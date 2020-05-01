Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream…

Today at 2:00pm ET White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is expected to hold a press briefing. This would be the first press secretary briefing from the Brady Room in over a year. The last press briefing was on March 11, 2019, when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was still in the role. [UPDATE: Video Added]
White House Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – CNBC Livestream
She’s intelligent and well prepared. Nicely done!
She left them with “everybody should watch Fox news tonight” LOL!
A star is born, or at least revealed.
She earned the flac jacket, that is traditionally passed from one press secretary to the next.
Five stars, kudos and great to see!
She seems like a nice person but I don’t get it. She’s no pit bull, she’s a lightweight. After that very ugly female with glasses asked her to pledge not to lie, she should have said, ‘ can you pledge the same? next question.’
So sick of these press whores.
your kidding right?
It’s her first day, for cryin out loud.
She will never get in the mud with them. It seems to make them more docile.
You obviously don’t know what you are talking about.
Watch and learn.
James,
That was WONDERFUL. 😂 Thank you for posting.
Ann
Even with the “hiphop” moronics and that disgusting leftist serpent thanks for recalling this. Saw it a while back, but had forgotten about it
Love that Tupac song that plays at the end.
SMOKIN!
Made my day. Thanks for sharing
She kills with kindness. Very smooth, adept, armed with razor sharp facts. Ms. McEnany is the press secretary or personal representative that anyone would give their right arm to have to face the enemedia jackals. They attack her; she parries and ripostes. They can’t be snide with her without having it thrown back in their faces. Does she have 20/20 hindsight on every statement in advance? Of course not. Still light years ahead of anyone else I’ve seen in this role since as long as I can remember. I was very very glad to hear her say she prays!
Nonetheless, I’d like to take this opportunity to say Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a great, professional person who did not deserve the treatment she was subjected to by enemedia and Demonrats in general. She also did a great job, but was truly too nice and did not give up her own positive world-view despite how genuinely evil, stupid, and venal the presstitutes she was dealing with were and still are. That’s admirable strength of character! God bless her and her family!
Anyone who deals with enemedia scum needs virtual, if not actual, impregnable ppe–Ms. McEnany seems to have the virtual and I’m sure will get the actual, if needed. May God bless, guard and guide you, Ms. McEnany! In street lingo, “You go, girl!”
Fixed it: She’s no pit bull, and she doesn’t need to be when you are as intelligent, prepared, quick and smooth as Kayleigh McEnany.
Only a fool would underestimate her. And McEnany is the Press Secretary we have been waiting for.
You kidding? She killed it! I was worried too that she would be too gentle or nice…..no way….she is a killer and handled them so well. Not worried one bit now!!!!
I don’t get where those MSM jackals come off welcoming the WH Press Secretary to the podium as if she is in their house, not the President’s House. Arrogant.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s why the WHCA needs to be done away with or stripped of all power.
The President’s Press Sec should decide who gets in and where they sit.
But he plead guilty – she failed IMO to point out the blackmail involved here with his son
He lied to the VP even if we set aside lying to the FBI – answered
The President fired him because he lied, does he still believe that? – see VP answer
These are not journalists. These are CYA Dem operatives continuing to ignore the elephant in the room – the utter ruthless criminality of the top levels of the FBI/DOJ under the O’bumf***alot’s administration.
I don’t see that “she failed” in not mentioning the blackmailing regarding Gen. Flynn’s son. The situation has not been resolved in court as of yet and it probably would be inappropriate for the Press Secretary to speak about it at this time. She did read the handwritten note, which is clear evidence already released to the public.
That’s true, and I should have prefaced my comment with that fact.
Flynn has also moved to have his guilty plea withdrawn. That would have been the perfect response to that fake news reporter!
I’d Dan Bongino to be the press secretary. Now that would be fun. 😁
LikeLiked by 4 people
. 😁
Wonder how reporters would react to being put into a submission hold?
Tyrus would be my choice for press secretary. (Tune in to the Greg Gutfeld show if you don’t know who Tyrus is. He usually gives the smartest remarks of any of the panel no matter who Gutfeld has on).
Who asked Kayleigh, “Will you ever lie to us”?
These people are the ooze between your toes when your barefoot in the swamp.
Great Job Kaleigh!
What was Kayleigh’s response?
waiting for the soft trolls to explode over Kayleigh 3-2-1
LikeLiked by 2 people
They already are
I saw a comment on presssec twitter of, “the streets of DC haven’t been this empty since Trumps inauguration.” A good reply to your lefty “friends” to this would be, “because everyone who voted for Trump were working and don’t have time for that unlike most of democrat voters. Trump voters voted for him on Election Day, were done and went about their business. They don’t have time for social silliness like that.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why does Donna Brazille still have a job as a pundit after the way she acted? And who gives a flip what she has to say about anything?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Super, you read my mind. ❤️
Paul Ryan gives a flip
……and what’s that on her head? I think she’s trying for POTUS’ hair color.
DB looks like she had a stroke. Is it a sin for me to hope so and that the next event is fatal? I’ll pray for forgiveness.
I’m liking Kayleigh. She is another beautiful, intelligent, well-spoken, conservative woman.
Just my type. And, I still hate the news media, with a few exceptions.
Kayleigh is who Dana Perino thinks she was.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I know. Dana Perino has this over inflated view of herself when she’s really just simple.
Dana Perino is simply an establishment Republican.
Fantastic reply PreppiePlease. Add me to your likes.
One benefit of the presser with the new press secretary is, the press can’t question why Fauci and Scarf Lady aren’t there. That’s an added benefit.
I thought Kaleigh did very well except on the Flynn questions.
When that hack reporter kept saying, “but he [plead guilty she should have said “and as you well know has filed a motion to withdraw that plea”.
Also, about the repeated question “Does the President think Flynn lied?” , she could have said, “The President relied on statements made by the FBI at the time about General Flynn. But now there is evidence that some FBI agents on the case thought Gen. Flynn was telling the truth. And we now know that the FBI at the time it interviewed Gen. Flynn was itself guilty of setting a trap, as proven conclusively, among other evidence, by Comey’s own subsequent public statements and by the detailed handwritten notes taken by an FBI agent during the “Small Group” meeting in which the entrapment outrage was planned. Whatever the President and VP may have believed then, they now believe Gen. Flynn is innocent.
AT the very beginning she mentioned aid to Hospitals that have treated the 184,000 virus cases that REQUIRED hospitalization or hospital treatment . I know this is a moving target but this is first time that I heard any number on that -I see on Real Clear Politics they have a table for confirmed cases (after testing) of 1,113,231- so are we looking at something like 16 % or so of confirmed cases requiring hospitalization and 84% ( 930,000 or so ) of the REMAINING confirmed cases recover in due course without any special treatment ? . Of the hospitalized cases , the outcomes -the so called “end point ” – i.e. either recover or succumb – the ages and underlying conditions in these two categories would be an especially important factor to know.
Finally! Visuals!
“I had to destroy health care (along with liberty and the economy) in order to save it”
so sayeth Herr Docktor Anthony Fauci, The Wold’s Only Infallible Man
Kayleigh McEnany did a great job. Good kid. Very sharp lady obviously well prepared as she’s been since I first watched her as a member of PDT’s Administration. Nothing like calm replies rendered with obvious confidence backed with Facts to keep the serpents in their Ninth Circle of Hell. She even covered the entire room in what seemed like record time with another lap to spare. Looking for more just like this first one as she builds upon a already solid career.
“I had to destroy health care (along with liberty and the economy) in order to save it”
so sayeth Herr Docktor Anthony Fauci, The Wold’s Only Infallible Man
faucie is 79. why isn’t he retired, so he can write love letters to hillary all day?
Who has authority to ‘retire’ government positions after 70? There must be sharper knives in the drawer… Make him ’emeritus’ and send him to Wuhan China.
Is there a special ‘dispensation’ that keeps political appointments on like RB ginsberg?
Don’t forget to add Billy Gates to his love letter list. The other day, Gates stuck up for China and the WHO. He’s getting up there with Soros.
“faucie is 79. why isn’t he retired, so he can write love letters to hillary all day?”
He is not retired because the Gates Foundation has not received their money’s worth out of him yet.
I am sure they will let him know when he can retire. Instead of a gold pocketwatch, they can give him a gold plated vaccine syringe with his name on it.
Well, they were mostly respectful of Kayleigh today. That’ll last about one day.
Love her, always have.
She did a great job overall. Confident, secure…she could have answered a couple of questions better esp the Flynn question. It seems everyone is getting this wrong unless the Admin is trying to play coy for now until public release of information.
Flynn didn’t lie at any point…Flynn didn’t lie to the FBI, Pence, or even the judge. Seems to me what’s missing has always been the context and details of it all. The Pence issue is irrelevant, yet they make it seem big. His plea was coerced, so its gotta be thrown out. He answered the FBI to the best of his memory while the FBI had his transcript. FARA is a joke. All of this could have been explained, but yet wasn’t….and I’m getting sick of almost everyone getting it wrong, esp on Fox, that seems to ignore Sidney’s comments.
There will be more evidence coming out, despite Wray’s efforts to withhold wrongdoing records. The ‘drip, drip, drip’ will increase. The battleship of MSM-fostered public opinion has to be turned slowly but surely.
Yes indeed…I understand the strategy, tho the wait is frustrating. McCarthy wrote a piece yesterday morning that summarized pretty good, but the analysis here has been a saving grace.
Han Solo Keep in mind she and the president are always navigating in a mine field.
It is best that they say NOTHING about the Flynn case until after the judge ruled.
Otherwise they would be accused of trying to influence a court decision. Trump
has been to this rodeo before, most recently with the Hydroxychloroquine. He praised it, so now it is the drug villain of the day and being withheld from patients who might benefit from it. Keep in mind, Kayleigh is speaking to the Democrat House only with pencils and a byline. She cannot ever say too much. Better to say too little. Let Sidney Powell handle the Flynn questions. Don’t give the Deep State an excuse to put yet another torpedo into General Flynn. After ripping into Flynn, Sullivan needs not to have an excuse to destroy him yet again.
Kept her cool – had the facts. Not bad for her first outing. I bet she even gets better with her responses .. and the smackdowns!
I tried to watch, but listening to questions from the media is a waste of time. It’s like listening to a campaign ad for the Democrats. They are not trying to get information out to the public, they are trying to get a Democrat (any Democrat) elected.
