April Unemployment 14.7% with 20.5 million Lost Jobs…

It is hard to look at employment numbers like this because behind every data point is a person or family who have been compromised by the lack of a job. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 20.5 million in April, and the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent.

The changes in these measures reflect the effects of the COVID-19 mitigation and the economic efforts to contain it. Employment fell sharply in all major industry sectors, with particularly heavy job losses in leisure and hospitality.

In April, employment in leisure and hospitality plummeted by 7.7 million, or 47 percent. Almost three-quarters of the decrease occurred in food services and drinking places (-5.5 million). Employment also fell in the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry (-1.3 million) and in the accommodation industry (-839,000). (read more)

  1. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    The Governors and Mayors are primarily responsible for this mess. I hope Team Trump hammers this home in their political ads this Fall.

    • bertdilbert says:
      May 8, 2020 at 3:19 pm

      It I so stupid and cruel to penalize young to mid age healthy people who will not be affected from the virus. Fighting mother nature is like going down to the sea to hold back a tidal wave. Hopefully we will never repeat this folly again.

      The shame is that even after we know and understand the situation, some states are still doing full retard.

    • chooseamerica says:
      May 8, 2020 at 3:24 pm

      Super, this all started with Deep State players Fauci and Birx knowingly giving our president information based on flawed models. This was their part in the plan to try and take our president and the country down.

      The blue state mayors and governors are now doing their preplanned assignments to try and destroy not only our president but citizens and our great country.

      With God’s help we will destroy these satanists and build our country back up. If we do our part as God’s children, it will be bigger and better than before. We will destroy the satanists in our country and their ilk will never be seen nor heard from again.

      • bertdilbert says:
        May 8, 2020 at 3:44 pm

        Why is a single healthy person not allowed to proceed with a normal life? There is no medical evidence to do so. This is now a human rights violation.

      • Mary says:
        May 8, 2020 at 4:04 pm

        The President is still following the advice of Birx and Fauci. Trump has mocked the idea of Herd Immunity and has stuck exclusively with Social Distance, which is the exact opposite of what should be done to fight a virus. Trump is committed to Fauci and to Social Distance. That means we are stuck with a tyranny of bureaucrats running all businesses to make sure they comply.

      • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
        May 8, 2020 at 4:12 pm

        Trump didn’t shut down the businesses. The Governors and Mayors did.

        • booger71 says:
          May 8, 2020 at 4:15 pm

          Yes…under guidelines put forth by the federal government.

          • Live or Die Free says:
            May 8, 2020 at 5:30 pm

            Today, people posting seem to be understanding the problem Trump created by closing down the country.

            I don’t think any of us in this room would want any president to do what Trump did and shut down the country again and enable National Disaster RULES to take effect. Drones in the sky, people being arrested for wanting to work so they can feed their family and keep their home. Freedoms removed. Criminals released from jails, and regular people put in jail for going to work.

            • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
              May 8, 2020 at 8:20 pm

              the problem Trump created by closing down the country.

              What exactly did Trump do to close down the country? Be specific.

            • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
              May 8, 2020 at 8:22 pm

              And by the way, I’m not aware of any Federal law enforcement arresting people. Did I miss something? I AM aware of state and local law enforcement arresting people but that’s because they broke state or local restrictions.

          • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
            May 8, 2020 at 8:17 pm

            Where is the guideline stating that restaurants should be shut down? Or hair salons? Or city parks?

            These are the only guidelines I’ve seen. https://www.nsc.org/work-safety/safety-topics/coronavirus/federal-guidelines Notice that it hands off a lot of decision-making to “state and local officials”. Maybe I’m misreading it? Or maybe there’s another guidelines page that explicitly states that restaurants and hair salons and city parks should be shut down? But pot shops should remain open?

            I think the Governors and Mayors are simply making up their own rules and then people blame Trump for it.

        • Grammy850 says:
          May 8, 2020 at 5:22 pm

          This is what is so disappointing about this situation. Until President Trump comes on tv and addresses the nation as a whole using a special emergency news address to the nation this crap will not go away. What more evidence can you show that this pandemic was a false flag done on purpose to get these results. The president needs to in your face say on this broadcast that the fake Fauci and barf scarf lady lied to him in the Oval Office and as of this minute our nation is open for business NOW . Put the blame where it belongs and fire every one of these evil creeps. What in the heck are we waiting on
          Go for it Mr President Just my opinion. Onward and upward patriots Grammy

    • XPmilligan8 says:
      May 8, 2020 at 6:44 pm

      Super E,
      Perhaps Woodstock ’68 re-visited…a nostalgia campaign event demonstrating how major events have successfully occurred during a pandemic. Hong Kong Flu(1968-69)…none of the mask/social distance “experts” were offended during the making of that festival…some of them probably attended but don’t remember!;) Regards. X.

  2. gunrunner03 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    And the Democrats could not be happier.

  3. mallardcove says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    IF IT ONLY SAVES ONE LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  4. GB Bari says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    I hope the President and the Republicans in Congress start pushing to open up the states immediately, based on the declining statistics. And start pushing SOON. Like, tomorrow..

    • snarkybeach says:
      May 8, 2020 at 3:56 pm

      I stopped by my work today to see how things were going. Boss said a bunch of restaurants in the area are closed for good (Jimmy Johns, Logans Roadhouse among others) while the ones with a drivethru have cars lined up for miles. I can’t see this lasting for much longer but I’m sure the Governor will blow past his May 15 open so he can do more testing. We were one of the first states in the region to close and will be the last to reopen. I still haven’t received a stimulus check but the extra generous UE is keeping me afloat. The whole experience is a gigantic cluster. I really want to go back to my old routine. I hope I will have a job to go back to.

      • hocuspocus13 says:
        May 8, 2020 at 5:21 pm

        Stimulus Checks have not been received by
        🔸
        Senior Citizens
        Disabled Citizens
        Veterans
        🔸
        But as I recently read…
        🔸
        Stimulus Checks were received by
        🔸
        Criminals
        Prisoners
        Deceased
        🔸
        In which…
        🔸
        They or their families were asked to return the Stimulus money

    • Mary says:
      May 8, 2020 at 4:07 pm

      A state is not “open” if it forces all businesses to comply with Social Distance. A restaurant is not open if it can turn on the OPEN sign but has had to eliminate 75% of its seats and install Plexiglass. Businesses are not “open” if bureaucrats get to decide if each business is “compliant” with Social Distance. This is all garbage.

      Liked by 7 people

  5. Magabear says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    “The changes in these measures reflect the effects of the COVID-19 mitigation and the economic efforts to contain it.”

    Let me reword that: “The changes on these measures reflect the insane approach taken to ruin the economy (and by extension the Trump presidency) under the guise of combatting a virus”.

    That’s why 20.5M people no longer have jobs.

    • Mary says:
      May 8, 2020 at 4:10 pm

      Actually President Trump, following the advice of only Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, initiated the shutdown with his National Emergency declaration and his 15 Day Social Distance Protocol, extended by 30 more days and then extended with the Reopening Guidelines With Social Distance. The President even said in his FoxNews Townhall that he decided to shut the nation down when his experts told him he had to. About at the 4 minute mark on the Youtube of the Townhall in answer to the first question.

      • GB Bari says:
        May 8, 2020 at 8:00 pm

        Yep. It’s true and cannot be denied.

        However NONE of the Administration’s recommendations called for the extensive severe measures being taken by states with DemonRAT or RINO governors.

        Nor did those recommendations stipulate the extended timelines called for by those same governors.

  6. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Come November Donald Trump will have the distinction of being the only president in US history to have orchestrated two separate economic comebacks . . . . and in just his first term.

    We won’t be back to where we were by Election Day, but we’ll be on the upswing.

  7. FrankieZee says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Trump better go on the offensive and put a full court press on. I thought I heard the Gov of Pennsylvania is keeping it shut down to June.

  8. FrankieZee says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Trump better go on the offensive and put a full court press on. I thought I heard the Gov of Pennsylvania is keeping it shut down to June.

    • Sharon says:
      May 8, 2020 at 3:48 pm

      Oregon is shut down until July 6. That was the official word a week ago. Now Gov. Brown is saying, “Rural counties can make applications for permission to begin to consider the possibility of a potential opening—those applications can be submitted today. If they are approved (and if every rural resident gets tested every other day) they can begin to implement the characteristics of opening next Friday. And if anyone does it wrong – BAM! Everybody back in lockup.”

      That is exactly the feeling and language that is going on within the stupid and endless pronouncements. It’s a power trip and that’s all it is. And one of my neighbors posted on the stupid Nextdoor app a few days ago, “Thank God for our awesome governor!” I was glad to see that another neighbor did respond with something along the lines of – “you really are clueless, aren’t you?”

      • Rix Six says:
        May 8, 2020 at 5:15 pm

        All depth Halibut season is due to open on the Oregon Coast in two weeks. The boat ramps from the central coast on up, have been closed. The coastal communities have been closed down and they don’t want outsiders coming to town. The opener is usually a very busy time and a lot of money is made by the port communities. This year though the state is encouraging the fishermen to not visit the coastal businesses and to not have anyone but family members on their boat. There are also some mask, gloves and sanitizer requirements.

        The charter fleet makes it’s living by taking out fisherman, I’ve not heard first hand how they plan on social distancing clients, it will be a challenge for them.

        If the fishermen are not compliant, the boat ramps will close back down.

  9. FrankieZee says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Trump better go on the offensive and put a full court press on. I thought I heard the Gov of Pennsylvania is keeping it shut down to June.

    • modspell says:
      May 8, 2020 at 3:26 pm

      Threes a charm?

    • larry mack BS MBA CISSP (@sixmax) says:
      May 8, 2020 at 4:13 pm

      the only real “full court press” trump has put on, was when he publically roasted gov. kemp. trump had repeatedly stated his desire to “get the country working”, yet when kemp announced plans to begin that process, he got his knuckles rapped!
      fortunately, kemp kept his cool and proceeded. i’m sure others got the message though. now, even those governors that are ready to open will delay.
      in short, don’t count on trump taking action anytime soon.

      • Alex50 says:
        May 8, 2020 at 4:31 pm

        Some observations I’ve made during the “pandemic” (and yes, it deserves quotation marks): Science is no longer grounded in reality but has been skewed by those in power to subjugate the masses. Everyone in power either knowingly or unknowingly participated in this insane lockdown of the healthy. The slow walking of reopening the world economy has to be prefaced with some contrition by leaders admitting that their actions taken were in error and caused by faulty data that resulted in panicked responses. We are approaching depression- level economic stats. The new normal is anything but.

      • littleflower481 says:
        May 8, 2020 at 5:34 pm

        I was pretty upset about his attacks on Kemp followed by his praise for the fascist governor of New Jersey.

  10. Seneca the Elder says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    For the Greater Good.

    • trumplandslide says:
      May 8, 2020 at 3:25 pm

      Exactly as Hitler, Stalin and Mao would have said!

      We need to teach ACTIONABLE history instead of the mindless BS taught in school, e.g. how can you detect the beginnings of a totalitarian regime (take more power, impose more taxes, remove choice/freedom/right, etc.) and what should you do (e.g. explain that stealing from others that work more is immoral).

  11. randyinrocklin says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    Larry Kudlow predicted 20% unemployment by May. This recent report is only half the story. It is worse than what is reported. I hate to sound so doom and gloom, but that’s the reality. Furthermore, unless the Senate acts to shield liability for employers and public establishments, this economy will not roar back as some people think as this lock-down is lifted.

    • larry mack BS MBA CISSP (@sixmax) says:
      May 8, 2020 at 4:16 pm

      you’re correct, the bls cutoff date for reporting was mid-april. so this report missed at least two weeks of data. the more accurate picture comes the adp report that came out on wednesday. it’s a safe bet to say true unemployment is likely over 25%.

      • randyinrocklin says:
        May 8, 2020 at 6:39 pm

        I sadly agree. But that still does not negate the overwhelming need to protect the public businesses to be shielded from any liability from opening for business. It is a very urgent matter and Mitch McConnell is just being a turd.

  12. trumplandslide says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    The first victim of any war is truth.

    The virus is real, but at first the threat was understated so it could spread and then overstated so as to scare the governments and populations into accepting lock downs and (they hope) mandatory vaccinations and global government.

    The good news is that more and more people are waking up to the lies and that we cannot trust anything from the media or government (CDC/FDA/etc).

    Gates/Rockefeller/Soros/Rothschilds and other Big Pharma players are behind this. Media and Democrats and Swamp support them to the hilt.

    President Trump and a large part of the Republican party is in their way.

    By delivering a landslide win to President Trump and Republican party we can stop them from destroying our economy and liberty long term.

  13. Jim in TN says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    The unemployment numbers do not include the labor force shrinking by 8 million since February.

    And the difference between losses between college degrees and those without is humongous.

  14. Zephyrbreeze says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    The Cruelty of Democrats (& the DS) knows no bounds.

    Abortions
    Addiction – manufactured.
    Unemployment
    Homelessness – perpetuated

    They are literally the party of Death.

    Destruction of the individual for the benefit of the state.
    Assassinations
    Forced vaccinations.
    Weapons trafficking
    Sex Trafficking
    Support of terrorism

    Cabal of evil and death

    Prove me wrong.

    • kallibella says:
      May 8, 2020 at 4:01 pm

      You could add:
      Party of coup d’etat.
      Party of spying on Americans/making up charges and indicting innocent people.
      Party of buying the nomination for a demonic Crooked woman.
      Party for the illegal immigrant and sheltering him from the law, while jailing a woman for wanting to work to feed her family.
      Party of demons who dwell in a dark brooding swamp! the locus of the very mouth of the abode of satan.

  15. junglee69 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    And I still have not seen one blue state/gov open up their state, All they do is keep adding either couple of weeks or a month to the lockdown. They have NO intentions of opening their states or economies. Shame really.

  16. Perot Conservative says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    Nordstrom closing 16 stores, 15 in the States. That could be telling.

    Sweet Tomatoes salad buffet closing all 100 locations.

  17. modspell says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Unless and until ALL “mitigation” bllsht measures are gone the economy will not bounce back to anywhere near what it was. Restaurants, bars, sports venues etc require capacity attendance to make enough profit. To force distancing and masking is killing business. Trump & Co better bring the public the reality that yes, people WILL get it and some will die…that’s life on earth. Either accept that or just kill yourself now.

    • Sharon says:
      May 8, 2020 at 3:50 pm

      The most significant thing that has been established in this is that, apparently, the majority of individuals did not know they were going to die at some point. Silly individuals.

    • Mary says:
      May 8, 2020 at 4:14 pm

      Well said. Social Distance is the wet dream of the left. It is like they got the entire Green agenda done in 6 weeks by having President Trump making it part of his war on the virus. Trump gives the Left government control of all businesses by “health experts” who oddly all work for Bill Gates and they get to decide what a business must do to operate. Wow, Karl Marx would be proud. And we are so desperate the right calls this pathetic plan “reopening”.

  18. CNN_sucks says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    What does Biden has to offer that he hasn’t done in 40 years he is in politics? He only enriched his addicted son. I am still voting for PDJT. All demonrats has are negativity.

  19. LivingWithDogs says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Thank you, Governor Steve Sisolak!!! Without your leadership I would not have found my 61 year old self without much hope of being called back to work. I have been in the casino industry since 1981 when I moved to my beloved Nevada. Once the casinos are allowed to open up they can only allow 50% occupancy in any area of the casino. Who knows how long that will last. If I’m not called back by August 31st then I am let go. Where does a 61 year old person find a job in a State that has ONE main industry and it has been decimated? So, thanks to Sisolak I might have to start my life over in another State. Yay!!!

    • Seneca the Elder says:
      May 8, 2020 at 4:58 pm

      living with dogs- it is really disgusting the way they are discriminating against older people.
      Just another Constitutional casualty of the war against the virus.

    • czecharthur says:
      May 8, 2020 at 5:26 pm

      We are in the same boat as you, and after finally reaching our dreams, we are most likely going to loose everything. We have saved money so we can last for a while, but will there be any jobs for us at the end of this. And when I escaped communism I had absolutely no clue I will be living this nightmare in US and see people cheering their own destruction.

  20. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    As bad as it is, unemployment during the Great Depression was 25% at its height in 1933, and continued for the next 10 years. There was no unemployment insurance, PPP, trillion dollar bailouts to soften the blow. This pandemic-recession will be over by November 4, if you catch my drift.

    • Mary says:
      May 8, 2020 at 4:16 pm

      On average, about 700,000 people are losing their jobs every single day since March 15. So, we will be at 50 million unemployed by November. Some of these people will not be happy voters, if you catch my drift.

  21. Publius2016 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Can we get serious?

    LOCAL LOCAL LOCAL

    time to ORGANIZE in your neighborhoods…Find out the number of people who want to open/work/go outi and then petition your GOVERNOR!

    45 and his Team of Patriots implemented 15 days to slow the spread after major cities and states imposed LOCKDOWN…after more major cities and states went to 30 more days of LOCKDOWN, 45 implemented 30 days to slow the spread…

    Now, we are at State and County levels!!! PETITION DEMAND SITIN!!!

    CIVIL RIGHT FREEDOM FIGHTERS!!!

  22. Parker Longbaugh says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    President Obama’s economy is struggling.

  23. Mike in a Truck says:
    May 8, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Bloody April. Never again.

  24. Monadnock says:
    May 8, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Thanking God once again that I live in Georgia. If Kemp plays this right (i.e. continuing to open up) we’ll swing back gear and hopefully avoid being saddled with Gov. Ghettopotamus in 2022.

  25. randyinrocklin says:
    May 8, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    More bad news about employment in June.

  26. Reloader says:
    May 8, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Saw mention of a poll of workers where 80% say their job loss is only temporary. Like mine was … laid off for several weeks, but back to work about 10 days ago.

  27. TwoLaine says:
    May 8, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Did you know that the military won’t hire you if you’ve already survived the Chinese Wuhan Virus?

    https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2020/05/06/coronavirus-survivors-banned-from-joining-the-military

    • TwoLaine says:
      May 8, 2020 at 5:12 pm

      “permanently disqualifying”

      • George Connolly says:
        May 8, 2020 at 6:16 pm

        How exactly does that make sense? If you have the flu, you are less likely to have it again because I believe you have built up antibodies to fight the virus. So then why disqualify a kid who was exposed versus a kid who was not exposed.

        • GB Bari says:
          May 8, 2020 at 6:22 pm

          There is an attempt near the end of the article to explain possible reasons behind the thinking, despite the military spokesperson not answering that question.

        • TwoLaine says:
          May 8, 2020 at 7:24 pm

          I heard this on OAN yesterday or the day before. My understanding from OAN was that they just don’t know enough about how the virus will act at this time and apparently plan to take no chances.

  28. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    May 8, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    Can someone explain why President Trump is not pounding on the need to reopen now?
    I almost can’t listen to him say we’ll come back just as strong.The devastation has been on more than just financial.
    For the first time in 4 years of supporting him, I feel like he’s tone deaf to the pain and suffering that is happening to the average Americans and yes,to us the deplorables.
    I really don’t like feeling this way.
    I hope everyone at CTH is hanging in there.
    You are always a light in a dark time.
    No matter what happens, I’ll never regret finding this site and all you wonderful peopke.

    • littleflower481 says:
      May 8, 2020 at 5:40 pm

      I have had similar thoughts; it’s like he has lost touch with his base.

    • Zydeco says:
      May 8, 2020 at 5:44 pm

      POTUS has to walk a fine line. It all comes down to the MSM propagandists. If MSM was even 50% conservative it would be a different story.

    • Tom! says:
      May 8, 2020 at 5:58 pm

      President Trump, in his town hall, said that he would act to stop any state if he felt they were opening their state too quickly. His reluctance to take charge instead of falling back on the recommendations of the task force is disappointing. Same with the FBI and DOJ. He repeatedly says that he doesn’t want to get involved.

      He can’t please everyone and many he will never please so my desire is to see him become the strong leader that this country is desperate for at this time.

    • GB Bari says:
      May 8, 2020 at 6:41 pm

      The President is about as far from being tone deaf as any President in my entire lifetime. He’s more connected into the working population of America than anyone currently in high office.
      But he is not a dictator and cannot arbitrarily order state governors to relax ALL of their restrictions.
      IMHO, PDJT is assembling a strategy to convince them to open up on their own. The timing sucks since I think it’s late but we are here now. The population of each state is going to have to put their adult pants on, suck it up and demand a return to normal.
      Until they do in each state, those DemoncRAT’ governors will stretch this as far as they can to purposefully destroy the economy and blame it on Trump for the November election.

    • Monadnock says:
      May 8, 2020 at 7:50 pm

      RALLIES – he’ll figure it out 🙂

  29. Live or Die Free says:
    May 8, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    you know in this crisis that the LEFTISTS were saying even if one person dies we have to shut the whole thing down, to save Coumo’s mother.

    our counter has to be from star trek (spock):
    “Logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”

    or Jeremy Bentham: “It is the greatest good to the greatest number of people which is the measure of right and wrong.”

    Obviously, it was 65-90 year olds with undelying conditions that were at greatest risk. Isolate them and protect them, and allow the 99.9 percent of the rest of us go about our business of LIVING!

    • Grammy850 says:
      May 8, 2020 at 6:30 pm

      I am 65 and I do not want to be isolated I can protect myself and then there is freedom of choice and if you have choice so should I. If I want to take chances I am free to do so That is the America I was born in. I have grandchildren and a great grand baby coming and I would never jeopardize their health or mine. I want to see them be able to enjoy their laughter tears and watch them grow. Our years may not be many more GOD has said 70 years was a good life span 80 if your strong (Old Testament) Please don’t desire to take our freedoms to live and enjoy our sunset years ( remember Trump is 73) anyway it’s not healthy to not be out and about That’s the one thing older people need is to be active and not be put on the back burner. And this should be my decision I need to be the one to decide and I will take the consequences. Just so yuns know someone wanting to isolate me and protect me from myself scares me. If I can make the awesome decision of voting for President Trump I can decide to take care of myself correctly and safely. IMO. Grammy

  30. Patchman2076 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    I hate the demorats!!!

  31. Magabear says:
    May 8, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    My Senator Pat Toomey actually making sense today. Worst kept secret is that he wants to run for Governor in 2022. Would be a massive upgrade over the marxist idiot Wolf.

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/08/exclusive-sen-pat-toomey-calls-for-reopening-america-faster-danger-of-coronavirus-to-most-americans-overstated/

  32. Big Jake says:
    May 8, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    Well, I’m about to get laid off now, too. I had one part-time job that had cut my hours back by half. Still haven’t taken a dime from the government. Looks like it’s time to consider it before I lose everything.

    This self-inflicted carnage is going to be seen as the single worst over reaction in history. The people who did this to us (Fauxci/Fao Chi, The Scarf, Xi, etc.) need to pay a price.

    The rage I feel cannot be described. I’m about half a step from snapping and winding up on the news . . .

    Trump is the only hope left, and even with his hand on the tiller my industry will not recover for a long time. Probably too late to help me in any case.

    I can’t believe I was finally out of the hole dug by the Bush/Obozo Great Recession and inside six weeks have fallen all the way back to where I started.

    Cold anger turning white hot.

  33. TreeClimber says:
    May 8, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Our family received in the mail today, we’re eligible for $200 a week unemployment. I filed the weekly claim earlier.

