May 9th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1206

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA Week in May ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
For Our WW2 Heroes
🌟 “Therefore, since we have been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” 🌟 —Romans 5:1
—————————————————————–
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ President Trump is still the Energizer Bunny.
✅ Richard Grenell & Kash Patel…Patriots
✅ Nearly 80% of the unemployed are saying their layoffs are only temporary.
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for speedy recovery for Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie who now tested for Coronavirus (VP Pence’s Press Sec. too)
— against Tom Donohue/Chamber of Commerce for their meddling in USA/UK trade talks which is from May 6th to 15th
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for safe reopening of America
— Judge Sullivan, who handles Gen. Flynn’s case, accept the latest recommendation from DoJ and dismiss Flynn’s case permanently now
— for 31.5M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
— Two (now Amash) Pres. Candidate Democlowns and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea and our WALL builders
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus–for quick healing
— for fires in Florida to get under control soon, then go…. pouf.
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — American’s Flames of Liberty — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”I ask all Americans to join their voices and their hearts in spiritual union as we ask our Lord in Heaven for strength and solace, for courage and comfort, for hope and healing, for recovery and for renewal.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, May 9, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 178 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 7 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it by Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 4 people
Praying !
and Amen !
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
PlTmed@golfworld3
Replying to @TheFirstonTV@drawandstrikeand @tedcruz
Love it !!!As a person that grew up under a communist system in Cuba , anytime the government takes over personal decisions it brings back horrific memories…Always fight to be free !!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fascinating and True article at the Mises Institute titled, “When Governments Switched Their Story from “Flatten the Curve” to “Lockdown until Vaccine”
https://mises.org/wire/when-governments-switched-their-story-flatten-curve-lockdown-until-vaccine
From the movie Falling Down:
“Is that what this is about? You’re angry because you got lied to? Hey, they lie to everybody. They lie to the fish!”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Think I’m gonna mail Ric Grenell a bigger satchel…keep filling those puppies up sir!
LikeLike
👇👇Good read👍
The Untold Coronavirus Story: How the Diplomatic Security Service Helped Evacuate Americans from China
https://www.state.gov/the-untold-coronavirus-story#.XrXEKFbl6qM.twitter
LikeLike
There is no permanent friend or enemy in politics. Obama is a past and his own party and fake msm would move when they see him liability. This kind of disrespect is making him angry. Obama will not be indicted and PTrump never do that but make him Hillary. How much respect Hillary has ask anyone?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
I went to the calculator soup website and entered what percentage 80,000 is of 330,000,000 and it came up as 0.02%. A very small number. On the other hand, 20+ million people is a big number, as is 14%.
80,000 deaths (0.02% of the total U.S. population). 20,000,000 lost jobs. 14% unemployment. 100% insanity.
LikeLike
Study
“evidence that zinc sulfate in combination with hydroxychloroquine may play a role in therapeutic management for COVID-19.“
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.05.02.20080036v1
LikeLike
LikeLike
🔥
Things are getting hot in Hong Kong’s LegCo. A pro-Beijing puppet tries to bully her way into power.
👇
“ Starry Lee, you are a vicious Beijing little worm,”
👇 explainer here
LikeLike