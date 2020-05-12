Tuesday May 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
When is judge Sullivan going to announce his ruling in the General Flynn case? Is there a timeline? Anything new from Sydney Powell?
How the Spirit Helps
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“The Spirit… helpeth our infirmities” (Rom. 8.26).
A chain is no stronger than its weakest link. If one link in a chain will hold one hundred pounds, another fifty, and another ten, the chain as a whole will hold ten pounds, no more. This is why James 2:10 says:
“For whosoever shall keep the whole law, and yet offend in one point, he is guilty of all.”
Many people suppose that we will be saved or lost according to how good or bad we have been. This is not so. It is not a question of how good or bad we have been, but of whether or not we have sinned. A man need commit only one robbery to be a robber, burn only one house to be an arsonist, kill only one human being to be a murderer — and commit only one sin to be a sinner. This is why the Word of God says that all are sinners.
How wonderful to know that in grace “Christ died for our sins” and that by simple faith in Him we may be saved and fully justified before God! (Rom. 5:6,8,10).
But born-again Christians find that the above principle is just as true of them as of the unbeliever. None of us is any stronger than his weakest point. Frightening, isn’t it, especially when we consider that Satan constantly attacks us at our weakest point to wreck our testimony if he can.
But here is where the believer can rejoice that “the Spirit… helpeth our infirmities” (Rom. 8:26). He dwells within to help in time of need, so that we need not fail (Rom. 8:11,12). This does not mean, however, that He takes control of us without being called upon, as He did “when the day of Pentecost was fully come.” Unlike the Pentecostal believers, we live under “the dispensation of the grace of God.”
What God provides by grace we must appropriate by faith. Thus in any given case we may have victory. Indeed it is concerning the weak brother in Christ that Paul declares by inspiration:
“God is able to make him stand” (Rom. 14:4).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/how-the-spirit-helps/
Romans 8:26 Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered.
James 2:10 For whosoever shall keep the whole law, and yet offend in one point, he is guilty of all.
Romans 5:6 For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.
.
8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.
.
10 For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life.
Romans 8:11 But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you.
12 Therefore, brethren, we are debtors, not to the flesh, to live after the flesh.
Romans 14:14 I know, and am persuaded by the Lord Jesus, that there is nothing unclean of itself: but to him that esteemeth any thing to be unclean, to him it is unclean.
Another song from back then that seems especially transcendent today. Who’da thunk it? Geezer rock’ll do that to ‘ya . . .
