May 9th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1206

Posted on May 9, 2020 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

33 Responses to May 9th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1206

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:22 am

    🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA Week in May ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*

    For Our WW2 Heroes
    🌟 “Therefore, since we have been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” 🌟 —Romans 5:1
    —————————————————————–
    🦅 Heal Our Land
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    ***Praises:
    ✅ President Trump is still the Energizer Bunny.
    ✅ Richard Grenell & Kash Patel…Patriots
    ✅ Nearly 80% of the unemployed are saying their layoffs are only temporary.
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
    ✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith

    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
    — for speedy recovery for Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie who now tested for Coronavirus (VP Pence’s Press Sec. too)
    — against Tom Donohue/Chamber of Commerce for their meddling in USA/UK trade talks which is from May 6th to 15th
    — for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
    — for safe reopening of America
    — Judge Sullivan, who handles Gen. Flynn’s case, accept the latest recommendation from DoJ and dismiss Flynn’s case permanently now
    — for 31.5M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
    — America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
    — Two (now Amash) Pres. Candidate Democlowns and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
    — For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea and our WALL builders
    — for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus–for quick healing
    — for fires in Florida to get under control soon, then go…. pouf.
    — for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
    — for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
    — *🇺🇸* — American’s Flames of Liberty — *🇺🇸*

    🦅 ”I ask all Americans to join their voices and their hearts in spiritual union as we ask our Lord in Heaven for strength and solace, for courage and comfort, for hope and healing, for recovery and for renewal.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, May 9, 2020 — 👌
    Countdown: 178 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Feisty Hayseed says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:36 am

    Fascinating and True article at the Mises Institute titled, “When Governments Switched Their Story from “Flatten the Curve” to “Lockdown until Vaccine”

    https://mises.org/wire/when-governments-switched-their-story-flatten-curve-lockdown-until-vaccine

    From the movie Falling Down:
    “Is that what this is about? You’re angry because you got lied to? Hey, they lie to everybody. They lie to the fish!”

    Like

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:37 am

    Like

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:38 am

    Like

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Like

    Reply
  18. Patriot1783 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:42 am

    Think I’m gonna mail Ric Grenell a bigger satchel…keep filling those puppies up sir!

    Like

    Reply
  19. A2 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:43 am

    👇👇Good read👍

    The Untold Coronavirus Story: How the Diplomatic Security Service Helped Evacuate Americans from China

    https://www.state.gov/the-untold-coronavirus-story#.XrXEKFbl6qM.twitter

    Like

    Reply
  20. SR says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:44 am

    There is no permanent friend or enemy in politics. Obama is a past and his own party and fake msm would move when they see him liability. This kind of disrespect is making him angry. Obama will not be indicted and PTrump never do that but make him Hillary. How much respect Hillary has ask anyone?

    Like

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:46 am

    Like

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:50 am

    Like

    Reply
  23. Magabear says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:52 am

    I went to the calculator soup website and entered what percentage 80,000 is of 330,000,000 and it came up as 0.02%. A very small number. On the other hand, 20+ million people is a big number, as is 14%.

    80,000 deaths (0.02% of the total U.S. population). 20,000,000 lost jobs. 14% unemployment. 100% insanity.

    Like

    Reply
  24. furtive says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:57 am

    Study
    “evidence that zinc sulfate in combination with hydroxychloroquine may play a role in therapeutic management for COVID-19.“

    https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.05.02.20080036v1

    Like

    Reply
  26. A2 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 1:15 am

    🔥

    Things are getting hot in Hong Kong’s LegCo. A pro-Beijing puppet tries to bully her way into power.

    👇
    “ Starry Lee, you are a vicious Beijing little worm,”

    👇 explainer here

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s