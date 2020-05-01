Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on May 1, 2020 by

Today at 2:00pm ET White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is expected to hold a press briefing. This would be the first press secretary briefing from the Brady Room in over a year.  The last press briefing was on March 11, 2019, when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was still in the role.  [UPDATE: Video Added]

White House Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkCNBC Livestream

.

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, media bias, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

161 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. swamph8er says:
    May 1, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    She’s intelligent and well prepared. Nicely done!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. flova says:
    May 1, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    She seems like a nice person but I don’t get it. She’s no pit bull, she’s a lightweight. After that very ugly female with glasses asked her to pledge not to lie, she should have said, ‘ can you pledge the same? next question.’

    So sick of these press whores.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Eaglet says:
      May 1, 2020 at 2:57 pm

      your kidding right?

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • randyinrocklin says:
      May 1, 2020 at 2:59 pm

      It’s her first day, for cryin out loud.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • gingergal says:
      May 1, 2020 at 3:23 pm

      She will never get in the mud with them. It seems to make them more docile.

      Like

      Reply
    • James F says:
      May 1, 2020 at 3:27 pm

      You obviously don’t know what you are talking about.

      Watch and learn.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      May 1, 2020 at 4:37 pm

      She kills with kindness. Very smooth, adept, armed with razor sharp facts. Ms. McEnany is the press secretary or personal representative that anyone would give their right arm to have to face the enemedia jackals. They attack her; she parries and ripostes. They can’t be snide with her without having it thrown back in their faces. Does she have 20/20 hindsight on every statement in advance? Of course not. Still light years ahead of anyone else I’ve seen in this role since as long as I can remember. I was very very glad to hear her say she prays!

      Nonetheless, I’d like to take this opportunity to say Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a great, professional person who did not deserve the treatment she was subjected to by enemedia and Demonrats in general. She also did a great job, but was truly too nice and did not give up her own positive world-view despite how genuinely evil, stupid, and venal the presstitutes she was dealing with were and still are. That’s admirable strength of character! God bless her and her family!

      Anyone who deals with enemedia scum needs virtual, if not actual, impregnable ppe–Ms. McEnany seems to have the virtual and I’m sure will get the actual, if needed. May God bless, guard and guide you, Ms. McEnany! In street lingo, “You go, girl!”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • that guy says:
      May 1, 2020 at 4:54 pm

      Fixed it: She’s no pit bull, and she doesn’t need to be when you are as intelligent, prepared, quick and smooth as Kayleigh McEnany.

      Only a fool would underestimate her. And McEnany is the Press Secretary we have been waiting for.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • magaxena58 says:
      May 1, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      You kidding? She killed it! I was worried too that she would be too gentle or nice…..no way….she is a killer and handled them so well. Not worried one bit now!!!!

      Like

      Reply
  3. bacillus says:
    May 1, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    I don’t get where those MSM jackals come off welcoming the WH Press Secretary to the podium as if she is in their house, not the President’s House. Arrogant.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. gda53 says:
    May 1, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    But he plead guilty – she failed IMO to point out the blackmail involved here with his son
    He lied to the VP even if we set aside lying to the FBI – answered
    The President fired him because he lied, does he still believe that? – see VP answer

    These are not journalists. These are CYA Dem operatives continuing to ignore the elephant in the room – the utter ruthless criminality of the top levels of the FBI/DOJ under the O’bumf***alot’s administration.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rvsueandcrew says:
      May 1, 2020 at 3:15 pm

      I don’t see that “she failed” in not mentioning the blackmailing regarding Gen. Flynn’s son. The situation has not been resolved in court as of yet and it probably would be inappropriate for the Press Secretary to speak about it at this time. She did read the handwritten note, which is clear evidence already released to the public.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  5. Magabear says:
    May 1, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    I’d Dan Bongino to be the press secretary. Now that would be fun. 😁

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    May 1, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    Who asked Kayleigh, “Will you ever lie to us”?
    These people are the ooze between your toes when your barefoot in the swamp.

    Great Job Kaleigh!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Eaglet says:
    May 1, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    waiting for the soft trolls to explode over Kayleigh 3-2-1

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Brant says:
    May 1, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    I saw a comment on presssec twitter of, “the streets of DC haven’t been this empty since Trumps inauguration.” A good reply to your lefty “friends” to this would be, “because everyone who voted for Trump were working and don’t have time for that unlike most of democrat voters. Trump voters voted for him on Election Day, were done and went about their business. They don’t have time for social silliness like that.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 1, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. 335blues says:
    May 1, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    I’m liking Kayleigh. She is another beautiful, intelligent, well-spoken, conservative woman.
    Just my type. And, I still hate the news media, with a few exceptions.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. PreppiePlease says:
    May 1, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    Kayleigh is who Dana Perino thinks she was.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  12. randyinrocklin says:
    May 1, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    One benefit of the presser with the new press secretary is, the press can’t question why Fauci and Scarf Lady aren’t there. That’s an added benefit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Mortimer says:
    May 1, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    I thought Kaleigh did very well except on the Flynn questions.

    When that hack reporter kept saying, “but he [plead guilty she should have said “and as you well know has filed a motion to withdraw that plea”.

    Like

    Reply
    • JMC says:
      May 1, 2020 at 4:33 pm

      Also, about the repeated question “Does the President think Flynn lied?” , she could have said, “The President relied on statements made by the FBI at the time about General Flynn. But now there is evidence that some FBI agents on the case thought Gen. Flynn was telling the truth. And we now know that the FBI at the time it interviewed Gen. Flynn was itself guilty of setting a trap, as proven conclusively, among other evidence, by Comey’s own subsequent public statements and by the detailed handwritten notes taken by an FBI agent during the “Small Group” meeting in which the entrapment outrage was planned. Whatever the President and VP may have believed then, they now believe Gen. Flynn is innocent.

      Like

      Reply
  14. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    May 1, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    AT the very beginning she mentioned aid to Hospitals that have treated the 184,000 virus cases that REQUIRED hospitalization or hospital treatment . I know this is a moving target but this is first time that I heard any number on that -I see on Real Clear Politics they have a table for confirmed cases (after testing) of 1,113,231- so are we looking at something like 16 % or so of confirmed cases requiring hospitalization and 84% ( 930,000 or so ) of the REMAINING confirmed cases recover in due course without any special treatment ? . Of the hospitalized cases , the outcomes -the so called “end point ” – i.e. either recover or succumb – the ages and underlying conditions in these two categories would be an especially important factor to know.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. TwoLaine says:
    May 1, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    Finally! Visuals!

    Like

    Reply
  16. carthoris says:
    May 1, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    “I had to destroy health care (along with liberty and the economy) in order to save it”
    so sayeth Herr Docktor Anthony Fauci, The Wold’s Only Infallible Man

    Like

    Reply
  17. Moe Grimm says:
    May 1, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Kayleigh McEnany did a great job. Good kid. Very sharp lady obviously well prepared as she’s been since I first watched her as a member of PDT’s Administration. Nothing like calm replies rendered with obvious confidence backed with Facts to keep the serpents in their Ninth Circle of Hell. She even covered the entire room in what seemed like record time with another lap to spare. Looking for more just like this first one as she builds upon a already solid career.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. carthoris says:
    May 1, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    “I had to destroy health care (along with liberty and the economy) in order to save it”
    so sayeth Herr Docktor Anthony Fauci, The Wold’s Only Infallible Man

    Like

    Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      May 1, 2020 at 4:10 pm

      faucie is 79. why isn’t he retired, so he can write love letters to hillary all day?
      Who has authority to ‘retire’ government positions after 70? There must be sharper knives in the drawer… Make him ’emeritus’ and send him to Wuhan China.
      Is there a special ‘dispensation’ that keeps political appointments on like RB ginsberg?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • treestar1313 says:
        May 1, 2020 at 4:55 pm

        Don’t forget to add Billy Gates to his love letter list. The other day, Gates stuck up for China and the WHO. He’s getting up there with Soros.

        Like

        Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        May 1, 2020 at 4:58 pm

        “faucie is 79. why isn’t he retired, so he can write love letters to hillary all day?”

        He is not retired because the Gates Foundation has not received their money’s worth out of him yet.

        I am sure they will let him know when he can retire. Instead of a gold pocketwatch, they can give him a gold plated vaccine syringe with his name on it.

        Like

        Reply
  19. TwoLaine says:
    May 1, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Well, they were mostly respectful of Kayleigh today. That’ll last about one day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Trump Train says:
    May 1, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Love her, always have.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Han Solo says:
    May 1, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    She did a great job overall. Confident, secure…she could have answered a couple of questions better esp the Flynn question. It seems everyone is getting this wrong unless the Admin is trying to play coy for now until public release of information.

    Flynn didn’t lie at any point…Flynn didn’t lie to the FBI, Pence, or even the judge. Seems to me what’s missing has always been the context and details of it all. The Pence issue is irrelevant, yet they make it seem big. His plea was coerced, so its gotta be thrown out. He answered the FBI to the best of his memory while the FBI had his transcript. FARA is a joke. All of this could have been explained, but yet wasn’t….and I’m getting sick of almost everyone getting it wrong, esp on Fox, that seems to ignore Sidney’s comments.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      May 1, 2020 at 4:14 pm

      There will be more evidence coming out, despite Wray’s efforts to withhold wrongdoing records. The ‘drip, drip, drip’ will increase. The battleship of MSM-fostered public opinion has to be turned slowly but surely.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Han Solo says:
        May 1, 2020 at 4:32 pm

        Yes indeed…I understand the strategy, tho the wait is frustrating. McCarthy wrote a piece yesterday morning that summarized pretty good, but the analysis here has been a saving grace.

        Like

        Reply
    • yy4u says:
      May 1, 2020 at 4:35 pm

      Han Solo Keep in mind she and the president are always navigating in a mine field.
      It is best that they say NOTHING about the Flynn case until after the judge ruled.
      Otherwise they would be accused of trying to influence a court decision. Trump
      has been to this rodeo before, most recently with the Hydroxychloroquine. He praised it, so now it is the drug villain of the day and being withheld from patients who might benefit from it. Keep in mind, Kayleigh is speaking to the Democrat House only with pencils and a byline. She cannot ever say too much. Better to say too little. Let Sidney Powell handle the Flynn questions. Don’t give the Deep State an excuse to put yet another torpedo into General Flynn. After ripping into Flynn, Sullivan needs not to have an excuse to destroy him yet again.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Patriot says:
    May 1, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Kept her cool – had the facts. Not bad for her first outing. I bet she even gets better with her responses .. and the smackdowns!

    Like

    Reply
  23. yy4u says:
    May 1, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    I tried to watch, but listening to questions from the media is a waste of time. It’s like listening to a campaign ad for the Democrats. They are not trying to get information out to the public, they are trying to get a Democrat (any Democrat) elected.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s