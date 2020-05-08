May 8th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1205

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA Week in May ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
💐 — 🇺🇸 — 💐Today is the 75th Anniversary of the End of World War 2–
Thank you to all World Wide ❤️ Patriots, living or gone, for your service in fighting back Evil forces in Europe. You will never be forgotten. (Thank You, Dad ❤️)
🌟 “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord,
As the waters cover the sea.” 🌟 —Habbakuk 2:14
—————————————————————–
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***A Day of Boomerangs!
🥏 DoJ Dropped Gen. Michael Flynn’s case!
🥏 Texas Beauty salon owner, Shelley Luther, has been freed from jail after spending 2 days!
***Praises:
✅ President Trump is setting up a ‘Coronavirus Commission for Safety and Quality’ in Nursing Homes
✅ At Pres. Trump’s orders, FEMA is sending additional supplies of PPEs to 15,400 Nursing Homes in USA
✅ Sundance Thursday Twitter: Mission Possible – DNI Richard Grenell Delivers Satchel of Declassified Documents to AG Bill Barr – Possible Release Tomorrow…Oh..Goodie. Is this the Big Ugle Sundace was talking about and we’ve been dreaming of “forever”?
✅ House GOPs is launching a 15-member Chi-Na Task Force
✅ Senate overriding President Trump’s veto of war powers FAILED (49Y-44N)
✅ The Dallas Heroines: Sidney Powell and Shelley Luther
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Friday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump, FLOTUS & MAGA Team as they go to the WW2 Memorial in DC Mall for a wreath-laying ceremony (Dep 11:20am ET—Ceremony 11:30am **Arr back in WH 11:55am ) America is honored by this. Thank You, President Trump and FLOTUS.
— for speedy recovery for Pres. Trump’s valet, a US Navy member, who has tested positive for C-Virus—Pres. Trump is now testing every day
— against Tom Donohue/Chamber of Commerce for their meddling in USA/UK trade talks which is from May 6th to 15th
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for safe reopening of America
— Judge Sullivan, who handles Gen. Flynn’s case, accept the latest recommendation from DoJ and dismiss Flynn’s case permanently
— for 31.5M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
— Two (now Amash) Pres. Candidate Democlowns and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea and our WALL builders
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus–for quick healing
— for fires in Florida to get under control soon then go pouf.
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — America’s Finest Hour — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”On this National Day of Prayer, America is engaged in a fierce battle against a very terrible disease. Throughout our history, in times of challenge, our people have always called upon the gift of faith, the blessing of belief, the power of prayer, and the eternal glory of God.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, May 8, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 179 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Sundance’s Quote: “Things are happening fast.”😁
LikeLiked by 25 people
Weren’t sure if you saw this posted earlier…. 😀
LikeLiked by 21 people
No I didn’t! Oh, My, thank You for reposting that, AdRem!
And it is so True, thanks to all these wonderful, blessed Treeper Prayer Warriors. They are the best ever. Always committing, persisting, pushing forward to praying, never giving up, Persistence Prayers are the best and the fun one to do. Do it with delight!
I had an odd day today….odd things happening…electricity went out, pickup truck wouldn’t start.(Pickup truck was social distancing everything for 3 months 😀) had to call AAA to start it and get it to the mechanic, hubbie’s leg acting up and he couldn’t see the dr for another 2 weeks as she was swamped and this laptop has been acting up all this week, and after all that happened today I only had only 2 hours to read up everything and gather it for the prayer post. I seriously didn’t think I’d make it tonight for the first time in a long while. But I did it-luckily Sundance articles and videos were short today. I just Wait on the Lord and let Him guide me thru. Wow!
But just in case….I did have an “Strzok cheating insurance policy”—just repost yesterday’s post and change the dates….hee hee. Ooops, now you all know my secret. Shhh.
Persistence Prayers are the best and the fun type to do. Bonus: Do it with Delight!
Again thank you for telling me that, AdRem. So cute of Dutchman to announce to everyone of God’s miracles in the Treehouse and out there.
——————
Thank you, Lord, for Blessing this Treehouse and everyone in it, posters and lurkers, writers and cleaners….everyone. Continue to protect and bless our wonderful President Trump, his Magnificent, Gifted Team and this beautiful Country of ours.
Thank you for waking up and stirring the hearts of Patriots to go out and make a Stand against Evil that wants to pervade this Land of Ours. May we all succeed in saving America for future generations thru prayers and actions. May all our prayers continue to spread the Good News, as Dutchman has just done, to everyone. May everyone hear the wonderful things you have done for America’s Second Revolution as you have done for the America’s First Revolution.
Thank You, Lord, for staying with us all and taking care of us.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray…..Amen.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Beautiful prayer, Grandma! Sorry to hear about your stressful day and pray that your husband’s leg gets better, and your electricity and laptop problems are resolved soon. We put our trust in the Lord God who is our loving Father. His Word and the prayers of His people bring us peace and comfort.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grandma,
Tell me what kind of computer you want.Big,small.What operating system are you using now.I have two here now a Lenovo and a Hp ,both are are about 7×7 inches.They both have 4 core cpu abd 8Gb mem and SSD hard drive.They will be free,you just pay the shipping,which would be about $15.Now if you are using a laptop,you might need to get a monitor, keyboard and mouse[mouse I can supply also for free,wireless].Let me know if you are interested and we can work up a way to talk on the phone.
LikeLike
Agree! Keep praying! “Where two or three are gathered together in My Name, there I am in the midst of them.”
There are MANY people, including Treepers here, who pray daily for our country and for our President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
For Rush too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald’s Bible
LikeLiked by 12 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it by Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 17 people
Amen!
LikeLike
Amen
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lord, it seems most of the media is bent on scaring us, our politicians on dominating us. and our experts on confusing us.
Lord help us to keep our eyes on the Author and Finisher of our faith, the Way, the Truth and the Life.. In Jesus name, Amen. (From Charlie Daniels on Twitter)
LikeLiked by 3 people
SO SAY WE ALL!!!
LikeLike
Amen! You are indeed a prayer warrior🙏🏻
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/07/may-7th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1204/comment-page-1/#comment-8173019)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 5/6/20 – (See link above.)
– Tweet with article:
International Boundary and Water Commission says privately funded border fence doesn’t comply with US-Mexico treaty
(Despite the negative title there appears to be some positive developments in today’s hearing regarding Project 2.)
– The following article takes negative view of a relatively positive hearing but I’ve decided to include it as it did contain some additional info:
Agency finds private border wall violates Rio Grande treaty – 5/6/20
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 5/7/20
***Praise: (4/15/19)… It looks like Fisher Industries has been given the opportunity to demonstrate their wall construction ability by building 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the 400M contract to build 31 miles of border wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. And fortunately, Fisher is getting paid $7,633,085 (modification to original 400M contract) to build it.
– U.S. Department of Defense: Contracts For April 15, 2020
“Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., Dickinson, North Dakota, was awarded a $7,633,085 modification (P00004) to contract W912PL-20-C-0004 for approximately 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier, roads, drainage improvements, lighting, closed-circuit TV, Type A fiber optic cable and Type B fiber optic cable.”
– RawStory article: Trump-favored business wins $7,633,085 contract — to build just 800 feet of border wall: report
– TheDailyBeast article: Trump Favorite Is Under Investigation—and Getting Big Bucks to Build the Wall
– Reposting video: Trump’s Wall from Sea to Shining Sea
(Includes some info about Fisher’s project.)
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has the Chinese Wuhan virus.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
– “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
– “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
– “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
– “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
– “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for the short 800 foot stretch of wall Fisher is building in AZ (mentioned below):
***Praise: (4/15/19)… It looks like Fisher Industries has been given the opportunity to demonstrate their wall construction ability by building 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the 400M contract to build 31 miles of border wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. And fortunately, Fisher is getting paid $7,633,085 (modification to original 400M contract) to build it.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 9 people
It looks like Fisher Industries has been given the opportunity to demonstrate their wall construction ability by building 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the 400M contract to build 31 miles of border wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. And fortunately, Fisher is getting paid $7,633,085 (modification to original 400M contract) to build it.
U.S. Department of Defense.
Contracts For April 15, 2020
https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Contracts/Contract/Article/2151724/
Excerpt:
– Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., Dickinson, North Dakota, was awarded a $7,633,085 modification (P00004) to contract W912PL-20-C-0004 for approximately 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier, roads, drainage improvements, lighting, closed-circuit TV, Type A fiber optic cable and Type B fiber optic cable. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $7,633,085 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity.
LikeLiked by 8 people
RawStory article.
Trump-favored business wins $7,633,085 contract — to build just 800 feet of border wall: report
https://www.rawstory.com/2020/04/trump-favored-business-wins-7633085-contract-to-build-just-800-feet-of-border-wall-report/
Excerpts:
– The company, Fisher Sand & Gravel of North Dakota, received a $400 million contract. That contract is now being investigated by the Pentagon’s inspector general, The Daily Beast reports.
– That wasn’t the only contract the firm has received.
– “Last Wednesday, while the country strained under a nationwide lockdown, [the Army Corps of Engineers] found time to award another border-wall contract to a company Trump personally championed—even as it’s under investigation by the Defense Department inspector general. Specifically, Fisher on Apr. 15 got $7,633,085 to build a mere ‘800 linear feet’ of bollard barrier—that slatted design Trump favors—for the wall in Yuma, Ariz,” The Beast reported.
– Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, slammed the decision.
– “While favoritism in federal contracting is prohibited, Fisher seems to be favored by President Trump and others inside the Defense Department, despite a questionable track record and past experience history,” Amey said. “The Army might want to wait to throw more money at Fisher until the IG finishes its audit and we have a better understanding of whether its original $400 million award was legitimate.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
“While favoritism in government contracting is prohibited…..”
All the favoritism in government contracting by the Commie Dems and their lackeys is ignored, but if President Trump is involved then by damn he must be investigated/impeached
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dems and hypocracy go hand in hand.
I may post more of the backstory for these attacks over the weekend (possibly tomorrow).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tweet with older article, dated 4/21/20. Obvious anti-MAGA bias in the article.
Trump Favorite Is Under Investigation—and Getting Big Bucks to Build the Wall – 4/21/20
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-favorite-is-under-investigationand-getting-big-bucks-to-build-the-wall
Excerpts:
– Last Wednesday, while the country strained under a nationwide lockdown, Semonite’s corps found time to award another border-wall contract to a company Trump personally championed—even as it’s under investigation by the Defense Department inspector general. Specifically, Fisher on Apr. 15 got $7,633,085 to build a mere “800 linear feet” of bollard barrier—that slatted design Trump favors—for the wall in Yuma, Ariz.
– Last December, after Fisher finally won a $400 million border contract, something the House Homeland Security Committee chairman blasted as egregious, the Pentagon IG opened an ongoing audit of the contract over what amounts to corruption.
– Thompson told The Daily Beast that the Army needed to focus on its COVID-19 response, not the border wall.
– “Last time I checked, the inspector general has not yet determined if the December 2019 Fisher contract was properly awarded and the country is still facing a pandemic and largely under lockdown,” Thompson said. “The Army Corps should pause construction and contracting decisions until the investigation is complete and it is safe to resume non-essential construction projects. Army Corps resources should be put to better use responding to the coronavirus pandemic we are still facing.”
– Although the Army was willing last week to comment on Army Corps of Engineers contracting matters, a spokesperson for the Corps of Engineers said The Daily Beast would need to file a Freedom of Information Act request for basic, unclassified information about its border-wall contracts since late February.
– When asked about awarding Fisher a contract despite the inspector-general inquiry, spokesperson Raini Brunson said, “USACE does not comment on matters pertaining to ongoing investigations.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Democrats are throwing billions around like nothing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reposting video that James provided a couple days ago.
Trump’s Wall from Sea to Shining Sea
3:45 – Trump 7 – Fisher Industries
– 31 Miles in Arizona. Video shows the terrain in Arizona where Fisher will be building, the site where they are making their aggregates, and a bulldozer clearing some land.
(Though it also shows construction footage from Project 1 in Sunland Park, NM.)
– The video mentions “Construction just started on this next 31 mile stretch”. (Video posted on 3/20/20 but the modification was on 4/15/20 so maybe the video was referring to land preparatory work having started before they got the contract modification.)
– They are most likely working on the 800 linear foot stretch of 30 foot high wall, funded by the recent 4/15/20 modification to the 400M border wall contract awarded on 12/19/19.
– The video also mentions “Fisher CATS are being moved now from wall job in Texas to Arizona”. I assume this means that the CATS are being moved to the Govt. border wall project and not just to Fisher’s business location in Arizona.
Additional footage:
7:52 – Project 1 in Sunland Park, NM
9:48 – Project 2 in McAllen, TX.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tweet with image.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think we need to put solar panels on this wall and make some electricity. What we use the electricity for could be debated but I know it sure works well keeping cattle in their pens.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It would be nice if we could collect energy that way.
Tommy Fisher mentioned once that when they designed their wall they have to think about what will be durable and last long term… 75 to 100+ years. Also I’m not sure how long the panels would last with the cartels taking pot shots at the panels from the other side of the border.
LikeLike
If I were a lot younger I would be perusing the rights to put and operate solar panels on the wall. Solar in that location is a no brainer. They are cheap and there is no doubt they could generate a ton of revenue supplying electricity to bordering inhabitants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Electrify the fence with solar power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeff Rainforth tweet: Can’t wait to get back out there. I miss the border & the adventure. Should be soon. Desert
LikeLike
God bless us all, everyone
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen
LikeLike
Test
LikeLike
My legacy! It’s melting! It’s melting.
– Who am I?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Zero
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was quick. I’m going to have to make the riddle harder next time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t follow Cernovich. In a post today he says Flynn’s 1st legal team rolled him & praises the Impossible feat Sidney Powell pulled off. And this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, I hope so!
This MUST turn into a civil suit to address the damage they did to Flynns reputation and material assets.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Limited hangout
LikeLike
Looks like Albany, NY had a pretty good anti- Lockdown Rally on May 1. The woman who organized it makes some good points here.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sunnydaze, thank you for posting this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish I had known about the protest. I would have gone.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
He wasn’t untethered; he was a wimp on a leash. Still is a wimp, probably wishes he still had a leash.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Blinkies donuts in the SoCal valley opened today and sold out completely before they closed!!! They are open all weekend. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🍩👍🏼
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awesome!! More and more businesses need to just DO IT!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Biden Tampa, FL. “Rally” is such a train wreck that I’m still uncertain if this is for real or The Onion. Video is set up @38:00 when Biden finally speaks at his 49 min. “Rally” for 10 min. The screeching bird at the end is hysterical.
Watch this before YouTube /DNC decides to take it down to save face. Un.Be. Lievable.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/glitches-pixelated-images-blank-screens-bidens-virtual-campaign-rally-tampa-total-disaster-video/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was the screeching bird a vulture ?
LikeLike
Dunno. I’m guessing a cardinal, cuz they seem to make make the wildest/LOUDEST sounds down here. Way louder than I ever heard up North.
Just listened again. Makes me laugh every time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just saw a bit more of the vid- the “supporters” that speak before Joe’s 10 min. Starting to wonder if Joe has a saboteur working in his campaign.
Save this gem if you know how, cuz it’ll definitely be getting removed!
LikeLike
And……it’s gone!
D*mn. That may be some kind of a record! Hope people got it saved elsewhere!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s another . Copy this sucker before it gets removed, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s my Joe! A man of the people!
Fight the power, buddy!
Inequity! Systemic Corn Pop!
Orange Man Bad!
LikeLike
What??!! This was for real??
LikeLike
Anybody know if there has been an increase in the number of private jets filing flight plans to Qatar?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here are the videos of Barr speaking with CBS (Catherine Herridge) tonight after the Flynn decision was made. There is some overlap in a few of the videos and I’m not sure the proper sequence, but Barr lays out everything clearly and there is no serious way, IMO, to challenge the decision he made. He also says that he will be using Jensen (guy who came in to examine the Flynn case) going forward. Six videos in all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Videos 4 and 5.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Final video.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr is threading the needle, how to dismiss the case against Flynn and give Obama and creatures a pass, all the while holding his nose, wearing really dark glasses, and playing the bagpipes.
So, strategy seems to be to see elephant legs, elephant body, elephant tail, elephant trunk, elephant head, elephant ears, elephant tusks, and yet, not see an elephant. Then, after seeing all that, say, yeah, there are a lot of pieces, but ‘there is no overwhelming evidence there is an elephant’.
The problem is that China will see this and conclude America is for sale, and continue their purchase of the DNC, media, and key RepubliRats.
Justice = National Security
No justice = Destruction of the Republic
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think China is well aware that our politicians are for sale…they have become a major world power thanks to our politicians selling out their constituents.
LikeLike
👇
US-China trade negotiators vow to save phase one deal on first call during pandemic
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, US and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke by phone on Friday to discuss bilateral trade
China is not close to meeting US purchase demands as part of phase one deal, with the coronavirus disrupting supply chains on both sides
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3083430/coronavirus-top-us-china-trade-negotiators-vow-save-phase-one
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really? Why is Lighthizer even talking to Chinese officials right now?
LikeLike
Why not? They agreed to the trade deal. Time to get it back on track. Or else.
I was surprised to see US pork appearing in HK supermarkets. Place of origin is the law there, So, I guess HK is sourcing from the US. Price reasonable, compared to Chinese pork that no one trusts, and is drying up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👇🙏👍 75th Anniversary if VE Day
Captain Tom’s ‘forgotten war’: £32m NHS fundraising hero who fought on the front lines in Burma in WWII says conscription did him ‘no harm’ and shares bittersweet VE Day memories
Former British Army Officer survived fever, the Japanese and giant spiders
Captain Tom fought on a motorbike on the frontline in the Burma campaign
He claims that conscription ‘didn’t do any harm’ and ‘wasn’t frightened’ by war
Captain Tom’s War is narrated by Kenneth Branagh and is on ITV tonight at 8pm
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8297627/Captain-Tom-recalls-fighting-lines-Burma-WWII-memories-VE-Day.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now THIS IS unbelievable!
LikeLike
What a stellar day!
To think I missed all the fun, as I was helping a friend expand a chicken coop/run.
Something neat happened for a friend of our family over the last couple of days –
Mom plus seven children (dad passed a couple of years ago) operate an Italian restaurant in downtown Atlanta – been shut down for several weeks, in part because the person who owns the venue from whom they rent space refuses to reopen.
One of the kids came up with the idea of offering fresh made pizzas online (shrink-wrapped and then delivered by courier, i.e. FedEx, etc)
I’m told that a well-known food/restaurant critic order one and was suitably impressed – posted such on his/her blog… and BOOOOOOOM!!!!!!!!!!!!
TWENTY-THOUSAND online pizza orders to deliver by this coming Wednesday!
Yep, that’s 20,000 – no typo.
We are so happy for them, as this may have just saved their family business!!!
If they will permit me, I’ll come back and post the link later today.
Praise God for His many blessings 🙂
LikeLiked by 9 people
👍👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my, how wonderful! Thanks for sharing Monandock!
LikeLike
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3079443/coronavirus-could-target-immune-system-targeting-protective
Coronavirus could attack immune system like HIV by targeting protective cells, warn scientists
• Researchers in China and the US find that the virus that causes Covid-19 can destroy the T cells that are supposed to protect the body from harmful invaders
• One doctor said concern is growing in medical circles that effect could be similar to HIV
Call it the Fauci China Virus, Wuhan Lab funded at Fauci’s direction with $3.7 million from NIH to conduct Corona virus research using ‘Gain of Function’ vaccine development techniques. The money went to a Wuhan Chinese Lab to circumvent the USA’s restrictions on conducting such dangerous research? These Gain of Function Lab techniques were stopped in the USA due to the outcome of such Frankenstein viruses that combine the worst of multiple viruses and the possibility of a Lab accident where the virus escapes containment. It would not be the first such accident.
LikeLike
I never thought a day would come that evil, Oblunder’s name would be dragged thru the mud 6 ways to Sunday as happened today! Looking forward to many more days like this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read it. What is interesting is that Indian and Thai researchers noticed this connection several months ago. The Indian paper was withdrawn. That is why I commented that Having Dr Birx on the Corona Taskforce was significant at the time it was set up.
I know that HIV retrovirals are used in treatment in Hong Kong, as well as trialling Remdesivir in the four big public hospitals. Of course Remdesivir cannot be used to treat patients with liver disease, a common problem with older people who have had HBV, before vaccines were created and are mandatory vaccination for all in HK.
Whatever they are treating people in Hong Kong it has been remarkable the recovery rate and still only four deaths since the outbreak. Only 92 cases in hospital out of 1045 confirmed cases. No local spread for 18 days, just imported cases that are tested at points of entry and if positive, hospitalised. The four recent cases were from HK residents airlifted from Pakistan and more will be incoming from India.
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/health-environment/article/3083295/coronavirus-least-four-new-infections-hong-kong
LikeLike
If interested, this is a resource of English translations of all covid-19 related research from the PRC.
Will be of use as the US investigates the outbreak in the PRC. Invaluable, as technical terms are hard to understand in Chinese.
Just a FYI
http://en.gzbd.cnki.net/GZBT/brief/Default.aspx
LikeLiked by 1 person
When does SCOTUS zoom into the subpoenas for the President’s taxes.
I found a thread from TH archives dated 4/13/20, that says 5/11.
LikeLike
No suprise, but my a**hole Governor Tom Wolf is extending his “stay at home” edict to June 4 for over half the state. Lawsuits are being filed by various counties, but it doesn’t seem the courts are much interested in defending constitutional rights. If you live in PA, you won’t be eating at a resturant, getting a haircut, going to a movie or going to a gym until sometime next year. Legally at least.
Time for me to pack up and move to another state.
LikeLike
I say it is about time the people in your state start stepping out and open up for business.
LikeLike
Looks like Crowdstrike lied about the DNC server getting hacked in public and then were not so sure when they testified under oath. Good thread –
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s more –
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was going to post this, wow. I mean we already knew but, yea.
Here’s the full thread.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great find. And no one should miss Rep. Swalwell’s question to Mr Henry:
“MR SWALWELL: And I just want to be clear, based on the last line of questioning, that you’re not saying that circumstantial evidence in this case was weaker than direct evidence. It’s just it was only circumstantial evidence you could rely upon. Is that right?”
Is this not pure comedy?
LikeLike
https://streamable.com/e/26o401
LikeLike
That links to a video of Biden lies about himself, 1970-2000
I expected wordpress to display the video the same way it displays youtube videos.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is nice to hear.
https://www.oann.com/u-s-senate-fails-to-override-trump-veto-of-iran-war-powers-resolution/
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
The drip, drip, dripping is behind us now. A stream is quickly becoming a flood. I guess those dastardly Trusty Planners will be out there trusting to anyone and everyone. Sober Analysts are being advised to cautiously follow from a safe distance.
LikeLike
👇👏👏👏
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great thread by senator Josh Hawley👇
‘ THREAD/ A few points in response. 1. My basic claim is that to confront #China economic imperialism & protect American security & Econ interests, the international system must be reformed. That includes the global economic system.’
You may click and read here👇
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1258420578761007105.html
LikeLike
Chexit!
LikeLike
PRC digging more holes👇
Xiaomi Japan Apologizes for ‘Inappropriate’ Atomic Bomb Ad
The company’s video of a Fat Man exploding was supposed to symbolize a new phone’s “fast charge” feature.‘
Excerpt:
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is under fire for an advertisement evoking the 1945 nuclear attacks on Japan. The company has since deleted the video and apologized on its Japanese Twitter account.
“We included content in the campaign that was inappropriate,” the statement said. “We will strive to prevent this from recurring in the future.”
The ad was intended to promote Xiaomi’s latest smartphone line, the Redmi Note 9 series, internationally. Around 45 seconds into the two-minute commercial, the ad shows a Caucasian man inflating into a balloon after eating a piece of sushi. After bursting through the roof, the man explodes into a mushroom cloud over a Japanese cityscape.
The imagery, apparently aimed at promoting the phone’s “fast charge” feature, has been ridiculed for its tone-deaf allusion to Fat Man — the code name of the atomic bomb the United States dropped on the Japanese city of Nagasaki during World War II.
http://www.sixthtone.com/news/1005604/xiaomi-japan-apologizes-for-inappropriate-atomic-bomb-ad
🤣🤣
LikeLike
Good Grief!!
Digging that hole with an atomic-steam-shovel!
LikeLike
The D-rat party is not a party any more, it is a criminal organization akin to the mob. They operate just like mobsters. They have a central command that controls every key D-rat, which since most of them are dumb as a box of rocks, makes sense. They all follow lockstep and obey central command. They’ve worked over the last 30 years to make themselves immune to elections by removing the need to have actual voters and creating fairy tale districts to have the outcome they want.
It would be interesting to see if anyone has bothered to start collecting recall signatures for these D-rat governors who continue to violate their citizens constitutional rights with this illegal interference with commerce and house arrest. Also, how about the sheriffs who are acting as their enforcers? Where are the recall petitions on them.
For too long, the enemies of America have been organized and active. They are the minority but the majority has been apathetic and sat by while these people, who are basically EVIL, have eroded our rights. Even to the point of condoning killing new born babies and babies that are far enough along to survive birth. Why are there no recall efforts for these monsters? Why is the psycho governor of VA still the governor? Where is the recall from the parts of the state that DIDN’T vote for the POS? There should be enough signatures in those areas to force a recall vote.
Politics is not rocket science. Just look at the majority of the D-rats who are stupid as hell (AOC, mad Maxine, etc and that’s not counting the mentally incompetent ones like Slo Joe and San Fran Nan). But, someone is pulling their strings; doing their thinking for them. We need to get involved and stop being apathetic. Our enemies depend on our apathy and complacence. The less WE do to push back, the MORE they will do to us.
The lefties are rabid and motivated which causes them to take action against us. We need to be motivated as well and start taking action against them. A good place to start is getting rid of these politicians and sheriffs that have violated the constitution with their illegal lock down decrees. EVIL succeeds only when good people do NOTHING! It’s time to start DOING something and the local level is the place to start.
LikeLiked by 5 people
@ Fl_Guy
👍👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vote! If every eligible adult who wanted to vote Republican registered and made the effort to vote, no amount of cheating by the Dems would prevent a Red wave sweeping the nation.
Vote!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ted Cruz, responding to a tweet from syndicated talk show host Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo, called the move “nuts” and used the Twitter hashtag “#nospeechpolice.”
‘This is NUTS’: Ted Cruz slams city council resolution deeming ‘Chinese virus’ a hate speech term
May 07, 2020
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/this-is-nuts-ted-cruz-slams-city-council-resolution-deeming-chinese-virus-a-hate-speech-term
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^ “Hate speech is more dangerous than the virus itself,” council member Manny Pelaez said during the voting process, according to Avila.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Xi’s Disease”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coup 3.0
LikeLike
What if we call it the “Shanghai shivers” ? 😉
LikeLike
No. Comment.
LikeLike
Who cares?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweet Tomatoes / Souplantation closing – 100 locations, 4,400 workers.
Thank you, Gavin Newsom.
(A smart foodie would try to acquire their top 30 locations.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
As I said before stay open,they can not put everybody in jail.
LikeLike
Anyone else think the purposeful “satchel” photo is for future use during testimony?
Dim Congresshack: What were the contents of what you delivered the the DOJ in the satchel?
Ric: Do I have to answer this question?
hack: yes, you must under penalty of lying to Congress
Ric: photos of you having se…
hack: STOP RIGHT THERE.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Congressman! Do you confirm or deny that you’ve stopped molesting young boys?”
.
.
“Congressman? …”
LikeLike
ICYMI – FYI — The CDC Lied and People Died
“Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread”
The CDC has known since 2005. They have lied every day of this pandemic.
(copy and paste in browser to download PDF)
~ https://t.co/4tOr0vsZuJ ~
LikeLiked by 2 people
OOPS Forgot to put ~
A 2005, Virology Journal, study by four researchers at the CDC
LikeLike
So what? SARS isn’t the disease we are currently fighting. SARS causes a higher percentage of serious cases requiring hospitalization. COVID-19 is far easier to catch, causing thousands of times more cases, even though most of them can recover at home. Different sets of unique symptoms, different durations, different approaches to treating. Since this is only a study of cell cultures, it doesn’t even examine actual patients who were given chloroquine for SARS. Not a very high standard of evidence.
Not all coronaviruses are alike.
LikeLike
VE Day
VE Day: I remember waking up thinking everything is going to be alright
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-52546846
LikeLike
My goodness— this is the guy media, like Fox, trots out every so often as a potential presidential candidate. Stomach Turning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark Cuban can kiss any polite aspirations goodbye.
LikeLike
**Political
LikeLike
Just saw the RAF Red Arrows Fly to commemorate the end of WW2.
👏👏👏
LikeLike
Here’s a video
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-52589233/ve-day-red-arrows-flypast-over-central-london
LikeLike
You know that army of “contact tracers” some states want to hire, thousands and thousands of people put on the state payrolls to do “contact tracing”? Makes no sense, does it? We are far past any ability to do “contract tracing” on hundreds of thousands of positives. So what are they for?
I suggest they will be an army of paid democrats sent out to do ballot harvesting, instant voter registration of illegals, and collection of their ballots on the spot. It is essentially an election stealing army. And they want the feds to fund it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why did this take so long? Extend mask wearing until November 3.
LikeLike
Trump campaign should preposition cases of these masks to hand out for free or even sell at democrat states where protests are likely.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Today I really dont know what “Kevin” Nunes was referring. Escape error or nervous error.
Oh! but even though I dont know what “kev” is saying let me just tell you what he is saying. And DO NOT WORRY the director the FBI says “No President”, “No White House” can order the surveillance of another American citizen
LikeLike
https://images.app.goo.gl/jvTNgpARSGUCKP5S6
James Brien Comey Jr. aka “Reinhold Neibuhr” former director of the FBI and part time, amateur Director of National Intelligence ,ODNI for Trump Transition Team. Lordy, look at me Ma! i think I can do both jobs.
LikeLike
VE Day 75th Anniversary, the Battle’s O’er
LikeLike