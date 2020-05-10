Sunday Talks – Sidney Powell Discusses Details Behind DOJ Dropping Flynn Case…

Michael Flynn’s defense counsel Sidney Powell appears on Fox New with Maria Bartiromo to discuss events after the DOJ has decided to withdraw the prosecution and drop the case.
In the background of the document releases Mrs. Powell outlines the sequence of events in early January where DNI James Clapper briefs President Obama on the Flynn call with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and that’s the origin of President Obama’s discussion on January 5th with Deputy AG Sally Yates and FBI Director Comey.
.
Two years ago CTH first outlined how the classified section in the mysterious Susan Rice memo-to-file was likely because Lt. Gen. Flynn was outlined as a target in the January 5th discussion; the redacted paragraph is specifically about Flynn. Two years later that memo has still not been declassified.
By the Book means by Alinsky’s book Rules for Radicals. Good to have it documented.
Exactly!! What happens when CYA turns into proof that you were in on the whole thing from the beginning?
Please let Susan Rice be one of the ones who flips – she is not deserving of mercy but, in the overall scheme of things, she is a minnow and I want the head sharks taken down!!
I hope she flips, gets immunity, gives some dirt but being a leftist throws a few lies in with the dirt … which later the DOJ realizes and voids her immunity and prosecutes her anyway … a 2fer …
I am no Obama fan but he was clueless. This was a Brennan Comey McCabe clapper operation. They were pulling a Hoover and wanted to keep their jobs. They hid it from Obama Lynch and Rice and Yates. Until Trump won and their plan blew up. Then they briefed Obama to cover themselves. Comey hid everything from Lynch Yates and the doj. When Rice figured out how bad it was, she did the note to self. She knew they went rogue. Obama was set up like Trump. Obama knew they were spying but he thought it was legally predicated. Even if I am wrong, that will be his defense. The fact the coup plotters kept Yates and rice in the dark is a tell. This was a Clinton operation. Not on Obama operation. She takes out Trump and Obama gets the blame if it goes south.
That’s a very interesting take, Bill. Very insightful. I have my doubts that Obama thought the spying on trump and Flynn was legally predicated- I also don’t think he would mind illegal spying, but Obama being set up by Clinton’s is something to think about for sure. 🤔👍🏼
Obama is a God. We have a better chance of indictments against George Washington and Thomas Jefferson for treason against The Crown then ever charging Obama for anything.
CaliJoe- lmao! Didn’t bahama do his speeches with the “god reverb” so it echoed like church organ? Never listened myself, but I heard he did that.
Not only that, but I think President Trump would never pursue charges against a former President because he would not want to set the Third World precedent of prosecuting the guy from the other party who was in office before you were. The best we were ever going to get for Obama was to have him named an “unindicted co-conspirator.” From a political theory point of view, when we elect a President with the absolute Constitutional power to pardon, as a practical matter we effectively immunize the President from post hoc criminal liability for what he or she did in office, unless he or she was impeached for it. It’s not a perfect system, but to paraphrase Winston Churchill, it’s better than all the alternatives. I would not want to live in a country where it is normal for the incoming administration to spend its first term investigating the prior President to prosecute him. You know there will be a Democrat in office some day, and if that becomes the standard, they will not be restrained by principle and they will have the DC jury pool to persecute the Republican ex-President mercilessly. It’s best for the nation that we just don’t go there.
Then lets charge his white half. Everybody hates whites so we’re halfway there.
You really believe this drivel ?? I would bet everything Obama wanted to destroy Trump who the knew would change many Obama programs, his legacy,
and Flynn had to be destroyed because he was much tougher on radical islam. Also very much against the Iran deal, which in my opinion was a horrible deal.
If true – then obama warned Trump.
I wouldnt see any reason for Trump to attack Obama on how he decimated our military then… he would of given Obama some room to run as favor..
Please remember- bo@gmail.com
G.Mail created private addresses on a private cloud for them…
bo – emailed hill.
September 2016- POTUS wants to know everything we are doing.
Obama was in the dark. Yates signed a Carter page renewal but appeared to be in the dark about Flynn. Comey McCabe kept the doj in the dark until things collapsed and Hillary wasn’t coming to the rescue.
Then explain the Strzok Page texts.
Page: “POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing”
And the one from Strzok saying “text about the Obama White House ‘running’ an investigation, although it is unclear to which investigation they were referring.”
This when Obama was denying to Chris Wallace that the White house did not coordinate or influence FBI investigations “full stop”.
If Obama was in on it- why are strokz and page panicking that “he wants to know everything” on September 2016???? That implies he did not know everything. He got dragged in 2 months before the election. The plotters dropped it on him if Hillary lost. Cya time. Obama was no boy scout. But he was blind sided and needed to know how far they went. It was a Clinton operation run by Brennan Comey McCabe and clapper. I can see Obama in the dark about the details. WTF would be risk his legacy for Hillary???
He wasn’t protecting Hilary, he was protecting himself and his legacy! You think that Hillary set up the FBI to do political oppo research using the NSA data base or it was Brennan, Comey, Clapper conspiring and going rogue? I think not! You don’t do something like that without your boss knowing. And now we found out that Obama knew about the targeting of Flynn and details of the taped phone call before his own acting AG (Yates) knew! And you still think that Obama was hands off and in the dark? Hardly!
And you didn’t address the text about the White House running things even after Obama denied any involvement!
Donald Trump was/is a threat to the whole deep state. They all knew it, And it is that deep state that keeps the democrats in charge, even when Republicans gain some power, including the WH. And Obama’s Legacy” based on his pen primarily was going to be wiped out and his real scandals exposed like never before. Doing so would upset the whole status quo. They all had something to lose, including Obama!
OK, I’ll bite. If Obama wanted to know just how far they went, why would he not put a stop to it. I say he is in all the way. So he has all these rogue FBI and DOJ folks running all kinds of crooked ops and he knows nothing? All he says is do it by the book. Why was Sally Yates all wigged out when Obama mentioned it. If he wasn’t involved, he is the most naive President to hold office.
LikeLike
Hmmmm, Bill Durham. … If you are right, hopefully, we will see Obama in court testifying, “I was clueless!” … … +Do they allow teleprompters in court?
Another memorable moment in American History, along with “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” & “I’m not a crook” by two other Presidents.
Bill, I gave my theory below. But your thoughts on this are very very plausible and can’t disagree with you even though I had a different thought.
Would be an interesting theory except for his Social Security number from Connecticut, Foreign Student status, a fake birth certificate, Fast and Furious, Benghazi, IRS, Arab Spring and a host of “other” scandals well before we got to Spygate and by the book.
I wonder how many conspirators were Senior Executive Service (SES)?
How could an investigation of Flynn speaking to his soon-to-be Russian counterpart be “legally predicated?”
How could Obama’s IC spying on his opposition party’s candidate, Pres-elect, and sitting President be “legally predicated?”
How could an outgoing President learning of this not call his AG and direct everyone involved be immediately investigated, and meanwhile put on administrative suspension?
This whole scenario would have never taken place without the green light from the one sitting in the Oval Office who wanted Flynn out so he would not have the access to investigate his years of corruption in the Obama Whitehouse.
Obama is that VERY dangerous combination of clueless AND vindictive! He probably didn’t know all of the details because he doesn’t have the intellect or attention span to understand exactly all that was happening. BUT I do think he had a good general overview of what was being done and was in complete agreement with the plan. He wanted to see Donald Trump destroyed, mostly because of the issue with the birth certificate from years before, but also because he wanted to keep the reins of power so that he could keep living the “good life” that he and Mooch thought was their due!!
I think he was arrogant enough to assume that he was untouchable but maybe some people around him are now breaking the news to him that Hillary still wields more power than he does and she will give him up in a heartbeat to save her own sorry a*s, hence the panic stricken call that he put out to his media sycophants!! If it comes down to a contest between the two of them, my money is on HIllary to get away…at least in this lifetime! In the next, I don’t think her odds are good at all!!
Nice angle, but what about when Lisa Page said that WH wants to know everything what they were doing? Obama knows…Comey, Brennan and Clapper think they can pull this off until Comey got fired. Text messages was their undoing.
Bill I think your premise is entirely possible. However, I am more convinced this was an operation Obummer had limited deep knowledge of but approved anyway. He hated Flynn and wanted him taken out. Also the use of “The Hammer” for surveillance of friends and foes alike was too well known by the Barry sycophants. When Maxine knows and brags about it, demonstrates he was fully in charge of the crimes.
I think she could very well be the one who has been helping or “flipped” per se. When I read that memo, a memo to one’s self, it reads a “holy mother Fing crap….I think the President just all of us to entrap Flynn”. That is why the Flynn portion is still redacted. It talks about the plot. The other parts of the memo are details about who was present and what Obama was insinuating. The details are captured to show that Obama was giving himself plausible deniability in the whole thing, hence the “by the book” comment and he really focuses on the fact that HE’s not really asking them to do anything but…..and the but is redacted.
Just my thoughts.
Interesting. Here is a chess move for Durham. If he floats the idea of either a rogue FBI or a complicit Obama administration. Now who would the MSM help then??? All of a sudden the MSM would go after strockz page Comey McCabe Brennan clapper in heart beat. Let them. I would be willing to pass on Obama officials to nail the FBI and CIA plotters. Think of a DC jury!!! Durham could paint Obama as a victim and point the finger right at the CIA and FBI. Take TDS out of the equation. Guilty verdicts and plea deals.
If you read between the lines, for the last few weeks the commentary from people who know what they’re talking about have been focused on leaks, Flynn, and CH. I have no information in this regard, but I believe that’s because an internal memo has been circulating that focuses on those three provable, prosecutable crimes, The other stuff is important too, but it may be that Durham is narrowing down on cases that can be made and tried before a DC jury. Bringing Obama in as a victim of the rogue IC may very well be a strategy to get convictions.
I agree that there was clearly a CYA aspect to the memo. I don’t think Rice has flipped. I think it’s Yates. I’ve believed for some time that Carlin’s cooperating, and I always thought Yates and Lynch would be the weak links. Yates and Carlin only take us through 2016 and early 2017, but I bet someone inside the Mueller team is going to flip next to sing about 2018.
Rice is going to be VP; that is why they keep her in the news.
Yy4u wading in here
Bill Durham’s theory if not what happened would be salvation for all concerned.. if it isnt what happened, it should be what Barr and DoJ should put out as what happened.
Whatever Obama knew or didn’t know, did or didn’t do, he must be protected. He is the first black president.
Barr has been tasked with saving the government while sending a message to us, we the people, that evil doers would be punished. The illusions must be preserved.
As someone wrote sbout Lois Lerner, Obama didnt need to give any orders…those jn the higher echelons were all on the same page. Unlimited power to the Leftist Democrats
Brilliant, Bill Durham.
Rice was the first to attack Ric Grenell; she stinks of swamp. She might just be the biggest stick of dynamite Ears is holding,
LikeLike
“Ears”. Heh!
For those that want a summary,
See below
Sidney Powell describe on Maria Bartiromo’s show
JAn 4 – comey and mcabe found transcripts of flynns call with kislyak
-They brief Clapper immediately
-Clapper immediately briefs Obama on it
Jan 5th – Then they have the oval office meeting on the 5th – this is where all of them are in it – Yates, Biden, Obama, Comey, Brennen, Clapper, Rice, ETC…
-At meeting Obama SHOCKS Sally Yates – because he mentions the call and transcript; she wasnt even briefed about it yet ; meaning Comey did not brief DOJ (sensitivity of the matter?)
-comey in testimony -testified that it was his team that unmasked Flynn
Jan 6th – Then they dispatch comey the next morning to brief Trump on the saliscious Dossier – PEE PEE component only.
-This sets the domino Planned steps of briefing media to set up fbi predicate
– set news hook for buzzfeed and CNN to run with story they knew was a lie
– Strozk text he is watching it on CNN and text he and Priestap are watching it AND USING IT AS A PRETEXT TO GO interview people
OK. So Obama warns Trump not to hire Flynn. POTUS does so anyway. Comey then is so excited about Flynn’s call with Kislyak, he alerts Clapper who alerts Obama, then they all meet on it.
Then Comey briefs POTUS and national security issues, but does not mention a word about Flynn?
right – because the Comey briefing was to get a news headline – to be a predicate for an investigation.
its their MO
Just KNOW THIS
Obama extended RAW intelligence ACESS to all AGENCIES.. so WHOMEVER he had embedded in one of them could POSSIBLY feed to him the ACTIVITIES OF PDJT…
Obama created a surveillance loop to his HOME in DC (POSSIBLY) to monitor PDJT’s progress on uncovering his activities.
You are now seeing what ESPIONAGE is and Why this is so serious.
Evelyn Farkas (if he know how we were gettting info he would shut it down – PDJT)
Comey & others use of the media NYT etc to drop leaks so they would write the stories and oh look form a predicate and provide FISA reports based on those false stories.
This was also DROPPED ON January 6th. DayAfter Meeting.
https://www.documentcloud.org/api/oembed.json?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.documentcloud.org%2Fdocuments%2F3254237-Russia-Hack-Report.html
Read the whole “by the book” paragraph. In light of what we know today, this was not a CYA memo, except for maybe Yates, to create a “following orders defense”.
1. Obama wanted the whole operation to continue to “appear” as being done “by the book”.
2. Do not start anything new to arouse suspicion that anything was even being done vs incoming President Elect Trump.
Of course only Yates can attest to the meaning of her memo but these is enough evidence in the activities after 20 January 2017 to support the interpretation above.
Sorry not Yates, Rice.
This also leads one to wonder what exactly did Nunes see in the President’s Daily INTEL brief that caused him to take the personal risk he took in light of this interpretation. Wonder if documents Obama now wants added to his archives include PDB’s??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ryan follows by removing Nunes(ethics investigation) to remove the Chairman and give the minority leader the control (SCHIFF – unheard of!).
remember the media had to assist with the narrative – Nunes’s memo being correct would kill that narrative.. once the 2018 house was flipped – Schiff didnt need Ryan’s help anymore.
WB: Exactly! Ryan was revealed FOR SURE as the Rino traitor determined to take POTUS out. It was outrageously -never before done -breaking of protocol to put the OPPOSITION party ranking member Schiff in charge of Nunes committee while the Repubs were still in power.
However… I’ll never forget the stupefied “deer in the headlight” look on Ryan’s face the day he escorted DJT and Melania around the Capital. It was then Ryan realized who was now President and his jig was up.
Ooooo I despise Ryan with the white hot anger of a thousand blast furnaces.
Now he is at FOX news cutting interviews to commercial!
I recall on the book I read Team of Vipers.,When Ryan went to see PDJT and lecture him about numbers…PDJT just walk away from Ryan. PDJT definitely knows something and he cannot stand the guy.
Maybe “by the”, is the 1799 Logan Act, and
“book” is the US Constitution
So Rice goes to great pains to detail Obama’s order to Comey and others to “go by the book”.
Then Comey goes out and, immediately, schemes to get around all manner of normal protocol and FBI procedure. How does one reconcile what Rice says Obama ordered and Comey’s subsequent admissions and the unethical actions (at best) of the agents?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I reconcile it by saying that actions speak louder than CYA words.
The above are lyrics to a song I wrote in 2012. Most all of us Treepers know more now about what we also knew then.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Sorry about the triplicate. My bad.
Hi Makers,
As far as songs go, that last Comey Tweet: “The DOJ has lost its way”. Reminded me of the song by the Beatles: “Blue Jay Way”. There might be a lot of rhyming material in that: Way = Chris Wray, Donald Jay… etc, But I don’t have the talent to make a song of it, just noticed similarities. See what you think…
LikeLike
Hi Anon. I’ll put some thought to your comment. Thanks for your reply.
meaning we have no more controllers hidden there…
signal to coup to go to escape route.
You have to remember, Susan Rice was leaving the Administration, which effectively left no one at the helm. She could have sensed that certain people were going to push this off-the rails (Flynn WH interview 4 days later) and wanted to say: “when we departed, everything was 100% legit.” It seems like Sally Yates, when hearing about the interview was indeed “flabbergasted”, hence others were worried also about: Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page and Priestap going off unchained and half-cocked. (???)
LikeLiked by 3 people
I Don’t buy her “narrative”. Yates is a central figure in the DoJ’s chronic deception of the FISC. She stalked the transition at the same time as the Bureau.
Even worse, as AAG, Yates was acting leader of American federal justice.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yates clearly saw herself as part of the “Resistance,” no doubt, which was why she flamed out over the immigration pause. But that’s not inconsistent with having no prior knowledge of the Flynn surveillance. The coup plotters could very well have kept most of Main Justice out of the loop on many of the things they were doing, because at some point a DOJ lawyer would have said, “Wait a minute.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
Didn’t Obama dismiss the others and had Yates , Comey and Biden stay to get their marching orders ?
MArching orders to clean up their operation?
per LAWFARE BLOG
https://www.lawfareblog.com/realnews-trump-et-laffaire-russe-resource-page
November 8, 2016: The morning of the U.S. election, a Russian national is found dead at the Russian Consulate in New York. BuzzFeed later identifies him as Sergei Krivov, a consular duty commander, and reports that contrary to consular officials’ claim that Krivov died of a heart attack in the security office of the consular building, initial reports stated he plunged from the roof of the consulate. [BuzzFeed, February 15, 2017]
November 10, 2016: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Rybakov, tells Interfax news agency “There were contacts” between the Russian government and the Trump campaign in the lead-up to the election. [Reuters] Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks denies the assertion, and Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells the Associated Press that Russian experts had contacts with both campaigns. [Associated Press]
December 4, 2016: In an interview with state-controlled NTV TV, Putin praises Trump: “Because he achieved success in business, it suggests that he is a clever man.” [BBC]
December 7, 2016: In surprise deal, Russia’s largest oil producer, Rosneft PJSC, sells 19.5 percent ($11 billion) stake to Glencore Plc and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund. [Bloomberg]
December 19, 2017: Petr Polshikov, chief advisor to the Russian Foreign Affairs ministry’s Latin American affairs department, is shot dead in his Moscow apartment. [The Independent] Andrei Karlov, Russian Ambassador to Turkey, is assassinated by a gunman at an Ankara art exhibit. [New York Times]
December 26, 2016: Oleg Erovinkin, former KGB general reportedly suspected of helping the former MI6 agent Christopher Steele compile his dossier on Trump, is found dead in the back of his car in Moscow. [The Telegraph, January 27, 2017]
Dec. 29, 2016:
President Obama announces he has expelled 35 Russian diplomats suspected of being spies and imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence agencies and four officers of GRU for their involvement in hacking U.S. political groups. [New York Times]
Flynn has five phone calls with Russian ambassador Kislyak. [Washington Post, January 12, 2017; Reuters, January 23, 2017]
Dec. 30, 2016: Putin announces in an official statement that he will not retaliate against the U.S. sanctions. Trump tweets:
Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)December 30, 2016
December 2016: Sergei Mikhailov, deputy head of FSB’s Centre for Information Security, and Dmitry Dokuchaev are arrested on treason charges for allegedly passing information to the CIA. [AP, January 31, 2017]
By the book meant to do just the opposite. The by the book quote was a CYA move, but the direction was to continue with the illegal spying and framing they had been doing.
All the FBI creeps that were involved in this, along with the entire Mueller team, should get the Mueller/Weissman treatment with a Roger Stone apprehension….with a conviction and a long jail sentence.
Agree , there needs to be midnight SWAT raids and all devices , files ,etc. confiscated , phone records checked , etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree , there needs to be midnight SWAT raids and all devices , files ,etc. confiscated , phone records checked , etc.
Frogmarch every last one of them out of their homes with cameras blazing….they deserve no less.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Maria was off today. Why do they book so many guests and not give enough time for good questions to be answered. She cut off Sidney Powell several times. Also Trey Gowdy, but then who cares.
Gen Flynn owes $6M in legal fees. He needs to sue the pants off the FBI, DOJ, and all the deep state treasonous criminals in those organizations that colluded to destroy him.
And his first law firm – he should own that firm when he’s done.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Don’t know about “owning” that firm……Holder might come with it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice thought but the DoJ and Bureau are immune to suit as are individuals working in them though you can try if you can prove an individual/individuals acted maliciously. If the individuals are prosecuted in a government criminal trial you can try to sue them in a civil trial if they’re found guilty but by the time most of them are through paying lawyers they don’t have a hell of a lot left.
As I post here regularly related to government targeting a person, I have a friend who was tried in about three state trials on an incident and found innocent. The local media and certain politicians were so pissed, they wanted his head on the wall as a political example, they went to DC and talked to ‘the right people’ and DoJ marched down here and prosecuted him…Eric Holder himself came down, stood on the courthouse steps and
promised him hung and quartered by sundown. The media and politicians who went to DC 10 years after the last trials and demanded his being charged with civul rights offenses crowed on TV on their involvement.
A year later, after a trial judged by a Fed handpicked jury, he was found ‘not guilty’, the judge issued a small paperback book statement on how he thought the government presented a totally screwed up and baseless case and it took my friend some 10 years to pay his lawyer bills.
The DoJ and its agencies are weapons aimed at the heart of the Constitution. Hoover set the agenda and methodology and subsequent politicians, recognizing the potential, have capitalized on it. We’re at where we’re at.
That DOJ 10 yrs ago was rogue and power drunk, not much better today I’m afraid. I’m glad your friend was vindicated but it sounds like it was still financially devastating.
That’s why swift public hangings need to send the message! Good cop you get your pension; bad cop and your neck gets an extension!
If the DOJ and the Bureau are immune then why did the American taxpayers pay $110 million to the two men, and the families of the two who died, that Andrew Weissmann put in prison by hiding Brady evidence?
I will continue my monthly auto payments until I hear otherwise. I hope others do, too.
I was disappointed that Maria did not ask Roosterhead about Gaetz comments that he blocked subpoenas.
Rooster really needs to explain, and we might as well ask the same from RINO Ryan.
Fox is going to pretend that interview never happened.
So, Maria got the signal to cut to a commercial when Sidney Powell answered that this set up of General Flynn implicated President Obama’s involvement. Was that Paul Ryan screaming into Maria’s headset? Sidney with the megaton atomic mic drop for the win.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Absolutely”
Sidney needs to lead off with her highest priority topic that SHE wants to put forth in these interviews
Get it out right off the bat, top of the interview
Take the first question, ignore it, and recite what she wants to get across
“Well, what I’d really like to talk about is yada yada because yada yada and we caught them”
Don’t leave it til she’s maybe (doubfully) asked about it leave it for later in the interview when they can cut her off, talk over her, go to station break
If she’d do this in every interview, they’d have no recourse but to cut her off at the start and that would be too obvious that they’re only interested in suppressing news they don’t like
Batter up, Sidney!
LikeLike
LikeLike
I post this a lot for the fellow Treepers. I am outraged as are you. What can you do besides contribute on this site? Contribute to his defense fund DIRECTLY! It goes to help his legal fees and with Sidney and fellow attorneys.
https://mikeflynndefensefund.org/
Absolutely, I contributed several weeks ago. Now if we could just bill Comey, et. al for the costs they have inflicted on our country and its leaders.
$35,000,000 for Mueller / Weissman !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Covington is going to have to disgorge all of their fees.
Problem solved.
You forgot a letter: “I think Covington is going to have to disgorge all of their feces.”
They’ve done that. Now its blowing back on them after hitting the fan.
Thanks samwise163, just went and donated! Appreciate the prompt 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
100% agree on both counts. See my comment above.
Until I’m told otherwise, I will continue to contribute monthly to his defense fund.
LikeLike
Much the same reason, I’d gather, that my grandson dropped that ejected rifle case he ewent and caught in midair. “Was that hot?, I asked. “Nope, heeplied, “just seen all I wanted to see of that.”
DoJ and the FBI have once again been caught violating the rights of an American citizen, a streak that’s permeated their doctrine for many decades, and like the other cases they’ve more or less buried under a pile of history and public disinterest, they’re trying to get out from under this one in a hurry.
I’m waiting for them to say that certain aspects of the case made his prosecution questionable and they’re going to hold an internal investigation to see if anything was done not according to procedures and how changes to prevent misunderstandings in the future. The investigation will go thru November at least, and perhaps through inauguration – that will determine if they feel the need to offer up a human sacrifice.
This is not new, proven FBI black ops in contradiction of the Constitution go back to the FBI manufacturing evidence against MLK in an attempt to have him commit suicide…they had a Plan B too. This has gone on right up to date where the Bureau was caught using phony ‘experts ‘to convict targets. This kind of Gestapo/KGB behavior seems ingrained and shows no signs of being purged from the Bureau’s tactics anytime soon.
YAPPTS
(Yet Another Power Point Training Session)
In talking with a lawyer friend they said in cases like this the delay in signature of the DOJ dismissal could be because he is writing and attaching an opinion to the case in how all of this went down and was handled including any disciplinary action he might feel is necessary.
Anyway once this is closed out which I hope is this week, I wonder what Sidney does next?
I hope PT can find an immediate role for her on his team.
Maybe working with the DOJ or FIB or Mr. Grenell in some capacity?
The other one I wonder if she would consider is reaching out to Ty Clevenger and see if he might welcome her assistance in the Ed Butowsky/Seth Rich defamation and murder case as it appears there may be info that has been hidden or concealed possibly by the NSA and FIB according to the letter that Ty just sent this past Friday to Grenell.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“any disciplinary action he might feel is necessary.”
So with all these high ranking people involved, that us probably going to take some time.
No wonder Brandon had to withdraw from all his current cases. He will have his hands full helping Mr. Wray with writing up re-training manuals and courses. If it is real bad, he might have look into some plum “community service” assignments as well./s
God, just the simple-minded gall to think you can justify your crimes by retroactively asserting you did it “by the book”…and what point does the anticipated shame of being instantly ridiculed when it all comes out stop you from doing such things
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The current batch of academics/ historians/ biographers will write total opinion-filled fiction; the visual MSM will always dissemble; the written media record is already trash. The truth , in the future , will have to be uncovered thousands of years later like the tombs in Giza!
The Pathology of Collectivism
My question, why did Barr allow Obama to become publicly implicated in Spygate when he allowed the production of Brady evidence to Sidney, and agreed to allow it to become public despite the protective order in the Flynn case and then allow that part of the Sally Yates deposition where she was caught by surprise that Obama knew about the Flynn call with Kysliak before she or the DOJ did. It’s a real head scratcher if in fact Durham IS NOT truly looking at Obama for potential criminal misconduct. If there is no serious look being done at Obama, the release of all this information seems like it will cause Barr further headaches by having potentially criminal behavior of Obama made public and then not doing anything about it. A real head scratcher here.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey will just say something inane, like “because of the sensitivity of the matter”
I’m thinking Obama’s a lawyer with a knowledge of Constitutional process but never having practiced law in front of the bench didn’t have enough operational knowledge to keep himself out of the soup. I’m also wondering if he rejected advice by folks he didn’t fully trust or understand, did his blue whale ego overcome his dung beetle common sense? Where was Holder, Holder was his dawg and should have built a Trump wall between his POtuS and the illegal actions.
All the paperwork ain’t out and it ain’t all read and digested, I’m thinking there’s more smokey fingers in it that’ll be apointin’ at Barry, there’s still nuggets to be panned outta that load of bureaucratic BS to be processed. Outcome depends on who wins in November.
Obama was a part-time lecturer who taught one course on civil rights. In his “leaked” phone call, he didn’t know the difference between lying to investigators and perjury. Perjury is an intentional statement under oath as to a material fact. Flynn was not charged with perjury.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes.
Obama taught a course on “critical race theory,” i.e., whitey done me wrong, under the aegis of the Constitutional Law section. He is a rabid racist for whom everything is viewed through the prism of race, as is his wife. And having perused the student reviews of his class (when they were still available online) he was a boring and tendentious adjunct lecturer at best, a gig obtained for him at the Univ of Chicago via his bomb-throwing cop-killing friend, Bill Ayers.
So much for “Constitutional Law professor.”
Maybe AG Barr really is a white hat by “inadvertently” exposing “Obama implicating” evidence – perhaps hoping the actual “dirty work” is done by others (Powell)……….
Bill Barr, Sidney Powell, President Trump, Devin Nunes. They’ve all gone public now saying Obama knew about the Flynn set-up and is implicit in the coup to take out President Trump with false information via Mueller investigation and impeachment, both failed. It seems Durham is going for the top guns and in that case needs large ammo such as an accusation of treason. Treason once again has the possibility of the death penalty I believe. Be scared Deep State, maybe you really will be deep, as in 6 feet under, sooner rather than later.
A question for the group.
Only President Obama could have authorized/initiated the counterintelligence investigation into LTG Flynn when it was launched in August, 2016. Where is the authorizing document? Then, where is the court-approved warrant to begin surveillance on LTG Flynn — a U.S. citizen?
Without a court-approved warrant, isn’t this illegal from inception? If illegal from the start, isn’t everything collected/gathered inadmissable? Isn’t this a complete violation of due process?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nice thought. I’m wondering what was in Ric Grenell’s satchel.
Sidney, Stockman’s story was sent to Sean Hannity and up to the WH.
What does the book say about targeting an incoming National Security Director when there is no derogatory information after an investigation?
I still can’t figure out how they recorded that conversation as during the Clapper/Yates testimony I believe it was Clapper who testified that they can only surveil a foreign national when they are NOT on US soil and Kislyak was on US soil during the call with Flynn.
It was Flynn who was out of the country, not Kislyak.
So on what legal basis did they record the call?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know where you got this info that a Foreign National could not be surveilled while on US soil.
To my knowledge, it is not illegal to surveil a foreign national while on US soil. Not sure why this is an issue?
From the linkL
“Still, a top official cautioned against interpreting the decline in the number of suspects that the F.B.I. sought court permission to wiretap in national security investigations as “seemingly reflecting the events of the day.” The figure includes American targets anywhere in the world, as well as noncitizens on American soil like foreign diplomats.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
NSA probably, picked up the Phone Call between Kislyak and Flynn. This conversation made it’s way to Clapper. From Clapper to Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IT’S OFFICIAL: Mueller Targeted the Four Individuals Deep State Illegally Spied On – Carter Page, General Flynn, George Papadopoulos and Paul Manafort
By Joe Hoft
Published December 10, 2019
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/its-official-mueller-targeted-the-four-individuals-deep-state-illegally-spied-on-carter-page-general-flynn-george-popadopoulos-and-paul-manafort/
They record all Russians, all the time, I believe.
Flynn was almost certainly already under surveillance, but of course they can surveil foreign nationals on US soil for counterintelligence purposes. I’m sure Kisylak is recorded all the time and both he and Flynn knew it.
Remember when Kislyak request a meeting with Sen, Sessions out of the blue? It would not surprise me if Brennan and Kislyak were working together against Team Trump.
I wonder if Osama Obama will have his wife run for president now to keep heat off of him? Remember the “you can’t investigate your political opponent”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s not Barack
Her IQ is a lot lower than his. I know someone who read her master’s thesis and she said it was like something written by a 7th grader.
Let’s put Sidney Powell on a short list of one for the next SCOTUS opening.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sidney Powell is an American hero. General Flynn is an American hero.
I have a question. Earlier this week when our heroes won this battle, didnt they also drop all further requests for documents and action? I am confused.
Isnt dropping everything now that the charges are being dropped just putting an end to the ONLY steps that have actually succeeded in accomplishing ANYTHING for the good guys?
Why drop the requests for further action and documents? And why doesnt this simply help DeepState cover up everything else, now that Flynn’s charges have been dropped?
I dont get it. Seems to me this is the time to put the pedal to the medal, but figuring all this out is, admittedly, above my paygrade.
If the case is dismissed by the judge with prejudice, the right to Brady material and all other evidence is gone. No case, no right to discovery.
my understanding (did not stay at cheap hotel)
once prosecutors have withdrawn case… they did…all that is left nin tyis COURT process is for judge sullivan to rule non motion giving Flynn power to withdraw his prior guilty plea. this case IS unusual but there are rules and case law. there is no room under these rules that allow defense to file motion for any other material. prosecutors dismissing without prejudice means there is nothing to argue wrt no charge sheet.
now if judge refuses withdraw of plea which is unlikely..but if that happens then believe powell could potentially file motion to gain other material…and definitely if this goes to appeal.
now looking down the road… there is definitely a solid case for Flynn in civil suit.. Flynn vs DOJ/USG. DOJ WILL SETTLE THAT CASE.. predictable. DOJ does not desire to have more exposure risk..”protect institutions”. so again that material isnt likely to see daylight.
about the only way the entire criminal discovery happens is with a crminal indictment…durham…other? I would not put much hope in that. that no indictments have dropped…not one… given all that has already dropped in public square..not a good sign.
there may be another means but this one is rather nasty consequence.. POTUS could force the material declassed…but then DOJ would say under seal pending investigation open.
best chance is someone wikileaks style leaks it out… forces doj hands..making it impossible to ignore.
the consequences of forcing DOJ is that the criminals will have a good defense wrt political agenda.
trump needs the solid provable distance from this case.
anyone up for an elephant capture and kill?
i am.
Flynn has been a modern day Alfred Dreyfu (Sydney Powell a modern day Emile Zola). . Now Flynn should become a modern day Edmond Dantes after his escape from Devil’s Island, getting both rich and getting vengeance.
Clapper/Yates testimony, May 8, 2017, Clapper interrupts a discussion about the legality of “unmasking” (assuming a legitimate/legal capture of the info to begin with) to say,
I HAVE TO BE VERY CAREFUL HERE ABOUT HOW I PHRASE THIS BUT I WOULD JUST REPEAT TO YOU THE DEFINITION OF WHAT 702 IS USED FOR, COLLECTION AGAINST A NON-US PERSON OVERSEAS.
He emptied “overseas”.
Kislyak was in the US when Flynn talked to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To my knowledge, it is not illegal to surveil a foreign national while on US soil. Not sure why this is an issue?
From the linkL
“Still, a top official cautioned against interpreting the decline in the number of suspects that the F.B.I. sought court permission to wiretap in national security investigations as “seemingly reflecting the events of the day.” The figure includes American targets anywhere in the world, as well as noncitizens on American soil like foreign diplomats.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clapper said it was during his testimony, he made a point of stopping somebody mid-sentence to repeat it.
The working assumption is Flynn was an “incidental collection” of a 702 caputure. Clapper emphasized that the subject of 702 as discussed had to be a non-us citizen AND overseas. Flynn was a US citizen and overseas in the Dominican Republic during the call in question. Kislyak was in the US, therefore it was not an incidental capture of Kislyak. One would imagine Flynn knew that rule, too.
LikeLike
What if it wasn’t a 702 capture (which doesn’t require a warrant to surveil a foreign national overseas), but in stead they had a warrant to surveil Kislak?
Did you say
The US Kislyak was in, When Flynn talked to him?
lol
*emphasized
Kislyak was the Russian Ambassador to the United States and it was perfectly normal for Trump Transition Team Officials to talk to foreign leaders. In fact, it’s not illegal for any American to talk to Kislyak!
Unless Hillary needs an alibi.
Has anyone asked Susan Rice WHY she waited until literally a few minutes after PDJT was sworn in to send this message to herself? The question is interesting to me because her status must have changed at 12:00 hours, from National Security Advisor to… ??
In a high security environment like the White House, one would expect that the effective dates and times of security clearances and other privileges would be matters of extreme care and attention. So it is strange that Rice may have timed this action to occur AFTER her clearances may have lapsed. Frankly, I find it surprising that she even HAD ACCESS to her NSC email account after the new President was sworn in! Can someone who understands the details comment on this?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The following is all spitballing :
Maybe President Trump had a few choice words at the inauguration to Obama that he knows what they did with spying on the campaign and they are not going to go unpunished?. Admiral Mike Rodgers didn’t go to Trump Tower to make a financial donation after all did he?
So Rice does the lazy after inaugural CYA/Cover Obama Ass memo & (She/They?) notifies the rest of the cabal (Comey, Clapper etc.) that they need to act fast to remove Flynn. IIRC they were not aware that Mike Rodgers had been the one who notified President Trump of the illegal unmasking? So maybe in their minds (Comey,Clapper,Obama, etc) it had to have been that Mike Flynn has a mole in one of the intelligence agencies who found out?
Take em all down DNI Grenell. All the way to the Big Ugly Mike Obama’s husband Barack!
LikeLike
Really nice image of President Trump confronting Obama at the inaugural:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fimages.jpost.com%2Fimage%2Fupload%2Ff_auto%2Cfl_lossy%2Ft_Article2016_ControlFaceDetect%2F425158&f=1&nofb=1
Agree with you mostly, but they had to have been aware of Rogers’ visit to Trump Tower and the decampment of the transition to Bedminister. After all, they were dealing with the transition every day, and also Clapper and Brennan tried to get Rogers fired.
You’re probably correct. Im reading Sundance’s latest piece then i will look for confirmation in the archives here.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Absolutely stunning how Sundance had this nailed years ago!
Somehow I don’t give Obama the role of driving this failed coup. Obama is an operative, an actor playing a role. There is a spider behind this. Obama does not have the guts to do this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because he was holding hands in secret with Hillary. Hillary had to win because too many Obama/Hillary cronies, including themselves, have laundered HUGE sums of money, lied to the American public, weaponized our CIA, DOJ, DOS, FBI against us, and the dirty traitors list goes on. He is guilty because the buck stops there and it was up to him to speak out for Justice, speak out for Truth and Honesty. He knew everything that was going on with Biden’s family, the Democrats, the Gov’t institutions that were supposed to be working for us American’s, not against us and stealing our money, making deals with our enemies. The amount of damage that has been done is frankly overwhelming in its criminal and unconstitutional enormity. Obama, Hillary, Brennan and Comey, should be charged with treason.
I don’t think there was one grand planner, many conspired together, there are too many aspects to what went down. There was the coup but most likely these four set up the parameters and others, like Shitf, added their little play lines and scenes along the way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
plausible
Agreed. It’s like the five Mafia families mostly working together for their common purpose.
re: Susan Rice’s 1/20/2017 memo to self, could the redacted portion contain secret presidential pardons for past participation and pre-emptive pardons for future participation in the coup?
Comey acts like someone with immunity from prosecution.
…. the redacted paragraph is specifically about Flynn. Two years later that memo has still not been declassified.
Because Obama was at that meeting
LikeLiked by 3 people
Same reason we have never seen the information on the Wiener Laptop because there were to and from exchanges from HRC and Obama on an unsecured server.
And that wouldn’t play very well so it stays buried IMO even tho AG Barr should have had access to all the Wiener Laptop contents for over 15 months now.
The list of actual hard evidence never disclosed or discussed in the FIB or DOJ’s possession IMO is staggering.
Maybe one day someone will ask Barr about all of this or maybe we can get Grenell to declassify it all and thus people can’t deny it’s existence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile, Hillary awaits in the wings, knowing if Obama falls she is the top dog as long as she can keep her distance from the rushing hordes of people who just might learn they have been duped.
Step back and think about three groups of people, three kinds of people: The emotive driven, the rational driven and the spiritual driven. These groups will be voting this November.
Obama intends to rally the emotive group, Trump the rational and the spiritual are up for grabs. Trump needs the spiritual group if for no other reason they control the pulpit which the media don’t. The media will continue to align with the emotive all the way.
Blood on the streets, cheating, etc. is coming. The secret ballot and accurate counting are imperative for our Constitution to survive.
The war is here both internally and externally (that would be China with a possible Russia). Trump has signaled his gloves are off, Obama intends to lead from behind in ambushing everywhere.
The zombies who listen to the media will be the first set of troops Obama intends to present to Trump. Zombies are the walking dead and Obama hopes to make it true, a reality. Trump needs great communication to every American who can hear and is just a little open for the truth.
Obama is nothing more than a jive talking, mac daddy pimp who only loves himself!
Bet me I am wrong!
Well to be honest…, you sound a little unhinged.
Well, I want to thank you and invite you to be specific as to where I come across to you as being unhinged, along with you offering a counter perspective to mine so that any readers of our posts can have “both sides” from which to create a possible opinion.
Take your time, write as much as you feel to get your point of view and counter to mine.
At the very least, I may learn something that might modify or change my views and perspectives, a positive learning experience, constructive in scope and intent.
“The Magic Negro, the anti-America, muslim loving, Jew hating metro-sexual, neo-marxist little man with the big smile” sounds un-hinged.
My first thought was, “oh, one of those”, and I nearly stopped reading.
Is there still a taping system in the WH? I’m not as in the loop as everyone is on this site, but that is what caused Nixon his issues. Wouldn’t the January 5 meeting be memorialized on tape? Can’t those transcripts be requested/supeonaed?
predicate for a crime must be established. otherwise it follows executive privilege.
nixon tapes were subpoenaed due tonan actual criminal theft…as THAT case exploded there was sufficient evidence of a WH CRIME. Thus tapes were ordered delivered.
that’s the simple.
this case of demanding tapes released will almost certainly get Tangled up with a scotus case… and they will likely punt and that makes it then a political case solved in Congress to make law. i doubt it goes anywhere is what i am predicting.
of course this is only first quarter, first down…should criminal cases develop for conspirators this could lead to court ruling wh tapes produced.
any future prosecutor aiming for true justice should be prepared to strategize cases that require the wh transcripts. its essential to render a proper case register in court those involved.. those who may be innocent as well.
the 1trillion dollar?
does DOJ have the RIGHT stuff?
Senate Judiciary Committee, Chaired by GOMER PYLE, USMC
Graham pushes for hearing to get ‘political accountability’ for Russia probe
Excerpted here:
“Go-o-o-o-llee! Judge Jeanine! Surprise, surprise, surprise! That’s all I can say. Gosh, I want General Flynn to testify about how difficult his life has been under this system. But SHAZAM! I am not a federal prosecutor like that nice feller John Durham.
So in closing, one of my favorite little sayings is, ‘To avoid criticism, say nothing, do nothing, be nothing.”
If both McConnell and Lindsey get through their primaries, IMO assuming the polls show PT should pick up 4-5 NEW GOP Senate seats I really think we should sacrifice one of these guys at the Nov election.
It would only take about 100K MAGA supporters to skip the Senate line on their ballot and one of these RINOS would be gone for good IMO.
LikeLike
If that is the case it should definitely be the Turtle that get the axe. Lindsey is compromised but he’s not a Master of compromising others like the Turtle is.
Revealed this week about RussiaGate: Everything the MSM told you was a lie. Everything Congressional Democrats told you was a lie. Everything the “Intelligence Community” told you was a lie.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/revealed-this-week-about-russiagate-everything-the-msm-told-you-was-a-lie-everything-congressional-democrats-told-you-was-a-lie-everything-the-intelligence-community-told-you-was-a-lie/
Why does Obama want to hide information about Russia from the incoming administration? I’d really like to better understand what information? And why?
Obama et al. have three purposes for that:
1) Deny the new administration critical information so it couldn’t function effectively;
2) Create the false impression that Obama et al really believed the Trump admin would leak US secrets to Putin.
3) Prevent the new administration from discovering the methods, personnel, and operations of Obama’s domestic spying and election subversion. (Trey Gowdy forced Evelyn Farcas to admit lying about having knowledge of Trump collusion with Russia. She was not asked about her “concerns” that Trump would shut down Obama’s domestic surveillance info collection and spreading system.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Valerie Jarrett was pulling all the strings. Maybe keeping Obama out of the criminal loop, but I think he was doing her dirty work. Let’s hope they all see the firm hand of lady Justice! If not this country’s on a fast slide down the tubes!
Sidney did say that Flynn would be making a statement soon so I wonder if he will spill the beans on what he knew and saw and why they went after him or is he saving all of that for a debrief with Grenell and Durham?
One would think Durham and Flynn would already have a deposition meeting set up for this week while Flynn’s anger for those who tried to destroy him is high.
General Flynn has had several months to write the affidavit of all affidavits. He may have had to use it in his appeal or as a filing to the court, so I’m 100% sure Sidney had him working on it so they could drop it on a few days’ notice if need be.
~ “I caught them, I caught them all…”
POTUS Trump
I have a question having looked through all the comments which no one appears to have brought up? Is anyone familiar with the British Agency GCHQ and Obama using them to side step American Intel?? This is why Yates was ‘shocked’ how he ‘knew’ certain things??
No fingerprints to show of.
Snowden versus Chelsea
Snowden outted Obama and Comey spying on citizens through contractors
Manning – made our miltary look weaker (Obamas goal to decimate our miltary)
Burr agrees with Obama – because he was complicit
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4539822/user-clip-burr-calls-eric-snowden-traitor
1. Judge Sullivan appointed a master in the Senator Stevens case and then found government lawyers in contempt. Could happen here.
2. Ms. Powell tweeted a week ago that no Flynn lawyer had heard the recording of the famous call .. leading me to wonder if the Bad Guys had leaked a doctored transcript to catch Flynn.
The worst part of it all is you could play a tape of Obama conspiring to spy on Trump campaign and half of America would probably convince themselves along with the media that it was warranted. I said it 3 years ago that it was my belief that what I thought happened during the 2016 election and even beyond is the biggest single political scandal in our American history. People hate this man so much that they will throw our constitution in the garbage. We have truly lost our way as a country. And quite frankly in my opinion it’s because of the ridiculous almost monarchy like optics that has become of a US President. We finally have a president that all he does is execute his checklist of agenda items and people still hate him. I remember when I was in Wilmington, DE for work and I took the train and I said to the guy I was with oh Amtrak Joe station. He calmly looked at me and said don’t ever say that term again that a$&hole has made me late holding up the train countless times. But yet people know him as good ole Amtrak Joe.
I’m starting to wonder if the whole Logan Act lever wasn’t cooked up with Obama’s direct involvement, when, on December 29, 2016, Obama announced sanctions on Russia for election meddling and expelled 35 diplomats from Washington, a major provocation at the end of his term. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/dec/29/barack-obama-sanctions-russia-election-hack We now know there was no collusion, and the “interference” was apparently a $100k Facebook ad buy. So Obama goads the Bear bigly as he’s walking out the door. Fallout from that expulsion included Kysliak talking to Flynn, during which Flynn apparently encouraged Russia not to retaliate, but to wait for the new administration to sort things out. A classic Logan Act trap for a transition official getting up to speed, if the Logan Act really means what it says.
Those transcripts then created the basis to keep open Crossfire Razor, conceal information about Russia from Trump, set up the perjury trap for Flynn, get him fired, get him to register under FARA.
We’re those Kysliak – Flynn transcripts the real purpose of expelling 35 Russian diplomats?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Those were all empty gestures to pump up the RUSSIA!-meme, Games. Barry also sent some tanks to Poland. Right.
In 2014, the Russians took over the entire computer system of the Executive Branch. Barry yawned and filled out his brackets.
Maybe Obama didn’t know at the beginning, only Hillary’s stooges. I don’t think Nixon knew either; hence “The cover-up is worse than the crime”.
But what crime did they brief him on? The Logan Act? A Constitutional Scholar like Obama? Please. Obama was already talking to the Iranians before he was inaugurated. To accept the garbage premise of a Logan Act prosecution is to join the plot.
Muh RUSSIA! was a handy tool. It let them spy as opposed to charging a crime, with lawyers, discovery, due process, etc. But when Seth Rich was assassinated, RUSSIA! became absolutely MANDATORY. Because if the Russians didn’t leak it, Rich did. And he’s bleeding on Hillary’s shoes. That was 13 days after the Tarmac, btw.
Flynn was targeted before and independently of Donald Trump. He’d even written an Op-Ed for Fox before the election, charging Hillary and Obama with violating anti-terrorism laws by arming ISIL, probably including the very weapons used to kill Amb. Stevens. The plan was to establish Muslim Brotherhood Caliphate from Tehran to Tripoli for his Ayatollah. When Flynn joined Team Trump, that was even better.
Obama knew. Even if he was late to the party, he joined the conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. But he’s going to be an unindicted co-conspirator, for a lot of reasons.
Remember what obama did in his last FEW DAYS in office ? He issued Executive Order 12333.
This was the revision that gave ALL 16 intelligence agencies to access NSA RAW DATA without a need to know or even to show probable cause. Unprecedented with any other president. And the most critical thing is the timing of when it was done. Literally a few days before Trump was to be sworn in.
Panic was already setting in because their plot to prevent Trump from BECOMING president had failed totally. Obama had to try to disguise what was being done and who was doing what. He knew that Rice had already done over 200 illegal unmaskings which was going to be discovered.
Then enter the “we did everything by the book.” in their January clan meeting to instruct Comey to throw every legality out the window and put the “insurance policy” into operation at warp speed.
Obama’s fingerprints and DNA is all over EVERY single scintilla of what was done in the frame up.
Graham, do you think you can finally remember what your job is as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman ? …….. I doubt it.
I can’t wait for Sydney Powells biography.
