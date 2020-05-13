President Trump Remarks with Colorado and North Dakota Governors – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

President Trump is meeting with Colorado Governor Jared Polis and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum at the White House today. The leaders are anticipated to deliver remarks from the Rose Garden at 4:00pm ET during a press availability.

Fox News Livestream Link Fox Business Livestream USA Today Livestream

  1. helmhood says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Soaring approval ratings
    Congressional election victories
    Supreme Court victories
    Judges and the Mainstream Media hugging their knees in a corner, rocking back and forth saying “this can’t be happening, this can’t be happening!”

    The Boss is back, and winning.

    • nimrodman says:
      May 13, 2020 at 5:53 pm

      President and this grouping showing how the corona crisis was handled smartly, particularly by Republican Governors and administrations such as North Dakota

      In contrast to Dem regimes handling the crisis stupidly, like Cuomo sending infecteds back into nursing homes and Los Angeles keeping their lockdown for 3 more months.

      Ha!

    • rashomon says:
      May 13, 2020 at 6:03 pm

      He never left; just waited for the Democrats and RINOs to dig their own graves.

  2. cheering4america says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Unless OAN is present there will not be a single question asked of the POTUS that has any relevance to anything. And if we see any passive-aggressive disrespectfulness from “the media” I hope we also see the President give the the cold shoulder completely.

  3. MVW says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    What is the chance that one of the Press-titutes will pull another stunt like yesterday? I give it 100%.

  4. Ken Maritch says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    I hope he mentions the issues with the PA Secretary of Health.

  5. FofBW says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    PT has got this folks, and all the rest.

  6. Bill Durham says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    I can’t do links on phone but-
    Hill poll Trump at highest approval 51%
    CNN Biden national poll lead 51-46
    CNN Trump leads key swing States
    Reps win 2 congressional seats
    9-0 supreme Court win on immigration
    26% of Dems want a new candidate
    Biden losing young voters
    Reps say pelosi Bill DOA.
    People are waking up to the media and Dems.

  7. BoreMole says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Despite being a die-hard Democrat, CO governor has not been nearly the douchebag that his compatriots on the coasts have been. With any luck, Trump can just leave him alone and not heap too much praise, so he will not be pushed into the DNC’s arms and start screwing us again.

    • Bonnie Houghton says:
      May 13, 2020 at 4:30 pm

      Though yanking the Castle Rock cafe’s license indefinitely for being open on Mother’s day was petty. He originally had 30 days suspension but changed it!

    • Landslide says:
      May 13, 2020 at 4:40 pm

      But PDJT’s way is to try to persuade with affirmation first. He gives people a chance to rise to the expectation/do the right thing. Then, if they choose a wrong path, it’s totally on them.

    • Mo says:
      May 13, 2020 at 4:41 pm

      Well honestly telling my Democrat Governor in Louisiana did not have that effect/affect.
      I say let Trump be Trump.

    • paulashley says:
      May 13, 2020 at 5:26 pm

      My sister lives in Colorado Springs and can’t stand Polos. As far as she’s concerned, he’s as bad as the other Dem governor dictators.

      • BoreMole says:
        May 13, 2020 at 5:42 pm

        Believe me, if I thought there was a way for him to be gone, I would be all about it. He’s a terrible governor, but CO is solidly blue now after 2 decades of Californians and ski-resort Texans doubling our population. Its unfortunate because I always really loved our libertarian streak that went against the grain of the authoritarian leaning of both parties.

        But now here we are, doing the same dumb $#!+ that every other DNC lackey else does.

        I simply mean that, as regards the closures and economic chaos, we’ve seen way less than NY/CA/WA/PA/NC/VA, and they’ve even lightened certain silly regulations to try and make it easier. His stance on the Castle Rock restaurant alone should oust him, but right now I am preparing for open, short term rents, and other summer activities that people are eager to get going… while Pubs like DeSantis are busy burning their states to the ground.

        • steph_gray says:
          May 13, 2020 at 7:07 pm

          I don’t get what you mean about DeSantis – looks to me as if he’s one of the best.

          I’d certainly take him any day of the week and six ways on Sunday over RINO Charlie Baker here in blueMA.

    • hagarthorrible says:
      May 13, 2020 at 5:53 pm

      Back in March, he stood strong for a couple of days…insisting that local jurisdictions (counties and towns) handled the quarantines; but after the Denver Communists and black socialists took after him, he folded. The state of Colorado is much closer politically to the state of Washington than it has ever been…

    • Roy Baty says:
      May 13, 2020 at 5:58 pm

      I skied in Aspen with 300 others from my state’s ski clubs last week in January 2020, we ate together, partied together, skied together, for 7 days. Nobody got sick with this phony disease. I love Colorado and Utah, hope they open and are fully ready for next ski season.

    • Lanna says:
      May 13, 2020 at 7:36 pm

      He’s there with his hand out though. Local noon news today seemed to be all about how CO needed big bucks or 25% reduction in state employees, programs cut, doom and gloom would befall the state.

      They’re moaning about loss of sales tax and income tax. Thought all that pot tax was supposed to leave the streets with gold, and now we have sports betting too.

  9. Bonnie Houghton says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    It would be nice if PDJT could say something to Gov. Polis about Polis’s punitive reaction to a Coffee House business open on Mother’s Day, by yanking their license indefinitely!

  10. Reserved55 says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Will they be in attendance today?

  11. petszmom says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    I would have liked hearing from Gov. Kemp.

  12. LIG says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    So proud of my Senator Rand Paul. I listened to townhall yesterday where he told us with 300 dead in Kentucky means we are not in a pandemic in our state. He said call your Governor Beshear (elected by the teachers). . We are still on lockdown. Small business owners like me will be crushed and we know that this has been arranged to kill America and world hope And economies . We know the author of that attack and God will be victorious.
    Senator Paul also spoke of his amendment to not allow Americans to be Spied on by The FISA courts. He said watch who votes with him. He was clearly warming up for his role today and in yesterday’s Fauci hearing. . The spying on Americans and giving money to foreign countries have always been in his Wheel house.

    For such a time as this God has given us the leaders we need to right America. I think I read it here but “ All it takes for evil to persist is for good men to remain silent”. Up to now satan’s minions have been filling the airwaves with lies. This is why the Democrats are not in Washington. The press will be expected to represent Satan again. The world needs us to do better.

    Please God there are still good people in America. Deliver us from evil. Deliver our World.

  13. Ken Maritch says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    Did I miss the stream?

  14. Patience says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    “SOON: Trump to speak as stocks PLUNGE on FED Chief warning”
    >That’s fox’s banner

    eye roll

    • FofBW says:
      May 13, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      Here is what he said about that.

      • vikingmom says:
        May 13, 2020 at 5:06 pm

        EXACTLY how they all play the game – including MANY in Congress on both sides of the aisle and they always seem to get away with it, too!!

      • FrankieZee says:
        May 13, 2020 at 5:08 pm

        Just take a look at how stocks went up today until that ass clown opened his mouth and it took a nose dive. Been happening all this week. Up until noon and then aa dive till closing.

    • James F says:
      May 13, 2020 at 5:02 pm

      anything to try and take the headlines away from the triaitorous unmaskers and Biden’s big lie about denying involvement.

  15. Mo says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    I predict The Presidents answers to questions about the unmasking of the ObamaBiden unmasking crew is going to be epic today.

  16. Mo says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    I’m hoping The President waits till Lou Dobbs show is over. Today’s guest list is special.

  17. Patience says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    A true original ~>is Donald J Trump.

    What an amazing human specimen
    >What a leader

  18. Landslide says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    “I suspect, if it’s possible, you’ll have even bigger stories coming out.” PDJT on today’s story about unmaskings.

  19. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    PDJT, after commenting on today’s unmasking revelations just said – there’s more & bigger stuff to come.

    It’s on.

  20. Patience says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    “MIP”

    lolling !!!

  21. Patience says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    Is that hair or an ear piece in the left ear?

  22. Patience says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    ….” but the sleezebags”

    “AND others”

  23. Landslide says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    I was just with some Generals and they said Flynn is a great gentleman and a real fighter. It was all a ruse. Won’t comment on Sullivan, but Flynn will be just fine!

  24. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:34 pm

  25. Niagara Frontier says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Look how eager the press is to get the President to talk about pardons. It’s a trap. Innocent men don’t need pardons.

  26. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:39 pm

  27. mo says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Colorado asshat with a mask. Pfft.

  28. Maquis says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Make America Free Again!!

    • carthoris says:
      May 13, 2020 at 5:51 pm

      Oh, we can’t have that. It’s much too dangerous. We would all die many horrible deaths from the ChinaWhoFlu.
      – I’m Dr Anthony Fauci, The World’s Foremost Authority, and I approved this message

  29. TwoLaine says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Open the schools or there will be no federal payments of any kind. No food, no paychecks, no nothing. No people in the seat = no federal $$$.

    • Landslide says:
      May 13, 2020 at 5:54 pm

      You are making waaaay too much sense, TwoLaine.🤓

      • TwoLaine says:
        May 13, 2020 at 6:08 pm

        I said from the beginning that everyone in charge should lose their paychecks/perks too, at least until the 2-week shutdown is over and we are reopened full scale. They needed some skin in the game.

        Imagine the speed with which they would act if they too had to do without paychecks, etc.

        Now they should pay by losing their jobs. I hope EVERY gubt official who is imposing draconian measures is taken out by impeachment, special vote, whatever, however, and the sooner, the better.

  30. Due Gonzalez says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    This is a small point, but geez Colorado Governor talking and takes his mask off. Then he was actually swinging it around while talking about the importance of having safe practices. It’s all for show and it’s scary how dumb people are.

  31. Niagara Frontier says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Needless to say only Fox is covering this amazing event. I cannot recall one time ever that Obama invited press to his meetings with principles like this POTUS has.

    President Trump has set the bar for transparency so high I don’t think any future President will ever match it.

  32. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    It did not surprise me.

  33. Mo says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    Massengill with the mask lmao

  34. Patience says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    What a silly goose move. Ha1

    Wear a mask
    Take it off to speak
    leave it off; for HOW LONG?
    Then put the mask back on

    Lucky man got the best seat; next to the President.

  35. fred5678 says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    What’s with the red rug with yellow stars ???

    A Chyna flag so everybody can walk on it to disrespect the Plague country???

  36. old sneakers says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Did I hear someone say mandatory quarantine if untested? Yikes!

  37. MicD says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    Open Schools with Graduation Honors.

  38. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 13, 2020 at 6:05 pm

  39. Winky says:
    May 13, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Stupid democrat chick with the mask on next to asshat polis said the state was contact tracing…unbelievable ……has to be ended. God I hate these people. They all sound the same

  40. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 13, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Space Force belongs in Florida.

  41. JETS says:
    May 13, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    Blue state govs wantto keep their states closed, ruin the economy and beat Pres Trump. The pres wants to fix the economy, bring manufacturing back from China and get reelected. So as the pres talks to governors, he should discuss with the red state govs how to provide incentives to the manufacturing companies to come back to their states. Since those states will be open for business, let the companies settle in there, not in blue, closed states. Maybe the Pres can include purple states in these discussions in order to move votes in his direction because of the jobs that will be created.

  42. wee2low says:
    May 13, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Meanwhile in Australia…

  43. Publius2016 says:
    May 13, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    TRIANGULATION!

  44. TwoLaine says:
    May 13, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Actually, it was a really good thing that FauxChi came out of the closet yesterday. It clearly shows that the 2 weeks to slow the spread in order to get PPE, testing, etc. up to speed, was total b.s. and they never intended reopening at two weeks.

  45. MVW says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    ‘We are going to quarantine those that have not been tested????????!!!!!!’
    Tyrants wannabe bureaucrats. WATCH OUT!
    Who was that masked woman? No wonder she was wearing that mask. Stalin’s spawn.

    They have no right to test or not tested, make me wear an armband. PAPERS PLEASE!
    Communists!

  46. Bert Darrell says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Yesterday, on the CNBC web site (CNBC is a subsidiary of NBC Fake News), there was an article reporting intense efforts being made by Pelosi and other D-Rats to incorporate into the next COVID-19 support bill a two-year suspension of the S.A.L.T.* limitation (which reduced the deducibility of S.A.L.T. from unlimited to a maximum of $10,000). Such limitation had been pushed by Schumer and other D-Rats during the negotiations of aspects of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, which went into effect in 2018. Many voters in states like NY and CA hated what Schumer and the D-Rats did to them.

    Republicans, who would love to break the heavy S.A.L.T. limitation chain, were said in the lying CNBC article to be fighting against the repeal. What the poisonous, article “forgot” to point out was that the D-Rats are demanding, in exchange, that voting by mail (or unlimited national legalized voting fraud) be added the the next give away act. That is precisely what PDJT stated when he was answering questions from Fake News representatives (see video, top of this page);

    Fake News organizations have got to lie. That’s what they’re paid to do.

    * S.A.L.T.: state and local taxes.

    • steph_gray says:
      May 13, 2020 at 7:35 pm

      What I heard PDJT say was that the latest Pelousy DementoRat stink bomb of a “bill” is:

      Dead. On. Arrival.

      Next!

  47. hawkins6 says:
    May 13, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    Excellent POTUS briefing with the 2 Governors.

    Unlike a Fauci waffling session, there were many fact based positives expressed as well as rational descriptions of the manageable and non draconian policies being implemented in both states. The exact opposite of Whitmer and a few others.

