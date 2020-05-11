May 11th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1208

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
Trump Retweet
No holds barred Dinesh.
I wasn’t around much yesterday, so don’t know if this was brought up before.
But things might be coming out with the Seth Rich case and they’re trying to pull information via Grenell.
“HUGE DEVELOPMENT: Following Last Week’s Release Attorney Clevenger Alleges Office of DNI Has Communications Between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks – Russia Collusion a Lie!”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/huge-development-following-last-weeks-release-attorney-clevenger-alleges-office-dni-communications-seth-rich-wikileaks-russia-collusion-lie/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
“Letter from Attorney Ty Clevenger to Acting DNI Richard Grenell”
Boy…if the Seth Rich to Wikileaks could be proven – it would be a real bombshell.
I’ve always thought Rich was a political hit.
Most likely Seth Rich’s murder was a CIA hit job.
Interesting that Peter Strzok probably is tied to it in some way.
Man Strzok is one bad dude, if Satan had a son…..
Strzok is mentioned in the Scribd copy of the letter. In that Strzok “squashed” something pertaining to Rich.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ERLOGkPU8AAtwtF?format=jpg&name=large
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ERLOGkAU4AEzho3?format=jpg&name=large
The hit was amateurish. I suspect one or both of the Awan Bros. They could then use the killings as leverage on key Dems.
Democrats Are Out To Destroy the Presidency They Covet
Editorial of The New York Sun | May 10, 2020
Sometimes we wonder whether the Democrats intend to run for the presidency on a campaign to bring back the New Jersey Plan. Not the plan to disrupt traffic on the New Jersey side of the George Washington Bridge. Rather, the famed plan presented to the real George Washington at the Constitutional Convention of 1787. It would have granted the executive power of the United States not to a single individual but to members of an executive committee.
https://www.nysun.com/editorials/democrats-are-out-to-destroy-the-presidency-they/91125/
Right, because Dementia Joe can’t run the country, like Lee Zeldin said on Life, Liberty, and Levin. He wonders who would actually be president because Joe clearly can’t run the country.
Sad. The man who defeated Corn Pop in single combat probably gets lost in his own home.
ICYMI – FYI — Early Treatment with hydroxychloroquine makes a difference, Italy is now reporting its lowest daily death toll since March 9th.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry the article you cited does not mention the antimalarial drug at all
If you want to know what works look at the Hong Kong data, now published in the Lancet of what they are using. A public report here. It is no silver bullet like the promoters of the antimalarial drug claim, but a way forward with therapies that are working.
Coronavirus: Hong Kong researchers find three-drug combination suppresses virus nearly twice as fast as drug held up as major hope against pandemic
Covid-19 patients on the antivirals are free of their mild-to-moderate symptoms in half the time as those only medicated with HIV drug Kaletra, researchers say
Expert not involved in the University of Hong Kong study says it represents ‘a step towards finding a much-needed therapy’
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/health-environment/article/3083612/coronavirus-hong-kong-researchers-find-three-drug
Hydroxychloroquine was overall chosen as the most effective therapy amongst COVID-19 treaters from a list of 15 options.
* 75% in Spain, 53% Italy, 44% in China, 43% in Brazil, 29% in France, 23% in the U.S. and 13% in the U.K.
https://www.sermo.com/press-releases/largest-statistically-significant-study-by-6200-multi-country-physicians-on-covid-19-uncovers-treatment-patterns-and-puts-pandemic-in-context/
Not buying your information, nor disinformation. So carry on with your Quest. The Holy Grail is within your reach.
Data from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam disagree with you.
The Troll doth protest too much, methinks…
Dr. Marik says they have achieved near uniform success with their treatment. They are also American, and not under siege of a communist regime.
Nice to see you here, Anthony, while you’re self-quarantining.
We are all on to you and to the anti-HCQ agenda.
Well now that’s “anecdotal” you know…..
ICYMI – FYI — New York study shows that HQC reduces mortality by 400% in patients with respiratory failure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do you have a shed stockpiled with this drug, or investments in the manufacturers. Most of what you are citing is bad science, unproven and touting a cure which it has no record for.
There is no proven therapy, only some hard data that is beginning to show results.
If what you are touting was true, there would be no cases in hospital, miraculously cured by your antimalarial drug. Everyone would be swilling it, hospitals would be discharging cured patients all around the world, and we could kneel down and thank folks like you who have the ‘cure’.
The Troll doth protest too much, methinks…
The cost for hydroxychloroquine oral tablet 200 mg is around $37 for a supply of 100 tablets, depending on the pharmacy you visit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me a troll? You jest.
What do the southern folks say here, ‘bless your soul.’
You need it.
And your friend, @furtive.
I just would like to know one thing: Is Fauci taking HCQ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Gilead is donating their entire supply of Remdesivir, and giving the formula to other drug companies to make more, so that treatment is FREE currently.
https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2020/05/09/hhs-ships-first-doses-of-donated-remdesivir-for-hospitalized-patients-with-covid-19.html
I have the same respect for the activity of troll hunting as I do for trolls, which is to say none. It’s a pointless behavior that wastes time and bandwidth. Agree to disagree and move along, skip the posts you differ with, or offer a counter to the argument. This isn’t Middle School, where calling another a doody head appears to have a point.
Practically this entire board are believers in the HCQ + zinc early treatment. We have all followed doctors that have been in the public eye using this regime, including Dr. Zelencko. I don’t think you’re around in the daytime, let alone read what we’ve all discussed all day during our waking hours and the information given.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course I do. I am trying to show you what seems to be working, and the drug you are touting is not being used, in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, who are using other treatments that seem to be working.
I don’t care if, in your supposition, that ‘Practically this entire board are believers in the HCQ + zinc early treatment.’ That is another serious matter. I doubt that, only the squeaky wheels. I don’t know why, since if what they are touting is true, everyone in the US would be swilling the pills, and no more infected or deaths.
Easy peasy.
Great, a belief, no hard evidence. I’m giving you the hard data, not some crazy YouTube pretending to be a doctor nonsense.
Have a nice covid-19 Day.
Most of the “board” have no health care training, experience or credential. It’s like giving an opinion on someone’s guilt in a criminal case. Unless you are on the jury, your opinion isn’t qualified. Those here who DO have training and experience are believers only in what treatments survive the rigors of human trials and replicability.
Studies with a thousand patients here and there prove nothing, especially if the results haven’t been duplicated by others using the same protocols. There are just too many unknown variables with pre-existing conditions. It takes not only hundreds of thousands of success stories, but also enough time AFTER recovery to prove patients haven’t been damaged in other ways BY the treatment. It’s still too new a disease to have cleared these minimum standards.
LikeLike
Sounds like trolling to me too. There’s plenty of data worldwide demonstrating efficacy. Especially early in therapy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The question becomes, What is your personal animus against the objective success of Hydrocloroquine?
I don’t have one, evidenced by all my posts here. I have repeatedly said all therapies should be tested.
Give it a break. I’m disgusted by these over the top comments.
Give facts, not supposition.
I know you stated you had a bad reaction to hcq and therefore don’t like it. I don’t have time to read all the Hong Kong links. What are they doing that is so successful? Can you state it please?
LikeLike
LikeLike
from a retrospective study in NYC:
The main finding of this study is that after adjusting for the timing of zinc therapy, we found that the addition of zinc sulfate to hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin was found to associate with a decrease in mortality or transition to hospice among patients who did not require ICU level of care, but this association was not significant in patients who were treated in the ICU. This result may be reflective of the proposed mechanism of action of zinc sulfate in COVID-19. Zinc has been shown to reduce SARS-CoV RNA dependent RNA polymerase activity in vitro [13]. As such, zinc may have a role in preventing the virus from progressing to severe disease, but once the aberrant production of systemic immune mediators is initiated, known as the cytokine storm, the addition of zinc may no longer be effective [17]. Our findings suggest a potential therapeutic synergistic mechanism of zinc sulfate with hydroxychloroquine, if used early on in presentation with COVID-19.
May 8th.
If you read the discussion very interesting stuff about clinicians trying to save lives via what they have…and yes Virginia, HCQ is something they’ve used.
This isn’t going to make Chucky Schumer happy:
Sen. Charles Schumer of New York said the VA needs to provide Congress more information about a recent bulk order for $208,000 worth of hydroxychloroquine. President Donald Trump has heavily promoted the malaria drug, without evidence, as a treatment for COVID-19.
Schumer’s request comes after a whistleblower complaint filed this past week by former Health and Human Services official Rick Bright alleged that the Trump administration, eager for a quick fix to the onslaught of the coronavirus, wanted to “flood” hot spots in New York and New Jersey with the drug. Major veterans organizations have urged VA to explain under what circumstances VA doctors initiate discussion of hydroxychloroquine with veterans as a treatment option.
……
AP wire. Ah yes, the worker’s paradise when the leaders of the demo_socialist party personally chooses your meds
ok guys, here comes 2M
#ObamaGate
1.96M Tweets
Oh, and the Dow futures are up too!
Coincidence? I think not.
That seems to have legs.
I see there are a lot of references to Obama being a traitor. To be a traitor to the USA you would have to be a citizen first.
👇 after the Mother’s Day debacle. #StandwithHongKong
LikeLike
Amen
No we can’t. It’s here. Nice hope, but better to counsel the brethren, help those who needed most and pray.
I give Hope and Encouragement…
You give Fear and Resignation…
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Listen, Fat! I’d like to buy a vowel!” — Joe Biden, probably
Over a million tweets, and they are all spelling it wrong. 0baMAGAte.
WE’RE WINNING!
By Kurt Schlichter – Posted: May 11, 2020 12:01 AM
Let’s take a moment to bask in the glow of liberal pain as the wins keep coming and our enemy’s defeats mount. LTG Mike Flynn was freed of the leftist frame-up. That lady in Texas was freed from jail after refusing to kiss the Ted Lieu of an Obama pal by apologizing for the “crime” of wanting to feed her family. And the awesome Ric Grenell freed the transcripts of the House’s garbage Russia hoax investigation, revealing that the CNN talking Schiff-heads who assured you that Trump and Putin were making out in the onion dome of the Kremlin were telling a very different story under oath.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/05/11/were-winning-n2568517
It’s a little premature, Kurt. Anybody get arrested yet? Lose a taxpayer-funded pension?
Karl the Barber said that even though he was issued tickets that could see him face jail time and fines, he will continue working until police arrest him or “until Jesus walks in,” the Flint Journal reported. Karl who is fighting Whitmer’s lockdown order says he has a court order on June 6. So there may be no arrest or confrontation tomorrow as reported yesterday.https://www.foxnews.com/media/77-year-old-barbershop-owner-defies-michigan-coronavirus-order-reopens-business
LikeLiked by 2 people
I posted this I think a few days ago. This is important. Poor Holder and his boss.
🤣
POTUS should issue a statement to Mexico: No, we will NEVER apologize to you snowflakes , and you are too cowardly to demand that we extradite Eric Holder to stand trial on arms smuggling. Don’t even think about daring to do this.
I think he would like very much to reopen the investigation, in cooperation with Mexico. On principle, we won’t agree to extradite anyone to face charges on Mexico, but we should get to the bottom of it and hold the DOJ responsible.
Oh, Director Grenell, here’s another job for you.
You know if he really keeps at it, I would hate to give him up.
Twitter thread reader…
REXXURECTION – @rexxurection 17 hours ago, 7 tweets
2. If Michelle DOES run, it’s a Rubicon moment. The worst decision of her life.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1259461013033885700.html
This happened in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
The woman with the Police stated “I am a Mental Health worker with St. Joseph’s Hospital.”
“We are a part of a specialized unit, the Rapid Response Unit of Hamilton Police Service and St. Joseph’s Hospital.”
https://hamiltonpolice.on.ca/about/sections-units/crisis-response-unit
Where are the Human Rights Commission/Council with this happening all over the world…
Nazi Germany could blush in response to this police action.
I am trying to understand what is going on. On what charges does he need to go to the hospital? Is this about coronavirus?
Ok, you ready for the latest installment of fake hate crime (TM)?
1 – Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery was killed by 2 white men who contend they thought the jogger was responsible for burglaries in their Georgia neighborhood. Tragic situation, undeniably.
2 – Black bikers stage a protest on their motorcycles, seeking “justice for Arbery”
3 – So, of course, another black man sets up a fake facebook page to harass and threaten the black biker protestors
… you know – like a deranged “white supremacist” or “Illinois Nazi” would do
Proving yet again that so-called “white supremacists” and “Nazis” in the US are so rare that they have to be faked and invented out of thin air by activist blacks, activist moslems, whatever variant of alleged “hate crime” it is that’s being touted today
As always:
http://fakehatecrimes.org/
PICTURED: Georgia man, 20, arrested for threatening Ahmaud Arbery protesters on a fake Facebook page after bikers and armed activists demonstrated at the spot where the black jogger was ‘lynched’
• Rashawn Smith, 20, is alleged to have created a fake Facebook page which he then used to send ‘hoax’ threats to protesters demanding justice in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery
• Arbery, 25, was gunned down while jogging in his neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8305955/Man-arrested-making-threats-Ahmaud-Arbery-protesters-Facebook-bikers-pay-tribute.html
Oh yeah – and from the article above:
Despite President Trump calling the fatal shooting a ‘very disturbing situation’ and offering heartfelt condolences …
‘My heart goes out to the parents and the family and friends,’ President Donald Trump said during a call-in interview with Fox & Friends Friday morning
… the President is accused of racist-encouraging “rhetoric” by obviously racist leftists:
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms put partial blame on Donald Trump for his rhetoric leading to Ahmaud Arbery’s death. ‘
The rhetoric that we hear coming out of the White House in many ways, I think many who are prone to being racist are given permission to do it,’ she told CNN
… and Attorney General Barr doesn’t go unscathed:
Bottoms asserted that it is up to the Department of Justice to step in if the local legal system fails and ‘make sure people are appropriately prosecuted.’
‘But we don’t have that leadership at the top right now,’ she said of the Trump administration with William Barr at the helm of the DOJ.
