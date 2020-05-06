May 6th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1203

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in May ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Restore us, O God;
make your face shine on us,
that we may be saved..”🌟 —Psalm 80:3
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team’s trip to Arizona was successful. They are safely back at WH
✅ When Pres. Trump signed CARES Act into law, it gave $8B to tribal gov’t to combat Chinese Wuhan Virus AND tribal gov’t received 250 Abbott Testing Systems, too
✅ The Winning “Trump Project”: got great Judges, Tax cuts, cut Regulations, better healthcare, rebuilt Military Might, Vets’ choices, Protected 2nd Amendment, Great economy, and many more MAGA accomplishments. The RINO “Lincoln Project” is “The Losers Project”-What did they accomplished? They pocketed Donors’ money–so typical.
✅ Yay! USA and UK have started their trade talks.
✅ 27 Repubs sent a letter demanding the release of Adam Schiff’s secret transcripts
✅ Gov DeSantis is doing a great job pushing back Fake Media with corrections and truth
✅ Brad Parscale: Latinos, Blacks, white working class & women voters are all tuning Sleepy Chi-Na Joe Biden out
✅ Honeywell will be producing 2M N95 respirators a month
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Wednesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for banning of Chinese “Trojan Horse” DJI Drones used by US law enforcement
— Rep Jim Bank is putting out a bill stating: the prevention of predatory investments of American Companies by CCP during Chinese Wuhan Virus pandemic–Go Rep. Bank!
— against Tom Donohue/Chamber of Commerce’s meddling in USA/UK trade talks
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for safe reopening of America
— the power of Fake Media break down to nothingness…pouf…poof
— Gen Flynn be exonerated soon
— for 30M-plus unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
— Two (now Amash) Pres. Candidate Democlowns and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea and our WALL builders
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus–for quick healing
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — Liberate America — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We’re opening up our country again. And this is what we’re doing. And I’ll tell you, the whole world is excited watching us because we’re leading the world.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, May 6, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 181 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Donald’s Bible
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it by Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen !
Praying !
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/05/may-5th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1202/comment-page-1/#comment-8163595)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 5/5/20
Note: The next hearing for Fisher Industries is scheduled for tomorrow on May 6.
– Reposted older tweet about Fisher Industries hearing tomorrow. Also includes Judge Randy Crane’s hearing schedule.
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweets a short CNN clip of Dr. Birx.
– General Spalding tweet with article: Trump ‘Turbocharging’ Initiative To Remove China From Global Supply Chain, Create New Group
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has the Chinese Wuhan virus.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Note: The next hearing for Fisher Industries is scheduled for tomorrow on May 6.
This was the last update I posted a while ago.
Here is Judge Crane’s hearings schedule.
https://www.txs.uscourts.gov/content/honorable-randy-crane-1st-week-wed-hearings-calendar
Excerpt:
“North American Butterfly Association, et al v. Neuhaus & Sons, LLC, et al”
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet.
Tweet with article.
Praying for our Wall….we need it more than ever !
How about that first amendment, the one that precedes the 2nd.
Trump Retweet
Instead of tweeting Ronna McDaniel and the RNC should be paying $$$$ to run Nancy Antoinette’s $24,000 refrigerator full of gourmet ice cream video which I haven’t seen aired yet despite its incredible effectiveness!
GOVERNMENT SYSTEMS IN PLACE
Due to the current financial situation caused by the Corona Virus and slowdown in the economy, the Government has decided to implement a scheme to put workers of 50 years of age and above on early, mandatory retirement, thus creating jobs and reducing unemployment.
This scheme will be known as RAPE (Retire Aged People Early).Persons selected to be RAPED can apply to the Government to be considered for the SHAFT program (Special Help After Forced Termination).
Persons who have been RAPED and SHAFTED will be reviewed under the SCREW program (System Covering Retired-Early Workers).A person may be RAPED once, SHAFTED twice and SCREWED as many times as the Government deems appropriate.
Persons who have been RAPED could get AIDS (Additional Income for Dependents & Spouse) or HERPES (Half Earnings for Retired Personnel Early Severance).Obviously persons who have AIDS or HERPES will not be SHAFTED or SCREWED any further by the Government.
Persons who are not RAPED and are staying on will receive as much SHIT (Special High Intensity Training) as possible. The Government has always prided themselves on the amount of SHIT they give our citizens.
Should you feel that you do not receive enough SHIT, please bring this to the attention of your congressman, who has been trained to give you all the SHIT you can handle.Sincerely,
E.V.I.L.
Economic Value of Individual Lives
See below for State version.
Trump Retweet
HOW to “QUALIFY” STATES for FEDERALLY-FUNDED Costs of ChiComVirus
… and restore them to fiscal sanity.
To QUALIFY, each State and its Municipalities must be CURRENT on PAYMENTS
… covering ALL Obligations, whether through Tax Receipts or Bonds:
• Accounts Payable current to 30 Days
• Contract Payments current to 30 Days
• Pension Plans fully-funded
To begin RECEIVING FUNDS, States must have
• Passed Legislation agreeing to FOREGO ANY & ALL FEDERAL FUNDING
… during any future periods in which the above OBLIGATIONS LAPSE.
• Ended its Shutdown Period and ALL related Directives
• Fully Reopened for ALL Businesses without constraints.
ONLY FEDERALLY-AUDITED ChiComVirus-Specific Costs will be Federally Funded for
• Healthcare during Shutdown Period
• Lost Tax Receipts during Shutdown Period
Healthcare will cover ONLY HOSPITALIZED Patients who TESTED POSITIVE and
• Recovered or
• Died with No Co-Morbidities or
• Received Hydroxychloroquine-ZPack-Zinc Treatment to SAVE THEM
Lost Tax Receipts will pertain ONLY to BUSINESSES that REOPENED
… and EMPLOYEES that were RETAINED on PAYROLLS
• At their Monthly Run Rate of Taxes Paid during the rest of 2020
• To MINIMIZE State DELAYS and DISINCENTIVES for Reopening & Retention
=====
Imagine President Trump’s NEGOTIATED State-by-State “WORKOUT PLANS”
… getting Governors and Legislatures “off the hook” for “going current” on-their-own:
• No escape for immediately getting current on Accounts Payable & Contract Payments
• Schedule for reaching Fully-Funded Pension Plans
… conditioned on haircuts for fat-cat Pensions for Government Retirees & Employees
… conditioned on conversion of all Pensions to 401Ks
• Agreement that Forfeiture of All Federal Funding above will “scale progressively”
… at Forfeiture Rates that GROW by 5% per MONTH
… for every Month that Accounts, Contracts and Payrolls are not Current
… until all Months-in-Arrears are made Current
… and Rainy Day Funds are created to cover future shortfalls for that period of Months-in-Arrears.
WINNING TRUMP STYLE!
Does Nancy Pelosi have a new face? Looks a little stretched to me. Nothing moves but the eyebrows and mouth. Clutch Cargo face. Maybe that’s why the House is still out? Hew new face needs time to heal?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/not-going-answer-question-pelosi-gets-testy-asked-tara-reade-sexual-assault-allegation-biden-video/
Tucker Carlson alluded to it. Said that he’s gotten calls from doctors reporting that certain unnamed politicians are getting Botox while people needing elective but necessary surgeries, like a knee or hip replacement, aren’t being allowed to get the procedure done. He made a strong innuendo that he was talking about Pelosi.
Trump Retweet
I am writing from Edmonton Alberta Canada. i just felt compelled to let the readers here know what is happening in our city of more than one million people. To date we have had 500 cases of corona virus resulting in 12 deaths all of them, I think, of the elderly or in nursing homes. Yesterday we had no new cases. All major events have been cancelled until after Labour Day. Churches have been closed for two months and there is no reopening even being talked about. Unemployment has skyrocketed and the Provincial finances are in shambles. Again we have had 500 cases and 12 deaths in a city of more than 1 million people. God have mercy on us.
Sounds like Canada has gone as insane as America. Maybe even slightly more insane, but not much.
That’s terrible! I’ve been to BC and it’s the most beautiful region of North America. Why is your own government destroying the economy of Canada for absolutely no legitimate reason?
https://districtherald.com/antifa-activist-goes-viral-bragging-about-lawsuit-against-landlord-for-demanding-rent-turns-out-its-his-grandma/
For a good laugh- I know I enjoyed it 🤣
The term “Mao’s Children” comes to mind.
People like that, whom turn on their own families, are among those that would form the new “Red Guard”.
They are despicable. I can’t put into words how distasteful such people are to me.
When are we going to get some legitimate American coronavirus fatality numbers? Both Birx and the head of the Illinois department of health have stated ON CAMERA that anyone who dies while they have the virus is classified as a “coronavirus death, and both made clear that does NOT MEAN that coronavirus was the CAUSE of death.
Fall off a cliff while you have the virus = coronavirus death. Get shot and killed by a stickup man while you have the virus = coronavirus death. Tree falls on your head and kills you while you have the virus = coronavirus death.
The death toll is deliberately inflated, and they have admitted it. So what is the REAL death toll?
20,000? 30,000? When will we get the REAL numbers? The current ones are a lie.
Interesting to point out that flu death numbers would be considerably higher if every person who died of another cause also had a flu bug at the time of their death and was put in the flu death column. Would make the corona vs flu comparisons even that much more dubious.
I’m racking my brain trying to remember who suggested using UV light as a disinfectant- 💪🏼😊
https://www.nydailynews.com/coronavirus/ny-coronavirus-uv-lamps-subway-buses-mta-20200503-vwx6nmxfjbgmlpr2kojnskbvk4-story.html
The Corona task force is a terrorist group. This whole shameful shutdown is not about saving our lives, it is about stealing our liberty.
So it looks like the various states with demonrat dictators are taking turns dumping big WhuFlu death totals on the deathometer sites. My state, PA, had very few deaths listed the past two days, but shazam, about 350 people died yesterday. We’ll give you flatten the curve (pfft).
It’s almost like found ballots days after election day for demonrats. “Hey Tom (Wolf), it’s Anthony (Cuomo), are you dumping a big number a deaths today or us it Murphy’s turn?”. 😒
Please watch this “plague” video before they take it down…from 2003 episode:
The msm constantly reminds us that we need to trust the scientists and the science, and to follow the direction of the medical researchers who have our welfare at heart.
However, is it wrong of me to not have 100% confidence in the scientists employed at the Wuhan Virology Lab? Just wondering…
Has Flynn removed his guilty plea yet..or did that happen last week?
Found you in the bin…. 😦
Thanks for all you do.
And the same goes for you!
You need to watch it all the way to the end if you want to see what is in the middle of the clock. It will shock you to the core.
Slut coup plotter speaks out…
Well at least she got this part right: “treason deep state traitorous slut coup plotter”
**MUST WATCH** Whistleblower names Fauci as completely corrupt and profiting off bogus vaccines. This video is stunning. Watch before YT strikes it…
Dennis Prager had a guest on his show today named R.R. Reno who has a book out titled “Return of the Strong gods” who made a great point. We shouldn’t be suprised that people on the left would deliberately ruin the economy using a virus as the reason in order to gain power, as these are people who advocate for children to have their bodies chemically and surgically altered in order to change genders.
If a person has become that desensitized to morality, there really isn’t anything that’s beneath them. So fake impeachments and end of the world virus scares don’t bother their consciouses in the least. They have no conscience any more.
Great interview on Prager’s website if you can listen to it.
