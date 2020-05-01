Friday May 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Big Truths for little readers!
True science for kids.
And the lion will lay down with the lamb. But were those hyenas?
Hyenas or Democrats on Quaaludes, not sure though the difference is moot.
Sprinkled or Dunked?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
Just as some people believe that doughnuts should be sprinkled with sprinkles, and others believe they should be dunked in coffee, so some Christians believe they should be baptized by sprinkling, and others believe they should be dunked, or immersed. I personally believe the only mode of water baptism in Scripture is by sprinkling.
First, while it is popular to say that water baptism is a testimony that has nothing to do with salvation, the Bible is very clear that the purpose of water baptism is to cleanse men by washing away their sins(Acts 22:16 cf. Mark 1:4; 16:16; Acts 2:38). In Scripture, cleansing is often accomplished by sprinkling (Num. 8:6,7; 19:13,18-22), but never by immersion. In fact, God promised the Jews that after He gathers them back into their land for the kingdom,
“Then will I sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be clean: from all your filthiness…will I cleanse you” (Ezek. 36:24,25).
We know it is commonly taught that the Greek word baptismos that is translated “baptism” in our Bibles means to “dip” or to dunk, but that’s not so. It’s true that bapto, the verb form of baptismos, means to dip, for that’s how it’s translated in Luke 16:24. However, dipping is only the beginning of water baptism, as we see in Numbers 19:18:
“And a clean person shall take hyssop, and dip it in the water, and sprinkle it upon…the persons that were there.”
“Hyssop” was a flowery bush that, when dipped in water, was capable of absorbing enough liquid to then sprinkle it on people (Heb. 9:19). So in water baptism, the hyssop was immersed, the people were sprinkled.
We know that those Old Testament sprinklings were baptisms, for baptismos is the word used to describe those “divers washings” (Heb. 9:10). Even the priests were washed (Ex. 29:4) with water from the laver (Ex. 40:11,12) that was not used for immersion (Ex. 30:18-21). We know John the Baptist washed people in the same way, for the Jews didn’t ask “what” he was doing, as they would if he were doing something new, they asked “why” he was doing it (John 1:25). He stood in the Jordan so he could easily dip the hyssop and sprinkle people. Baptismos is also translated “washing” in Mark 7:4, and few (if any) households in Israel had a receptacle large enough to immerse “tables.”
Of course, today our hearts are washed “by…regeneration” (Titus 3:5). But while your heart was cleansed in this manner, to cleanse your “way” (Psa. 119:9), you can only do so “by taking heed thereto according to thy Word.” Let’s take heed!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/sprinkled-or-dunked/
Acts 22:16 And now why tarriest thou? arise, and be baptized, and wash away thy sins, calling on the name of the Lord.
Mark 1:4 John did baptize in the wilderness, and preach the baptism of repentance for the remission of sins.
Mark 16:16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.
Acts 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Numbers 8:6 Take the Levites from among the children of Israel, and cleanse them.
7 And thus shalt thou do unto them, to cleanse them: Sprinkle water of purifying upon them, and let them shave all their flesh, and let them wash their clothes, and so make themselves clean.
Numbers 19:13 Whosoever toucheth the dead body of any man that is dead, and purifieth not himself, defileth the tabernacle of the LORD; and that soul shall be cut off from Israel: because the water of separation was not sprinkled upon him, he shall be unclean; his uncleanness is yet upon him..
….18 And a clean person shall take hyssop, and dip it in the water, and sprinkle it upon the tent, and upon all the vessels, and upon the persons that were there, and upon him that touched a bone, or one slain, or one dead, or a grave:
19 And the clean person shall sprinkle upon the unclean on the third day, and on the seventh day: and on the seventh day he shall purify himself, and wash his clothes, and bathe himself in water, and shall be clean at even.
20 But the man that shall be unclean, and shall not purify himself, that soul shall be cut off from among the congregation, because he hath defiled the sanctuary of the LORD: the water of separation hath not been sprinkled upon him; he is unclean.
21 And it shall be a perpetual statute unto them, that he that sprinkleth the water of separation shall wash his clothes; and he that toucheth the water of separation shall be unclean until even.
22 And whatsoever the unclean person toucheth shall be unclean; and the soul that toucheth it shall be unclean until even.
Ezekiel 36:24 For I will take you from among the heathen, and gather you out of all countries, and will bring you into your own land.
25 Then will I sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you.
Luke 16:24 And he cried and said, Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water, and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame.
Numbers 19:18 And a clean person shall take hyssop, and dip it in the water, and sprinkle it upon the tent, and upon all the vessels, and upon the persons that were there, and upon him that touched a bone, or one slain, or one dead, or a grave:
Hebrews 9:19 For when Moses had spoken every precept to all the people according to the law, he took the blood of calves and of goats, with water, and scarlet wool, and hyssop, and sprinkled both the book, and all the people,
Hebrews 9:10 Which stood only in meats and drinks, and divers washings, and carnal ordinances, imposed on them until the time of reformation.
Exodus 29:4 And Aaron and his sons thou shalt bring unto the door of the tabernacle of the congregation, and shalt wash them with water.
Exodus 40:11 And thou shalt anoint the laver and his foot, and sanctify it.
12 And thou shalt bring Aaron and his sons unto the door of the tabernacle of the congregation, and wash them with water.
Exodus 30:18 Thou shalt also make a laver of brass, and his foot also of brass, to wash withal: and thou shalt put it between the tabernacle of the congregation and the altar, and thou shalt put water therein.
19 For Aaron and his sons shall wash their hands and their feet thereat:
20 When they go into the tabernacle of the congregation, they shall wash with water, that they die not; or when they come near to the altar to minister, to burn offering made by fire unto the LORD:
21 So they shall wash their hands and their feet, that they die not: and it shall be a statute for ever to them, even to him and to his seed throughout their generations.
John 1:25 And they asked him, and said unto him, Why baptizest thou then, if thou be not that Christ, nor Elias, neither that prophet?
Mark 7:4 And when they come from the market, except they wash, they eat not. And many other things there be, which they have received to hold, as the washing of cups, and pots, brasen vessels, and of tables.
Titus 3:5 Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;
Psalm 119:9 BETH. Wherewithal shall a young man cleanse his way? by taking heed thereto according to thy word.
“In Scripture, cleansing is often accomplished by sprinkling (Num. 8:6,7; 19:13,18-22), but never by immersion. … We know it is commonly taught that the Greek word baptismos that is translated “baptism” in our Bibles means to “dip” or to dunk, but that’s not so.”
Strong’s Concordance 907:
baptizó: to dip, sink
Usage: lit: I dip, submerge, but specifically of ceremonial dipping; I baptize.
“It’s true that bapto, the verb form of baptismos, means to dip, for that’s how it’s translated in Luke 16:24. However, dipping is only the beginning of water baptism, as we see in Numbers 19:18: “And a clean person shall take hyssop, and dip it in the water, and sprinkle it upon…the persons that were there.” “Hyssop” was a flowery bush that, when dipped in water, was capable of absorbing enough liquid to then sprinkle it on people (Heb. 9:19). So in water baptism, the hyssop was immersed, the people were sprinkled.”
There are many instructions connected with sacrifices and ceremonies associated with sin, which included unintentional sin (cf. Numbers 15:22-29). In Numbers 8 and 19, the issue is ceremonial impurity / uncleanness. It’s notable that in examining the immediate context of the verse cited above, the unclean person is to ‘bathe in water’, (cf. Numbers 19:19) as part of the process. But should this ceremony be deemed a “water baptism” akin to the New Testament acts and associated with forgiveness from sins in the manner suggested in the article — especially when there were sacrifices specifically associated with that (and themselves of insufficient saving power purely as a physical act, “for it is impossible for the blood of bulls and of goats to take away sins” (Hebrews 10:4)?
Going back to the purposes of the water purification in the cited verse, the issues being addressed were those who touched a dead body (cf. Numbers 19:11), those who entered a tent with a dead body and those already there (verse 14), or those otherwise coming in contact with a dead body, human bone, or grave (verse 16). It’s worthwhile to ask how contacting a grave or dead body or being in a tent where someone died is connected with personal sin, let alone with the forgiveness / remission of them?
Let us remember the blameless actions of One who was “born under the law” (cf. Gal. 4:4) yet remained “without sin” (cf. Hebrews 4:15) and “holy, innocent, undefiled” (cf. Hebrews 7:26) in His earthly ministry:
Luke 7:14 — “Then He went up and touched the coffin, and those carrying it stood still. “Young man,” He said, “I tell you, get up!””
Mark 5:41 — “Taking the child by the hand, He said to her, “Talitha kum!” (which translated means, “Little girl, I say to you, get up!”).”
John 11:38 — “So Jesus, being deeply moved in Himself again, comes to the tomb. Now it was a cave, and a stone was lying against it.”
“First, while it is popular to say that water baptism is a testimony that has nothing to do with salvation, the Bible is very clear that the purpose of water baptism is to cleanse men by washing away their sins(Acts 22:16 cf. Mark 1:4; 16:16; Acts 2:38).”
This brings to mind the various sacrifices made related to sin under the old covenant, including on the day of atonement: “This is to be a permanent statute for you: On the tenth day of the seventh month, you shall humble yourselvese and not do any work—whether the native or the foreigner who resides among you— because on this day atonement will be made for you to cleanse you, and you will be clean from all your sins before the LORD” (Leviticus 16:29-30).
And yet, the fact remained that “it is impossible for the blood of bulls and of goats to take away sins” (Hebrews 10:4). Thus, we see a physical act that in and of itself was not remitting sins, yet was connected to the purpose of making the children of Israel clean from all their sins before the LORD. As has been made clear in Scripture, the state of one’s heart appears to be the primary matter:
“With what shall I come before the LORD when I bow before the God on high? Should I come to Him with burnt offerings, with year-old calves? Would the LORD be pleased with thousands of rams, with ten thousand rivers of oil? Shall I present my firstborn for my transgression, the fruit of my body for the sin of my soul? He has shown you, O mankind, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you but to act justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:6-8).
In like manner, would it be the physical act of “water baptism” that would take away the sins of those to whom Peter (Acts 2) and Paul (Acts 19) spoke or rather, grace through faith (cf. Acts 15:7-11, Romans 3-4, Eph. 2:8-9), with our salvation a matter of the spiritual and of the heart? As the Lord said, “It is the Spirit giving life; the flesh profits nothing” (John 6:63a).
And while spiritual components are the key (bringing to mind the thief on the cross who was not likely to receive physical baptism before his death), physical action was still something that followed and was to be observed for a purpose, from the laws in post-Sinai Old Testament times and circumcision from the time of the patriarchs to physical baptism.
My Mom is in Memory Care. I have not seen her since March 15th. Tomorrow morning I get a “gate visit” with her (Mom inside the gate, me outside). Hoping it goes well. It will be so hard not to hug her.
My Mom, 100 as of last September, has severe Alzheimer’s and lives with us while my wife is now working with COVID cases from nursing homes and the private sector. She has to undergo a lengthy ‘decon’ session at the end of her treatment shifts (she sees patients at 3 hospitals) so she doesn’t risk bringing it home. Just about the time you think things couldn’t get anymore complicated fate tosses another straw on to the camel’s back.
Enjoy her while you can, this will be over eventually and we can all go back to more normal stress levels.
I thought this was impressive for some old guys, just wingin it. Gavin Newsome, don’t close the beaches because you think they are crowded, open all of them.
https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=yhs-adk-adk_sbnt&hsimp=yhs-adk_sbnt&hspart=adk&p=surfin+Usa#id=7
My thread does not work. I’ll try one more time.https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=yhs-adk-adk_sbnt&hsimp=yhs-adk_sbnt&hspart=adk&p=surfin+Usa#id=7&
Do they have that in organic, vegan, locally sourced, cruelty free, fair trade on a gluten-free non-monocultured bun?
An occupational requirement of jazz musicians (all musicians, really) is that they are generally working when everybody else is out for a good time. This means that time often comes to have a different meaning. For those of us who love the music and, yet, have to go to work in the morning, sticking around that that special last set and, especially, the last couple of songs that sometimes get played when the staff is putting up the chairs, is a very special time. This very moody piece by Jim Hall and Bill Evans perfectly captures the end-of-the-set-early-morning feeling you’d get as the musicians were entertaining each other while waiting around to get paid for the night’s performance.
If the bar’s owner didn’t mind, and you could get by on two or three hours sleep, it was a very special time. Hearing this great piece performance always reminds me of those special moments in those small long-forgotten jazz clubs.
Thanks
New York City Council is considering a bill that would halt rent collections, evictions, taking and restitution of property or the executions of and money judgements during the declared COVID panic-period. Sheriffs and marshalls would be prevented from conducting any court ordered evictions and debt collections during the pandemic and would give renters/debtors extra time to pay back arrears.
If you don’t know how the sheriffs work in this situation – they enforce orders from the county and state courts, not city. The NYC City Council is passing a bill that would tell LEA not under their control to not enforce orders from courts not under the city’s control. Were a sheriff’s deputy or marshall not enforce the court’s order then the court could find the deputy/marshall in contempt and jail him/her. There’s also the very real option of charging the LEA who followed the city’s dictate with dereliction, jail him/her and fire them as well as imprison said deputy(s).
Now I believe there’s zero chance that any sheriff or chief marshall would follow the city’s order, it has about as much real power over them as were you or I to tell them not to enforce a court order but it shows just how arrogant and out of control government’s getting. It also points out why power hungry martinets like Biden’s son want to do away with sheriffs nationwide and instead bring the county land and its smaller cities under the political and physical control of the largest city in that county. The sheriffs refusing to enforce questionably unconstitutional laws only heightened the issue.
Watch the ‘no rent’ movement too, it’s a deep-Left movement that’s surfacing in major cities. It’s starting with demanding rents during the pandemic be either forgiven – the property owner eats them – or spread out over a longer period of time though the property owner gets no relief from his/her payments due on taxes et al. It’s a branch of the movement that wants city government to set minimum standards for rental property, inspect regularly to ensure all city ‘standards’ are being met or closing the property and fining the owner, and also set maximum rent levels while giving renters more control over their living conditions. It’s rearing its ugly head in NOLA too as the city’s poor found their digs flooded and property owners taking their Katrina money and building better housing that has higher rents. That big chunk of the city that can’t afford the higher rents on Section 8 payments is out sweating trying to get more free stuff instead of better jobs. If you can’t raise the floor…
This pandemic may just gut a huge chunk of the private property segment of our economy, there’s a growing segment that can’t seem to get with the program and want government to change the game plan…you gonna eat that last pork chop or can I have it, I’m entitled to it.
And they’re creating a squatter’s paradise.
Speaking of the above, it’s MAY DAY! Today the Communists and Democrats get together and celebrate the Cult of the Free Lunch or, as it’s better known, eating off of someone else’s plate.
Interesting find. Peter Strzok attended elementary school at the American School in Tehran prior to the Iranian Revolution. Born in 1970, so at most through 5th grade. Lisa Page’s mother is Tamara Najarian, a naturalized American citizen born 1950 in Iran. Came to the US in the 70’s. One article I read said the mother still travels frequently to Iran, but they offered no proof. Iran prior to the revolution was a lot different than it is now.
I suppose that sort of background would help if they need language skills (like at the CIA), but I would think it could lead to questions of loyalty also.
Have a blessed day!
Protests at Michigan capitol today. Legislators left, presumably to let the “stay at home” order to expire. But, Whitmer just signed executive order extending the state of emergency to May 28. May 1, 2020 will be interesting in Lansing.
Dustin O’Halloran – Fragile N.4
The video contains a series of expanding and contracting color bands with the emphasis on O’Halloran’s 2011 composition.
