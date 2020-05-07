President Trump Remarks on DOJ Decision to Drop Charges Against Lt. Gen. Flynn…

While meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott in the oval office President Trump reacted to the breaking news about the DOJ decision to drop the case against Michael Flynn.
President Trump notes Lt. Gen Flynn was “targeted by the Obama administration”, adding “a thing like this has never happened before in the history of our country”. President Trump remarked “I hope a lot of people are going to pay a big price, because they are dishonest people; they’re scum.” … “they are human scum.” “The Obama administration justice department was a disgrace, and they got caught, they got caught, they are dishonest people. But much more than dishonest, it’s treason.”
President Trump continued: “I’m very happy for General Flynn he was a great warrior, and he still is a great warrior, now in my book he’s an even greater warrior. What happened to him should never happen again; and what happened to this presidency, to go through all of that and still do more than any president has ever done in the first three years is pretty amazing when you think of it.” [WATCH]
President Trump is all over this and obviously knows a LOT more than he implies in his public words, harsh as they righteously are.
And that’s very good for the country.
He is sending Obama and the Coup Cabal a message for sure…
You are talking about the “human scum” here, right. 😉
Sally Yates deserves being Indicted on 3 counts conspiracy to over through the Government – 3 counts obstruction of justice – 3 counts of lying to congress.
John Brennan deserves to be Indicted on 3 counts conspiracy to over through the Government – 2 counts lying to investigators – 3 counts of lying to congress – 1 count of conspiracy to commit treason- 3 counts obstruction of justice.
He conspired with foreign governments to overthrow a duly elected administration.
Hopefully each of those counts wins a consecutive prison term…..
You have to wonder if anyone of these people are sleeping with a gun on the night table. I smell a couple of suicides coming. A lot of sleepless nights for these folks.
They will chalk up the suicide to “coronavirus”
I’ve been waiting for that broad, Yates, to be in an orange jump suit for over 3 years. If Roger Stone went to jail for “lying to congress”, she is on her way.
Brennan looks like he just got punched in the face by Mike Tyson.
I Hope the same people who are the scum were not so scummy as to spread virus around the world to bring in “CHANGE”
Lt Col Kilgore…”I love the smell of napalm in the afternoon”
Sundance, It would be a good time to remind everyone this is only a battle victory. The war still rages and Flynn has not gotten Justice yet.
It’s a MAJOR victory and nobody mentioned anything about it being the war being over except for you but thanks for the concern.
I know it’s just a battle victory, but we still gotta celebrate every move forward that we get.
General Flynn is a good man and never should have been treated the way he has.
So I had chocolate ice cream today, actually to celebrate the Texas salon owner’s freedom and a tip of my hat to her courage in standing against injustice. For General Flynn tonight I’m enjoying a small glass of wine and reminiscing about the good old days before we had to fight for our freedom (like when I was a kid).
But seriously, Gen. Flynn has been served tremendous injustice in the cause of treasonous behavior by far too many who obviously do not love our country or the American people like POTUS does. Therefore, my wine is red, white, and blue.
Yes, the war is not over. Frankly, it will never be over as long as any communists have breath and walk this earth. So for now, I celebrate every little battle we can win, because our morale needs it. We are then strengthened to move forward again to the next one.
Agree!
Be the one who stops to smell the roses on the bush – not the one who, after passing close to it, immediately checks both shoes for possible manure.
Amen
“But much more than dishonest, it’s treason.” – Pres. Trump
Much discussion here in the comments about whether Durham will indict a criminal conspiracy for multiple attempts to defraud the courts and target innocent Americans vs. whether he will indict a seditious conspiracy that attempted to overturn a democratic election.
When the President uses words like treason, I don’t think that’s a euphemism. I think that’s the direction this is heading. That motion to dismiss today reads like it came from a criminal indictment of James Comey and others.
Yep, the the T word was directly referring to a specific administration starting with O.
Trump wasn’t even vague about that!
This is going to bring Michelle Obama into the Presidential Race. They’ll run on making sure Trump cannot prosecute their inner circle or name Obama an unindicted co-conspirator.
Well, hokkoda, they won’t back down that’s for sure. But let’s see what happens. Interesting that it takes so many of them to try to take one man down. Our PDJT is smarter and more strategic than they are. They are simply devious.
Flat out evil. Schiff belongs behind bars.
Yes, hokkoda and Eddd. President Trump was dead serious. He doesn’t say things like that unless he means it. And his timing was great. It will be interesting to see how things play out in the coming weeks/months.
It certainly was a conspiracy. Why does Comey speak out publicly? Does he think there are hidden loyalists? If so, most of them are gonna be screwed as this comes out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve said for awhile now that Comey’s arrogance is going to be his undoing. The guy is quoted in the DOJ motion explaining how they set Flynn up. (that famous town hall when he bragged about it) If I was his lawyer, I’d quit.
Then again, his representation includes Patrick Fitzgerald of “Valerie Plame” fame, so that explains a lot.
Yep, hokkoda. I love it when they’re arrogant. Like the thief bragging to undercover cops about his latest heist. I hope Comey gets plenty of rope.
Every true communist is loyal to their agenda. And some of them are no longer hiding. They figure they can get citizens to buckle. We will see.
Reply was to Linda K.
Sullivan sure looks like he helped the Coup Plotters.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good one!
Do you see where they are going to go with this – it was political in nature. Not gross negligence on DOJ part. They are going to try to make the cover up be Trump, not them. Nadler needs to be busted big time with Chucky and his SDNY DOJ too.
It is all dirty coming from NYC including the virus scam.
Where is the media on this? What a failure to protect civil rights. Press is a joke.
Huffy Post:
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/michael-flynn-charges-dropped_n_5eb4538cc5b684306e8d0b9b
The move came after an extended media campaign by Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell, who has railed against Robert Mueller’s special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Flynn, who previously told a federal judge that he had in fact lied to the FBI, had tried to withdraw his guilty plea in recent months.
So why would Flynn, a man of considerable means, plead guilty to a crime he didn’t commit? “In the Government’s assessment,” Shea wrote “he did so without full awareness of the circumstances of the newly discovered, disclosed, or declassified information as to the FBI’s investigation of him.”
The news came shortly after Brandon Van Grack, a former prosecutor on the Mueller team whom the Justice Department last year named to lead a unit focused on foreign lobbying, stepped down from the Flynn case.
While POTUS is assailing the Obama Administration, I still sense that DOJ is trying to cauterize the infection within the FBI so that the DOJ/NSD, State Dept., OB White House, IC/DOD, SSCI can point that therein (7th floor) lies the rot and roots of the Witch Hunt. Watching for Durham and fearing he will follow suit with Clinesmith and PERHAPS even McCabe, but am even less expectant of other revelant prosecutions. Only a guy with the Bully Pulpit can do more, but with Nov. coming up he could just take the W. The timing is NOW … Watching Durham.
More information comes out each day.
The leaks in the dam are becoming more numerous and substantial with each passing day.
Van Grack, and Yates approve that message.
….and just like that, McCabe is judged to be non-prosecutable. “Every normal man must be tempted at times to spit upon his hands, and … “
Sullivan still has to rule, right?
Yep
Interesting to see which band wagon he hops on?
Too late – we know
I would expect Sullivan would want those Prosecutors front and center.
The whole thing was a house of cards. Barr know it. We know it. What will he do about it?
The question for me is why in the hell would Obama and his Cabal try sink The Donald before he ever got the keys to the joint? They had to understand the risk of the undertaking and how they had to control all their players all the while manufacturing lies. That is so risky. They must have major major issues they’re trying to keep covered.
Hillary…”if that f’in bastid wins , we all hang from nooses”
ESPN needs the viewers and we need the giggles….
LikeLike
It was, and IS, a deluded, dogmatic CULT — the cult of Obama — and thus irrationally thin skinned, against discovery of that fundamental fact. Obama turned the Democrat party into the “Insane Left” (my term, invented in 2009), both an insane cult and an organized, criminal mob.
Dobbs is now (4:30 ct, Thursday) going after Schiff, with Tom Fitton and K. T. McFarland. Schiff personifies the insanity perfectly.
Yes, he does, harry. Looks like he’s in a panic. Of course he could be pretending.
Sociopaths think they’re much smarter than everyone else. They thought they’d never get caught, especially if they got rid of Trump and their queen Hitlery was (election-fraud) elected president. They misjudged how many votes they needed to win.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I just watched a Tom Fitton (Judicial Watch) interview on Lou Dobbs. It was GREAT, and I expect Sundance will post it too. Fitton drove it home, emphasizing that Obama knew and was in on it all, as the testimonies of many (Comey, Yates, etc) make clear. It was a nice counterpoint to hearing the President calling the whole plot “treason”.
And now K.T. McFarland on Dobbs. Beautiful.
…And Sidney Powell! A very special Lou Dobbs program.
Yes, yes, yes, harry. Thanks for the post. I love Lou Dobbs although I don’t catch all of his shows. Sidney Powell is awesome! My hat is off to Tom Fitton. I am unfamiliar with McFarland. Wish I could track everything, but I can’t. Glad we have these good people on the side of liberty and justice, and I don’t mean that lightly.
I hope this investigation gets all the way up to Obama and that he is tried for, and convicted of, treason. Should that happen, don’t give him a firing squad; he doesn’t deserve the honor. A corrupt, perverted, traitor, liar and thief like him deserves nothing better than the rope and burial in an unmarked grave.
Thank you for letting us know. I’m watching the replay now.
It looks like Obama ordered the Flynn investigation-
oopsy daisy…..
Remember what Barr said at the very beginning after he was confirmed.
We must look at and determine if this investigation was properly PREDICATED.
So if it wasn’t then, one would think it could open the door for any of the following potential charges to come from Durham.
IMO, it seems like have enough evidence to show this has been one massive Conspiracy.
18 U.S. Code § 241 – Conspiracy against rights
18 U.S. Code § 371. Conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud United States
18 U.S. Code § 242. Deprivation of rights under color of law
18 U.S. Code § 1038. False information and hoaxes
18 U.S. Code § 1623. False declarations before grand jury or court
And finally the big one if PT’s name is person #5 on the Scope Memo, IMO Barr and Durham might just go after………….
18 U.S. Code § 2384. Seditious conspiracy
Especially after the President of the United States uses the word TREASON today!
Love your list, Bogeyfree.
Also remember that Anthony Scarpelli, the Chief of the violent crimes and narcotics trafficking section for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C. was added just recently to Durham’s team.
And on his linked in page it cites this interesting tidbit in his background and experience….
Supervised and managed complex litigation involving an FBI agent who tampered with evidence in dozens of criminal cases.
Things that make you go Hmmm……….
President Trump is right…they are scum.
I will take it a few steps farther.
They are Swamp Scum! That nasty smelly slimey green that floats to the top.
Now that the top has been stirred…..start stirring up the bottom layers. …..!
A nasty job….but President Trump is the right person to clean out and drain that swamp!
Without a court verdict to protect vs double jeopardy, Flynn is still vulnerable if a democrat ever reclaims the White House. AG Barr is still playing bagpipes unless statements of innocence and removal of legal support for Comey, Mueller’s Team, et al is not removed to allow civil cases related to wrongful prosecution and misconduct to move forward directly against those ex-DoJ employees.
The democrat lawfare bunch are already collecting the dossier for use by a democrat run DoJ.
Do you have links and data sources for those assertions so we may evaluate your accuracy and come to the same conclusions you have???
Comment deleted by Admin…
No no no….
Filed with prejudice meaning it can never again come forward.
No where are the words “with prejudice used”. The DoJ has elected not pursue the case but did not say General Flynn was innocent nor any statements that preclude future prosecution. No trial verdict means same charges can be brought again.
Wrong. The very first sentence of the DOJ’s motion says, “The United States of American hereby moves to dismiss with prejudice the criminal information filed againast Michael T. Flynn….” Get your facts straight and actually read the document before making such sloppy comments. Enough damage has been done to this country by the Flynn prosecution that we don’t need any further confusion or disinformation.
Yes, Hamilton, thank you. It’s important that we do our homework before we comment. I imagine we are all stressed and can be reactive given the kind of year we’ve had. Still….. real truth matters.
May General Flynn preside over the upcoming Tribunals – and over the executions for treason and sedition. May justice be done. God Bless the Republic.
Amen!
From Yates’ 302 released today (page 44/108):
“Yates first learned of the December 2016 calls between LTG Michael Flynn and Ambassador to the United States, Sergey] Kislyak on January 5 , 2017, while in the Oval Office. Yates, along with
then- FBI Director James Comey, then -CIA Director John Brennan, and then Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, were at the White House to brief members of the Obama Administration on the classified Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian Activities in Recent Elections. President Obama was joined by his National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, and others from the National Security Council. After the briefing, Obama dismissed the group but asked Yates and Comey to stay behind. Obama ‘started by saying he had ” learned of the information about Flynn” and his conversation with Kislyak about sanctions…”
Apparently this was news to Yates.
Filed Document (108 pages)
President Trump says it was Treason! Round em up and Hang em!
For PT to use the Treason word again today tells me maybe Barr and Durham just may have some NSA communications that unequivocally shows they were out to get PT at all costs.
Why?
Because Barr knows the DS will demand to see their proof when they roll out the charges.
IMO Barr would never have opened the Flynn can like they did today unless Durham had everything on his end buttoned up and ready to go.
Otherwise Barr gets roasted by the DS and media non stop.
Nobody wants that abuse so again, IMO they are ready to roll but just want to give the DS time to overload their mouths some more.
OOH, Bogeyfree, I hadn’t thought of that. I sure hope you’re right. Guess we’ll find out soon.
I may break down and watch Hannity tonight! He is going to be wild… Ha!
Guess the pressure to see Eric Holder’s internal law firm communications relating to Flynn really put the prosecutors in a tight spot (I assume Obama would’ve been implicated). Sickening, as we will never get to see how corrupt this all was.
It’s a win, but without punishment for those who did this to Flynn what’s stopping them from happening again?
The complete video where Trump talks about the Flynn / Russia Hoax / attempted coup, the political scourge.
I would like to see Flynn made whole, rehired by Trump, and Pence apologize (don’t turn your back on him in the future), plus civil law suit against Comey to tap some cash from Comey’s book sales and booty from those crooked media interviews.
Yesterday Bongino spent the last 3/4ths of his show detailing a lot of the misdeeds (that we know about) in the Flynn case. About 6 or 7 “but there’s more”s during the broadcast. If anyone were to make a list that is a good one to build from.
Mr. President, hire general Flynn back and release the kraken. Enough is enough.
President Trump actually used the word, “treason,” which is why we love him!
It is not treason in the strict legal sense under the Constitution which is aiding a foreign enemy. It is sedition. Attempted overthrow of the American government.
Thanks Rob! I’m going to write that down so I don’t forget…
Rob, I’m not certain that this is correct.
I learned that sedition (or seditious conspiracy) is the incitement of others; treason is the active efforts to overthrow a government.
A non-militarized coup d’état is certainly active and by definition, limited to the conspirators.
From the Merriam-Webster dictionary online:
: a sudden decisive exercise of force in politics
: the violent overthrow or alteration of an existing government by a small group
Oh my! The Commander-in-Chief verbalizing the charge of treason. Oh my! Oh my!
Godspeed, Mr. President! Godspeed!
Mike Pence was at the core of why Flynn resigned…Was Pence part of the insurance policy…i have never trusted Pence
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
