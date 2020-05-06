Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on May 6, 2020 by

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will be holding a press briefing today at 4:00pm from the Brady Room.  [Livestream Options Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox Business LivestreamRSBN Livestream Link

153 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. TradeBait says:
    May 6, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    KM finished the session by neutering them and leaving the mess on the floor.

    We are seeing strong preparation, calm, and the ability to slice the propagandists into bite size pieces.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      May 6, 2020 at 5:23 pm

      And, staying so classy while she is doing it. 🙂

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • nckhawk says:
      May 6, 2020 at 5:47 pm

      Kayleigh is a ninji!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • rah says:
      May 6, 2020 at 6:41 pm

      I don’t think those snarky bozos have any idea how much so many people enjoy seeing the presses guts left on the floor after she disembowels them.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • MJJ says:
      May 6, 2020 at 7:16 pm

      WOW…..White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany really turned the tables on White House Correspondents President ABC News Jon Karl and his Media Merry Cabal reminding how their own Media Network Doctors Expert Analysts got the Covid-19 Virus Wrong without any Retractions.

      McEnany told Jon Karl you should pull down your pants and see if you are still a Male since you are Whining like a Eunuch!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • MJJ says:
      May 6, 2020 at 7:44 pm

      Americans just Witness a New Media Star in Today’s White House Press Conference, We all have the Distinct Honor and Privileged to have been present at the emergence of a new Media Messenger Species in Kayleigh McEnany! The Entire Embarrassed Press Corp was Gasping for on Air with Open Mouths!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. PoliTech says:
    May 6, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    That last “gotcha” question and Kayleigh’s answer to it was epic. The disappointed reporter shouting “You were prepared for that” as she was exiting the room was entertaining as heck.
    😀
    Kayleigh is very good.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • MJJ says:
      May 6, 2020 at 7:28 pm

      President Trump’s “Tomorrow Tweet” should be this Lead……”As of Now based on recent Hospital Data by my Team of Viruses Experts as chosen by me, have Led the New Cures for the Flu and Pneumonia since there are far less reported Deaths as Statistic Show right now! Now will the Media Report this Big New News!

      Like

      Reply
  3. fanbeav says:
    May 6, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    So glad that people like Kayleigh and Pompeo are calling out these reporters for their flip flopping. Shows that they too can be given “gotcha” questions!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • MJJ says:
      May 6, 2020 at 7:33 pm

      PoliTech & fanbeav nails it, Be Careful Not To Ask A Question If You Don’t like The Answers, That Will Embarrass Your Own Corporate Media Mogul Employers. This could become a great campaign AD for POTUS Trump!

      Like

      Reply
  4. litenmaus says:
    May 6, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    ..my, my, it appears that the press has just had an encounter with a real live “honey badger”…it will be interesting to see how much blood is figuratively spilled at the feet of Kayleigh McEneny.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. Publius2016 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    worth the watch! last question best one yet from our new Press Secretary.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Sonia says:
    May 6, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Did OANN just drop a clear message that Schiff’s 2018 investigative transcripts will reveal wrongdoing by house members?

    Like

    Reply
  7. gingergal says:
    May 6, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    They’re going to have to get a lot meaner to go up against Kayleigh.

    Like

    Reply
  9. upstate909 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    This is the second day she has whipped out a list of questions for the press…When she has had enough or sees the briefing going to the word traps….she just reminds them of their past behaviors. LOVING IT!!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  11. carolweekleylmt says:
    May 6, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Though we loved our Sarah, I’m so glad to see how Kayleigh holds her own with the jackals.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. TwoLaine says:
    May 6, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    That was like taking candy from a baby.

    1/2 hour. That’s all you get for your silly questions. My time is much more important.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. todayistheday99 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    The jackasses at FOX didn’t bother to mention the GoFundMe during their coverage tonight.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Dan Dan says:
    May 6, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    BOOM!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Brenda Johnson says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    She was just perfect! She has done her homework on negative press towards the Trump Administration and did not miss a step………she was really ready to unload right back at them! Loved the way she walked out of the room being so composed with confidence!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. 335blues says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Good Lord Kayleigh! You are so awesome! We critters out here across the fruited plains
    have been waiting for someone to fill the large shoes of Sarah Sanders.
    You are that person! You wiped the floor with the fake clown who asked that last question.
    And we are loving it! Those morons everything you can give them.

    Like

    Reply
    • 335blues says:
      May 6, 2020 at 7:52 pm

      Deserve! They deserve everything you can give them!
      And a bunch of stuff a lady would never say. (wink).

      Like

      Reply
      • gabytango says:
        May 6, 2020 at 8:08 pm

        Kaleigh is absolutely iMPRESSIVE! Sharp mind, beautiful smile, elegant finesse, quick, succinct and sharp as a blade! The press were beyond hyenas today and got everything they deserved. LOVED her well placed words: “Farcical. Publicity Stunt. Get back to me when you can.” The hyenas parsing the word “warriors,” the whining about Dr. Falsie not being able to speak to the House (who cares??) and the standing ovation-worthy FINALE was incredible!! Brava!!!

        Like

        Reply
  17. Josh R Taylor says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Watch this video everyone! Its about Fauci and big pharma corruption

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • gabytango says:
      May 6, 2020 at 9:44 pm

      Horrifying. I sit here and want to cry for all humanity the evil that resides with us. Dr. Judy Mikovits deserves a Medal of Honor for her courage, for her suffering. I stand on the promises of God that He is the God of Justice and I believe the people who tried to destroy her will receive full justice when they meet our Maker. Sickeningly, we know that here, they are applauded and financially rewarded. I am besides myself with this.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Tiffthis says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    One of the best things about this presser (lots of good things about it) I liked that Kayleigh said “goodbye” and actually left. She’s in charge and reporters need to take note 💯👍🏼

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. StuckInBlue says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Too bad the video is unwatchable – every 10-20 seconds, it repeats the last 10 seconds or more, sometimes multiple times. Had to turn it off.

    Like

    Reply
  20. fred5678 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Although absolutely BRILLIANT and ACCOMPLISHED, Kayleigh is NOT perfect!

    1. She is married.
    2. She is much too young for me.

    Like

    Reply
