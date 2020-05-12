Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing to discuss current political events and answer media questions.  Anticipated start time 2:00pm ET.

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamGlobal News Livestream

49 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream

  1. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    May 12, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    Refreshing change from Dr. Fraudci. You go girl!

  2. bambamtakethat says:
    May 12, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    Which jerk narrative dispenser will be first to accuse our PRESIDENT of being a racist?

  3. mickeyhamtramck says:
    May 12, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    I do not believe this lady is hesitant to engage the opposition. She must have been a kick-boxer in her youth. Love it!

  4. booger71 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    The usual suspects are coiled, and ready to strike.

  5. henry says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Will the President apologize for his racist rant?
    Will the President listen to Dr. Fauci?

    nothing else maters today…….
    /sarc

    • Tiffthis says:
      May 12, 2020 at 2:14 pm

      I missed the “racist rant” -what happened?

      • booger71 says:
        May 12, 2020 at 2:17 pm

        During yesterday’s presser in the Rose Garden…President Trump shut down a chinese reporter for being an idiot.

      • ILOT says:
        May 12, 2020 at 2:23 pm

        I think Henry was sarcastic but it could be when the Asian female reporter asked POTUS about the value of being “pro-American” when this is a global problem. His response was basically “ask China”.

      • arsumbris says:
        May 12, 2020 at 2:26 pm

        She accused him of harming Americans with his COVID-19 response, in the form of a “question”, and he said “why don’t you go ask China (about COVID-19) — the obvious implication being that this is China’s fault. She obviously was waiting for that, so she said “why would you tell ME that, as an Asian American”. It was obviously a setup in advance.

        Not sure anymore what kind of person is stupid enough to think that qualifies as racism, or that his response was a reference to her ethnicity. Seems like only a TDS sufferer would buy that narrative, not an independent. But it gives the media the excuse to blanket the news cycle with “racism” headlines for the next week. Low-info voters will hear the headline, and believe that there was actually a racist remark made by the president.

        I guess that’s going to be how they behave from here out. They have nothing to lose now.

  6. randyinrocklin says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:13 pm

    I can already predict the tone of the reporters. Fauci said this and Fauci said that. What say you?
    I can’t wait for the fireworks, looking soooooo forward to the spectacle.

  7. randyinrocklin says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    got the TV set on OAN.

  8. Niagara Frontier says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Once again it’s time to move all the cameras to the back of the room and only direct them at the podium. It will eliminate a majority of the showboating by the reporters. The WH tried that for a time and it seemed to work. I wonder why they stopped?

  9. arsumbris says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    Obama famously froze out all hostile media. No one batted an eyelash, and the media became his sycophants. Why doesn’t Trump only allow friendly media, and shut out all the hostile media? What harm does it do at this point?

  10. booger71 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    Not enough testing? Testing at this point is mute.

  11. henry says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    Testing ….testing….damn juvenile morons

  12. booger71 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    According to Falsi…don’t need schools next year. Just let the kids stay home by themselves.

    • KBR says:
      May 12, 2020 at 2:46 pm

      Well, grandmas often were the go-to for childcare when kids couldn’t go b/c they had a fever or cold. Parents never worried that the kids would give grandma their germs. Most grandmas didn’t worry about it too much either.

      However, now that grandma is “too vulnerable” to COVID, and many parents are afraid grandma will kill the kids by breathing on them, I guess they are stuck with staying home themselves.

      Parents who both work will have to cut costs dramatically, and one will have to stay home.

      I don’t see another way out if schools are not allowed to open.

  13. The American Patriot says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    Anybody keeping score on who will be burned today?

  14. trumplandslide says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    Propaganda:

    Question: Can people get vaccine for free?

    What should have been asked:

    Question: Can you remove government intervention from Hydroxychloroquine so everyone who wants to can use it?

    Question: Why are drugs and vaccines that cost thousands of dollars pushed when we have a working treatment that is safe and cheap?

    The media really is Big Pharma marketing arm.

  15. 335blues says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    I am not interested in a “vaccine”. I trust my body’s natural immunity more than any
    artificial concoction.

  16. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:27 pm

  17. HENRY says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    Open the country/???? BUT THE CHILDREN….\Shut up CBS chinese fool.

  18. booger71 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    No to Falsi or Dr Brix…they are idiots.

  19. henry says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    Seriously asking when Birx and Fauchi will be back?

  20. Reserved55 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Go to Birx’s house and question her there.

  21. helmhood says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    Calling out Goofy Elizabeth Warren for her lies.

    Kayleigh is like sunlight piercing through darkness.

  22. Reserved55 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    Keep your Wuhan Virus causing mask on, ya commie

  23. cheering4america says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    I really appreciate that as a professional woman she’s not wearing tiny tight skirts and bare arms and instead opts for suits, but how I wish she and others could learn the difference between “less than” and “fewer than,” especially since the rule is so simple:

    Less milk, fewer eggs. Volume versus quantity. Less milk. Fewer eggs.

  24. Niagara Frontier says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Can reporters get more obtuse? Fauci had an open mike almost all morning at the Senate hearing. Reporter just now: “When will we hear from Dr. Fauci?”

  25. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Keep placing your hands on your masks. Genius behavior.

  26. Reserved55 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    Lockdowns cause disease because it weakens the immune system

  27. EnoughIsEnough says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    ABC is reporting that a Senior DOJ official has told them that they will NOT be releasing the unmasking list Ric Grenell brought to them last week. I wish this would be brought up at this briefing.

  28. Reserved55 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    Kaiser is Zeke Obama.

  29. henry says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    Screw Fauchi. He should agree with PT publicly and NOT the other way around.

  30. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    Fox’s Dana Briefs just cut off the Daily Briefing.
    What a fraud, Dana.

  31. henry says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    Leave it to OAN to ask a legitimate question.

  32. henry says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    I’m wondering if OAN was given “the question”?
    Odd way to end the presser. I wanted to see some bitch slapping on the press.

  33. WSB says:
    May 12, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    And… we’re done!

