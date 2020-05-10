May 10th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1207

Posted on May 10, 2020 by

trump-president-3

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

208 Responses to May 10th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1207

  1. hegeliandialetic says:
    May 10, 2020 at 1:36 am

    Bookies have skin in the game. I trust their spreads more than any poll.
    RCP Average 5/9 Trump/Biden 50.3/41.6 Trump +8.7

    Betfair May 9th 50/43 Trump +7
    Betsson May 9th 53/41 Trump +12
    Bovada May 9th 52/41 Trump +11
    Bwin May 9th 50/42 Trump +8
    Smarkets May 9th 46/40 Trump +6
    SportingBet May 9th 50/42 Trump +8
    SpreadEx May 9th 49/43 Trump +6
    Vbet May 9th 52/41 Trump +11

    Reply
    • carterzest says:
      May 10, 2020 at 1:51 am

      #rolcon back to your mommies basement…

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        May 10, 2020 at 3:33 am

        carterzest,
        If for no other reason, due to the vagaries of WordPress, it is a good idea to address your comment, as I have done here, to you.

        Particularly a comment such as you have made, since it is not uncommon for WordPress to put your comment someplace other than where you INTENDED it to go.

        So, you can end up calling someine a rolcon, when you meant someone else, entirely.

        Or “like” someones comment that you disagree with. Its happened to me a,# of times, so just a ‘word to the wise’?

        Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      May 10, 2020 at 1:55 am

      I don’t buy it.

      But then I didn’t buy the betting line against Republicans in 2018 either.

      I assume many betters are going by the dictum, “It’s the economy, stupid!”

  2. patti says:
    May 10, 2020 at 1:37 am

  3. stats_guy says:
    May 10, 2020 at 1:49 am

    And after we’ve found that yes, as we knew, everything that every D said about Trump to a camera is a lie. Including Crowdstrike. It is who they are.

    and we also know this:

    but they’ve had lots of experience, world class you might say. Global Warming? Not a problem, we can lie about that forever. And pandemic? Creating a economic disaster? Time will tell…but I think we can use a little occam’s razor to good effect here

  4. 6079 Smith W says:
    May 10, 2020 at 1:50 am


    COVID – LOCKDOWN – GLOBAL BANKRUPTCY – the PLAN

    COVID – Transition into a Reality of “Daily” Terror – WORLDWIDE

  5. carthoris says:
    May 10, 2020 at 1:54 am

    “social distance
    NOUN
    the perceived or desired degree of remoteness between a member of one social group and the members of another, as evidenced in the level of intimacy tolerated between them.”

    I wish people would at least stop completely misusing “social distancing”/”social distance”. It’s like people are trying to imitate the doesn’t even know what he’s saying Joe Dementia Biden.

  6. Magabear says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:10 am

    It’s the year 2022, and as you’re watching late night TV, on comes a legal advertisement, “If you suffered financial, mental or physical loss from the COVID-19 pandemic scam, call the law offices of Dewey, Cheetum & Howe to get the compensation you deserve now!”. 😄

    Seriously, that will likely happen. 😒

  7. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:12 am

    • carthoris says:
      May 10, 2020 at 2:15 am

      Cow bells and chains would be a lot cheaper.

    • TMonroe says:
      May 10, 2020 at 3:45 am

      Quite the House Bill number there, especially with the tracking aspect. Wonder if someone tailored it specifically…

    • RAC says:
      May 10, 2020 at 4:55 am

      You could buy a lot of contact tracing with $100 BILLION, even after they’d skimmed their handlers fee off.
      Makes you wonder if that could be used for reasons other than chicon flu.

    • bjorn says:
      May 10, 2020 at 4:59 am

      It was all set up from the get go.

      https://github.com/mrc-ide/covid-sim/blob/master/src/Update.cpp

      If you look a the code for the model one of the main variables used is “Digital Contact Tracing” (oddly they also have normal contact tracing along side it).

      The interesting aspect is the use of the term “administrative unit”, which the code is specified as the controlling authority for each grid cell of the land mass. The admin units are coordinated globally to enforce DCT,, vaccines, distance enforcement and house confinement of the entire population in each area.

      There is no attempt to model the sick only being quarantined (nor for that matter is there any model of nursing homes or hospitals being isolated).

      The model is a built as a country wide prison, There is no other alternative as these are its assumptions. The only factors that affect the numbers are whether you are Contact Traced, whether you are vaccinated. whether you forced to keep more than a certain distance and how much of the population is forced to be under house arrest.

      And these are the policies being followed as these are the only options that change the numbers.

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:15 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:25 am

    • TMonroe says:
      May 10, 2020 at 3:48 am

      Roping in the ‘Russia coulda done it’ angle invites unprofitable rabbit holes. Get specific about Oleg and the Trump Tower visa seeker, as they appear plugged into the apparatus themselves rather than part of Putin scheming

    • rah says:
      May 10, 2020 at 5:05 am

      I kinda think Durham is auditioning for that job.

  10. A2 says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:26 am

    And this folks is why the US hasn’t put any significant sanctions on NK. Just a few, none in 2020.

    The President needs to have a talk with Moonie. Considering recent developments, like NK firing on SK, the recent ICBM missile developments.

  11. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:27 am

    • Mo says:
      May 10, 2020 at 2:43 am

      Meh it’s interesting but in the filing that DOJ/Barr put out to withdraw prosecution of General Flynn and in the recent interview Barr did they/he stated that Flynn may not have recalled asking the Russians to not get into a tit for tat retaliation regarding Obama Adm kicking out the Russians “diplomats/spies” and in fact said that the General was right to give them that advice as it was beneficial to the United States.

      This is interesting and something i did not know abt. tiny cannon without balls Benjamin Wittes though: “Neither Wittes nor Quinta Jurecic, another of the three co-authors on the piece, are attorneys. Needless to say, neither has ever worked for the Department of Justice.”

  12. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:38 am

  13. flame says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:50 am

    Behind the scenes at the DNC

  14. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:02 am

  15. Greg says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:07 am

    I didn’t think the left would take it this far. But it has become frighteningly clear that they are hell-bent on revolution and overthrowing the republic. Trump has been subject to a seditious conspiracy and the traitors are unrepentant. Obama stayed in Washington to head the shadow government. The left don’t care about voter integrity or the constitution. Like Lenin they just want power. We should not be surprised that the snake at the centre of this is the son of a Kenyan Marxist who was mentored by Bill Ayers.

  16. nwtex says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:38 am

    🕊️

  17. Laurie Walker says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:43 am

    Feeble Joe Biden or lovely Michelle Obama?

    Democrats are dangerous.

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.pinterest.com/amp/nataliareeves/michelle-obama-ugliest-outfits-a

  18. JustScott says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:51 am

    I am really trying hard to wrap my head around what is going on. Not the US corruption, the CCP19 hysteria.

    I “survey” a lot of sites with very different political bends from many countries, and there is a big common theme. A LOT of people think that “we should all stay home until this terrible virus is gone, and the government should give us money to live comfortably during that.” Even if it takes years.

    By “LOT,” i am guessing considerably more than 40%, depending upon country, at least in US, Europe and Asia.

    These people dont seem to have any concept of where the “stuff” that makes them “comfortable” like food, power, etc. will come from if everyone is hiding at home from “the virus,” let alone how a government would pay for that.

    I am more scared than I think I ever have been before. I feel like I am witnessing “Collapse” and “Guns, Germs and Steel” real time.

    • winky says:
      May 10, 2020 at 4:21 am

      Scott….I understand. I came home earlier and sat quietly depressed. I live in Ca and I am scared to death of this Newsom…He is a tyrant and I am upset our AG has done nothing to these governors to stop them. I do not know what to think.

  19. Tiffthis says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:53 am

    So the snitch “next door app” which I was a member of until 2018, sent me a letter asking me to join so I could keep our community safe during the Shanghai shivers- no thanks. Sounds like they want me to snitch or be snitched on. 👎🏼

  20. nwtex says:
    May 10, 2020 at 5:14 am

    The Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence
    …every night a special elevator pulls them underground into a custom-built armored vault.

    https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/national-archives-vault

    —–
    Protecting the Bill of Rights: the Mosler Vault

    https://prologue.blogs.archives.gov/2015/12/17/protecting-the-bill-of-rights-the-mosler-vault/

  21. nwtex says:
    May 10, 2020 at 5:16 am

    🕊️ 🙏

  22. nwtex says:
    May 10, 2020 at 5:23 am

  23. nwtex says:
    May 10, 2020 at 5:34 am

    ?

  24. nwtex says:
    May 10, 2020 at 5:42 am

    🔥

  25. Joemama says:
    May 10, 2020 at 5:44 am

    Obama was born in Kenya, was trained by the C_A and made president by the same organization. This homosexual pedophile was never eligible to be president of the USA.

    This video seems to have been edited. I saw the original a few years ago. It was longer and didn’t have the strange discontinuities in the video.

  26. nwtex says:
    May 10, 2020 at 5:48 am

    And my stomach turns!

    Portos69@Portos694
    Replying to @KFIAM640

    Nov. 2020 CA elections results
    ANY Democrat candidate = 90% of the votes
    Any Republican candidate = 2% of the votes
    Any 3rd party candidate = 8% of the votes

    % of Ballots collected = 100% over 100% for the state.

