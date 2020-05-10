May 10th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1207

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Bookies have skin in the game. I trust their spreads more than any poll.
RCP Average 5/9 Trump/Biden 50.3/41.6 Trump +8.7
Betfair May 9th 50/43 Trump +7
Betsson May 9th 53/41 Trump +12
Bovada May 9th 52/41 Trump +11
Bwin May 9th 50/42 Trump +8
Smarkets May 9th 46/40 Trump +6
SportingBet May 9th 50/42 Trump +8
SpreadEx May 9th 49/43 Trump +6
Vbet May 9th 52/41 Trump +11
#rolcon back to your mommies basement…
carterzest,
If for no other reason, due to the vagaries of WordPress, it is a good idea to address your comment, as I have done here, to you.
Particularly a comment such as you have made, since it is not uncommon for WordPress to put your comment someplace other than where you INTENDED it to go.
So, you can end up calling someine a rolcon, when you meant someone else, entirely.
Or “like” someones comment that you disagree with. Its happened to me a,# of times, so just a ‘word to the wise’?
I don’t buy it.
But then I didn’t buy the betting line against Republicans in 2018 either.
I assume many betters are going by the dictum, “It’s the economy, stupid!”
Why does this monster keep repeating itself?
He/they wants his crimes to remain covered.
And like you, I’m getting awfully tired of all this ongoing perpetual dangerous game Opposition is playing/doing.
And after we’ve found that yes, as we knew, everything that every D said about Trump to a camera is a lie. Including Crowdstrike. It is who they are.
and we also know this:
but they’ve had lots of experience, world class you might say. Global Warming? Not a problem, we can lie about that forever. And pandemic? Creating a economic disaster? Time will tell…but I think we can use a little occam’s razor to good effect here
COVID – LOCKDOWN – GLOBAL BANKRUPTCY – the PLAN
COVID – Transition into a Reality of “Daily” Terror – WORLDWIDE
“social distance
NOUN
the perceived or desired degree of remoteness between a member of one social group and the members of another, as evidenced in the level of intimacy tolerated between them.”
I wish people would at least stop completely misusing “social distancing”/”social distance”. It’s like people are trying to imitate the doesn’t even know what he’s saying Joe Dementia Biden.
I have never heard of this before. Put the word ‘social’ in front of anything, and I ignore.
Anti-social distancing…that I understand.
“Don’t control me, bro!”
👏
Social Security?
Social Studies?
Both scams!
It’s the year 2022, and as you’re watching late night TV, on comes a legal advertisement, “If you suffered financial, mental or physical loss from the COVID-19 pandemic scam, call the law offices of Dewey, Cheetum & Howe to get the compensation you deserve now!”. 😄
Seriously, that will likely happen. 😒
Someone handed me a business card one time, it said:
Ben Dover
and
C. Howitt Fields
Attorneys
My guys are Dewey, Cheatam & Howe.
LOL!
Cow bells and chains would be a lot cheaper.
I read that as “Hound dogs chasing a man in chains”. Shaking it up here boss. That my boy Luke he’s a real world shaker that Luke is.
Mo,
“WHAT we have HERE, ….is a failure to communicate!
Strother Martin, a great actor!
“Look Cap’n, look what he done to Blue. He’s dead, he’s dead. he run himself plum to death.”
Quite the House Bill number there, especially with the tracking aspect. Wonder if someone tailored it specifically…
You could buy a lot of contact tracing with $100 BILLION, even after they’d skimmed their handlers fee off.
Makes you wonder if that could be used for reasons other than chicon flu.
It was all set up from the get go.
https://github.com/mrc-ide/covid-sim/blob/master/src/Update.cpp
If you look a the code for the model one of the main variables used is “Digital Contact Tracing” (oddly they also have normal contact tracing along side it).
The interesting aspect is the use of the term “administrative unit”, which the code is specified as the controlling authority for each grid cell of the land mass. The admin units are coordinated globally to enforce DCT,, vaccines, distance enforcement and house confinement of the entire population in each area.
There is no attempt to model the sick only being quarantined (nor for that matter is there any model of nursing homes or hospitals being isolated).
The model is a built as a country wide prison, There is no other alternative as these are its assumptions. The only factors that affect the numbers are whether you are Contact Traced, whether you are vaccinated. whether you forced to keep more than a certain distance and how much of the population is forced to be under house arrest.
And these are the policies being followed as these are the only options that change the numbers.
Only thing worse that Graham are the patriots who get all excited everytime the man goes on FOX and announces so new investigation or action he is going to take.
Stop feeding the beast and he will go away.
Yes, Mitch McConnell, who TELLS Graham to do what he does.
Graham aided and abetted John McCain’s part in the coup.
Pick ’em all up.
If Fox refused to put Lindsey on the air until he actually started an investigation, he just might start one! 😂. He seems to NEED air time!
He’d just Ave his staff book him on CNN
Why does PTrump put up with it?
Roping in the ‘Russia coulda done it’ angle invites unprofitable rabbit holes. Get specific about Oleg and the Trump Tower visa seeker, as they appear plugged into the apparatus themselves rather than part of Putin scheming
I kinda think Durham is auditioning for that job.
And this folks is why the US hasn’t put any significant sanctions on NK. Just a few, none in 2020.
The President needs to have a talk with Moonie. Considering recent developments, like NK firing on SK, the recent ICBM missile developments.
Sunshine Policy.
Works never time.
Meh it’s interesting but in the filing that DOJ/Barr put out to withdraw prosecution of General Flynn and in the recent interview Barr did they/he stated that Flynn may not have recalled asking the Russians to not get into a tit for tat retaliation regarding Obama Adm kicking out the Russians “diplomats/spies” and in fact said that the General was right to give them that advice as it was beneficial to the United States.
This is interesting and something i did not know abt. tiny cannon without balls Benjamin Wittes though: “Neither Wittes nor Quinta Jurecic, another of the three co-authors on the piece, are attorneys. Needless to say, neither has ever worked for the Department of Justice.”
That reminds me of this:
https://unsavoryagents.com/secret-service-visit
That will leave a mark.
Watch the left go absolutely ape-sh*t if President Trump publicly tasks the FBI to do that investigation.
Behind the scenes at the DNC
I didn’t think the left would take it this far. But it has become frighteningly clear that they are hell-bent on revolution and overthrowing the republic. Trump has been subject to a seditious conspiracy and the traitors are unrepentant. Obama stayed in Washington to head the shadow government. The left don’t care about voter integrity or the constitution. Like Lenin they just want power. We should not be surprised that the snake at the centre of this is the son of a Kenyan Marxist who was mentored by Bill Ayers.
Obama is merely a baby snake, Soros is the papa.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Feeble Joe Biden or lovely Michelle Obama?
Democrats are dangerous.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.pinterest.com/amp/nataliareeves/michelle-obama-ugliest-outfits-a
I am really trying hard to wrap my head around what is going on. Not the US corruption, the CCP19 hysteria.
I “survey” a lot of sites with very different political bends from many countries, and there is a big common theme. A LOT of people think that “we should all stay home until this terrible virus is gone, and the government should give us money to live comfortably during that.” Even if it takes years.
By “LOT,” i am guessing considerably more than 40%, depending upon country, at least in US, Europe and Asia.
These people dont seem to have any concept of where the “stuff” that makes them “comfortable” like food, power, etc. will come from if everyone is hiding at home from “the virus,” let alone how a government would pay for that.
I am more scared than I think I ever have been before. I feel like I am witnessing “Collapse” and “Guns, Germs and Steel” real time.
Scott….I understand. I came home earlier and sat quietly depressed. I live in Ca and I am scared to death of this Newsom…He is a tyrant and I am upset our AG has done nothing to these governors to stop them. I do not know what to think.
So the snitch “next door app” which I was a member of until 2018, sent me a letter asking me to join so I could keep our community safe during the Shanghai shivers- no thanks. Sounds like they want me to snitch or be snitched on. 👎🏼
The Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence
…every night a special elevator pulls them underground into a custom-built armored vault.
https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/national-archives-vault
—–
Protecting the Bill of Rights: the Mosler Vault
https://prologue.blogs.archives.gov/2015/12/17/protecting-the-bill-of-rights-the-mosler-vault/
Obama was born in Kenya, was trained by the C_A and made president by the same organization. This homosexual pedophile was never eligible to be president of the USA.
This video seems to have been edited. I saw the original a few years ago. It was longer and didn’t have the strange discontinuities in the video.
And my stomach turns!
Portos69@Portos694
Replying to @KFIAM640
Nov. 2020 CA elections results
ANY Democrat candidate = 90% of the votes
Any Republican candidate = 2% of the votes
Any 3rd party candidate = 8% of the votes
% of Ballots collected = 100% over 100% for the state.
…and above!
