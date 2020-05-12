Judge Emmet Sullivan Issues Order Requesting “Friend of The Court Briefs” Before Flynn Ruling…

Now the purpose of the leaked conference call, aka instructions, from former President Barack Obama come into play. In a very unusual move today Michael Flynn’s judge, Emmet Sullivan, enters an order granting outside parties the time to enter amicus briefs (friend of the court) to assist in guiding the court; a briefing schedule to follow.

…”Given the posture of the case the court anticipates individuals and organizations will seek leave to file amicus briefs” …

It looks like the judge wants to give former DOJ employees (2,000 signatures on letter) an opportunity to publicly undermine and undercut the position of the DOJ in moving to dismiss the charges. Infuriating, remarkable and transparently political.

Judge Sullivan even cited famously political Judge Amy Berman Jackson, a subtle hat/tip to President Obama’s recent May 8th instructions. Sullivan’s order can put to rest any contemplation of him holding corrupt prosecutor Brandon Van Grack to account; and only further delays removing the sword of damocles from atop Lt. General Michael Flynn.

The transparent purpose of allowing public comment, specifically from the Lawfare resistance group, is to undermine the DOJ and further create a political narrative around AG Bill Barr. However, on the positive side this might stir Barr to release even more damaging information to counter the political efforts of Judge Sullivan. Quite remarkable.

Everything around that places is hopelessly corrupt and political…