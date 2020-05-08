Matt Gaetz Goes Full Wolverine on Trey Gowdy – Exposes Gowdy and Paul Ryan Working on Coup Effort…

Oh my gosh; too funny. First, this will not come as a big surprise to those who have been following along for several years; but it’s still funny… perhaps even, well, ugly.
Earlier today President Trump held a meeting of the congressional war council; essentially the new 2020 Trump-branded version of the republican congressional caucus. Apparently Matt Gaetz felt inspired because a few hours later he appears on Sean Hannity and throws a sunlight grenade directly into the broadcast.
Matt Gaetz, calls out the duplicity of Trey Gowdy and points out how the former rep and former House Speaker Paul Ryan blocked their 2017/2018 House investigative committees from issuing subpoenas against the coup-plotters. WATCH:
.
Both Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy, amid a host of others, retired in 2018. Below is the segment that Matt Gaetz draws attention to:
.
Los Tres Amigos…
Chaff and Countermeasures…
.
Leopards never change their spots, they just roll in the mud occasionally to hide them.
Gowdy, Ryan, Graham all never Trumpers. 1/2 of the Republican senate are never Trumpers, including Turtle. Their problem is Trumpers are the Republican base. We shall overcome!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“sunlight grenade” – hahaha! Love it!
LikeLike
Paul Ryan sits on the board at Fox News. I think he should be easy to find for an interview. Interesting how the deep state put McAbe and clapper at CNN and Brennan at MSNBC. Do you think they may have inserted a bad actor from the gang of eight into fox?
LikeLike
Why is Hannity trying to cut him off? Hmmm! Not that it changes my mind on Hannity but does explain his ”tic tock” bullcrap that goes no where.
Who questions Ms. Lindsey Graham with the hard questions? Not Hannity. They are everywhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paul Ryan is on the board at Fox. Hannity is a patriot, but as long as Fox pays the bills there are certain things he’s expected to do.
LikeLike
It’s time! time to say “no” and do the right thing, even prissy talking heads.
What’s more important, ratings, money, or America?
America would put Hannity on a pedestal for that. In times past that option wasn’t there, now we need people to tell the truth.
LikeLike
The 3 amigos indeed. Marco rushed to defend the dirty fbi every time Trump mentioned them.
LikeLiked by 1 person