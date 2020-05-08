Brooklyn Police Arrest 40 People For Violations of “Social Distancing”, The Media Worry What Color They Are…

Do you ever feel like a martian on another planet?   NBC has an article today discussing forty people arrested in Brooklyn, New York, for violations of the “social distance” rules.

Wait, what?

…Think.

Police… Arrest… Forty People… for Violating… Social Distance Rules.

That alone should be the jaw-dropping headline that shoots flares and warning signals into the stratosphere alerting America that something is seriously screwed up in New York City.  Alas, it is not the simple fact that police are ridiculously arresting people; no, what concerns NBC media is the color of the people being ridiculously arrested:

NBC – Newly released statistics on the New York Police Department’s social-distancing enforcement show that black people account for the majority of arrests in Brooklyn.

Police arrested 40 people in the borough for social-distancing violations from March 17 through May 4, the district attorney’s office said Thursday night.

Of those arrested, 35 people were black, four were Hispanic and one was white.

More than a third of the arrests, 16, were made in Brownsville, a predominantly black neighborhood.

Five people were arrested in East New York’s 75th Precinct and another five in Bedford-Stuyvesant’s 79th Precinct.

No arrests were made in Park Slope, a majority-white neighborhood.  (read more)

Good grief, forget the color… back up a few constitutional amendments and reset the baseline.  WHAT THE HECK are the police doing arresting anyone?

Is New York City so far gone the sheeple just skipped the whole slippery slope thing, and  decided to jump ahead and debate who ends up in the pool?

 

159 Responses to Brooklyn Police Arrest 40 People For Violations of "Social Distancing", The Media Worry What Color They Are…

  1. Blue Wildflower says:
    May 8, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    I guess they have lots of empty jail space since the criminals were released for the virus.

    • sherryoftexas says:
      May 8, 2020 at 8:53 pm

      Blue, that would be convicted criminals that were released for chinavirus so they could arrest social butterflies.

    • crossroadscanvas says:
      May 8, 2020 at 8:56 pm

      makes sense.
      also, avoid the Bronx on bat day.

    • paulashley says:
      May 8, 2020 at 9:13 pm

      Soon there will no one on the outside for the freed child molesters to violate.

      Liked by 2 people

      • Magabear says:
        May 8, 2020 at 9:34 pm

        Oh no, you just gave them an idea: “we’re locking up you innocent people in order to keep the evil people we freed away from you”.

        Hey, wait……that’s the same logic we’re using with the WhuFlu lockdowns! 😮

        I’ll be happy to have people of any color join us in protesting these Roman wannabe dictators. The time for being nice is over.

        • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
          May 8, 2020 at 9:44 pm

          Posting again from a HERO police officer.

          Liked by 8 people

          • TigerBear says:
            May 8, 2020 at 10:09 pm

            Thank you for sharing this video. I am now sharing it as well. 🙂

          • romy911 says:
            May 8, 2020 at 10:22 pm

            Excellent video and worth watching. I’ve wondered and I’m sure many others have wondered, if turning more of us against Law Enforcement is part of the left’s plan. This officer stated that the LE that are harassing & arresting the social distancing “rule breakers” are widening the gap between public trust and law enforcement. I’m guessing the majority are following orders because they want to keep their jobs.
            I hope this video is widely viewed by law enforcement and more of them start refusing to enforce this crap.

          • Magabear says:
            May 8, 2020 at 11:06 pm

            Hope the good cop doesn’t lose his job over speaking the truth. Need more like him on the force.

          • Jesse says:
            May 8, 2020 at 11:26 pm

            I’m a cop with 17 years of service. What the officer in the video is saying is true. I’m a supervisor over a crew of other cops. None of my guys will violate constitutional rights. If they do, they’ll be out looking for a job.

            I want you all to know that there are a lot of cops out here who are watching our governor’s orders closely. We aren’t going to enforce unconstitutional executive orders with the rule of law.

            We are past the panic phase of this virus and I hope your governors open your state soon. I expect mine will be 95% open within a week.

          • Pale rider says:
            May 9, 2020 at 1:11 am

            I said this before. Cops are on the front lines and if they believe they won’t be sacrificed they are mistaken. ‘WE’ the people protect cops, he just said that. There are stupid people everywhere, even cops. Wake up, we are not the enemy.
            Smart guy, “ask yourself, am I doing the right thing”. Fits all occasions.

        • Beau Geste says:
          May 8, 2020 at 10:05 pm

          Excellent observation, magaber. House arrest of healthy people, without Due Process, by arbitrary and capricious governor order, is a violation of constitutional rights, under color of law 18 USC 242, not color of skin. It had been held that actually having HIV/AIDS or ebola does not permit incarceration or house arrest.

          But being healthy does ????

          Any restriction of Constitutional rights, if allowable at all, must be the minimum necessary, here to ‘flatten the peak’. The ‘peak’ appeared to happen in nursing homes because of lack of adequate protection and the government forcing infected people into them. Any peak-flattening might better be accomplished by isolating only those who are morbidly/mortally susceptible, eg, over 60 years old, obese BMI>35, comorbidities in a safe environment. The remainder would not be under greater threat than a regular, bad flu season, and would likely acquire the ‘herd’ immunity desired by the CDC. But even that done poorly is deadly, as shown by the nursing home deaths caused at least in part by government orders requiring intake of infected people.

          And the vast majority of new cases in New york are those who stayed home, complying with the ‘order’. The strong burden of proof that the criminalizing procedure, not passed by the legislature as a crime, is the minimum infringement of civil rights, is on the state. It is not a burden that can be met under the facts and better alternatives.

          The violation of constitutional rights of assembly/religion, and ‘taking’ of businesses/jobs, proposed spying, together with involuntary servitude prohibited by the 13th and 14th Amendments, is insane, inneffective, and dangerous, and outright deadly to those incarcerated in nursinghomes.
          jmo

    • hocuspocus13 says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:17 pm

      So… Who ratted them out? 🐀

      Liked by 1 person

  2. scottmc37 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    Certain cultures are less likely to follow orders……Ive seen it in many US cities, if you are driving its gets to a point where pedestrians ignore the red light, even when cars are coming. You have to stop at a green light, if you dare to hit them by accident, a mob will form and beat you like a drum

    Liked by 7 people

    • littleflower481 says:
      May 8, 2020 at 9:01 pm

      So you are justifying violating the constitution?

    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      May 8, 2020 at 9:15 pm

      scottmc37, That’s why we have CCW….just in case you get lost in da hood. I lived in Wilmington DE (aka “Killmington, A place to be a body”) for 30 years and I’ve driven through hoods that pulled this stuff. It was a tossup between hispanic and black as being the worst offenders of street walking. I just revved up the rpm’s ( I drive a stick) and they moved out of the way..slowly but they moved. That was 20 years ago before the Left took over ALL the courts (lawyers, judges, JOP’s) so not sure if that would work now.

      Hence the CCW reference. That is one thing they understand….a bigger barrel and a competent hand to fire it. Well…….. some do…..the ones that are still breathing.

      Like

    • bambamtakethat says:
      May 8, 2020 at 9:24 pm

      I think you missed the point.

  3. Bubby says:
    May 8, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    I guess Mayor De Blasio will have to release more convicted violent criminals and sexual predators to make cell space available for the those non violent citizens breaking social distancing rules (not laws)! Makes perfect sense in The Twilight Zone aka New York City!

    Liked by 9 people

  4. Mike in a Truck says:
    May 8, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    “No Justice No Peace!”

  5. littleflower481 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    I have never heard of a crime called social distancing. OMG, this is scary. I have been waking up every night in a state of anxiety over the destruction of our constitutional rights. I expect to soon to not be able to buy food anymore without a mask….I will go hungry first. I want to move but to where?

  6. Richard Hinckley says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    So, how many infections came from their “neglect” to follow guidelines? That info would help “validate” this need to social distance. I’m willing to bet it’s zero… The Plandemic continues.

    Liked by 4 people

  7. jumpinjarhead says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    It doesn’t get any attention or reaction because so many Americans have proven they are self-absorbed and incredibly ignorant sheeple and either no longer even consider the unfathomable blessing that our freedoms memorialized in (NOT granted by) our Constitution or they know of them but do not value them such that either way, they surrender them without a second thought to the State for the meaningless promise of “safety.”

    • littleflower481 says:
      May 8, 2020 at 9:02 pm

      I am so disappointed in the American people.

      Liked by 7 people

      • vicschick says:
        May 8, 2020 at 9:10 pm

        You and me both. I’m stuck in the $hithole Michigan. Can we p,ease wake up from this nightmare????

        • fragemall says:
          May 8, 2020 at 9:30 pm

          Drive south to the Indiana border VC and come on down to the southern tip. We would love to have a patriot like you!

          Like

        • trialbytruth says:
          May 8, 2020 at 9:45 pm

          If we could just get our brushless Govenor together with the open barber in Owosso maybe we could untangle this mess.

          Odds are she sends a swat team instead, but one can dream. It is gonna get ugly in Mi

          Like

      • Revelation says:
        May 8, 2020 at 9:16 pm

        Well given the huge volume of immigration since 1965 how many American people are actually left?

      • paulashley says:
        May 8, 2020 at 9:18 pm

        I’m beyond disappointed. I’m ashamed.

        Like

      • jumpinjarhead says:
        May 8, 2020 at 9:29 pm

        My disappointment has morphed to shame, especially today with the coverage of the anniversary of VE Day.

        Contrary to the protestations I get from those who disagree with my firm view that our current society and “culture” has degenerated over the last 50 years especially to something for which we all Americans should be ashamed to the point we reject it and return to our Judeo-Christian roots, comparing what we have seen the vast majority of Americans do in the face of this mostly manufactured “virus crisis” with what our forefathers accomplished in WWII, there can be no doubt we are indeed “lesser” Americans.

        Liked by 3 people

      • Mariposa323 says:
        May 9, 2020 at 12:17 am

        They are not American people anymore sad to say ! Miami 70% don’t want to open up . They have brought their tyrannical govts mindsets here . Sad but true . So disappointed right now with the so-called Cuban immigrants . It’s a new generation of wimps . Like they didn’t stand and fight for their own countries , it was great to have the good ol USA rescue them , now the good ole USA be damned as far as they are concerned . They want to be “safe” instead .

        Like

  8. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Here’s one incident. You don’t see the crowd but you can hear them. https://nypost.com/2020/05/04/video-shows-nypd-using-force-during-social-distancing-arrest/

    Like

    • Kaco says:
      May 8, 2020 at 11:31 pm

      This has to end. Brutality over social distancing “violations”?

      They need lawyers that will fight for their Constitutional rights. I bet they won’t find any Patriot attorneys in NYC like there are in Texas.

      Like

  9. elsa8th says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    A question not asked by the PC news: if one went around New York, checking for social distancing violations, what would the likely racial proportions be? In other words, if few whites violate social distancing rules, then it makes sense that few whites get arrested. Another question not asked by the PC news: where are most of the distancing violations occurring? I’d expect most of the arrests to be made in areas where most of the violations are occurring.
    By the way, TOTAL AGREEMENT. THE CORE IS THE LOSS OF FREEDOM.
    AND THEN THERE’S THE OTHER DENIAL OF FREEDOM: THE DENIAL OF FREEDOM TO GAVE CHEAP MEDICATION IF PEOPLE START TO HAVE MAJOR SYMPTOMS – NAMELY, HEXY PLUS ZINC.

    Like

    • littleflower481 says:
      May 8, 2020 at 9:08 pm

      So you are saying social distancing is a crime? I don’t care what color the person is or anything else this is tyranny and not a crime. Who cares who does it more or less….this is very scary stuff..

      Liked by 2 people

    • The Demon Slick says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:14 pm

      White lefties who don’t social distance like the Cuomos lock up blacks for breaking the rules the lefties don’t have to follow. Is Fredo getting popped? Nah. White conservatives will be blamed. Actual idiots who actually got out of a pickup truck and shot an unarmed black man and fulfilled every cartoonish stereotype really won’t help much either. I can’t believe those dummies. It’s a terrible tragedy for the family and the media can’t believe their own good fortune. Lefties gonna lefty. Rub raw the sores of discontent.

      Liked by 1 person

  10. elsa8th says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    A question not asked by the PC news: if one went around New York, checking for social distancing violations, what would the likely racial proportions be? In other words, if few whites violate social distancing rules, then it makes sense that few whites get arrested. Another question not asked by the PC news: where are most of the distancing violations occurring? I’d expect most of the arrests to be made in areas where most of the violations are occurring.
    By the way, TOTAL AGREEMENT. THE CORE IS THE LOSS OF FREEDOM.
    AND THEN THERE’S THE OTHER DENIAL OF FREEDOM: THE DENIAL OF FREEDOM TO GAVE CHEAP MEDICATION IF PEOPLE START TO HAVE MAJOR SYMPTOMS – NAMELY, HEXY PLUS ZINC.

    Liked by 2 people

  11. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    It wasn’t all that long ago when Mayor Duh! Blasio was being heralded as a paragon of “progressive” social policy after he ordered the police not to hassle street bums even if they were defecating outdoors in broad daylight.

    Liked by 9 people

  12. Gary Lacey says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    The city leaders are looking to start a race war, the blacks are searching for a reason to go looting…..and burning their neighborhoods down… in the end it wiill be WHITEYs fault.
    Lebron really let the cat out of the bag.

    Liked by 8 people

  13. Ketchikan says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Just saw the video from Ventura CA. If an infected person lives in a home with just one bathroom and others in the home are not infected the authorities will REMOVE the infected person from the home.
    The army of tracers who are going to be tracking infected people down will be taught to be “sensitive”.

    Like

  14. trapper says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    Everyone, me included, who said local law enforcement would not obey when the time came, that they would refuse to carry out illegal orders and arrest law abiding citizens exercising their constitutional rights, was WRONG. The police will side with whatever tyrant is in power. Now we know.

    Liked by 11 people

    • elsa8th says:
      May 8, 2020 at 9:16 pm

      The police have been taught to follow orders. See the decades of police allowing, in the UK, the overwhelmingly Islamic “grooming” gangs of poor white girls (11 up – so yes, these were girls, not women). We need to do more in terms of our own activism.

      Liked by 1 person

    • 4EDouglas says:
      May 8, 2020 at 9:17 pm

      Not here in NE Oregon police here are not arresting or harassing anybody doing business-Kate The Brown gave up and we are opening on the 15th..
      Too many Police here are members of churches, clubs and other activities.
      Less politics more family/friends..We are a 2A sanctuary county-with the support of the Sheriff and Police chief…
      There is more of this than you might imagine. The media doesn’t play -free people walking together holding hands while their kids ride bikes.

      Liked by 4 people

      • RobInPA says:
        May 8, 2020 at 9:41 pm

        That may be 4E but to your knowledge have the Popo been given orders to arrest social-distancing scofflaws which they are ignoring?

        Like

      • RobInPA says:
        May 8, 2020 at 9:43 pm

        That may be 4E, but to your knowledge have the Popo been given orders to arrest social-distancing scofflaws which they are ignoring?

        Like

      • Daniel M. Camac says:
        May 8, 2020 at 9:43 pm

        4EDouglas, Holy Smoke! A real AMERICA is thriving in NE Oregon? God Bless you, your neighbors, your LEO’s and everyone else who is putting up the middle finger to these tyrannical pols!

        We Deplorables will win this war just like we won the 2016 Presidential Election and then we will win in 11/2020 when our VSGPDJT kills any chance of mail-in voting. Arrrghh.

        Like

    • III% says:
      May 8, 2020 at 9:31 pm

      There are always some wanna be tyrants that join the force to lord power over others. That is NOT the majority.

      Like

  15. fangdog says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    There is something about “Social Distancing” as to being an “arrest” item which just doesn’t seem correct to me. It could be a suggestion or something as that, but to be arrested is something else.

    Who would had ever thought you can be arrested in America for being too close to someone as per a government dictate? Can’t two people just decide what is too close for them without the government determining what is too close? Well I guess not, so it is off to the hoosegow we go.

    Liked by 2 people

  16. WSB says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    Oh, no!!!! Corona Dreadlocks?????

    Like

  17. calbear84 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    I often feel like an American living on another planet…California!

    Liked by 1 person

    • Joemama says:
      May 8, 2020 at 9:28 pm

      Yes, me too.

      It is amazing how many people drive around in the cars, windows rolled up, wearing a mask. Riding a bike alone, wearing a mask. Walking alone, wearing a mask.

      There is zero critical thought happening in a huge portion of the CA population.

      From your handle, I assume you are a Berkeley alum. I’m a 1983 graduate.

      Liked by 3 people

      • carthoris says:
        May 8, 2020 at 9:40 pm

        These same idiots probably carry an umbrella when there is not a cloud in the sky. And I mean deployed, holding it above their head. Even in their cars, again deployed abouve their heads..

        Liked by 1 person

        • Janie M. says:
          May 8, 2020 at 10:45 pm

          carthoris, guess those folks never heard of sunscreen. Neutrogena is one company that makes it and you can get it with a high SPF. I have used it for years. It works and is affordable.

          Like

      • Magabear says:
        May 8, 2020 at 9:51 pm

        Why think when you can virtue signal? 😉

        Liked by 2 people

      • rebelinme2 says:
        May 8, 2020 at 11:01 pm

        It took some doing to convince my elderly mother who lives secluded in rural Maine that she could go outside in her yard. She was convinced by the media that the virus was in the air and it was unsafe to go out in her yard.

        Like

    • Stevie Ray says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:04 pm

      calbear84 Your flag should be at half staff.

      Like

  18. Publius2016 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Overtime!

    Police are essential too…

    NYC Mayor has to keep up appearances so expect Central Park raid next…

    Like

    • Reserved55 says:
      May 8, 2020 at 9:21 pm

      Calling Car Billy Barr Billy Barr where are you?

      Liked by 1 person

    • jmclever says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:26 pm

      Southern middle TN here. I was so mad when i heard that nonsense i was yelling at the radio on my way home from my essential job. Good thing Phil Valentine cant hear all us patriots yelling what morons Mayor Cooper and Gov Lee are!

      Liked by 1 person

    • wondering999 says:
      May 8, 2020 at 11:27 pm

      This is insane, because it is a total violation of HIPAA rules
      The state cannot override federal restrictions on HIPAA, either
      Back during the worst of the AIDS epidemic, recall an ER worker complaining that charts were not marked so that they could be extra careful with AIDS patients. He had dealt with a young girl who had contracted AIDS after a car wreck and a blood transfusion. Then they put in universal precautions and added PPE that hadn’t been as abundant before.
      But this is nuts and if Tennessee isn’t wrecked by business closings, we will be wrecked by LAWSUITS because of this. Gov Lee!!!! What are you THINKING

      Like

  20. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    “Police… Arrest… Forty People… for Violating… Social Distance Rules.”

    I guess I am going to have to step up my texting memes and cartoons to 311692.

    “Free msg: Thank you for texting NYC311. We’re here to help, but if this is an emergency, please call 911. If you require assistance, a representative will be with you soon. If you are reporting a social distancing violation, we will be in touch if we need more info. You can text the word “COVID” to 692-692 to get the latest updates about coronavirus.”

    Like

  21. Reserved55 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Pales in comparison, yet no NBC headline

    Chicago
    Social distancing?

    **May to Date**
    Shot & Killed: 17
    Shot & Wounded: 65
    Total Shot: 82
    Total Homicides: 17

    Liked by 8 people

    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      May 8, 2020 at 9:51 pm

      Reserved55, No worries. 20.7% kill rate at close range?
      With social distancing enforced these numbers will drop drastically since the perps can’t aim for sh*t.

      Maybe they should join the NRA and enroll in target practice.

      Nah.

      Liked by 1 person

  22. California Joe says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    When 99% of White people comply with police and 99% of Black and Hispanics don’t comply with police in New York is it surprising?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. geoffcsaltine says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    There will be gun play soon and not from the gang bangers.

    Like

  24. Trygve says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    In my home country, MSM would never dare report the skin color of those least law abiding. Unless they were white, of course. So this is kinda odd.

    Liked by 3 people

  25. Badabing says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    All I can say is future Darwin Award winners. However, the thin blue line needs to scat!

    Liked by 1 person

  26. carthoris says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    “Of those arrested, 35 people were black, four were Hispanic and one was white.”

    Then I say, let us all be Black !! Just as if Grenell is Gay, let us all be Gay !!!

    Liked by 1 person

  27. carthoris says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    “Of those arrested, 35 people were black, four were Hispanic and one was white.”

    Then I say, let us all be Black !! Just as if Grenell is Gay, let us all be Gay !!!

    Liked by 2 people

  29. John says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Order Follower Blows Whistle On Covid Tyranny.

    8:48 This brave Police officer is questioning the orders he is ordered to follow. That is unique, brave and highly important in the current COVID tyranny. Share as much as you can, especially with order following police and military staff members or their family members. Because in the end it is order followers that keep the current system of slavery in place and are paving the way to a Orwellian totalitarian police state under the disguise of protecting our health.

    Liked by 2 people

  30. Jase says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    It’s pretty simple: this is just the next production from the narrative engineers at Fiction GPS: President Trump’s America is a Racist America.
    They’ve been seeding press conferences with this racism meme for the past few weeks.
    It hasn’t got much traction yet, but they’ll keep plugging away until they can manufacture a better stick to beat the administration with.

    Like

  31. bluecat57 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    I’d be concerned about how they would maintain social distancing while in jail, but they’ve let out so many CONVICTED VIOLENT CRIMINALS that they have plenty of cells available for single occupancy.

    Liked by 2 people

  32. Apfelcobbler says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    WOW. Did anybody catch how Matt Gaetz just said Trey Gaudy refused to allow subpoena power (re Flynn)? — Hannity looked flabbergasted. Gaetz obviously didn’t tell Hannity in advance he was going to drop this little nugget.

    Liked by 4 people

    • carthoris says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:04 pm

      Wise move on Gaetz’s part as it gave Hannity less time to start talking over him.

      Liked by 1 person

    • WSB says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:04 pm

      Gaudy and Ryan.

      Like

    • Judith says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:07 pm

      Yes, Trey seemed pretty chummy coaching Samantha Power about her unmasking frenzy in 2016, pretty much held her hand to lead her into calmer waters.

      They “bonded” over their mutual pal in MA. She claims she didn’t realize that requesting names of redacted people IS unmasking, in and of itself. She didn’t even know that her staff provided justifications for the unmasking using her password, as she never knew that “justifications” were offered or required.

      And none of it mattered, after all, because these co-conspirators on her staff who participated in the treasonous coup meant well; These career pencil pushers knew better than the American people who should *really* be the president.

      Pretty illuminating interview. But that is for another thread. This thread is about ignoring the pandemic.

      Liked by 1 person

  33. All Too Much says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    “The Department of Health is providing the names and addresses of Tennessee residents who test positive for COVID-19 to sheriffs and chiefs of police across the state on a daily basis — a practice raising concerns about privacy.”

    raising concerns about privacy.

    Yeah, no sher, Shitlock,

    Liked by 4 people

  34. Patrick Bell says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    I posted this a week ago yesterday and it was immediately shared by dozens and dozens of people on their FB pages. 263 total shares so far. You would have thought it was the Declaration of Independence. People here in Downstate Illinois are FED UP!

    “For your Information: Cass Meats will NOT be “enforcing” our dear sweet Governor’s masks guidelines. If you as a customer wish to wear a mask when you enter the premises that is your choice as a free American citizen. If you choose not to do business with us due to our policy concerning this you are also free to do that. Thank You and Let Freedom Ring throughout the Land.”

    https://www.facebook.com/events/523426184997010/

    Liked by 3 people

  35. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    Pretty strange in Chicago

    It’s firmly under the control of the Marxist democrat machine. The three foot tall, black lesbian Mayor “Frog Eyes” Lightfoot is now a full on fascist tyrant, ordering people to stay inside and not congregate in even small groups, or be arrested and jailed

    I’ve talked to numerous cops, who told me they’ll only arrest people if they absolutely have to. They said that won’t happen much because they won’t get involved in social distancing or mask “issues”

    Their reasoning is twofold, they don’t want to harass the citizens, and they don’t want to be dragged into court and punished when the lawyers start their lawsuits against the city and cops

    What these totally incompetent politicians are doing, besides oppressing the people for some power trip thrill, is setting up the their already bankrupt cities for lawsuits and massive settlements by issuing and enforcing unconstitutional orders, further emptying their coffers

    Utterly incompetent imbeciles lording over their fiefdoms, too stupid to comprehend they’re destroying them at the same time

    Liked by 2 people

    • mugzey302 says:
      May 8, 2020 at 11:00 pm

      She’s having a hissy fit over the house parties that get pretty crowded, lots of people in and out. Welcome to the re-education camp called “Chicago”.

      Like

  36. 335blues says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    Communism flourishing un Brooklyn.

    Liked by 1 person

  37. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    Welcome to Bernies Revolution…🙄🙄🙄🙄

    Liked by 2 people

  38. polk8dot says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    ‘(…) statistics show that black people account for the majority of arrests in Brooklyn.’
    Gee, I don’t know…. might it be that they also account for the MAJORITY of people out of the streets actively ignoring social-distancing edicts? You know, cause.. effect… logic… Never mind, lets all go back to the officially sanctioned propaganda of ‘cops being racist’. Bizarro world!

    Like

  39. Gman1976 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Stirring up more racial hatred and bitterness before an election?

    Like

  40. Joemama says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Where is the science that says that 6 feet of distance will reduce the spread of disease?

    Where is the science that says that wearing a mask when you go outside will reduce the spread of disease?

    Where is the science that says that the lockdown needs to be done in phases?

    Where is the science that says we will need at least 2 more lockdowns, when the 2nd & 3rd wave hits?

    Where is the science that says that shows that the death rate justifies any of this?

    Hint: there isn’t any. This is a communistic scam to create a crisis to justify institution of their communist takeover.

    This is not directed to CTH’ers. It is a suggestion for a few questions you can ask the people in your lives that are accepting all of this nonsense without question.

    Liked by 4 people

  41. paper doll says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    My husband is a librarian . He and coworkers are talking about how to reopen. The biggest concern and cause for rueful laughs are how to make the patrons comply with the ” new normal “when before they scream at you for telling them they can’t play music or yack on the phone etc.😂

    Like

    • Judith says:
      May 8, 2020 at 11:10 pm

      President Trump has definitely indicated that there is cause for concern with this pandemic. I know I have seen it’s worst effects on LI, NY. The President has also insisted that the solution (pause/distancing) cannot be worse than the original problem (unknown contagion).

      President Trump is a very stable genius. No offense, but I think I will follow *his* lead on this one. And tell your husband he’d better not shush anybody since we Americans have a Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression. Just kidding.

      Like

      • wondering999 says:
        May 8, 2020 at 11:38 pm

        Judith, I’ve been watching this carefully because I still have friends and relatives living in NYC. One of my friends told me that her son’s girlfriend had it… and recovered after a few days of rest at home.
        What seems super weird to me is that Dr. Zelenko has successfully treated hundreds of Covid patients in Kiryas Yoel, which is a crowded environment. I’m guessing his patients skew towards the young, because they have large families there, eight or more children… the population of Kiryas Yoel would be young, generally. But Zelenko’s therapy has worked; and the rest of NY didn’t take it up? Treating early with hydroxychloroquine, zinc and zithromycin?
        I’m not dismissing the disease, but I think the leadership of NY has killed people through their incompetent obstinacy. It is the obstinate incompetence that is the cause of a high death rate — not Covid-19

        Like

  42. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    The failure of American bureaucracies will mean that shelter in place and social distancing will eventually collapse under its own weight. The question is will there be any economy left.

    Liked by 2 people

  43. Richie says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Joemama says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:50 pm

      I’m glad you included the snapshot, because I had no idea what you were writing about.

      Joe Biden cleared it all up for me. Now I get it. It’s the thing.

      Liked by 1 person

  44. Merkin Muffley says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    Race doesn’t matter! We all need to be free!

    Like

  45. Todd says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    Humans were not designed to live in a bubble. Boy in a bubble. If they do live in a government mandated bubble, 66% of them die according to Andrew Cuomo and that is not hyperbole, that is “shockingly” a fact. 66% of the deaths attributed to the crony virus are from people that performed “perfect mitigation” locked down in their homes for the past 2 months.

    Quarantine kills.

    How in the hell did so many people that self quarantined and did everything the government told them to do, die?

    I saw a man sweating profusely today while wearing his government mandated mask. He had a beard and I could not help but wonder how prolific the bacterial feeding ground was on his mask.

    When will logic and reason Trump fear?

    Liked by 1 person

  46. thegrandprognosticator says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:42 pm

    Geez, it’s almost as if Black Lives Matter was a left wing astro turf political action committee instead of an organization to advance the rights of black people. Where in the heck are they over this issue? Nowhere to be found.

    Geez, it’s almost as if the NAACP was a left wing astro turf political action committee instead of an organization to advance the rights of black people. Where in the heck are they over this issue? Nowhere to be found.

    Geez, it’s almost as if the ACLU was a left wing astro turf political action committee instead of an organization to advance the civil rights of all people. Where in the heck are they over this issue? Nowhere to be found.

    It was obvious to most of us already, but the groups pretending to support blacks and civil rights are complete and total frauds.

    Liked by 4 people

  47. mugzey302 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    The video of the cop beating a guy already on the ground with a baton was disturbing, to say the least. DeBlasio the tyrant!

    Like

  48. Joe Dozer says:
    May 8, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    The San Francisco PD tries to bust up some mob guys violating the “Social Distancing” rules!

    Like

  49. AloftWalt says:
    May 8, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    Many of you are undoubtedly hearing the fake media now attempt to correlate the wu flu with Kawasaki disease appearing in some children. Oh!!!! Do it for the children!
    Don’t fall for it. There is no direct evidence that the wu flu causes Kawasaki disease. It’s etiology is currently unknown. However, there is good news. This from the Mayo Clinic website about the disease.

    “Causes
    No one knows what causes Kawasaki disease, but scientists don’t believe the disease is contagious from person to person. A number of theories link the disease to bacteria, viruses or other environmental factors, but none has been proved. Certain genes may make your child more likely to get Kawasaki disease.”

    “Signs of Kawasaki disease, such as a high fever and peeling skin, can be frightening. The good news is that Kawasaki disease is usually treatable, and most children recover from Kawasaki disease without serious problems.”

    The incidence of the disease is approximately 1,100 annually.

    https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/kawasaki-disease/symptoms-causes/syc-20354598

    Like

  50. Thomas Dowling says:
    May 8, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    Shaking hands IS normal and good! It’s OK!

    All the BS & propaganda that the lame-stream media is pumping out 24/7 at US is wrong. Only 6 corporations own 90% of the media in America.

    People are social & “social distancing” IS a lie from hell!

    “Social distancing” is evil, immoral, and wicked!

    Healthy people should NOT be wearing masks in public as it is very unhealthy breathing and recycling our own crap. We must NATURALLY be breathing and building up our immune system.

    We can build our immune system with proper diet, sunshine, fresh air, crowds, exercise, and vitamins (C & D).

    Like

