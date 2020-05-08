April Unemployment 14.7% with 20.5 million Lost Jobs…

It is hard to look at employment numbers like this because behind every data point is a person or family who have been compromised by the lack of a job. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 20.5 million in April, and the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent.

The changes in these measures reflect the effects of the COVID-19 mitigation and the economic efforts to contain it. Employment fell sharply in all major industry sectors, with particularly heavy job losses in leisure and hospitality.

In April, employment in leisure and hospitality plummeted by 7.7 million, or 47 percent. Almost three-quarters of the decrease occurred in food services and drinking places (-5.5 million). Employment also fell in the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry (-1.3 million) and in the accommodation industry (-839,000). (read more)