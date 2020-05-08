Brooklyn Police Arrest 40 People For Violations of “Social Distancing”, The Media Worry What Color They Are…

Do you ever feel like a martian on another planet? NBC has an article today discussing forty people arrested in Brooklyn, New York, for violations of the “social distance” rules.

Wait, what?

…Think.

Police… Arrest… Forty People… for Violating… Social Distance Rules.

That alone should be the jaw-dropping headline that shoots flares and warning signals into the stratosphere alerting America that something is seriously screwed up in New York City. Alas, it is not the simple fact that police are ridiculously arresting people; no, what concerns NBC media is the color of the people being ridiculously arrested:

NBC – Newly released statistics on the New York Police Department’s social-distancing enforcement show that black people account for the majority of arrests in Brooklyn. Police arrested 40 people in the borough for social-distancing violations from March 17 through May 4, the district attorney’s office said Thursday night.

Of those arrested, 35 people were black, four were Hispanic and one was white. More than a third of the arrests, 16, were made in Brownsville, a predominantly black neighborhood. Five people were arrested in East New York’s 75th Precinct and another five in Bedford-Stuyvesant’s 79th Precinct. No arrests were made in Park Slope, a majority-white neighborhood. (read more)

Good grief, forget the color… back up a few constitutional amendments and reset the baseline. WHAT THE HECK are the police doing arresting anyone?

Is New York City so far gone the sheeple just skipped the whole slippery slope thing, and decided to jump ahead and debate who ends up in the pool?