President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing Joint Base Andrews – Video and Transcript…

Joint Base Andrews pressers are not as good as Chopper pressers, but they’re close. President Trump impromptu remarks departing Andews AFB. [Video and Transcript]
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. I’m going to Arizona. We’re going to see Honeywell. They’ve done a fantastic job on many different fronts on the pandemic, and we’re going to pay our respects and also see the great people of Arizona.
Okay. Go ahead.
Q Mr. President, with these new projections, a lot of people do want the country to reopen quickly. Are you willing to accept these new projections that show that many more people will die and — with interaction?
THE PRESIDENT: Those projections are without mitigation. We’re doing a lot of mitigation. And we have to keep our country — we have to — our country wants to open. The governors — it’s in their hands, but our country wants to open. And you see what’s going on. They have to open. And the people of our country should think of themselves as warriors. Our country has to open.
Those projections are with no mitigation. We are doing mitigation. But I will say this —
Q (Inaudible.)
THE PRESIDENT: — we have the greatest country in the world. Two months ago, I created, with a lot of good people — I created the greatest economy in history — the greatest employment numbers, the greatest success in history. And then one day, we had to close it down. We’re going to beat those numbers, and I’m going to beat them soon.
Go ahead.
Q Mr. President, why Arizona today? Are you going there also because it’s a state that is important for you politically?
THE PRESIDENT: I’m going there for two reasons. I love Arizona. I have a lot of friends in Arizona. I’ve great — I’ve had great success over the years in Arizona. And I’m going to pay my respects to Honeywell, one of our great companies that has done a fantastic job for us. So I look forward to it.
Q And just to clarify, earlier: Have you decided that you’re going to wear a mask at the — at the Honeywell plant?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I haven’t decided because I don’t know is it a — if it’s a mask environment, I would certainly do that. I’ll know when I get there. But I would wear it. If it’s a mask environment, I would have no problem.
Q Is it important for you —
THE PRESIDENT: No, if — I’m supposed to make a speech. You’ll tell me: Should I leave the mask on when I’m speaking? I don’t know. I just — it doesn’t sound right. But if it’s a mask environment, I would certainly wear a mask.
Q Mr. President, do you want to make any comment about this Lincoln Project ad that aired? You tweeted about it overnight —
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, no, I saw it.
Q — talking about “Mourning in America.”
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, I saw a project — a thing called the Lincoln Project. And I would have them change the name to the “Losers Project.” Because if you take a look, it’s Schmidt; it’s George Conway. The guy is — he — Kellyanne must have done a big number on him. But it’s George Conway and some other people — Weaver. Every one of them, I either defeated or they lost by themselves. But it’s a group of major losers. They’re Republican losers.
And if they would really think about it, I have 252 beautiful, brand new, conservative, wonderful judges. Two Supreme Court judges that are great. We produced the greatest economy in history until a month and a half ago, where we got hit by the virus and we had to close it down. And we’ll do it again.
We’ve rebuilt our military. We’ve done things that nobody has been able to do. I’ve gotten the greatest tax cuts in history — in the history of our country, the biggest tax cuts. The Democrats want to raise your taxes. I got regulation cuts — the biggest in the history of our country, no matter how long a President served.
With all of that, I guess they don’t like me. But let me just tell you, these are losers, from day one. Guys like Bill Kristol. He 0 and 32. George Conway — you take a look at him. Just take a look at that guy. The man is a stone-cold loser.
So they should not call it the Lincoln Project. It’s not fair to Abraham Lincoln, a great President. They should call it the “Losers Project.”
Okay. Thanks.
Still at it:
“With these new projections..”
HOW MANY TIMED must these morons be told that those numbers are not applicable to the situation.
I guess the truth doesn’t suit their narrative, so they ignore the facts.
Bingo!!!!
President (for life) Xi has instructed their corporate masters that they must keep recycling fear or their Chinese investments will be turned over directly to the CCP
This NWO CREEP “Expert” Fraud and liar is why you are locked in your house and risk arrest to go out — he is the one who destroyed the Economy with his lying “Model” predicting 2 Million deaths in the USA– he is also where the “Social Distancing” came from — there is NO Scientific evidence it does anything as to a Cold Virus that is in a Population — and now we know he NEVER believed any of it – – he is a NWO “Expert” Propagandist and this is who he is: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/british-scientist-neil-ferguson-whose-wildly-wrong-coronavirus-model-prompted-us-uk-lockdowns-resigns-caught-breaking-social-distancing-rules-married-lover/
Reading the story, you couldn’t get less socially distanced than this guy.
Meaning of course his projections were all made up.
Meaning also he never believed any of it– if it is so deadly as he said and we need to do this or die — he is meeting with her for sex? The whole thing is a NWO fraud to destroy the USA/West and it has been aided by feckless Politicians who are either in on it, scared politically so selling us out or are complete idiots.
He had a decent explanation for the health issue. He had tested negative, believed he couldn’t pass it on, and if she had it, couldn’t get it again. But it was a political mistake because the rules said everyone and he tried to exempt himself because he felt he knew so much he knew when it was safe and when it wasn’t. But rules apply to everyone and he made the rules. So that’s yet another bed he gets to lie in.
Good post, Georgia. The OLD globalist pigs will never see their dream come true. They will be the vulnerable one’s with the preexisting conditions. They have lived an evil life and their destiny has already been determined.
“Ms Staats, a left-wing campaigner”
There’s all you need to know about that relationship. I bet alot of “left-wing campaigners” are involved in this plandemic.
Who you going to hire to build a great country? Trump has a great track record. Biden only has a grab them by the P record.
Everyone needs to watch this before it gets censored. https://vimeo.com/414289492
That was excellent.
Add Fauci to the Losers Project.
He’s on CNN yuking it up with Fredo — he’s an embarrassment — how does someone who has been wrong time after time keep their job? Only in Government.
Keep the job at 79!! There must be some ‘political waivers’ and political ‘pull’ that faucie hasn’t been retired. Especially after funding a china virus lab to train chinese biowarfare capability, instead of funding US Citizen researchers on worthy projects in the US (such as useful cheap drug treatments for corona virus treatment and prophylaxis).
That must be why he LOVES hillary.
Fauci is China’s bum boy. Going on CNN is giving the nod to Emperor-for-Life Xi von Mao.
You are on to something with your concerns about DARPA.
His name is FauXi, so it’s clear what “family” he’s really from and for. BriXi, too.
Losers gonna lose. Winners gonna win.
Theses a lot more going on here….
“In this context, the current coronavirus crisis appears to be the perfect storm that will allow DARPA’s dystopian vision to take hold and burst forth from the darkest recesses of the Pentagon into full public view. However, DARPA’s transhumanist vision for the military and for humanity presents an unprecedented threat, not just to human freedom, but an existential threat to human existence and the building blocks of biology itself.”
CORONAVIRUS GIVES A DANGEROUS BOOST TO DARPA’S DARKEST AGENDA via
THE LAST AMERICAN VAGABONDS
The beatings will continue until the news reporting improves, losers.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Definitely Word Press
I do not understand the meaning.
“Every American should think of themselves as a warrior.” (Paraphrasing.) I submit that that single sentence holds a wealth of significance that will emerge gradually over the coming weeks. China has run up the war flag . . . .
LikeLiked by 8 people
Economics is one way, and needed, to observe the dynamics of this pandemic. War-fighting, I submit, is the most comprehensive and therefore most beneficial way to observe the dynamics. It also is most productive for mounting self-defense against the pandemic.
I believe POTUS Trump is building primarily from the war-fighting way of observing the dynamics of this pandemic, as he should be doing.
The CCP engineered this bioweapon then deliberately fired it against all nations, including their own. The CCP did this for geo-political hegemony far more than for geo-economic hegemony. Their aim is to cultivate opportunity to resettle their populace anywhere on the globe that they designate.
This pandemic, as they think of it, is the opening barrage of a war resolved upon by the CCP to achieve global geo-political hegemony and China-fication.
The war starts here. The CCP took it kinetic because (1) POTUS Trump forced them to stop looting American wealth and (2) globalist hegemons, such as Bill Gates, others of the Davos/Bilderberg gangs, and the US Chamber of Commerce, lost patience with Hungarian, American, British, Romanian, and Italian leaders and electorates as well as others. Goals of Globalists and Communists coincide.
The CCP hoovered up germ protection supplies before and as they fired the bioweapon in order to diminish others’ ability to avoid infection during and after the barrage.
Expect their war-fighting kinetics to be multi-domain, non-Clausewitz-ian, impulsive, intermittent, and by turns logistically irrational, yet, aggressive and steady at the helm for imposing Global China.
Give Americans a mission to beat the H out of the CCP and they will go for it like the proverbial fish to water.
Good post but I contend the factual reality, as contrasted to the propaganda “reality” foisted on Americans by COMMUNIST China, their enablers, the lame stream media and among progressivist NWO types, the US Chamber of Commerce, multinational NWO corporations like Apple, Microsoft, Google etc., and our own government since Nixon “opened” that unspeakably cruel country, is that COMMUNIST China has been our existential enemy since it was established over 60 years ago.
Nothing in its global strategy has changed in terms of its objective that it has repeatedly reminded the world about—global domination economically and militarily. Yet, the vast majority of Americans, and sadly a very great many “conservatives” have been co-opted over time by the incremental nudging technique used so effectively by our enemies, foreign and domestic such that even if they think about Communist China (which is likely very rare among most Americans who are focused on really vital stuff like sports and “reality” shows), they perceive it as a sort of big fuzzy panda bear of a country.
This is no surprise as the abject economic failure of its communist government and constant cruelty of its COMMUNIST masters is routinely suppressed, not only by the regime but also by a cooperative media and our indoctrination (formerly known as educational) system.
Look out now…
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/forms/C00745075/1403629
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/fec-committee-to-draft-michelle-obama-for-vp-formed
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryanmanthy/ Hmmm Ryan Manthy is a high school graduate….another person Clyde Lederman on the paperwork endorsed high school graduate Ryan Manthy….
You cant make this up….two high school graduates who look like their …..havent descended yet are behind the draft Michelle Obama
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryanmanthy/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/clyde-lederman-93a996141/
I googled vagabond and a tv series came up. It’s about an injured stuntman discovering a national corruption scandal.
Sounds similar to the American stuntman who realized Hollywood was full of satanists and pedos.
Not fair to Abraham Lincoln . . . George Conway, Kellyanne must have done a number on him! Just look at him, he is a loser! OMG – Trump is energized and roaring to go as the election season hits its stride. I think Trump was really suffering those last weeks couped up in the Big House, having those sparring sessions with Chicom plants, CNN prostitutes etc. Ever since his weekend away at Camp David and then that townhall on Fox, Trump is a new man and the fight is back and the fighter is back!
Even a workaholic needs a respite from the grind. As a CEO he could do that whenever needed whether it was a weekend with a couple of rounds of golf or whatever. That didn’t seem to be the case during this pandemic. To many forget the world problems and other national problems requiring his attention didn’t go away while this virus problem exploded onto the scene. To say he was doing double duty probably doesn’t even come close and for the first time ever he actually appeared physically tired.
I agree he looks rested and renewed and I’m relieved and happy to see it.
I do not understand “done a number on him”. This means kelly must have objected? Or she didn’t know he was working on this hateful project?
LikeLike
I think it was sarcasm as in Kellyanne worked him too hard in the garage or in the sack or something . . . nothing bad to Kellyanne . . . George is a sad sack – most seem to indicate he has some issues, whether it is organic or alcohol or just that he is a dufus is not entirely clear.
Edward, have you thought about the possibility that he wants her to be his mother – and not his wife?
I’ve seen that in men whom I had assumed (wrongly, with the benefit of hindsight) that I thought to be not like that.
Not dissimilar to the wife who wants her husband to become her father.
Neither position is tenable in a good marriage – unless both parties are right into it, of course.
Trump said the American people should see themselves as warriors. This in relation to opening the country. Is he asking for us to protest to get our respective states opened up?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gov Abbott has a 230 speech on responding to his ahem, demands by democrats to do his bidding so i will let you know on my warrior status later.
make up your own mind … you are not sheep being led …
I am a sheep. The Lord is my shepherd.
Do you mock the sheep of the Lord?
I am a warrior wearing the whole armor of God.
Ephesians 6:10-18 New International Version (NIV)
The Armor of God
10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. 11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. 13 Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. 14 Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, 15 and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. 16 In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. 17 Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.
18 And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people.
There is a story of a demon that the disciples could not remove. Jesus did remove it.
When they asked why they could not, He said “This kind can only be removed by prayer.”
Never forget verse 18 when putting on the armor,
We need arm up, and to ramp up our meager faith, at least to mustard seed size. Move mountains, cast out demons.
Yesterday, Our President said another thing that seemed to me to be speaking to Christians particularly. He spoke of remembering “lost souls.” These words were taken to mean ALL those who had died of/during COVID19. But not all those who died were lost souls by the Christian meaning of “lost souls.”
“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”
Trumps campaign slogan should be changed to MAKE AMERICA FREE AGAIN, that would be more interesting than Keep America Great, and also is more fitting after these oppressive lockdowns
LikeLiked by 5 people
Benjamin Franklin, was unequivocally against the practice of trading in freedom for safety. He famously remarked that, ‘those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety’.
That proves the theory of evolution is a farce. We have not evolved. We have regressed.
Nice!
How about this version, with a sub-slogan –
“MAKE AMERICA FREE AGAIN!”
(or Go Ahead. Make my day!)
Yeah, KAG was never a fluid one. Maybe Make America Great Again Again?
MAGA (squared sign) or MAGA 2, or MAGA II
MAGA 2.0
WSJ is now reporting VP Pence stated the WH is having internal conversations about phasing out the WH coronavirus task force. Talking with FEMA about a transition plan and shifting tasks to appropriate internal departments and agencies. Mentioned first of June. Heads exploding in 10,9,8,… If so that me be the transition away from the overemphasis on the “if it saves one life.”
It’s gotta be tough having to call out a respected employee’s spouse that like that, but if you’re a stone cold loser you’re a stone cold loser.
“They should call it the LOSERS PROJECT.”
LMFAO!
Man, I’m gonna miss the President when he leaves office.
To a Libtard commie democrat, masks are the answer for everything which ails you. Have an earache, wear a mask. Have a toothache, wear a mask. Having issues with impotence, wear a mask.
Whatever you do, don’t vote for a politician who does not wear a mask and make sure you have a mask when you vote. “United States of America” together we stand masked.and ready for anything.
Trump, unlike House of Bush, never misses the opportunity to counter-punch. I wonder if the opposition – from time to time – has second thoughts about swinging at Trump knowing the counter-punch is coming.
PT should NOT wear a mask under any circumstances….it’s a “disaster visual” that will be used in perpetuity.
It’s a catch 22, either way they will make something of it.
What stud. Great having a Certified, Prime Alpha Male in charge. MAGA
Master Brander: Not Lincoln Project…not fair to 16…The Losers Project!
Buh bye
Until there is a full investigation done into the manipulation of numbers by the CDC, the media will continue to parade their fake death tolls, keeping all of the sheep too terrified to leave their homes!
Here is an interesting tidbit…..to support the narrative and why we were lied to…..
Tanzania has suspended the head of its national health laboratory in charge of testing for the coronavirus and ordered an investigation, a day after President John Magufuli questioned the tests’ accuracy.
Magufuli said on Sunday the imported test kits were faulty as they had returned positive results on a goat and a pawpaw — among several non-human samples submitted for testing, with technicians left deliberately unaware of their origins.
He did not say where the kits had been imported from or why the authorities had been suspicious of the results.
WONDER WHY PDJT DID NOT USE THE CDC TESTS. And piglosi kept calling for testing testing testing…. do you think piglosi knew???
https://plandemicmovie.com/
This is a much view site and an excellent video!
A stone cold loser like George’s wife. She should be dumping George or RESIGN!
Kellyanne is a very capable woman with excellent character. I admire her very much.
Have liked her for years going back to when she was Kelly Fitzpatrick talking conservatism on the cable channels.. Sorry that she ended up with that loser. I would!
And I quote the President today.
“I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad,” Trump wrote of George Conway.” If that’s not a warning to Kellyanne to her husband to STFU I don’t know what is.
I didn’t interpret it as a warning to Kellyanne.
After the first 3 juvenile questions, PDJT should just’ve said “you people are pathetic, take a hike”.
The media is the enemy.
How did Kellyanne end up with that silly little toad of a man? I mean seriously? I refer to him as the gullet with a mullet.
He must be very good with children; their tantrums, pouting when they don’t get their own way, bullying others… you might say he’s just a kid himself at heart!
She really needs to dump his azz.
Conway is doing the bidding of some anti-Trumpers in the lawfare group or similar setup. His constant attack on Trump’s mental state is a classic case of projection. He is not a stable man.
But but but the projections, yea how did those original projections hold up? Just stop with all the fearmongering. Now all of a sudden there is a “new” “worse” “OMG!!!” strain and we must stay in the house forever………………
