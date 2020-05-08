White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Press Briefing – Video and Transcript..

Earlier today White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a briefing with the press pool. During the press briefing Ms. McEnany highlighted the targeting of Michael Flynn. Video and Transcript below:
.
[Transcript] – MS. MCENANY: Good afternoon. Today marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day, a triumphant milestone in our nation’s history and indeed in world history. Seventy-five years ago today, our brave American forces defeated fascism in Europe. And through the selfless devotion of thousands of patriots, they saved the world.
Over 180,000 Americans gave their lives in the European theater during World War Two. And I want to take just a moment to honor their service and their sacrifice. Thank you to all of our veterans. You are truly, truly our heroes.
Now, as I move to my next subject, I want to begin by saying this: Look, our rank-and-file men and women at the FBI are heroes in their own right. They protect this country from domestic crime, and we thank them for their service. They work hard. And once again, we owe them a debt of gratitude. But that is separate and apart from what I’m about to address right now.
The FBI exists to investigate crimes. But in the case of Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, it appears that they might have existed to manufacture one. As the motion filed by the Department of Justice yesterday explained, the FBI set out to interview General Michael Flynn, when they had no predigate [sic] — predicate for any investigation of any crime.
Over the past week, we learned, from a handwritten note, the true intent behind the FBI’s investigation of Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. The very day that then-FBI Director Jim Comey sent agents to the White House to interview Flynn, the FBI discussed what their intent was beforehand. This is what they said: “What is our goal? Truth, admission? Or to get him to lie so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” These notes, in addition to other evidence, raise serious questions about the handling of the — of the FBI’s handling of Michael Flynn’s case.
Did the FBI confront Flynn with the intent to get him to lie so that we can prosecute him and fire him? Did the FBI manufacture a crime against Lieutenant General Michael Flynn?
Federal investigators appear to paint a target on the back of General Michael Flynn. Kimberley Strassel of The Wall Street Journal laid out, point by point, the very concerning aspects of this case, and I’m going to reiterate them as outlined in her column over the weekend:
In December 2016, Flynn spoke as the incoming national security advisor to the Russian ambassador. This call, as is customary, was recorded by the United States government. They record calls with foreigners. But in a highly irregular move, the intelligence community, under the Obama administration, unmasked the identity of Michael Flynn, a United States citizen, who is entitled to Fourth Amendment rights and to due process. But Lieutenant General Michael Flynn received none of that.
The intelligence community was hunting for evidence against General Flynn — evidence they did not find. We learned from newly released transcripts that in stark contrast to what former DNI James Clapper had been saying publicly, and contrary to what he was saying publicly, here’s what he was saying privately with regard to Russian collusion: “I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting [or] conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election.” Sounds awfully different from what he just said 10 days prior in a public capacity.
Having found no evidence of Russian collusion, the FBI came up with a new absurd theory that Flynn might have violated the Logan Act, a statute from 1799 that, in its 200 years of existence, had never been used to convict an American citizen, but it was resurrected in the case of Lieutenant General Michael Flynn.
Michael Flynn didn’t violate the Logan Act. Even the FBI did not think that General Flynn’s telephone call provided the predicate for a criminal investigation. In fact, in January of 2017, an internal FBI document concluded that Flynn was, quote, “no longer a valid viable candidate for investigation.” Disgraced FBI agent and noted Trump hater, Peter Strzok, disagreed, texting this: “Hey, if you haven’t closed that Flynn case yet, don’t do so yet.” End quote. So the Flynn case remained active. This was a good thing for Peter Strzok, but it was a bad thing for justice. It was a bad thing for the rule of law.
According to yesterday’s motion to dismiss the case against Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, it said this: Mr. Strzok immediately relayed the, quote, “serendipitously good” news to Lisa Page, special counsel at the FBI, remarking, quote, “our utter incompetence actually helps us.” That’s right. Their utter incompetence to close the case against Lieutenant General Michael Flynn was something to be serendipitously celebrated.
The scheme to manufacture a case against Michael Flynn continued. After President Trump entered office, the FBI’s partisan pursuit of General Flynn proceeded under Jim Comey’s FBI. Despite possessing a transcript of Flynn’s entire conversation, the FBI decided it was somehow necessary to go ask General Flynn what happened on the call, despite having a transcript in their possession. The only motive would have been to, quote, “get him to lie.”
They advised him he didn’t need a lawyer present. Imagine that: “You’re an American citizen. You don’t need a lawyer. We’re just coming in to have a chat.” They didn’t inform their superiors at the Department of Justice about their intent to interview Flynn, despite their own attorney at the FBI saying, “If we usually tell the White House, then I think we need to do what we normally do.” But they ignored the advice of FBI counsel, and they went in to interrogate Michael Flynn.
Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, no fan of President Trump, said she was “flabbergasted.” She was “dumbfounded” by the decision to not inform DOJ officials who, quote, “hit the roof.” This is all outlined in a legal document that you can find.
Additionally, when the FBI arrived at the White House, they did not even warn lawyer-less Flynn about the consequences for providing an inaccurate response. The interrogation of Michael Flynn was not an inquiry. Make no mistake: It was a trap. Even more troubling was the fact that after the interrogation of Flynn, former Deputy Director of the FBI Andy McCabe concluded that he, quote, “didn’t think Flynn was lying.” But the case against Flynn continued.
We were pleased to learn yesterday that the Justice Department moved to drop the case against General Michael Flynn. Though it took several years, it is encouraging to see that justice finally prevailed. As we move forward as a country, it’s important to take these revelations very seriously in order for Americans to have faith in our justice system.
If the top leadership of the FBI can target a three-star general who served this country for three decades, make no mistake, they can target you. It’s hard to believe that this happened in the United States of America.
General Michael Flynn’s life was forever changed. He had to sell his home. He faced financial ruin. His family was even threatened with prosecution. But despite all of that, here’s what Michael Flynn put out yesterday in his first reaction to the motion to dismiss. If we can play the video, let’s go ahead and play it.
I don’t think we have the video queued, but I encourage you all to go on General Twynn’s [sic] — Flynn’s Twitter feed, and what you’ll see is a really beautiful video of his grandson talking about how much he loves this country and how everyone deserves justice for all. And how commendable that is for General Flynn, at a time when he was so gravely wronged to say this: I still believe in this country. I still believe in America. I still believe in the principles that make this country the greatest on Earth.
And in the words of renowned political philosopher Baron de Montesquieu, “There is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of law and in the name of justice.”
I hope the media will take these questions very seriously, will report the facts. There was heavy interest in the first iteration of Flynn news from many years ago that got four times the coverage that the exoneration of Michael Flynn got today. That was a report by Media Research Center. So these facts are important, and thank you very much for those who have taken interest in reporting.
And with that, I’ll take questions.
Q Thank you.
MS. MCENANY: Jim, you were so kind on the trip the other day to Honeywell, so you get the first one.
Q Thank you, Kayleigh. And congratulations on becoming Press Secretary.
MS. MCENANY: Thank you.
Q I wanted to ask you, putting aside the situation with Michael Flynn: Today, the unemployment rate hit the highest point since the Great Depression. What is the President’s plan to get this country out of this ditch?
MS. MCENANY: Yeah, you know, this President is the “jobs President.” This President got us to a place where we had the lowest [un]employment rate in the history of this country, historic lows for black Americans, Hispanic Americans, the disabled veterans.
As the President has noted, and I think this is right: We had to put a stop to the economy. It was a pause. This wasn’t some, you know, economic catastrophe that organically happened. It was decided upon by the President of the United States to stop the United States economy because we had to save 2.2 million lives — perhaps more, somewhere in that range — because American lives, that’s what mattered most.
And so this President, when faced with this very tough decision to put a pause on the hottest economy in modern history, said American lives matter most. And that’s what he did.
And I can tell you this: The President that got us to the hottest economy in modern history, he’s done it once, and he can do it again.
Q What’s the plan?
MS. MCENANY: We’re going to work with Congress. We’re going to come up with hopefully a phase four. We encourage the House to maybe reconvene soon. It’d be helpful if Nancy Pelosi was here.
But thus far, what we’ve done is the PPP, of course — Paycheck Protection Program — that has really kept a lot of employees on the payroll. Sixty million employees, roughly half of the workforce and private sector in this country, have been kept on payroll thanks to that measure.
But going forward, you know, principles like deregulation, principles like lowering taxes — the President has mentioned a payroll tax pause, which would be a great thing for the American people. There are a lot of proposals being entertained. I don’t want to get ahead of the President, but I can tell you —
Q Isn’t there a problem with — isn’t there a problem though — the President wants people to get back to work; he wants these governors to reopen their states. But if Americans aren’t comfortable going to restaurants and movie theaters, or the beach or whatever, how do you get this economy moving again? What’s the plan?
MS. MCENANY: I can tell you there’s a lot of pent-up demand in this country. There’s a lot of people who do want to go out to restaurants, who do want to go out to movies, who do want to go back to their jobs. We see it and we hear about it every day.
I don’t think that that’s a problem. I think people can trust that we have a President who wants to reopen and reopen safely. These are data-driven guidelines to reopening. The President has those in place, so there’s no reason to be concerned because we have a President who always looks at the data, as Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx have repeatedly noted.
Zeke?
Q Kayleigh, there was a second confirmed case of COVID-19 here at the White House today. Apparently, a member of the Vice President’s staff. That’s two in two days in a building where people are being tested now — including the President and the Vice President — every day, and they’ve had their temperature checked for months here. Why should the average American, whose workplace doesn’t have access to these rapid tests, feel comfortable going to work if the White House isn’t even safe for people?
MS. MCENANY: Well, look, this individual — there is a member of the Vice President’s team who is positive for coronavirus. We have put in place the guidelines that our experts have — experts have put forward to keep this building safe, which means contact tracing. All of the recommended guidelines we have for businesses that have essential workers, we’re now putting in place here in the White House. So as America reopens safely, the White House is continuing to operate safely.
Yes, Jon.
Q Kayleigh, the President, of course, we saw him go down to the World War II Memorial with a group of seven American heroes, all in their 90s. Did he give any consideration to wearing a mask, given that his valet just tested positive and he’s with some of those in the most vulnerable population? Did he — did he consider wearing a mask while he was with these veterans?
MS. MCENANY: Well, this President is regularly tested. This President will make the decision as to whether to wear a mask or not.
I can tell you that those veterans are protected. They made the choice to come here because they’ve chosen to put their nation first. They wanted to be with their Commander-in-Chief on this momentous day. And it was their choice to come here, and I can tell you that the President always puts the safety of our veterans first and of the American people first.
Q Well, how much time — how much exposure has he had to his — his valet? Can you give us a sense of —
MS. MCENANY: I can just tell you that we’ve taken every single precaution to protect the President. The same guidelines that our experts have put in place: We clean the facility, we social distance, we keep people six feet away from one another. So we’ve done every single thing that Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci have asked us to do. And I can assure the American people that their Commander-in-Chief is protected.
Yeah.
Q Thanks, Kayleigh. I want to ask you about the Gilead drug, remdesivir. Which government agency is in charge of distributing that drug? And is the White House satisfied with how that drug is being distributed around the country?
MS. MCENANY: Yeah, we’re — I actually just spoke with Dr. Birx about this. She is going to be working and consulting as to where this drug should go. She’s the person who’s constantly reviewing the numbers, constantly reviewing the data. I’m in task force with her every day, and she really has the best grasp as to how that should be distributed.
So she will be one of the chief consultants as to how that drug is distributed, which I would note, 1.5 million vials donated by Gilead. We’re so thankful for that. This drug is promising, and we want to get it to the American people and to the areas that need it most.
Yamiche?
Q Hi. Thanks so much for — and congratulations on the new gig.
MS. MCENANY: Thank you.
Q This is my first time seeing you at the podium. I have two quick questions. The first one is about, what’s the possibility of the federal government getting involved in the Ahmaud Arbery case, given that Georgia doesn’t have any hate crime laws? If it’s proven that these men chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery because he was an African American and they racially profiled him, would the Justice Department consider getting involved?
MS. MCENANY: Look, I — first, I want to say that my heart goes out to the family of Ahmaud. I can’t imagine what they’re going through right now. My heart breaks for this family. I know the President’s heart breaks. I’ve spoken to him about that.
And I can tell you we will follow the facts. Right now, as you know, it’s in the court in Georgia. It’s a state matter. But, absolutely, we will be following every detail. I’d refer you to DOJ. But as the facts merit, I’m certain that they’ll be following those facts.
And you had a second question?
Q The second question I have is: In 2015, shortly after
the President said that some Mexican immigrants were rapists and criminals, you said that that language was racist and hateful. Do you still believe that today?
MS. MCENANY: Well, I’m actually glad you asked that because for about the first four weeks of the election, I was watching CNN, and I was naively believing some of the headlines that I saw on CNN and —
Q I think you’re probably going to start reading headlines, but that’s fine. I just want to know if you also personally still believe that.
MS. MCENANY: I’m actually not — I’m actually not going to read the headlines. So I very quickly came around and supported the President. In fact, CNN hired me. I was on many eight-on-one panels where I proudly supported this President who I believe is one of the best presidents, if not the best president this country will ever have.
But I would encourage the individual who did that analysis of my past, rather than focusing on me, he really should be focused on some of the very guests CNN chose to have on their network. He should be focused on — I mean, my — over here, Jim — Jim Clapper who said, you know, 10 days before he privately told investigators there was no evidence of collusion, that Watergate pales in comparison to the Russia probe. I’d encourage them to look at Samantha Powers who’s privately saying: I’m not in possession of any evidence of collusion. Ambassador Rice: I don’t recall intelligence or evidence of any collusion. Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch: I do not recall that being briefed to me.
And for three years — two years — probably more than that — CNN ran with the collusion narrative. And if the American people are watching right now, you’re probably very confused as to some of the quotes I read, because those individuals were saying much different things publicly than they were saying privately. And I’m very grateful that those transcripts were released yesterday. And perhaps the KFile should do an analysis of that.
Yes, Ebony?
Q Respectfully, are you walking back those comments today at all?
MS. MCENANY: I support —
Q Or do you stand by those comments that you made?
MS. MCENANY: I support this President. There is no questioning that. I’m so honored to work for him.
And, Ebony, next question.
Q Thank you. On the Michael Flynn case, Kayleigh, documents released yesterday suggest members of the intelligence community tried to keep the case against Michael Flynn ongoing. I’m wondering if you think there should be an investigation and whether the administration is considering bringing charges against people like James Clapper and Peter Strzok.
MS. MCENANY: Yeah, I’d refer you to the DOJ on that, but I would say there were some very, very questionable actions that happened in this case, and I took you through a number of them. And I do think the American people deserve answers, but I leave it to the Justice Department as to how to get those answers.
Yes.
Q Thank you, Kayleigh. Has the President spoken to Michael Flynn since this news yesterday? And do you expect that he will visit the White House? Is that something that’s being planned?
MS. MCENANY: I’m not aware of any conversations that have taken place and not aware of any future plans that would regard Michael Flynn.
Q Could I ask one more? Larry Kudlow said today that negotiations on the next stimulus are at a lull right now. Given where the numbers are on unemployment, from your perspective, from the White House perspective, why is it at a lull right now?
MS. MCENANY: Well, look, I think Nancy Pelosi should explore coming back and having the House come back and having those discussions. We know the Senate is here. I think it’s important for us to move and look at a phase four. The President thinks so too.
So those negotiations will happen. But a big part of that is, you know, we need the House; we need Nancy Pelosi to come back from California and get to Washington, D.C., and to work for the American people.
Yeah.
Q Thank you. And congratulations on your new role.
MS. MCENANY: Thank you very much.
Q Yeah. Following up on Jim’s questions about getting back the economy — getting the economy started again, does the President see the CDC guidelines as an obstacle to getting the company — getting the country back up and running again? And if it does not see the CDC guidelines as an obstacle, why not release those guidelines to the public and also follow them as we move forward?
MS. MCENANY: So, I assume you’re talking about the guidelines that were widely reported about yesterday, about daycares —
Q Yes.
MS. MCENANY: Yeah, so I would ask you, you know, what’s the definition of CDC guidelines? Is it something that the CDC director has actually seen? I would endeavor to say yes. Is it something that a rogue CDC employee leaks to you guys? No, those aren’t CDC guidelines; those are guidelines in draft form that a rogue employee has given you for whatever personal reason they’ve decided to do that. Those guidelines are in the editing process.
We want the American people to get as much information as they can possibly have at this time. That’s why we have the phased reopening guidelines, the data-driven guidelines. Those CDC guidelines are going through an editing process. And when we have those, you guys will be the first to know.
How are we on time, Alyssa?
AIDE: (Inaudible.)
MS. MCENANY: Okay. What — sorry —
AIDE: Two to one. Two minutes to one.
MS. MCENANY: Oh, two minutes to one. I’m sorry to cut this short, but as you know, you guys were supposed to be, three minutes ago, with the President of the United States. So I will leave you guys with that.
I hope you have a wonderful weekend. And thanks so much everyone.
Q Why did you spend the first part of this briefing talking about Mike Flynn —
MS. MCENANY: Justice matters.
Q — when both the President and Vice President were exposed to coronavirus and we have historic unemployment?
Can we stop the BS with this “FBI rank and file are heroes”?
They are not. If they were, SpyGate, Roger Stone military style arrest, Waco, Boston bomber, Orlando bomber, Las Vegas shooting, etc. etc. etc. would NEVER have happened.
It’s s complete lie. The FBI institution is corrupt to the core. 90% of DC voted for Hillary.
With the FBI gone, real crime would go down.
LikeLiked by 39 people
If the “top” FBI agents and attorneys: Peter Strzok, Joe Pientka, Kevin Clinesmith, and Lisa Page were the very best the FBI has to offer, that doesn’t reflect well on the rest of the organization.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Exactly.
BTW, have we ever heard back on the Las Vegas mass shooting from our “premier” law organization?
LikeLiked by 20 people
As a mature man with a firm hand, I approve of K-Mac.
LikeLike
Isn’t it amazing how the Vegas shootings fell off the face of the earth. And we are supposed to have faith in that corrupt organization.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Vegas shootings fall into the same category as hydroxychloroquine and 15 Days to Slow the Spread. We’re not supposed to remember they were ever discussed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank You!! Same as “Tick Tock Hannity” as his constant 99% reference. 40 were on the Mueller team! The FBI needs to be burned to the ground! It’s a den of vermin.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yep. Where are all the FBI whistle blowers??? Whistle blowers come out of the woodwork if Trump has 2 scoops!
LikeLiked by 10 people
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/president-trump-not-happy-director-wray-hints-may-chop-video/
During an interview on Fox & Friends Friday morning, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump, “Why did it take a judge to release these [Flynn] documents and where was the FBI Director Chris Wray? Why did he not put this out?”
President Trump replied, “Well, a lot of things are going to be told over the next couple of weeks and let’s see what happens. He was appointed by Rod Rosenstein and a lot of things are coming out. You’ll see a lot of things coming out. It’s disappointing.”
“Recommended by Chris Christie, right?” Kilmeade asked.
President Trump replied, “He was recommended by Chris, but he was appointed by — he was really recommended by Rod Rosenstein and Chris said, ‘Fine, let’s see what happens with him.’”
“Look, the jury is still out with regard to that, but it would have been a lot easier if he came out rather than skirting and going through, you know, 19 different ways except through the FBI, so let’s see,” Trump continued, adding, “You know, I told Bill Barr, ‘You handle it.’ I would be absolutely entitled, in theory, the chief law enforcement officer, in theory, but I said, ‘You know what? I want Bill Barr to handle it. I want nothing to do…’”
Doesn’t sound good for Ole Chris
LikeLiked by 7 people
98% of the FBI are the opposite of “heroes” according to the rate of rubber-stamp FISA requests. That figure extends twofold to the DoJ at-large, given the illegal “parallel construction” policy that exploits the bulk data collection spying the NSA perpetrates on Americans, and lies to Title III courts that the predicates of criminal investigations aren’t tainted by warrant-less surveillance.
There’s a deadly form of cancer in this nation, and it’s worse than what the FBI did to Flynn and Trump. In fact, what was done to Flynn was probably designed to cover up more than what was done to Trump during the election. Flynn knew, or had the beginnings of knowledge, of what kind of crimes the Three Stooges were up to.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I bet 85% of those hired by the FBI are from northeast colleges thus liberals run the show and it will not change.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve been screaming the same thing for years. You are correct
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree!! To my knowledge, not one single rank and file agent spoke up after ANY of the incidents that you listed. THAT is what a true whistleblower would have done!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
….and none will speak up because they will risk their career at the FBI and a $150,000 salary with Cadillac benefits.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A year or so ago, Sundance wrote about something Mueller did, recruiting FBI personnel to move to the DC FBI office. The result, if I recall what Sundance wrote, was to flood the DC office with people of a certain philosophy. I don’t want to describe it, as its been awhile since I read it. I have searched the archives for it. Maybe digging deeper is the key.
What Sundance described would, or could account, for the lack of DC office whistle blowers. Maybe that is stretching what SD wrote, but it might explain things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All Too Much, Believe that the field office (Case Officers?) Had to transfer out after five or seven years. Than were transferred to DC, else there would be no more promotions IIRC
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, that was the article.
Glad I’m not imaging things.
Thx
LikeLike
And a whole bunch threatened to quit if Comey exonerated Clinton. Then crickets.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe she doesn’t want to experience Schumer’s “six ways from Sunday” this early in her her new job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How did that work out for you…ya morons
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the FBI spent as much time and effort surveiling the lone gunmen/bombers they knew about as they did surveiling Team Trump, those terrorists wouldn’t have made it out of their driveways.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The FBI would appear to be exactly like any other organization. The bell curve shows a small percentage are exceptional, the middle are functionaries “just doing their job”, and the other end are the exceptionally bad. The exceptional rise to visibility for both good and bad, and the rest put their finger to the wind to see which is in their best interest to follow and support. Pass the buck to those ordering you around, even if you were willingly doing their bidding. However, the culture of going along to get along makes those middle functionaries complicit to the extent of their knowledge.
This cements the fact you should never trust a government agent or official. They are not likely to be your friend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
An FBI agent will appear to be your friend at the same time he/she is asking you to commit a crime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right now the FBI looks more like a criminal organization. Regardless of the “good people at the FBI” that team Trump likes to project, the pubilc does not think in those terms. The FBI needs to get rebranded.
The could start by looking for anyone who donated to Hillary Clinton as a first move to identify those with political bias.
LikeLiked by 7 people
When working in a corporation, and a president leaves, the question becomes, “Who do we become now?”
A corporation takes on the personality of its CEO. Imo, this applies to all top-down organizations.
I’ve personally seen it happen: if the boss is a polite gentleman, everyone in the company acts politely; if he’s a rude sob, everyone becomes rude and abrupt.
LikeLike
I hear you. But did you read the part:
“90% of DC voted for Hillary?” What makes you think that any DC based organization will be anything other than corrupt?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have seen that too. If the boss is a jerk, the employees become jerks.
LikeLike
“ FBI…rank and file…heroes..” I would imagine job security, pensions, retirement benefits are important to an FBI agent, as well as all of us ‘rank and file’ civilians. Just curious as to what a senior ‘rank and file’ Agent earns per year? Perks? Pension? Is it comparable to base pay for a member of the House or Senate?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think its rank & bile…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed!! Because if so, then where are all those ‘protected’ whistle blowers, eh, Mike Atkinson????
LikeLiked by 1 person
After the Michael Flynn overview, only one question… Did PJDT talk to Flynn? and more “gotcha” from NPR “journalist”.
LikeLike
Agree. I was waiting for her to blast yamiche in return with the focus of the introduction: Flynn. Something that would have a smarted would have been examples of Flynn agitprop from NPR or some rayciss krrap like the BLM nonsense. That notebook would be easy to keep up. I was actually stunned she gave Jim Acosta the first question ‘because you were so nice on the way to Honeywell’. He isnt nice, he is a corrupt hack and she ceded her power to him right there. I was disappointed today but i have had enough of our administration being bashed endlessly. I will be ok.
LikeLike
He is nice to reasonably attractive women so it would seem.
LikeLike
Except when he’s yanking a mic out of their hand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do remember that incident. That WH staffer was quite cute, and the look of disgust on her face when Acosta resisted her effort to reclaim the mic was priceless!
LikeLike
Covid lockdown.
He hasn’t been closer than six feet to a woman in two months.
Come to think of it, it probably goes back further than that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a set-up. Acosta is gonna have whiplash the first time he reverts to type.
Carrot or stick… of dynamite.
;o)
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Hey, lady!. We’re NOT getting paid to be introspective. We’re getting paid to get Trump!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Fan Belt Inspectors do not deserve to be put on a pedestal Of any kind because NONE of them had come out to blow the whistle on the corruption. Plus the many who took part in unconstitutional raids knowing they were dirty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They knowingly lie every single day to harm our President and thereby our country. They should be massively sued. The libel laws need to get revised. Free speech should not include freedom to harm by intentional lies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry Kayleigh. F*** the FBI. All of them. Burn it to the ground. Every one of those overpaid CYA- I don’t see nothing – just waiting for my pension assholes deserves to lose their job.
LikeLiked by 15 people
and take the CIA with you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
State Department too
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most of the DOJ….
LikeLike
The White House official statement on fib, and it’s personnel is as km read it. An opening statement.
She then went on to explain a few the injustices and extent (naming names) of those involved in the coup-cabal.
I liked the press conference.
There is a lot left to play out. If she came out slamming the doj, or fib, the press would ONLY report that.
DJT, unofficailly, wants to destroy these people.
imo
Let the media spin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
wasn’t there a report this last year or so that once Durham was announced as looking into things that Horowitz had a bunch of FBI agents contact him to ask to privately give info that they refused to before. It might be that those willing to expose were not willing to do so if they thought it would go no where. JMHO!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not a question about General Flynn’s mistreatment by Obama-Biden FBI. Instead, the press whores virtue signaled and asked stupid questions, including another swipe at Kayleigh which she batted back into their masked faces.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love the masks on the press. I would like to see that be made permanent. A little tar and feathers would be nice too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They are used to wearing ball-gags … they’re quite at ease with their ANTIFA masks
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then they bring the Gimp (Acosta) out of the box to ask the really nasty questions.
LikeLike
Yea, keep them masked and also they should be blindfolded with only little tiny slits for their eyes..and maybe earplugs, too, as they do not listen to anything anyway; so they could ask the same questions no matter what is said, why pretend they need their senses.
LikeLike
And she did nothing to redirect.
LikeLike
It reminded me of blocking a jumpsuit, without fouling, with such force the shooter falls down. Days of yore.
LikeLike
Didn’t really want to talk about the biggest story, biggest miscarriage of justice, did they?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I noticed MSM Crew were all wearing masks….4 am talking points LOL. PDJT must shit back and just laugh cause…. after all these gotcha questions of why he doesn’t wear a mask and then he throws it back at them and says you don’t either….. I can just see him. “For my next act…..dance my little puppets dance”. Just to funny!!!
LikeLike
Sit back…. darn spellcheck
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol.
LikeLike
What!!?? Gross error. ””PDJT must shit back . . .” Seriously??? Spellcheck” ??? Does it post your comments before you can edit them?
LikeLike
MustangBlues, Even after I read my comments, there appears to be no issues. Than, they get posted, and I swear that the gremlins of spell check changed some words. Or I am blind in one eye and have issues seeing with the other🤔🤔🤗😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lady Speaker is not in love with spell check. Lady Speaker will be cussing spell check until 2:37 am tonight. LOL
LikeLike
I preferred the way it was written the first time, LOL! 😀
LikeLike
“Justice Matters!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only 2 questions about Gen. Flynn, and nothing about obama being implicated in everything russia. The MSM jackals wont dare touch their golden one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Their silence on Flynn speaks volumes. Remember when our President said “I caught them all”? He knows. Better be some perp walks and prison time for these treasonous bastards.
LikeLike
Meant to write their silence on Flynn AND Obama.
LikeLike
Wow, this says everything (see below). Trump’s Administration focuses on Justice matters. The Main Street Media focuses on … turning a blind eye to critical truths while muttering inane, drivel-laced, insipid talking points.
“Justice matters”. That should be the reply to every single question the idiotic MSM asks until they relent and start asking about things that matter.
Q Why did you spend the first part of this briefing talking about Mike Flynn —
MS. MCENANY: Justice matters.
Q — when both the President and Vice President were exposed to coronavirus and we have historic unemployment?
LikeLiked by 8 people
I loved her walking out with that statement.
A rallying cry.
Not a tweeter here, but #justicematters is gonna spike.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boy she’s a keeper.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yeah, hit it out of the park, she’s great!
So, if the FBI leadership totally blindsided the,DOJ on the Flynn case,….
One has to ask; HOW in the HELL did Flynn ever get CHARGED, since while the FBI, like any LE can make the actual arrest, it THEN goes to PROSECUTORS.
You know, like in “Law and Order” T.V. show.
And, IF the prosecutors who railroaded Flynn were the SAME team that prosecuted PapaD, Manafort, Cohen and Stone, as well as that poor russian girl,..
Shouldn’t THOSE cases be reviewed by an independant prosecutor like Ellis?
Asking for a friend, named Lady Justice,…
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are looking into it.
LikeLike
Superb job.
Justice matters.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like her a lot. I just wish she would lose the constant “you guys “ phrase. It’s very grating.
LikeLike
Agreed, “ you C**ts would be more appropriate.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 7 people
“You Karens” would be a hit
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hahaha!
LikeLike
No one will ever be a replacement for Sarah Sanders in my view.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s basically how I feel; I still don’t know why she left.
LikeLike
Sarah was a great press secretary but so is Kayleigh so far. I can’t recall if Sarah was given a short honeymoon period before the jackals began attacking her in full force.
I suspect the present DNC hack press is waiting for the 1st opportunity to claim Kayleigh misled, lied or deceived them or some other faux excuse they can use to justify ending the honeymoon period and go immediately into their usual destructive war mode.
LikeLike
I loved Sarah, really loved her, and still do, but her overuse of the word “Look …” used to grate on me.
LikeLike
I don’t even hear her say it! It doesn’t bother me at all.
LikeLike
Im listening to a press secretary appointed individual appointed by the president describing an attack by a weaponized FBI as the enemy. She could substitute any foreign enemy and it would sound the same but its not, its our highest law enforcement agency. Not only that, its all of our justice system, a war waged by our own system against the American people. Yeah, I don’t see voting ending this reign of terror.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the cross necklace.
LikeLike
Me too. I hope she wears it all the time.
LikeLike
“Over 180,000 Americans gave their lives in the European theater during World War Two”
Three of those Americans young men in their late teens were from our little country church on the prairie in NE Montana. I was born in 1944 – a couple of years before they went to war – and I grew up looking at the banner that hung in the front of the church near the chancel, memorializing their lives and acknowledging their deaths. It had a deep blue background and three red stars and gold trim.
Their parents were my parents’ peers and farm neighbors. Their grandparents were all part of the first generation of Danish pioneers who had settled that land and broken the prairie sod around 1900.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for sharing that, Sharon. My dad was a WWII veteran. Those “boys” are my heroes.
It was nice to see President Trump and the First Lady paying their respects at the Memorial today. And I was happy to hear Kayleigh start out with the anniversary as her lead topic.
LikeLike
I wish she had been my first grade teacher as would the rest of the class. Such is life.
But the scorpion and poisonous snake press certainly don’t deserve a kind, pretty, smart, sweetheart. On the other hand, the press do sound like spoiled kindergarteners. Milk and cookies, then naptime for the little whiners.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rank and File..heroes????
yeah right…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe she meant to say zeroes?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Did she really say FBI rank and defiled are Zero’s?
Hmm. I thought they were Hellery’s, not Zero’s.
Do I need to turn up the volume, or am I right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if her cross burns the skin of the “reporters” in the room.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great job.Too bad, so many of the “reporters” are filled with blind rage against POTUS. Makes you wonder why the Administration continues with these briefings. Perhaps ordinary citizens should be given Press Credentials so they could attend and questions that people really want answered.
LikeLike
wonder how long before some “reporter” claims to be “triggered” by her cross????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eyes up here bozo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder if she handed their asses back as she left…. They certainly seemed to have had them handed to them…………… 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah – we saw all those rank and file FBI lining up to be whistleblowers for years. Oh wait…
Liars lie. The MSM are liars.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. Is the entire press corp insane? From Trump to the Sanitation Dept. Spokesperson, every press briefing points out the incompetence of members of the WHCA.
LikeLike
Eyes up here bozo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did anyone watch this on Fox news? They saturated her with blue, just like they saturate red for our president. It was obvious when they did the double screen with the masked reporters because their skin was the normal color and hers looked cyanotic. Wondered if anyone else caught that.
LikeLike
This will grab you. About email hoax.
LikeLike
https://climateaudit.org/2017/09/02/email-dates-in-the-wikileaks-dnc-archive/
LikeLike
It’s been well over 24hrs (probably closer to 36hrs) down here in Oz since the announcement of the Flynn dismissal … yet not a single word has been spoken from our media, print or TV … but the reporting of the President’s valet and another of the VP’s staff testing positive to COVID-19 is BIG NEWS!
If it wasn’t for CTH, we would have zero idea of what is REALLY going on.
BruceC (not to be confused with a BruceG whom I have noticed is also from my neck of the woods)
LikeLiked by 1 person
The national MSM has covered it extensively but in its usually dishonest and distorted way which is worse than remaining silent on the issue
They saturated their reports with the deceitful comments of numerous Democrat sleazebags like Schiff and discredited Coup participants like Comey, McCabe etc that claimed A/G Barr and the DOJ are now just Trump political tools and other butt covering nonsense.They also used Gen. Flynn’s guilty plea as their main justification to personally mock Barr and his entire dismissal process. The Trump team have to hit back harder and longer until as much of the truth can be disseminated to the public
LikeLike
BruceC Note—I was referring to the American “national media” of course. The Canadian CBC and also Global TV did cover it as did the BBC so you seem to be alone in Oz.
LikeLike
Q Why did you spend the first part of this briefing talking about Mike Flynn —
MS. MCENANY: Justice matters.
She is crushing it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She gave a textbook presentation—perfect pitch and modulation of an incredibly well done overview of just how bad this entire travesty was.
LikeLike