Brooklyn Police Arrest 40 People For Violations of “Social Distancing”, The Media Worry What Color They Are…

Do you ever feel like a martian on another planet? NBC has an article today discussing forty people arrested in Brooklyn, New York, for violations of the “social distance” rules.
…Think.
Police… Arrest… Forty People… for Violating… Social Distance Rules.
That alone should be the jaw-dropping headline that shoots flares and warning signals into the stratosphere alerting America that something is seriously screwed up in New York City. Alas, it is not the simple fact that police are ridiculously arresting people; no, what concerns NBC media is the color of the people being ridiculously arrested:
NBC – Newly released statistics on the New York Police Department’s social-distancing enforcement show that black people account for the majority of arrests in Brooklyn.
Police arrested 40 people in the borough for social-distancing violations from March 17 through May 4, the district attorney’s office said Thursday night.
Of those arrested, 35 people were black, four were Hispanic and one was white.
More than a third of the arrests, 16, were made in Brownsville, a predominantly black neighborhood.
Five people were arrested in East New York’s 75th Precinct and another five in Bedford-Stuyvesant’s 79th Precinct.
No arrests were made in Park Slope, a majority-white neighborhood. (read more)
Good grief, forget the color… back up a few constitutional amendments and reset the baseline. WHAT THE HECK are the police doing arresting anyone?
Is New York City so far gone the sheeple just skipped the whole slippery slope thing, and decided to jump ahead and debate who ends up in the pool?
I guess they have lots of empty jail space since the criminals were released for the virus.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Blue, that would be convicted criminals that were released for chinavirus so they could arrest social butterflies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Redistribution, baby!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Social justice baby!
LikeLiked by 1 person
makes sense.
also, avoid the Bronx on bat day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Soon there will no one on the outside for the freed child molesters to violate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh no, you just gave them an idea: “we’re locking up you innocent people in order to keep the evil people we freed away from you”.
Hey, wait……that’s the same logic we’re using with the WhuFlu lockdowns! 😮
I’ll be happy to have people of any color join us in protesting these Roman wannabe dictators. The time for being nice is over.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Posting again from a HERO police officer.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you for sharing this video. I am now sharing it as well. 🙂
LikeLike
Excellent video and worth watching. I’ve wondered and I’m sure many others have wondered, if turning more of us against Law Enforcement is part of the left’s plan. This officer stated that the LE that are harassing & arresting the social distancing “rule breakers” are widening the gap between public trust and law enforcement. I’m guessing the majority are following orders because they want to keep their jobs.
I hope this video is widely viewed by law enforcement and more of them start refusing to enforce this crap.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hope the good cop doesn’t lose his job over speaking the truth. Need more like him on the force.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a cop with 17 years of service. What the officer in the video is saying is true. I’m a supervisor over a crew of other cops. None of my guys will violate constitutional rights. If they do, they’ll be out looking for a job.
I want you all to know that there are a lot of cops out here who are watching our governor’s orders closely. We aren’t going to enforce unconstitutional executive orders with the rule of law.
We are past the panic phase of this virus and I hope your governors open your state soon. I expect mine will be 95% open within a week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I said this before. Cops are on the front lines and if they believe they won’t be sacrificed they are mistaken. ‘WE’ the people protect cops, he just said that. There are stupid people everywhere, even cops. Wake up, we are not the enemy.
Smart guy, “ask yourself, am I doing the right thing”. Fits all occasions.
LikeLike
Excellent observation, magaber. House arrest of healthy people, without Due Process, by arbitrary and capricious governor order, is a violation of constitutional rights, under color of law 18 USC 242, not color of skin. It had been held that actually having HIV/AIDS or ebola does not permit incarceration or house arrest.
But being healthy does ????
Any restriction of Constitutional rights, if allowable at all, must be the minimum necessary, here to ‘flatten the peak’. The ‘peak’ appeared to happen in nursing homes because of lack of adequate protection and the government forcing infected people into them. Any peak-flattening might better be accomplished by isolating only those who are morbidly/mortally susceptible, eg, over 60 years old, obese BMI>35, comorbidities in a safe environment. The remainder would not be under greater threat than a regular, bad flu season, and would likely acquire the ‘herd’ immunity desired by the CDC. But even that done poorly is deadly, as shown by the nursing home deaths caused at least in part by government orders requiring intake of infected people.
And the vast majority of new cases in New york are those who stayed home, complying with the ‘order’. The strong burden of proof that the criminalizing procedure, not passed by the legislature as a crime, is the minimum infringement of civil rights, is on the state. It is not a burden that can be met under the facts and better alternatives.
The violation of constitutional rights of assembly/religion, and ‘taking’ of businesses/jobs, proposed spying, together with involuntary servitude prohibited by the 13th and 14th Amendments, is insane, inneffective, and dangerous, and outright deadly to those incarcerated in nursinghomes.
jmo
LikeLike
So… Who ratted them out? 🐀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Certain cultures are less likely to follow orders……Ive seen it in many US cities, if you are driving its gets to a point where pedestrians ignore the red light, even when cars are coming. You have to stop at a green light, if you dare to hit them by accident, a mob will form and beat you like a drum
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sad but true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So you are justifying violating the constitution?
LikeLike
Er can you read?
LikeLiked by 3 people
scottmc37, That’s why we have CCW….just in case you get lost in da hood. I lived in Wilmington DE (aka “Killmington, A place to be a body”) for 30 years and I’ve driven through hoods that pulled this stuff. It was a tossup between hispanic and black as being the worst offenders of street walking. I just revved up the rpm’s ( I drive a stick) and they moved out of the way..slowly but they moved. That was 20 years ago before the Left took over ALL the courts (lawyers, judges, JOP’s) so not sure if that would work now.
Hence the CCW reference. That is one thing they understand….a bigger barrel and a competent hand to fire it. Well…….. some do…..the ones that are still breathing.
LikeLike
I think you missed the point.
LikeLike
I guess Mayor De Blasio will have to release more convicted violent criminals and sexual predators to make cell space available for the those non violent citizens breaking social distancing rules (not laws)! Makes perfect sense in The Twilight Zone aka New York City!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I like the rules not laws part, by what authority can they be enforced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Inalienable. I do not think it means what they think it means.
LikeLike
“The Twilight Zone aka New York City!”
https://mobile.twitter.com/mdbergin/status/1257633640772755456/photo/1
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/05/tuesday-may-5th-open-thread/comment-page-1/#comment-8164368
LikeLiked by 1 person
New Twilight Zone City.
LikeLike
“No Justice No Peace!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have never heard of a crime called social distancing. OMG, this is scary. I have been waking up every night in a state of anxiety over the destruction of our constitutional rights. I expect to soon to not be able to buy food anymore without a mask….I will go hungry first. I want to move but to where?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Put a message like this on your mask & it will make wearing it a little easier. I live in CA and I cannot get food without putting on a mask.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EXhUk7kXYAE-GYA?format=jpg&name=large
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe this will work better:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EXhUk7kXYAE-GYA?format=jpg&name=small
LikeLike
But the left don’t have minds left to control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Put a message like this on your mask”
That is better than the large “HOAX” I wrote across mine about two weeks ago, but have not had to use it yet.
“I cannot get food without putting on a mask.”
That is all because of “CDC guidelines” being used like they are mandates from God.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the temporary Mark of the Beast..until the real one is ready..can’t buy it sell without one..
LikeLike
Just write on your mask:
“TRUMP 2020
MAGA 🇺🇸“
and enjoy the reactions of the Libtards while you shop.
🤣🤣🤣
LikeLike
https://glideboxs.com/products/glide-red-white
LikeLiked by 5 people
I need that now, if enough of get them they will outlaw masks.
LikeLike
California owned Co-Op in WA requires a mask before you can shop with them.
LikeLike
I have been anxious and down too, Littleflower. The problems our economy is facing are so huge. It would be one thing if all of America was pulling together to get things back on track. Instead we have entire blocks of the country openly trying to destroy America. These lefty communists are just salivating over the opportunity to drive the final nail into the coffin. What is happening is truly satanic evil.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It is satanic. Expect it to get worse before the election.
It should motivate everyone who hates this to vote for President Trump and every Republican down ballot.
We wouldn’t have this problem if Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress and the overwhelming numbers of governorships.
If Trump plays this right he can expose those DemonRAT communists to a much larger percentage of the population than might have believed it before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In true lefty fashion, the term means its opposite. It’s really anti-social distancing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lf481, Idaho welcomes you.
LikeLike
No forced mask wearing in Missouri. My town has the sit down restaurants, gyms, hair salons, nail salons, and churches back open (50% capacity for about 10 more days), then we head into phase 2
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm, I’ll add Missouri to my list of states to move to. Will be sad to watch my native PA figuratively burn to the ground, but they seem intent on doing so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s one sure way to push back against this. Adopt the tactics of the left. Specifically, the Cloward-Piven tactic. Overwhelm the system. Tomorrow, there should be 400 in the streets. And the following day, 4,000. Repeat as needed.
I’ve been saying all along, mass civil disobedience is the answer. The use of force is the only thing the left understands. Reason and rhetoric are useless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m in Pa too. I don’t think my county will ever open and we have not had that many deaths.
LikeLike
In FL…Our good friend’s parents bailed from their home in PA to FL to escape the nonsense.
LikeLike
I went out to eat tonight. All the big restaurants were SLAMMED. I went to a small diner and enjoyed a nice served meal. Hair and nail salons to open Monday. We’re getting there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And it’s not even social distancing. It’s physical distancing. These fascist like idiots can’t even get that right. Social distancing is like in the old south where whites and black were to keep their social distance, but Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks and Dwight Eisenhower but a stop to that as a crime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I call it anti-social distancing.
LikeLike
or buy one of mine!
magamasks.net
LikeLiked by 3 people
I made mine and wrote TRUMP 2020 on it with a red sharpie.
LikeLike
You can’t leave and go home because you’re already home. You’re already pushed back to death ground. When on death ground, Fight!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shelley Luther taught us all how to fight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, how many infections came from their “neglect” to follow guidelines? That info would help “validate” this need to social distance. I’m willing to bet it’s zero… The Plandemic continues.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It doesn’t get any attention or reaction because so many Americans have proven they are self-absorbed and incredibly ignorant sheeple and either no longer even consider the unfathomable blessing that our freedoms memorialized in (NOT granted by) our Constitution or they know of them but do not value them such that either way, they surrender them without a second thought to the State for the meaningless promise of “safety.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am so disappointed in the American people.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You and me both. I’m stuck in the $hithole Michigan. Can we p,ease wake up from this nightmare????
LikeLike
Drive south to the Indiana border VC and come on down to the southern tip. We would love to have a patriot like you!
LikeLike
If we could just get our brushless Govenor together with the open barber in Owosso maybe we could untangle this mess.
Odds are she sends a swat team instead, but one can dream. It is gonna get ugly in Mi
LikeLike
Well given the huge volume of immigration since 1965 how many American people are actually left?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m beyond disappointed. I’m ashamed.
LikeLike
My disappointment has morphed to shame, especially today with the coverage of the anniversary of VE Day.
Contrary to the protestations I get from those who disagree with my firm view that our current society and “culture” has degenerated over the last 50 years especially to something for which we all Americans should be ashamed to the point we reject it and return to our Judeo-Christian roots, comparing what we have seen the vast majority of Americans do in the face of this mostly manufactured “virus crisis” with what our forefathers accomplished in WWII, there can be no doubt we are indeed “lesser” Americans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are not American people anymore sad to say ! Miami 70% don’t want to open up . They have brought their tyrannical govts mindsets here . Sad but true . So disappointed right now with the so-called Cuban immigrants . It’s a new generation of wimps . Like they didn’t stand and fight for their own countries , it was great to have the good ol USA rescue them , now the good ole USA be damned as far as they are concerned . They want to be “safe” instead .
LikeLike
Here’s one incident. You don’t see the crowd but you can hear them. https://nypost.com/2020/05/04/video-shows-nypd-using-force-during-social-distancing-arrest/
LikeLike
This has to end. Brutality over social distancing “violations”?
They need lawyers that will fight for their Constitutional rights. I bet they won’t find any Patriot attorneys in NYC like there are in Texas.
LikeLike
A question not asked by the PC news: if one went around New York, checking for social distancing violations, what would the likely racial proportions be? In other words, if few whites violate social distancing rules, then it makes sense that few whites get arrested. Another question not asked by the PC news: where are most of the distancing violations occurring? I’d expect most of the arrests to be made in areas where most of the violations are occurring.
By the way, TOTAL AGREEMENT. THE CORE IS THE LOSS OF FREEDOM.
AND THEN THERE’S THE OTHER DENIAL OF FREEDOM: THE DENIAL OF FREEDOM TO GAVE CHEAP MEDICATION IF PEOPLE START TO HAVE MAJOR SYMPTOMS – NAMELY, HEXY PLUS ZINC.
LikeLike
So you are saying social distancing is a crime? I don’t care what color the person is or anything else this is tyranny and not a crime. Who cares who does it more or less….this is very scary stuff..
LikeLiked by 2 people
As I wrote: TOTAL AGREEMENT. THE CORE IS THE LOSS OF FREEDOM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
elsa8th, I’m replying to your last sentence. How dare you question the AUTHORITI known as the CDC?/ sarc off. “They” don’t want us to know that we can save ourselves without their “VACCINE”. They don’t want us to know that HCQ + Zn, Remdesivir, etc can actually save lives before it’s too late. The so called experts have almost destroyed our country and it is time to REVOLT by going without a mask, taking your kids to the playground and ripping the F’ing “Do Not Cross” tape off and LIVING OUR LIVES AGAIN!
That’s their master plan and that’s why this CCP virus has given them their PLANDEMIC!
LikeLike
Remdesivir is a blind alley, either VIoxx+++, government political contract scam, or some quick pump and dump. https://insiderfinancial.com/gilead-nasdaq-gild-shares-jump-on-trial-results-and-fauci-despite-9-3-mortality-rate-after-14-days/179865/
LikeLike
White lefties who don’t social distance like the Cuomos lock up blacks for breaking the rules the lefties don’t have to follow. Is Fredo getting popped? Nah. White conservatives will be blamed. Actual idiots who actually got out of a pickup truck and shot an unarmed black man and fulfilled every cartoonish stereotype really won’t help much either. I can’t believe those dummies. It’s a terrible tragedy for the family and the media can’t believe their own good fortune. Lefties gonna lefty. Rub raw the sores of discontent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A question not asked by the PC news: if one went around New York, checking for social distancing violations, what would the likely racial proportions be? In other words, if few whites violate social distancing rules, then it makes sense that few whites get arrested. Another question not asked by the PC news: where are most of the distancing violations occurring? I’d expect most of the arrests to be made in areas where most of the violations are occurring.
By the way, TOTAL AGREEMENT. THE CORE IS THE LOSS OF FREEDOM.
AND THEN THERE’S THE OTHER DENIAL OF FREEDOM: THE DENIAL OF FREEDOM TO GAVE CHEAP MEDICATION IF PEOPLE START TO HAVE MAJOR SYMPTOMS – NAMELY, HEXY PLUS ZINC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It wasn’t all that long ago when Mayor Duh! Blasio was being heralded as a paragon of “progressive” social policy after he ordered the police not to hassle street bums even if they were defecating outdoors in broad daylight.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The city leaders are looking to start a race war, the blacks are searching for a reason to go looting…..and burning their neighborhoods down… in the end it wiill be WHITEYs fault.
Lebron really let the cat out of the bag.
LikeLiked by 8 people
What are they going to do when it gets warm out and warriors come out to play? This is gonna get ugly…
LikeLike
There are few people I despise more than LeBron. Greg Popovich is close, as is Mark Cuban.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just saw the video from Ventura CA. If an infected person lives in a home with just one bathroom and others in the home are not infected the authorities will REMOVE the infected person from the home.
The army of tracers who are going to be tracking infected people down will be taught to be “sensitive”.
LikeLike
Like being sensitive to the MS-13, Bloods or Crips clubhouses but let Grandma Smith be caught out?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The guy apologized for saying that – walked it back. But, yeah, it set the Interwebs on fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The guy apologized because he was told to. He was letting the cat out of the bag a little too early
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ketchikan: Quote from May 6, 2020 Times of San Diego: “…to that end, Newsom announced plans to redeploy state employees with “the right kind of background cultural sensitivity, cultural competency, different language skills, a health mindset.”
LikeLike
Are all “state employees” issued body armor?
LikeLike
Everyone, me included, who said local law enforcement would not obey when the time came, that they would refuse to carry out illegal orders and arrest law abiding citizens exercising their constitutional rights, was WRONG. The police will side with whatever tyrant is in power. Now we know.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The police have been taught to follow orders. See the decades of police allowing, in the UK, the overwhelmingly Islamic “grooming” gangs of poor white girls (11 up – so yes, these were girls, not women). We need to do more in terms of our own activism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not here in NE Oregon police here are not arresting or harassing anybody doing business-Kate The Brown gave up and we are opening on the 15th..
Too many Police here are members of churches, clubs and other activities.
Less politics more family/friends..We are a 2A sanctuary county-with the support of the Sheriff and Police chief…
There is more of this than you might imagine. The media doesn’t play -free people walking together holding hands while their kids ride bikes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That may be 4E but to your knowledge have the Popo been given orders to arrest social-distancing scofflaws which they are ignoring?
LikeLike
That may be 4E, but to your knowledge have the Popo been given orders to arrest social-distancing scofflaws which they are ignoring?
LikeLike
4EDouglas, Holy Smoke! A real AMERICA is thriving in NE Oregon? God Bless you, your neighbors, your LEO’s and everyone else who is putting up the middle finger to these tyrannical pols!
We Deplorables will win this war just like we won the 2016 Presidential Election and then we will win in 11/2020 when our VSGPDJT kills any chance of mail-in voting. Arrrghh.
LikeLike
There are always some wanna be tyrants that join the force to lord power over others. That is NOT the majority.
LikeLike
There is something about “Social Distancing” as to being an “arrest” item which just doesn’t seem correct to me. It could be a suggestion or something as that, but to be arrested is something else.
Who would had ever thought you can be arrested in America for being too close to someone as per a government dictate? Can’t two people just decide what is too close for them without the government determining what is too close? Well I guess not, so it is off to the hoosegow we go.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, no!!!! Corona Dreadlocks?????
LikeLike
I often feel like an American living on another planet…California!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, me too.
It is amazing how many people drive around in the cars, windows rolled up, wearing a mask. Riding a bike alone, wearing a mask. Walking alone, wearing a mask.
There is zero critical thought happening in a huge portion of the CA population.
From your handle, I assume you are a Berkeley alum. I’m a 1983 graduate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These same idiots probably carry an umbrella when there is not a cloud in the sky. And I mean deployed, holding it above their head. Even in their cars, again deployed abouve their heads..
LikeLiked by 1 person
carthoris, guess those folks never heard of sunscreen. Neutrogena is one company that makes it and you can get it with a high SPF. I have used it for years. It works and is affordable.
LikeLike
Why think when you can virtue signal? 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
It took some doing to convince my elderly mother who lives secluded in rural Maine that she could go outside in her yard. She was convinced by the media that the virus was in the air and it was unsafe to go out in her yard.
LikeLike
calbear84 Your flag should be at half staff.
LikeLike
Or in need of a redesign?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Overtime!
Police are essential too…
NYC Mayor has to keep up appearances so expect Central Park raid next…
LikeLike
Well, we have a Rep Gov. in TN, but you’d be hard pressed to find proof! https://tennesseelookout.com/2020/05/08/health-department-gives-names-addresses-of-tennesseans-with-covid-19-to-law-enforcement/?fbclid=IwAR3TtJnKyd2pJU_i4KCISBf5DJf8YknR7ePnNy8zPhdKRM6QeBt1xYNeWwM
LikeLiked by 2 people
Calling Car Billy Barr Billy Barr where are you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Southern middle TN here. I was so mad when i heard that nonsense i was yelling at the radio on my way home from my essential job. Good thing Phil Valentine cant hear all us patriots yelling what morons Mayor Cooper and Gov Lee are!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is insane, because it is a total violation of HIPAA rules
The state cannot override federal restrictions on HIPAA, either
Back during the worst of the AIDS epidemic, recall an ER worker complaining that charts were not marked so that they could be extra careful with AIDS patients. He had dealt with a young girl who had contracted AIDS after a car wreck and a blood transfusion. Then they put in universal precautions and added PPE that hadn’t been as abundant before.
But this is nuts and if Tennessee isn’t wrecked by business closings, we will be wrecked by LAWSUITS because of this. Gov Lee!!!! What are you THINKING
LikeLike
“Police… Arrest… Forty People… for Violating… Social Distance Rules.”
I guess I am going to have to step up my texting memes and cartoons to 311692.
“Free msg: Thank you for texting NYC311. We’re here to help, but if this is an emergency, please call 911. If you require assistance, a representative will be with you soon. If you are reporting a social distancing violation, we will be in touch if we need more info. You can text the word “COVID” to 692-692 to get the latest updates about coronavirus.”
LikeLike
Pales in comparison, yet no NBC headline
Chicago
Social distancing?
**May to Date**
Shot & Killed: 17
Shot & Wounded: 65
Total Shot: 82
Total Homicides: 17
LikeLiked by 8 people
Reserved55, No worries. 20.7% kill rate at close range?
With social distancing enforced these numbers will drop drastically since the perps can’t aim for sh*t.
Maybe they should join the NRA and enroll in target practice.
Nah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When 99% of White people comply with police and 99% of Black and Hispanics don’t comply with police in New York is it surprising?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whoa!
No fair telling the truth, Joe
Dat bees all raycisss an’ sheeit
LikeLiked by 2 people
There will be gun play soon and not from the gang bangers.
LikeLike
In my home country, MSM would never dare report the skin color of those least law abiding. Unless they were white, of course. So this is kinda odd.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All I can say is future Darwin Award winners. However, the thin blue line needs to scat!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Of those arrested, 35 people were black, four were Hispanic and one was white.”
Then I say, let us all be Black !! Just as if Grenell is Gay, let us all be Gay !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Of those arrested, 35 people were black, four were Hispanic and one was white.”
Then I say, let us all be Black !! Just as if Grenell is Gay, let us all be Gay !!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gender is fluid as should race be. Today I’m an Eskimo, tomorrow I’m Korean, when I apply for college I’m black.
It’s a great thing for everyone /sarc
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is all how you “identify” for that day/sarc
LikeLike
I think I will apply for Fauci’s position. So today, I am a Quack.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh. I thought F was a (gilead’s) whore.
LikeLike
Yes SD. Yes
LikeLike
Order Follower Blows Whistle On Covid Tyranny.
8:48 This brave Police officer is questioning the orders he is ordered to follow. That is unique, brave and highly important in the current COVID tyranny. Share as much as you can, especially with order following police and military staff members or their family members. Because in the end it is order followers that keep the current system of slavery in place and are paving the way to a Orwellian totalitarian police state under the disguise of protecting our health.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s pretty simple: this is just the next production from the narrative engineers at Fiction GPS: President Trump’s America is a Racist America.
They’ve been seeding press conferences with this racism meme for the past few weeks.
It hasn’t got much traction yet, but they’ll keep plugging away until they can manufacture a better stick to beat the administration with.
LikeLike
I’d be concerned about how they would maintain social distancing while in jail, but they’ve let out so many CONVICTED VIOLENT CRIMINALS that they have plenty of cells available for single occupancy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW. Did anybody catch how Matt Gaetz just said Trey Gaudy refused to allow subpoena power (re Flynn)? — Hannity looked flabbergasted. Gaetz obviously didn’t tell Hannity in advance he was going to drop this little nugget.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Video please
LikeLike
Wise move on Gaetz’s part as it gave Hannity less time to start talking over him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gaudy and Ryan.
LikeLike
There is a reason why Boehner chose Gaudy to investigate Benghazi.
LikeLike
Yes, Trey seemed pretty chummy coaching Samantha Power about her unmasking frenzy in 2016, pretty much held her hand to lead her into calmer waters.
They “bonded” over their mutual pal in MA. She claims she didn’t realize that requesting names of redacted people IS unmasking, in and of itself. She didn’t even know that her staff provided justifications for the unmasking using her password, as she never knew that “justifications” were offered or required.
And none of it mattered, after all, because these co-conspirators on her staff who participated in the treasonous coup meant well; These career pencil pushers knew better than the American people who should *really* be the president.
Pretty illuminating interview. But that is for another thread. This thread is about ignoring the pandemic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d like to see that… might be useful to keep on hand and share
LikeLike
“The Department of Health is providing the names and addresses of Tennessee residents who test positive for COVID-19 to sheriffs and chiefs of police across the state on a daily basis — a practice raising concerns about privacy.”
raising concerns about privacy.
Yeah, no sher, Shitlock,
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was for midtngrl from the link posted
https://tennesseelookout.com/2020/05/08/health-department-gives-names-addresses-of-tennesseans-with-covid-19-to-law-enforcement/?fbclid=IwAR3TtJnKyd2pJU_i4KCISBf5DJf8YknR7ePnNy8zPhdKRM6QeBt1xYNeWwM
LikeLike
Will the train cars they are shoved into have seats?
LikeLike
I posted this a week ago yesterday and it was immediately shared by dozens and dozens of people on their FB pages. 263 total shares so far. You would have thought it was the Declaration of Independence. People here in Downstate Illinois are FED UP!
“For your Information: Cass Meats will NOT be “enforcing” our dear sweet Governor’s masks guidelines. If you as a customer wish to wear a mask when you enter the premises that is your choice as a free American citizen. If you choose not to do business with us due to our policy concerning this you are also free to do that. Thank You and Let Freedom Ring throughout the Land.”
https://www.facebook.com/events/523426184997010/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pretty strange in Chicago
It’s firmly under the control of the Marxist democrat machine. The three foot tall, black lesbian Mayor “Frog Eyes” Lightfoot is now a full on fascist tyrant, ordering people to stay inside and not congregate in even small groups, or be arrested and jailed
I’ve talked to numerous cops, who told me they’ll only arrest people if they absolutely have to. They said that won’t happen much because they won’t get involved in social distancing or mask “issues”
Their reasoning is twofold, they don’t want to harass the citizens, and they don’t want to be dragged into court and punished when the lawyers start their lawsuits against the city and cops
What these totally incompetent politicians are doing, besides oppressing the people for some power trip thrill, is setting up the their already bankrupt cities for lawsuits and massive settlements by issuing and enforcing unconstitutional orders, further emptying their coffers
Utterly incompetent imbeciles lording over their fiefdoms, too stupid to comprehend they’re destroying them at the same time
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s having a hissy fit over the house parties that get pretty crowded, lots of people in and out. Welcome to the re-education camp called “Chicago”.
LikeLike
Communism flourishing un Brooklyn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome to Bernies Revolution…🙄🙄🙄🙄
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘(…) statistics show that black people account for the majority of arrests in Brooklyn.’
Gee, I don’t know…. might it be that they also account for the MAJORITY of people out of the streets actively ignoring social-distancing edicts? You know, cause.. effect… logic… Never mind, lets all go back to the officially sanctioned propaganda of ‘cops being racist’. Bizarro world!
LikeLike
Stirring up more racial hatred and bitterness before an election?
LikeLike
Where is the science that says that 6 feet of distance will reduce the spread of disease?
Where is the science that says that wearing a mask when you go outside will reduce the spread of disease?
Where is the science that says that the lockdown needs to be done in phases?
Where is the science that says we will need at least 2 more lockdowns, when the 2nd & 3rd wave hits?
Where is the science that says that shows that the death rate justifies any of this?
Hint: there isn’t any. This is a communistic scam to create a crisis to justify institution of their communist takeover.
This is not directed to CTH’ers. It is a suggestion for a few questions you can ask the people in your lives that are accepting all of this nonsense without question.
LikeLiked by 4 people
All that settled science is engraved on the end of a hockey stick.
LikeLike
The weasel and the scarf said so, and God forbid we question them!
LikeLike
My husband is a librarian . He and coworkers are talking about how to reopen. The biggest concern and cause for rueful laughs are how to make the patrons comply with the ” new normal “when before they scream at you for telling them they can’t play music or yack on the phone etc.😂
LikeLike
President Trump has definitely indicated that there is cause for concern with this pandemic. I know I have seen it’s worst effects on LI, NY. The President has also insisted that the solution (pause/distancing) cannot be worse than the original problem (unknown contagion).
President Trump is a very stable genius. No offense, but I think I will follow *his* lead on this one. And tell your husband he’d better not shush anybody since we Americans have a Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression. Just kidding.
LikeLike
Judith, I’ve been watching this carefully because I still have friends and relatives living in NYC. One of my friends told me that her son’s girlfriend had it… and recovered after a few days of rest at home.
What seems super weird to me is that Dr. Zelenko has successfully treated hundreds of Covid patients in Kiryas Yoel, which is a crowded environment. I’m guessing his patients skew towards the young, because they have large families there, eight or more children… the population of Kiryas Yoel would be young, generally. But Zelenko’s therapy has worked; and the rest of NY didn’t take it up? Treating early with hydroxychloroquine, zinc and zithromycin?
I’m not dismissing the disease, but I think the leadership of NY has killed people through their incompetent obstinacy. It is the obstinate incompetence that is the cause of a high death rate — not Covid-19
LikeLike
The failure of American bureaucracies will mean that shelter in place and social distancing will eventually collapse under its own weight. The question is will there be any economy left.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad you included the snapshot, because I had no idea what you were writing about.
Joe Biden cleared it all up for me. Now I get it. It’s the thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Race doesn’t matter! We all need to be free!
LikeLike
Humans were not designed to live in a bubble. Boy in a bubble. If they do live in a government mandated bubble, 66% of them die according to Andrew Cuomo and that is not hyperbole, that is “shockingly” a fact. 66% of the deaths attributed to the crony virus are from people that performed “perfect mitigation” locked down in their homes for the past 2 months.
Quarantine kills.
How in the hell did so many people that self quarantined and did everything the government told them to do, die?
I saw a man sweating profusely today while wearing his government mandated mask. He had a beard and I could not help but wonder how prolific the bacterial feeding ground was on his mask.
When will logic and reason Trump fear?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Geez, it’s almost as if Black Lives Matter was a left wing astro turf political action committee instead of an organization to advance the rights of black people. Where in the heck are they over this issue? Nowhere to be found.
Geez, it’s almost as if the NAACP was a left wing astro turf political action committee instead of an organization to advance the rights of black people. Where in the heck are they over this issue? Nowhere to be found.
Geez, it’s almost as if the ACLU was a left wing astro turf political action committee instead of an organization to advance the civil rights of all people. Where in the heck are they over this issue? Nowhere to be found.
It was obvious to most of us already, but the groups pretending to support blacks and civil rights are complete and total frauds.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You forgot the Southern Poverty Law Center, but I think most get the idea.
Thank you for your insightful post.
LikeLiked by 2 people
… Black Lives Matter … Where in the heck are they over this issue?
Black house parties matter
LikeLike
The video of the cop beating a guy already on the ground with a baton was disturbing, to say the least. DeBlasio the tyrant!
LikeLike
The San Francisco PD tries to bust up some mob guys violating the “Social Distancing” rules!
LikeLike
Many of you are undoubtedly hearing the fake media now attempt to correlate the wu flu with Kawasaki disease appearing in some children. Oh!!!! Do it for the children!
Don’t fall for it. There is no direct evidence that the wu flu causes Kawasaki disease. It’s etiology is currently unknown. However, there is good news. This from the Mayo Clinic website about the disease.
“Causes
No one knows what causes Kawasaki disease, but scientists don’t believe the disease is contagious from person to person. A number of theories link the disease to bacteria, viruses or other environmental factors, but none has been proved. Certain genes may make your child more likely to get Kawasaki disease.”
“Signs of Kawasaki disease, such as a high fever and peeling skin, can be frightening. The good news is that Kawasaki disease is usually treatable, and most children recover from Kawasaki disease without serious problems.”
The incidence of the disease is approximately 1,100 annually.
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/kawasaki-disease/symptoms-causes/syc-20354598
LikeLike
Shaking hands IS normal and good! It’s OK!
All the BS & propaganda that the lame-stream media is pumping out 24/7 at US is wrong. Only 6 corporations own 90% of the media in America.
People are social & “social distancing” IS a lie from hell!
“Social distancing” is evil, immoral, and wicked!
Healthy people should NOT be wearing masks in public as it is very unhealthy breathing and recycling our own crap. We must NATURALLY be breathing and building up our immune system.
We can build our immune system with proper diet, sunshine, fresh air, crowds, exercise, and vitamins (C & D).
LikeLike
Amén ! Let freedom ring ! AKA Live free or die !
LikeLike