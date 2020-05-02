Rebel Alliance Ground Reports – What’s Your Current Lockdown Status?…

The Ministry of Covid Compliance is reminding us this week how the virus has a genetic targeting mechanism able to differentiate between essential cans of vegetables, bottles of liquor, lottery tickets and non-essential products like sneakers and paint. Thus the Ministry is able to help us better understand the lock-down policy.
We’ve been piling into crowded supermarkets for seven weeks buying food, and we are allowed to purchase liquor and lottery tickets. Those purchases are deemed safe by the state; however, it is critical for viral control that we not purchase sneakers or other hazardous items which pose a greater threat of proximity transmission.
Similarly the COVID-19 virus seems incapable of keeping up with the speed of passenger vehicles, buses, airplanes and trains. However, once you exit your COVID compliant transportation, the virus can swoop down and attack you if you are in the proximity of a open-space park or beach.
The Ministry appreciates our compliance in avoiding the dangerous virus freedom zones; and is thankful for compliant citizens who do not question the complex data analysis that goes into regional scientific tracking systems.
To avoid an increased infection rate it is critical for American citizens to only visit Home Depot, Lowes, Costco, WalMart & other large institutional retail systems with influential lobbying offices near the Covid Mitigation Ministry.
Effective compliance and mitigation requires that everyone must avoid the small business operations where the virus is more prone to hide out and attack consumers. The scientific data-hubs in/around K-Street in Washington DC must lead our careful decision-making.
Remember, the Ministry is working closely with regional governors to outline the greatest threat. Walking on a golf course in Massachusetts is safe-behavior; however, if you carry a particularly shaped stick and swing it at a ball, the virus will immediately target you.
These granular distinctions are very important to understand.
In the Ministry of Delaware food trucks are now permitted to operate; however, if you attempt to purchase a dress for Mothers Day, you are putting society at risk.
Currently in most regions the virus is allowing dogs and cats to have their fur trimmed. However, if a human attempts to commercially reduce the length of your sideburns it will create a viral hot-spot potentially putting the health of our planet at risk.
The rebel alliance has noted that specifically random viral targeting appears much more prevalent in the regions where people formerly wore genitalia on their heads. There is a possibility this could be propaganda because there is not enough conclusive scientific data assembled to quantify the merit of this claim. Confirmation efforts remain ongoing.
In almost all regions of ministry control, furniture purchasing seems like one of the most potentially dangerous activities. Out of an abundance of caution these consumer hubs of activity have been shut-down; however, the Ministry is evaluating how the virus would respond if cans of vegetables were placed within the building.
According to the most extensive study conducted so far, commercial buildings with cans of vegetables appear to be the safest venue allowing congregation and proximity. It is unknown if moving canned foods and sandwiches into the furniture stores, or other less traveled venues, would transfer the benefits of virus mitigation. The Ministry has a teleconference with scientists and industry experts scheduled later this week to analyze this question.
In the interim, the Ministry would like to remind you the greatest danger is the type of purchasing you make. Large box retailers with dense populations are safe-spaces. Smaller business with less density are hazards; and houses of religious worship are death traps due to their propensity to promote the most critically dangerous activity of all, fellowship.
Because the literal health of our nations’ citizens are at risk, we must remain steadfast and resolved to keep all hospitals and patient facilities closed and at precipice of financial ruin.
Remember, we are all in this together; and to prove how critical this is to our society we must all stay apart.
Went for a walk today in metro west Boston town I live in. Saw 3 parties. One birthday and the other two maybe grad parties? About 10-15 or so at each. Still, good to see people congregating outside. My husband told me 30 min ago that our neighbors had about 12 people in their driveway. Hopefully the sheeple are waking up.
Hilarious! But also sad there’s so many of these 😷/🧟♂️ who don’t even question it.
Meanwhile, somewhere in FL– per our High Commander Desantis✊…
Some select beaches are open. HOWEVER, you’ll apparently catch COVID if you drive & PARK your car there! 😱 So ALL access lots are CLOSED until at least Monday.
Also should you choose to venture onto any open-beaches, you must remain MOVING! (swimming/ fishing/ walking/ jogging ONLY).
⚠️ Apparently Carona-Cooties can’t catch ’em all. It only zeros in on stationary targets!
Thus despite being “The BEACH,” SITTING down on the SAND is a big NO-NO!
It seems NOT-DeSandMan has convinced himself Caronavirus is HIDING in the actual sand… & his head is now full of scary scenes & images from the movie “Tremors”.
suburbs of Chicago
Yes, the same place where idiots put masks on lion statues. then hours later, the criminal idiots steal those masks…
Gover Prickster and idiot Lighfoot will only open up Illinios and Chicago if sleepy creepy uncle Joe is elected in November. Otherwise, I think it will take National Guard forcing them to open.
A couple weeks ago, Sundance requested ground reports and I posted about all the idiots here who worship thier Demonrat masters.
That has not changed…. There is a recent survey of all 50 states handling of Wuhan virus (link at end)
Almost 600 people from Illinois responded. 69% approved of how Prickster is handling this crisis. Only 39% approved of Trump handling. 93% (aka morons) approve of Pricksters stay at home orders and 85% approve the business closures.
I just applied for a job on the outskirts of Nashville. Wish me luck
I’m in rural San Diego County and weather is perfect for a long trail ride…which is what we did.
Afterwards we shared stories and wine. Talked stink about our gruesome governor.
Two of my guests are from a very liberal area of socal. I am certain they are liberal.
That said ; they were the most angry and down on our Govenor because they are on the brink of ruin.
Trump landslide 2020…Ca may turn red again!…..:-)
I am on a farm on a rural road in Southwestern Wisconsin. The nearest town has a population of 504, which may include some cows. If one or two people walk down the road in a day, that’s a lot, and they are likely from the area. Average farm size around here is 100-200 acres, so you don;t pass many people on an hour walk.
A woman in exercise clothing (instead of customary Carharrts) just walked by, with her earbuds and smartphone wearing a mask ! I saw her and waved from my Bobcat, full of a load of manure, but she just looked hostile and filmed me – I swear in disapproval for not wearing a mask ! Undoubtedly an urban refugee !
I need to hook up some loudspeakers and play Mary Chapin Carpenter’s “I take my chances” if this continues.
Biggest news here in Ohio: I placed this earlier on another page.
Preble County of Ohio declares they have had it: County Commissioners and the Sheriff say the they will NOT enforce any more unconstitutional orders from RINO Gov. DeWine and his baby-killing Health Director, DEMOCRAT Amy Acton.
Now here is where it gets interesting T.V. station WHIO of Dayton (closest big city) no longer has this story on its website after running it yesterday. The Internet has nothing that I can find about it.
The information came from Ohio people on FaceBook, who posted the T.V, report from WHIO. Knowing FaceBook, the address might be blocked here. If no address appears, go to FaceBook and look up either “Kelly Nation” or “Daytonhomesforsale” of Ohio, or “Rep. Nino Vitale” of Ohio for the story.
FREEDOM!!!
Or see the FaceBook page for “Rep. Nino Vitale” who is one of the leaders of state legislators leading an effort starting on Monday to Open Ohio next week, rather than the end of the month. No deaths in Ohio for 3 days from this virus, hospitalization numbers have crashed.
As we have seen in Oregon, however, the numbers do not matter: it is the fear and the “projections of what MIGHT happen” which count.
Do the red stars on the lions represent communist China ?
The Great State of Georgia is open for business.
LikeLike
I’m in The People’s Republic of Michigan. Chairman Whitmer says as long as we never leave our houses, she won’t have to send us to the gulag for re-education services. I hear through the underground that dissidents have been seen armed and storming the Capital, but I feel this is just propaganda, like Tiananmen Square. I have to go now, I need to go and sit in my living room and listen to the required press conference from Heir Whitler.
This is the best one yet!
Central Oregon coast Lane County, not a the death at this part of the coast or even a single case, but we are told to assume there are hidden cases.
Suicides, though.
Residents are monitoring and reporting in Facebook groups on lodging businesses, which have been allowed to remain open in some counties but commissioners in some towns have shut-it-down.
The tourist dollar is of particular concern to many coastal residents, particularly those who do not own a business. Yachats, in neighboring Lincoln County has an overabundance of genital hats and is particularly rabid.
These people do not want outsiders bringing virus-laden dollars into the community.
Multiple reports of people who have an out of state plate on their car being verbally accosted by women in their late sixties early seventies at places like the grocery store or the post office.
Maximum pressure is being put on local officials to keep the communities shut down as long as necessary, so that visitors don’t use up any of the empty hospital capacity or purchase food meant solely for the local socially active people.
Yesterdays report of traffic heading west from Eugene to the coast at 5PM was met with some confusion as coastal residents couldn’t determine if it was guest coming to stay at the few lodging facilities still open in Florence or perhaps people were returning from work or shopping in Eugene, as it was the first of the month when the Social Security checks come in.
The outrage started after the first warm weekend when there were cars parked along the coastal highway with people taking hikes or walking along the beaches.
The locals were absolutely apoplectic and we were encouraged to make as much noise as possible so that the local Ministries would act beyond Governor Brown’s initial orders and shut down all lodging and institute more patrols around any place a local or ‘outsider’ might want to take a walk in the humidity-laden outdoors.
The local mayors and commissioners were happy to oblige and go beyond what the Governor ordered.
A restaurant in my southern middle TN town blocked off some of the parking in front of the shop. Looks like they took half the tables that were inside and created impromptu patio seating. A very creative way to get full capacity seating while obeying the building half full rule. Walmart was so crowded today I had a hard time believing the entrance was being metered. Still no haircuts tho. My sons are looking pretty shaggy.
I now have plenty of freedom. I go wherever I want and do whatever I want.
– One of thousands of illegal allies released from prison by Democrats
