Sullivillan is hoping to do his part.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Caught that! 🙂
LikeLike
“GoneTooFarci”
LikeLike
Yes, thank God.
““I was surprised by his answer, actually. Because you know, it’s just—to me it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools.”
LikeLike
Colorado asshat with a mask. Pfft.
LikeLike
Colorado ‘asshat’ needs a ‘butt-plug’
LikeLike
Make America Free Again!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, we can’t have that. It’s much too dangerous. We would all die many horrible deaths from the ChinaWhoFlu.
– I’m Dr Anthony Fauci, The World’s Foremost Authority, and I approved this message
LikeLike
OMG! I’m going to be laughing at that earworm until Fraudauci goes bye-bye! Good one, carthoris!
LikeLike
Open the schools or there will be no federal payments of any kind. No food, no paychecks, no nothing. No people in the seat = no federal $$$.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are making waaaay too much sense, TwoLaine.🤓
LikeLiked by 3 people
I said from the beginning that everyone in charge should lose their paychecks/perks too, at least until the 2-week shutdown is over and we are reopened full scale. They needed some skin in the game.
Imagine the speed with which they would act if they too had to do without paychecks, etc.
Now they should pay by losing their jobs. I hope EVERY gubt official who is imposing draconian measures is taken out by impeachment, special vote, whatever, however, and the sooner, the better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a small point, but geez Colorado Governor talking and takes his mask off. Then he was actually swinging it around while talking about the importance of having safe practices. It’s all for show and it’s scary how dumb people are.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Masks are useless and stupid
LikeLiked by 4 people
Needless to say only Fox is covering this amazing event. I cannot recall one time ever that Obama invited press to his meetings with principles like this POTUS has.
President Trump has set the bar for transparency so high I don’t think any future President will ever match it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OANN is covering it, too.
LikeLike
It did not surprise me.
LikeLiked by 9 people
#MeToo.
LikeLike
Fauci is a master when it comes to misapplying all the wrong remedies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fauci showed POTUS his true colors. Anyone think that POTUS can’t put 1+1 to get 2?
Fauci is a monster and his corrupt contaminated virus vaccine he is pushing is the America killing monster’s demon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Massengill with the mask lmao
LikeLike
What a silly goose move. Ha1
Wear a mask
Take it off to speak
leave it off; for HOW LONG?
Then put the mask back on
Lucky man got the best seat; next to the President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s with the red rug with yellow stars ???
A Chyna flag so everybody can walk on it to disrespect the Plague country???
LikeLike
Did I hear someone say mandatory quarantine if untested? Yikes!
LikeLike
That has to be unconstitutional.
LikeLike
And mandatory quarantine camps if you test positive.
Sundance posted about a case the other day of an escapee from one of those camps.
An escapee.
LikeLike
Open Schools with Graduation Honors.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stupid democrat chick with the mask on next to asshat polis said the state was contact tracing…unbelievable ……has to be ended. God I hate these people. They all sound the same
LikeLiked by 1 person
Space Force belongs in Florida.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blue state govs wantto keep their states closed, ruin the economy and beat Pres Trump. The pres wants to fix the economy, bring manufacturing back from China and get reelected. So as the pres talks to governors, he should discuss with the red state govs how to provide incentives to the manufacturing companies to come back to their states. Since those states will be open for business, let the companies settle in there, not in blue, closed states. Maybe the Pres can include purple states in these discussions in order to move votes in his direction because of the jobs that will be created.
LikeLike
Meanwhile in Australia…
LikeLike
Once again, Corona -infected cops piling on a Protestor while NOT wearing masks, gloves, etc.
LikeLike
TRIANGULATION!
LikeLike
Actually, it was a really good thing that FauxChi came out of the closet yesterday. It clearly shows that the 2 weeks to slow the spread in order to get PPE, testing, etc. up to speed, was total b.s. and they never intended reopening at two weeks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘We are going to quarantine those that have not been tested????????!!!!!!’
Tyrants wannabe bureaucrats. WATCH OUT!
Who was that masked woman? No wonder she was wearing that mask. Stalin’s spawn.
They have no right to test or not tested, make me wear an armband. PAPERS PLEASE!
Communists!
LikeLike
Yesterday, on the CNBC web site (CNBC is a subsidiary of NBC Fake News), there was an article reporting intense efforts being made by Pelosi and other D-Rats to incorporate into the next COVID-19 support bill a two-year suspension of the S.A.L.T.* limitation (which reduced the deducibility of S.A.L.T. from unlimited to a maximum of $10,000). Such limitation had been pushed by Schumer and other D-Rats during the negotiations of aspects of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, which went into effect in 2018. Many voters in states like NY and CA hated what Schumer and the D-Rats did to them.
Republicans, who would love to break the heavy S.A.L.T. limitation chain, were said in the lying CNBC article to be fighting against the repeal. What the poisonous, article “forgot” to point out was that the D-Rats are demanding, in exchange, that voting by mail (or unlimited national legalized voting fraud) be added the the next give away act. That is precisely what PDJT stated when he was answering questions from Fake News representatives (see video, top of this page);
Fake News organizations have got to lie. That’s what they’re paid to do.
* S.A.L.T.: state and local taxes.
LikeLike
What I heard PDJT say was that the latest Pelousy DementoRat stink bomb of a “bill” is:
Dead. On. Arrival.
Next!
LikeLike
Excellent POTUS briefing with the 2 Governors.
Unlike a Fauci waffling session, there were many fact based positives expressed as well as rational descriptions of the manageable and non draconian policies being implemented in both states. The exact opposite of Whitmer and a few others.
LikeLike