Sunday Talks – Sidney Powell Discusses Details Behind DOJ Dropping Flynn Case…

Michael Flynn’s defense counsel Sidney Powell appears on Fox New with Maria Bartiromo to discuss events after the DOJ has decided to withdraw the prosecution and drop the case.

In the background of the document releases Mrs. Powell outlines the sequence of events in early January where DNI James Clapper briefs President Obama on the Flynn call with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and that’s the origin of President Obama’s discussion on January 5th with Deputy AG Sally Yates and FBI Director Comey.

Two years ago CTH first outlined how the classified section in the mysterious Susan Rice memo-to-file was likely because Lt. Gen. Flynn was outlined as a target in the January 5th discussion; the redacted paragraph is specifically about Flynn. Two years later that memo has still not been declassified.