Saturday May 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Caturday…
Luigi Bazzani (1836-1927) painted these watercolors of Pompeii from 1880 to 1915. They were of such fine craftsmanship that they were noted for their detail and prized by the excavators of the site. The music is from “Five Variants of Dives and-Lazarus” by Vaughan Williams.
For those into TV shows, I’ve also uploaded an improved version of the Alias music video “Here She Comes” by Bonnie Tyler. The show features a sexy CIA spy, and this music was used in the rock score of the colorized version of Metropolis.
How to Comfort a Seasoned Saint
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
Back in 1992, I was on my way to the hospital to visit Bernie Mack, one of the founders of the church that I pastor. As I drove, I prayed and spoke with the Lord about what to say to encourage this veteran soldier of the cross. On hospital visits I usually shared Romans 8:18 and II Corinthians 4:16-18, verses that are tailor-made to minister to the heart of any believer lying on a bed of affliction. The problem that particular day was, I knew that Bernie knew those verses. As a seasoned saint, he knew those verses before I was born. So how was I going to comfort him? What could I possibly share with him from God’s Word that he didn’t already know?
If you’ve ever found yourself in a similar situation, the Apostle Paul gives us some direction in this area in his ministry to the Thessalonians. Paul introduced those dear saints to the doctrine of the pre-tribulation Rapture during his initial visit to Thessalonica (II Thes. 2:5). After that, he reviewed this precious truth in detail in his first epistle to them (I Thes. 4:13-5:11). So by the time Paul wrote his second letter to these saints, you’d think they would have been resting confidently in the “comfort” of this cherished truth (4:18; 5:11).
But when Paul’s second epistle exhorted them to “be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled” (2:2), we know that these brethren were shaken and troubled or else Paul would not have had to exhort them not to be. This means that even though these seasoned saints knew full well that they had been delivered from the coming wrath of the Tribulation (I Thes. 1:10), the persecutions they were enduring (I Thes. 1:6; 2:2,14; 3:3,4; II Thes. 1:4,7) were naturally causing their faith in the pre-tribulation Rapture to flag.
So how could Paul comfort them? What could he possibly share with them about God’s Word that they didn’t already know? How instructive it is for us that he didn’t even try! Instead, he simply reviewed the doctrine (II Thes. 2:1-4) and called upon them to remember all that he had taught them (v. 5).
And that’s what I did for Bernie that day. I read him the verses he knew and loved before I was born. You see, beloved, when it comes to comforting seasoned saints, God doesn’t expect us to come up with anything new. He expects us to do what Paul did, and simply review what a veteran believer already knows to be true from the timeless Word of the Eternal God. May we always be found faithful in this regard.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/how-to-comfort-a-seasoned-saint/
Romans 8:18 For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.
2 Corinthians 4:16 For which cause we faint not; but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day.
17 For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory;
18 While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.
2 Thessalonians 2:5 Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things?
1 Thessalonians 4:13 But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope.
14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.
15 For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.
16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.
1 Thessalonians 5:1 But of the times and the seasons, brethren, ye have no need that I write unto you.
2 For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night.
3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.
4 But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief.
5 Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night, nor of darkness.
6 Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober.
7 For they that sleep sleep in the night; and they that be drunken are drunken in the night.
8 But let us, who are of the day, be sober, putting on the breastplate of faith and love; and for an helmet, the hope of salvation.
9 For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ,
10 Who died for us, that, whether we wake or sleep, we should live together with him.
11 Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even as also ye do.
2 Thessalonians 2:2 That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand.
1 Thessalonians 1:10 And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.
1 Thessalonians 1:6 And ye became followers of us, and of the Lord, having received the word in much affliction, with joy of the Holy Ghost:
1 Thessalonians 2:2 But even after that we had suffered before, and were shamefully entreated, as ye know, at Philippi, we were bold in our God to speak unto you the gospel of God with much contention.
1 Thessalonians 2:14 For ye, brethren, became followers of the churches of God which in Judaea are in Christ Jesus: for ye also have suffered like things of your own countrymen, even as they have of the Jews:
1 Thessalonians 3:3 That no man should be moved by these afflictions: for yourselves know that we are appointed thereunto.
4 For verily, when we were with you, we told you before that we should suffer tribulation; even as it came to pass, and ye know.
2 Thessalonians 1:4 So that we ourselves glory in you in the churches of God for your patience and faith in all your persecutions and tribulations that ye endure: …7 And to you who are troubled rest with us, when the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels,
2 Thessalonians 2:1 Now we beseech you, brethren, by the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, and by our gathering together unto him,
2 That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand.
3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;
4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.
5 Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things?
Hurrah!!!!!!!!
Another image to save & text to Mayor DiBlasio’s 311692 snitch line.
Thank You!
Thanks D_I.
Amen.
I took the attached for your enjoyment, just the other day for the flyover.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClz59O2QE1cyQAS0rE7PK0A
Pray for the president, his wife and for his family.
Word of Caution…
Manipulated meat shortages are about to be foisted on America.
If possible, avoid eating “Cultured (laboratory-grown) Meat.”
Learn to hunt and poach ! With deer plentiful and used to humans they’re easy to snare ! Learn to craft fish traps and eel weirs ! learn to hide your handiwork, and process your harvest .
United Front groups in Canada helped Beijing stockpile coronavirus safety supplies
Put these lines in a search engine. Very disturbing. Chinese immigrants bought up safety supplies and sent them to China
Haven’t heard from Tuba Skinny in awhile so I think it’ll be good hear them again. Sadly, like many working musicians, the band isn’t working due to the restrictions cause by the Wuhan-virus. This video shows them at their best, i think. Here’s hoping New Orleans and Tuba Skinny gets back to normal asap.
It’s Caterday, Treepers! I will confess that I was never really a cat person. Oh, I liked kitties well enough but it was not until I was married to a woman who ***was*** a cat person that my newly settled lifestyle caused me to get better acquainted with cats. We’ve always had several (8 at one time, only 2 at the moment) kitties and I have to say watching this “dog person” in the video get won over by a kitty makes perfect sense to me. Sometimes kittens just claim you and you become ***their*** person. Their affection can become quite possessive. Over the years I’ve been claimed by several foundling kitties and I must say I’ve quite enjoyed having a little fur-ball resting on my head when I wake up in the morning. . .
Here’s a short dog story with a very happy ending. The other day when I was returning from the grocery store I turned onto my street and found an old lost dog walking in circles in the middle of the street. I parked the truck in the driveway and ran down to the intersection expecting the worst. I found that a lady had stopped to help the dog. She had moved him over to the curb, was patting and calming an obviously lost, confused, and obviously distraught elderly dog. He turned out to be very old and blind.
How he’d found himself in the middle of the street was a mystery, although it was obvious that he was someone’s dog who’d somehow wandered away from his home. The woman who’d moved him out of the street didn’t live in the neighborhood so I told her I have an enclosed front porch and would take the dog. She took a photo of the doggie and put it up on social media As I took the little guy home I decided that if I couldn’t find his owner I was just going to give him a good safe place to live out his final years. But then something very interesting happened.
I’d no more than gotten home, given the dog some water and was looking for some food for him when my phone rang at the same time the dog started barking at the screen door. In literally minutes a connection had been made and the dog’s owner (who lived just down the street) was standing in my front yard and talking to me on the phone. His mom explained that she’d has some work done on her fence and, not surprisingly, a gate was left open . . . We had a nearly tearful reunion right there and this wonderful old dog got to return to the only home he;d known for his whole life. Good dog.
Here is a dog helping with the weather report.
https://www.orlandoweekly.com/Blogs/archives/2020/04/30/florida-weathermans-dog-just-delivered-a-perfect-forecast
Dreams..
It was the mid-seventies.. First Love.. we were thirteen.. holding hands.. first kisses.. and she was beautiful and talented.. she would play the piano and sing for me.. and I would play the guitar.. I kept telling her she was going to be Miss America someday.. and I was going to be an astronaut..
Around a decade later.. while I never made it to outer space.. I had found myself in inner space.. in the greatest diving company in the world..
One night.. while lounging on the sofa in my loft.. the Houston skyline in the distance.. flipping through the channels on the tv.. I stumbled across the Miss America Pageant.. and oh my gosh.. there she was.. First Love.. standing right there on stage.. and in the final round.. she had made it.. I was so elated for her.. for us..
Because there we were.. now adults.. and both in orbit..
..Dreams really can come true..
Memoirs of an Oilfield Diver
The Epic Archive
1984-1992
