Judge Emmet Sullivan Issues Order Requesting “Friend of The Court Briefs” Before Flynn Ruling…

Now the purpose of the leaked conference call, aka instructions, from former President Barack Obama come into play. In a very unusual move today Michael Flynn’s judge, Emmet Sullivan, enters an order granting outside parties the time to enter amicus briefs (friend of the court) to assist in guiding the court; a briefing schedule to follow.
…”Given the posture of the case the court anticipates individuals and organizations will seek leave to file amicus briefs” …
It looks like the judge wants to give former DOJ employees (2,000 signatures on letter) an opportunity to publicly undermine and undercut the position of the DOJ in moving to dismiss the charges. Infuriating, remarkable and transparently political.
Judge Sullivan even cited famously political Judge Amy Berman Jackson, a subtle hat/tip to President Obama’s recent May 8th instructions. Sullivan’s order can put to rest any contemplation of him holding corrupt prosecutor Brandon Van Grack to account; and only further delays removing the sword of damocles from atop Lt. General Michael Flynn.
The transparent purpose of allowing public comment, specifically from the Lawfare resistance group, is to undermine the DOJ and further create a political narrative around AG Bill Barr. However, on the positive side this might stir Barr to release even more damaging information to counter the political efforts of Judge Sullivan. Quite remarkable.
Everything around that places is hopelessly corrupt and political…
Mordor was only destroyed it when it literally blew up and collapsed in on itself.
I pray if that is what it comes to, they don’t drag the rest of the country down with it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just a wild guess, but could Sullivan be giving Grenell the opportunity to send all his wiretaps to him and thereby releasing it to the public?
LikeLike
Nah. That not in Sullivan’s interest.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No!
LikeLike
Hopefully it:
– angers Sidney Powell.
– angers Michael Flynn – aka rejoin the White House
– angers Jeff Jensen enough to bring forward even more if the documents witjheld by thd corrupt Brandon Van Grack.
Barr can easily remedy this:
FIRE Chris Wray
FIRE Brandon Van Grack
FIRE Dana Boente.
I don’t think Judge Sullivan / his clerks are very bright, because this sounds like a Hail Mary.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It IS a Hail Mary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It appears Sydney has already responded to Sullivan…
LikeLike
Sydney was brief and to the point with that argument. It looks irrefutable.
If Sullivan tries any further obvious political stunts or allows this one to go further it will look like he is trying obvious political stunts.
If he goes further with this one can only wonder what is worth the further cost of any shred of credibility he has remaining.
He is obviously and overtly political. Who is he trying to please?
Because this certainly is not justice……
LikeLike
Expose the DS judge.
Time to bring down the house.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup, “Everything around that places is hopelessly corrupt and political…”. That’s why I’ve been saying for so long, NUKE THE SWAMP!
Still think this can be rectified without military tribunals?
LikeLike
Have you seen enough yet?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sullivan is checkmated. If this isn’t dismissed and he moves to sentencing, Powell can appeal and evidence will likely have to be produced at that point, unless the appeals court is also corrupt. Sullivan and Barr’s masters don’t want that evidence coming out.
Sullivan is just tarnishing Flynn and Trump as best he can. Trump’s not likely to pardon Flynn, because that stalls the Swamp draining process, which is the overriding issue here. Flynn will have to do his duty and fight on, even if it means appeal or a new trial. The country needs it of him. I feel bad for Flynn, but a military guy surely understands that a great price is sometimes levied on those who serve.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I also heard that Elijah Cummings got Sullivan’s son off of drug charges. Sullivan is owned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfect, FL_GUY! That makes sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heard where?
Posts like this really need to cite source of info 🤗
LikeLike
Every affirmative action dem operative judge is owned by the deep state big government plantation.
LikeLike
Judge Sullivan knew this entire thing was a charade and has kept it going. He wants to keep this open through Nov 4th. Trump should just pardon Flynn and end this whole thing right away.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No Pardon. See it through and use it to expose more of the corrupt Swamp activities. Pardons can be used as a last resort if voter fraud causes an election of President Trump. This is more reason for killing any moves for vote by mail or not requiring voter id especially in states where it has passed by voters and then the corrupt courts have block the implementation. North Carolina is an example and at the same time Judicial Watch has filed suit to get our voter rolls full of dead and non-existent people to be cleaned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pardon him for what? He hasn’t done anything.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks for posting that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And just like that they had a list of over 2,000 bad lawyers to start culling!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
To someone who knows nothing about the law, me, this just sounds like he’s inviting applications from anyone willing to take the place of DoJ and prosecute the case.
The Obama cabal will fight to the death, Barr must know that and he must also know there will be no truce.
He either gives up or he forgets the niceties of conventional warfare and goes the nuclear option. Give up, or indict every last coup cabal member with everything and anything he can think of, from littering upwards.
Those are his only choices.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This stinks and will not have any weight. Sullivan needs to vacate his bench.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Big Ugly by definition has to get Ugly, right?
Human Scum.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, let me get this straight. Sullivan is inviting any joe blow attorney off the street to submit their opinion on the case to help make Sullivan’s mind up? A case in which the prosecutor dropped the charges? What kind of rigging is this? How often is “friend of the court” do this in a case such as this?
Can Atty Powell still get the rest of the evidence that was due today?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“These are the times that try men’s souls…” THOMAS PAINE DEC 1776
LikeLiked by 2 people
Still holds. I went to high school with Laura Paine, his descendant. She completely understand his doctrine.
LikeLike
This is literally mob rule. 2000 former prosecutors plus lawfare briefs will outnumber supporting briefs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sidney wasted no time filing a motion to deny the amicus nonsense:
The opening paragraph:
On May 11, 2020, a group referring to itself as “Watergate Prosecutors” submitted to the Court by email a Notice of Intent to File Motion for Leave to File Brief as Amicus Curiae.1 However, this Court has consistently—on twenty-four (24) previous occasions— summarily refused to permit any third party to inject themselves or their views into this case. Exhibit A. The proposed amicus brief has no place in this Court. No rule allows the filing, and the self-proclaimed collection of “Watergate Prosecutors” has no cognizable special interest. Separation of powers forecloses their appearance here. Only the Department of Justice and the defense can be heard. Accordingly, the Watergate Prosecutors’ attempted filing itself should not be registered on the docket, and any attempt by the group or any individual to make a filing in this case must be denied—as all others have been.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She can deny the motion? Not making any sense. What does this achieve btw? He’s going to ahead anyways correct?
LikeLike
We live in a time in American history where a duck is not a duck, it can be anything a demoratt chooses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed, Teddy. Now, what to do…CRUSH IT!!!!
LikeLike
This would be a good time to use the fact that Sullivan failed to establish materiality against him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keeping a eye out for one of those
IN CAMERA, EX PARTE
requests from Barr like Mueller pulled in the Manafort case with the scope memo:
“Your honor we have some information related to this case
about ongoing investigations that we can only show you”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I keep saying. How many lesser known people have been jailed, and are innocent? Every single one should have their cases looked at again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is insane. They’re not even trying to hide their corruption anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There does seem to be a lot of corrupt judges. Oh hell! There Are a lot of corrupt judges.
LikeLike
Is the Judge getting 3 a.m. Hillary calls?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I knew Lawfare was going to come up with a way to continue to prosecute Flynn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
EVERY member of Lawfare needs to be indicted on the same RICO charges as the rest of the Coup members, they are the ones who have pushed it for three years and have been a drag on the workings of the administration. Intentionally so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They need to release the original 302!
LikeLike
The question that has yet to be asked in all of this is this: Why?
What does Flynn represent in terms of risk, that they’d take all these steps to ensure he did not serve?
I have a feeling that there is a lot yet to be discovered. Flynn knows something, or would have found something that they felt it was worth the risk to go through all this to take him out. At this point, I’m not even sure that Trump is the actual target–I’m starting to think Flynn is, and Trump is just collateral damage.
What does he know, or what would he have found out if he’d remained employed in the Trump administration?
That’s the question that ought to be troubling us. They didn’t take this risky path because they wanted to get back at Flynn for arguing with Obama and supporting FBI agents who sued over sexual harassment. There is something else here, something they desperately want concealed from the public and the Trump administration.
That is really the only sane explanation for all of this, because if this all happened for the stated reasons, then these people are amazingly incompetent, venal, and stupid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This s@#t will never end. Cower like sheep, or take it back with force. And, I don’t cower.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like Flynn showed him something he did not expect.
Motion Denied?
ErinKC (@Erin09969945) Tweeted:
@kagbro88 What does this mean? https://twitter.com/Erin09969945/status/1260369501150945288?s=20
LikeLike
Has anyone here ever heard of a prosecutor declining to press charges … and the Judge inviting some third party to do so anyway? In a criminal matter? Anyone?
I didn’t practice criminal law but this doesn’t sound like any justice system I’ve ever heard of in America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. This excuse for a judge pulled it out of his affirmative action ass.
LikeLike
Who are the “Watergate Prosecutors”?
LikeLike
Didn’t something similar to this situation go through the SC recently?
“Ginsburg Rebukes 9th Circuit Panel for ‘Radical Transformation’ of Appeal”
LikeLike
Surely if a team of seals could track and locate Saddam Hussein and Bin Laden, they could storm and put an end to Obama. The Clintons, Pelosi. Schumer. Schiff, Comey, Brennan, Jarrett and all the other vile demons responsible for this! I am deadly serious, are there NO TRUE PATRIOTS LEFT IN THIS NATION???
LikeLike
Is this real?
LikeLike
arg: http://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592.204.2.pdf
Cut/Paste the URL in your browser. It looks like an order from Sullivan to NOT take briefs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are ‘friends of the court’ that are favorable toward Lt. Gen. Flynn also allowed to participate in this now obviously public kangaroo court too?
LikeLike
…yeah, it kinda feels like an extension of Schiff’s antics handcuffing the Republicans from any participation in the impeachment circus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do ANY of these elites have ANY knowledge of what happened in France centuries ago when elites pulled this kind of stuff?
We MASSIVELY outnumber them and this lockdown has done more to unify us than almost anything since 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.
LikeLike
Don’t be surprised if at some point we find out the deep state has some dirt on Barr.
Anybody that’s spent 30 years in Washington is most likely been involved in something unseemly.
LikeLike
When I listened to Sidney the other day on Lou I got the impression she would proudly respond to Sullivan and drive her point home to us, Barr, Durham, and Denison (now) along with my MAGA POTUS. He’s playing with fire around a gas can. Lawfare might want to rethink their position since they always loose in the end. I suppose they have nothing to loose since Nov. is coming and I don’t think the electoral has changed it’s mind. They’re by no means tired of winning yet!
LikeLike
Doesn’t an Amicus Brief “normally” have to align itself with either the Prosecution or Defense teams and arguments??
Given the actors in this trial, this is like the Judge requesting a 2nd Independent Prosecution Team to submit a case in place of the DoJ Case already withdrawn.It appears to be akin to a free shot for the prosecution, without General Flynn receiving any due process rights to face these new accusers or even see any evidence they may “discovered”.
LikeLike