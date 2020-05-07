Thursday May 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Definitely “woke” !
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would love to see Christone performing a duet with Blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa.
LikeLike
HAPPY CURSDAY!
LikeLiked by 4 people
House Rules
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
When Paul left the island of Crete, he left Titus behind to “ordain elders in every city” (Tit. 1:5). As we read on, Paul explains why the churches in those cities needed spiritual leaders urgently:
“For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision” (Titus 1:10).
Crete’s churches needed leaders to deal with some “unruly” men. The word unruly means someone who refuses to be ruled. Of course, the only thing you should allow to rule your life spiritually is the Bible. That’s why Hebrews 13:7 describes spiritual leaders as “them which have the rule over you, who have spoken unto you the word of God.”
But that means that the “unruly” men in Crete must have been men who didn’t want to be ruled by God’s Word. And since they were “specially…of the circumcision” (Tit. 1:10), they probably didn’t want to be ruled by what Titus taught them from God’s Word, that “in Christ Jesus neither circumcision availeth any thing, nor uncircumcision” (Gal. 6:15), and so refused to “walk according to this rule” (v. 16). Unruly Jews in those days preferred to be ruled by the Law of Moses instead. They were proud of being “Moses’ disciples” (John 9:28), and wouldn’t want to hear that “we are not under the law, but under grace” (Rom. 6:15).
Perhaps you are thinking, “Hold on, Pastor! The Law was part of the Word of God, and you just said that those unruly men didn’t want to be ruled by the Word!” They didn’t!—that is, they didn’t want to be ruled by the Word of God for today. They wanted to be ruled by the Law, the Word of God from the previous dispensation. But if you’re not allowing your spiritual life to be ruled by God’s Word for today, you’re not being ruled by God’s Word.
To make matters worse, we know that these unruly Jews were teaching others that they were under the Law, for Paul called them “unruly and vain talkers…whose mouths must be stopped” (Tit. 1:10,11). And we know that Timothy had the same problem in Ephesus where he was stationed (I Tim. 1:3), for Paul told him,
“…some…have turned aside unto vain jangling; desiring to be teachers of the law…” (I Tim. 1:6,7).
As you can see, there were also unruly talkers in Ephesus who wanted to teach the Law to others. And did you notice Paul called their words “vain jangling?” That matches Paul’s description of the “unruly and vain talkers” in Crete (Tit. 1:10). And that confirms that the trouble in Crete was being caused by this same desire to be teachers of the Law.
By the way, that word “vain” means empty. The Law was full of God’s blessing for the Jews to whom He gave it, but it is empty of God’s blessing for those of us who are not under the Law, but under grace.
So if you don’t want to be an unruly Christian, just do what Paul tells us to do in Philippians 3:16,17:
…let us walk by the same rule… be followers together of me.”
The only way to avoid being an unruly Christian is to follow Paul’s teachings of grace! The Law of Moses was fine for “the house of Israel” (Acts 2:36), but not for “the house of God, which is the church” (I Tim. 3:15). If you’re not walking by Paul’s rules of grace, you’re walking by the wrong house rules!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/house-rules-2/
Titus 1:5 For this cause left I thee in Crete, that thou shouldest set in order the things that are wanting, and ordain elders in every city, as I had appointed thee: ….
10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision: 11 Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre’s sake.
Hebrews 13:7 Remember them which have the rule over you, who have spoken unto you the word of God: whose faith follow, considering the end of their conversation.
Galatians 6:15 For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision availeth any thing, nor uncircumcision, but a new creature. 16 And as many as walk according to this rule, peace be on them, and mercy, and upon the Israel of God.
John 9:28 Then they reviled him, and said, Thou art his disciple; but we are Moses’ disciples.
Romans 6:15 What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid.
1 Timothy 1:3 As I besought thee to abide still at Ephesus, when I went into Macedonia, that thou mightest charge some that they teach no other doctrine, …6 From which some having swerved have turned aside unto vain jangling; 7 Desiring to be teachers of the law; understanding neither what they say, nor whereof they affirm.
Philippians 3:16 Nevertheless, whereto we have already attained, let us walk by the same rule, let us mind the same thing. 17 Brethren, be followers together of me, and mark them which walk so as ye have us for an ensample.
Acts 2:36 Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly, that God hath made that same Jesus, whom ye have crucified, both Lord and Christ.
1 Timothy 3:15 But if I tarry long, that thou mayest know how thou oughtest to behave thyself in the house of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What is All This Stuff?” Pregnancy Center Blessed When Conservative Activist Donates 1,200 Gifts
By Katie Franklin – May 6, 2020 | 6:48PM LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA
Allie Beth Stuckey, who regularly speaks on the pro-life issue on her podcast “Relatable”, has a history of inspiring generosity at pregnancy centers like Becky Girola’s. Last summer, when she and her husband were expecting the birth of their first baby, Stuckey created an Amazon gift registry for a Texas pregnancy help center and promoted it on Twitter.
Along with a link to the registry, she tweeted, “”Many sweet followers have asked if I have a baby registry. As of today I do…but it’s not for me!! Purchase any item on this registry & it will go directly to a pregnancy center in TX doing AMAZING work for expectant mothers & their babies. Thank you!”
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/05/06/what-is-all-this-stuff-pregnancy-center-blessed-when-conservative-activist-donates-1200-gifts/
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Train Your Golden Retriever to Stop Jumping Up on People
https://www.totallygoldens.com/train-golden-retriever-stop-jumping-up-on-people/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
WTF, those guys?
LikeLike
Dumb And Corrupt Cops Risk Losing Our Support
Kurt Schlichter – Posted: May 07, 2020 12:01 AM
As conservatives, we pride ourselves on our unwavering support of the Thin Blue Line, on backing our cops against leftist slander, and yet stupid and evil people in law enforcement are putting that default thumbs-up from normal Americans at risk. It’s bad enough when we watch the ridiculous spectacle of Deputy Karren and Deputy Man-Karen yelling at some mom for committing felony play-dating, but then we see how the FBI has flat-out framed political enemies and it’s too much. If the LEO community does not police its own ranks and stamp out this nonsense, it might as well take all the goodwill it has earned over the years, douse it in cheap gasoline, and set it on fire.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/05/07/dumb-and-corrupt-cops-risk-losing-our-support-n2568260
LikeLiked by 5 people
California Sheriff: ‘I Refuse to Make Criminals Out of Business Owners’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/06/california-sheriff-i-refuse-to-make-criminals-out-of-business-owners/
LikeLike
Wow, take a look at the new COVID-19 measures from the city of Los Angeles.
“These protective measures will be in place as long as COVID-19 remains a threat to public health which experts state could be as long as two years.”
Restrictions for TWO YEARS????
Watch for a mass Exodus from Los Angeles.
http://coronavirus.lacity.org/SaferLA
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW. . . I predict an avalanche of law suits which will end up at the SCOTUS. No way this is constitutional.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The “two years” business is because Newsom has come out and declared that “things won’t get back to ‘normal’ until vaccine”
LikeLike
Newsom: California ‘Not Going Back to Normal’ Until We Have Vaccine
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/06/gavin-newsom-california-not-going-back-to-normal-until-we-have-a-vaccine/
LikeLike
You missed a big one today, Sundance. US Surgeon General Adams, with President Trump’s backing, has given Bill Gates and his very flawed virus prediction model the kiss off. It’s not been reported yet on any of the major networks, but it’s all over the internet, including Facebook and Youtube.
“WASHINGTON DC – Apr 13, 2020 – In a stunning turn of events, Surgeon General Jerome Adams explained in an interview on live XM radio, that the Coronavirus Task Force has, effectively, dumped the Bill Gates/CDC/WHO predictive contagion model, and is now working with the real data.”
“He explained on the Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow, that given the new data, businesses will begin to re-open as early as May, others in June.”
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/04/major-plans-to-re-open-u-s-surgeon-general-adams-dumps-gates-predictive-contagion-model/
Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci need to do the perp walk. Nothing but frauds, both of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You missed a big one today, Sundance. US Surgeon General Adams, with President Trump’s backing, has given Bill Gates and his very flawed virus prediction model the kiss off. It’s not been reported yet on any of the major networks, but it’s all over the internet, including Facebook and Youtube.
“WASHINGTON DC – Apr 13, 2020 – In a stunning turn of events, Surgeon General Jerome Adams explained in an interview on live XM radio, that the Coronavirus Task Force has, effectively, dumped the Bill Gates/CDC/WHO predictive contagion model, and is now working with the real data.”
“He explained on the Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow, that given the new data, businesses will begin to re-open as early as May, others in June.”
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/04/major-plans-to-re-open-u-s-surgeon-general-adams-dumps-gates-predictive-contagion-model/
Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci need to do the perp walk. Nothing but frauds, both of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Arizona has also dumped the predictive model in favor of using live data not available to the public. The ones operating the predictive model in Arizona said our state would peek in mid April. Now they are saying it will happen in two weeks. When two weeks come and go, they would push it back again, and then again. This will never end using their flawed model. This country can’t afford to stay closed, especially when the shutdowns are based on flawed projections.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/arizona-halts-partnership-with-experts-predicting-coronavirus-cases-would-continue-to-mount/ar-BB13I3OX?li=BBnb7Kz&ocid=edgsp
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr.T. Check this out. Seems they’re wising up and quit using the model they had before. https://realclimatescience.com/2020/05/shutting-down-incompetent-academic-modelers/
LikeLike
When Bernadette sings this you get perfection. Sondheim can pull up long forgotten memories. Bernadette Peters can breath life into them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had long forgotten what a beautiful voice Bernadette has, besides being a terrfic actress and comedienne. This performance was in 1994.
She is 72 years young this year and if not for the interruption of the coronavirus, would currently be on concert tour.
LikeLike
Yep. And long may she wave! 🙂
LikeLike
Happy Cursday, Treepers! Do dogs have to wear masks when we take them for walks? But, with a really small dog, isn’t it more like the mask is wearing the dog?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Cursday y’all !
Striper! Striper! Get in the car!
LikeLike
This may or may not be appropriate.
Our Father, our God, looks foreward to every moment alone with you.
His son at his side.
He missses you too.
If you want. You can eacape up back left right/ nod / and laugh at the thoughts that go through your head. If you are lucky he may join you. This is where I will end.
He will often jar. They think I don’t know … and we chuckle. Then it fades.
He laughs at me the heartiest.
I enjoy him much.
LikeLike
Even many of the weather persons get into the climate change act. And when they do many are no longer giving your facts but instead are feeding you lies and hype. Live in Phoenix, AZ? Here is a weatherwoman that is an out and out propogandist. Never watched her and probably never will, but it is unnecessary to do so to know she is what I say per the evidence below.
https://realclimatescience.com/2020/05/no-climate-facts-permitted-at-abc/
Tony Heller, the person that Amber Sullins blocked, gets his temperature data from the United States Historical Climatology Network (USHCN). https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/ushcn/introduction
USHCN is a network of the generally most pristine, long existing, weather stations where conditions have remained benign over decades and for which NOAA maintains a separate database. IOW many stations have not been effected by heat island effect from urban sprawl or other construction in the immediate vicinity of the individual stations over the relatively long time they have been in service to effect the readout of their instruments. It is a database that any meteorologist worth their salt and desiring to know and broadcast the facts would be very familiar with and reference when referring to temperature records or record temperatures.
Buckeye, AZ is a western suburb of Phoenix and the location of the USHCN station Tony is referring to.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Minor misunderstanding about hospital protective garments
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Pandemic, Schmandemic – let’s get to the truly important stuff …
LikeLike