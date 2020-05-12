Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing to discuss current political events and answer media questions. Anticipated start time 2:00pm ET.
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Global News Livestream
.
.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing to discuss current political events and answer media questions. Anticipated start time 2:00pm ET.
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Global News Livestream
.
.
Refreshing change from Dr. Fraudci. You go girl!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Which jerk narrative dispenser will be first to accuse our PRESIDENT of being a racist?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The first one she calls on most likely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She looks like a duck today. Nice mask 😷
LikeLiked by 1 person
Goodness she is daft.
Not everyone needs a test.
LikeLike
Dafty Duck
LikeLike
I do not believe this lady is hesitant to engage the opposition. She must have been a kick-boxer in her youth. Love it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The usual suspects are coiled, and ready to strike.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will the President apologize for his racist rant?
Will the President listen to Dr. Fauci?
nothing else maters today…….
/sarc
LikeLiked by 3 people
I missed the “racist rant” -what happened?
LikeLike
During yesterday’s presser in the Rose Garden…President Trump shut down a chinese reporter for being an idiot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Booger, I saw that- guess it wasn’t racist until today. Lol. I’m behind the times
LikeLike
Stupidity knows no race or creed.
LikeLike
I think Henry was sarcastic but it could be when the Asian female reporter asked POTUS about the value of being “pro-American” when this is a global problem. His response was basically “ask China”.
LikeLike
She accused him of harming Americans with his COVID-19 response, in the form of a “question”, and he said “why don’t you go ask China (about COVID-19) — the obvious implication being that this is China’s fault. She obviously was waiting for that, so she said “why would you tell ME that, as an Asian American”. It was obviously a setup in advance.
Not sure anymore what kind of person is stupid enough to think that qualifies as racism, or that his response was a reference to her ethnicity. Seems like only a TDS sufferer would buy that narrative, not an independent. But it gives the media the excuse to blanket the news cycle with “racism” headlines for the next week. Low-info voters will hear the headline, and believe that there was actually a racist remark made by the president.
I guess that’s going to be how they behave from here out. They have nothing to lose now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can already predict the tone of the reporters. Fauci said this and Fauci said that. What say you?
I can’t wait for the fireworks, looking soooooo forward to the spectacle.
LikeLike
got the TV set on OAN.
LikeLike
Once again it’s time to move all the cameras to the back of the room and only direct them at the podium. It will eliminate a majority of the showboating by the reporters. The WH tried that for a time and it seemed to work. I wonder why they stopped?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama famously froze out all hostile media. No one batted an eyelash, and the media became his sycophants. Why doesn’t Trump only allow friendly media, and shut out all the hostile media? What harm does it do at this point?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He will be accused of taking away their first amendment rights.
LikeLike
Here’s a WashPost link that mentions the Obama suppressions, and goes into the Wolfe leak at some length:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/erik-wemple/wp/2018/06/08/seizing-journalists-records-an-outrage-that-obama-normalized-for-trump/
“Executive Editor Dean Baquet wrote, “this is a troublesome development, that the government would dig into a journalist’s records this way.”
“The indictment [of Wolfe] is notable for what it’s missing. Here we have what the New York Times calls a “leak case” with no charges for leaking. The three counts collectively charge Wolfe for lying to investigators about his contacts with Watkins and other reporters….”
LikeLike
The WashPo link provides the link that I was looking for, James Risen’s NYT complaint of December 30, 2016 about how he was targetted by Obama Administration:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not enough testing? Testing at this point is mute.
LikeLike
Testing ….testing….damn juvenile morons
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to Falsi…don’t need schools next year. Just let the kids stay home by themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, grandmas often were the go-to for childcare when kids couldn’t go b/c they had a fever or cold. Parents never worried that the kids would give grandma their germs. Most grandmas didn’t worry about it too much either.
However, now that grandma is “too vulnerable” to COVID, and many parents are afraid grandma will kill the kids by breathing on them, I guess they are stuck with staying home themselves.
Parents who both work will have to cut costs dramatically, and one will have to stay home.
I don’t see another way out if schools are not allowed to open.
LikeLike
Anybody keeping score on who will be burned today?
LikeLike
Propaganda:
Question: Can people get vaccine for free?
What should have been asked:
Question: Can you remove government intervention from Hydroxychloroquine so everyone who wants to can use it?
Question: Why are drugs and vaccines that cost thousands of dollars pushed when we have a working treatment that is safe and cheap?
The media really is Big Pharma marketing arm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am not interested in a “vaccine”. I trust my body’s natural immunity more than any
artificial concoction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Open the country/???? BUT THE CHILDREN….\Shut up CBS chinese fool.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She should be ask how many Kawasaki cases occur per year.
LikeLike
No to Falsi or Dr Brix…they are idiots.
LikeLike
Seriously asking when Birx and Fauchi will be back?
LikeLike
Go to Birx’s house and question her there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Calling out Goofy Elizabeth Warren for her lies.
Kayleigh is like sunlight piercing through darkness.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Keep your Wuhan Virus causing mask on, ya commie
LikeLike
I really appreciate that as a professional woman she’s not wearing tiny tight skirts and bare arms and instead opts for suits, but how I wish she and others could learn the difference between “less than” and “fewer than,” especially since the rule is so simple:
Less milk, fewer eggs. Volume versus quantity. Less milk. Fewer eggs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can reporters get more obtuse? Fauci had an open mike almost all morning at the Senate hearing. Reporter just now: “When will we hear from Dr. Fauci?”
LikeLike
Crawl in bed with him and have at it.
LikeLike
Keep placing your hands on your masks. Genius behavior.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lockdowns cause disease because it weakens the immune system
LikeLiked by 1 person
ABC is reporting that a Senior DOJ official has told them that they will NOT be releasing the unmasking list Ric Grenell brought to them last week. I wish this would be brought up at this briefing.
LikeLike
Kaiser is Zeke Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Screw Fauchi. He should agree with PT publicly and NOT the other way around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox’s Dana Briefs just cut off the Daily Briefing.
What a fraud, Dana.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leave it to OAN to ask a legitimate question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m wondering if OAN was given “the question”?
Odd way to end the presser. I wanted to see some bitch slapping on the press.
LikeLike
And… we’re done!
LikeLike