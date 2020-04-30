Earlier today President Trump hosted New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in the Oval Office to discuss the latest COVID-19 mitigation efforts. President Trump and Governor Murphy take questions from the press pool:
The Department of Labor released their weekly report showing first-time filings for unemployment insurance hit 3.84 million last week. Though the worst appears to be in the past, the total number of claims in the past six weeks now exceeds 30 million.
The surge in unemployment claims is an outcome of decisions to shut-down the U.S. economy to control the coronavirus spread. Some states and local regions have recently started to bring their respective economies back online; however, most of the key U.S. infrastructure remains on lockdown.
Trump made huge mistake by putting all these conditions on re-opening the economy. His first instinct was right to have a big grand opening. Now it is sporadic. Even red states are hamstrung by ridiculous distancing and test rules. As to the blue states, they can use those conditions as an excuse to drag this out forever. First it was 14 days, then flatten the curve, now it is open ended and at the whims of deranged, power-mad leftist governors. Am I’m as big a Trump fan as there is and see he was put in a bad position, but something has to change and it has to come from the top.
I couldn’t agree more! The more you test of course the more cases you will have. The key data point is hospitalizations. I support the President but he has not handled this reopening well. Extending the lockdown, not backing the GA Governor and Robert’s points. Their is now talk of no school in the fall, are you f’n kidding me. The left is a mess and must be defeated at all costs but POTUS needs to start leading.
POTUS did not have the legal power to lock down the economy, despite screams from the TDS people to act as a dictator and do so (they would have used that action against him later on). All he could do was issue guidelines. The Federalist system of government ensures that it was the GOVERNORS and Mayors etc. be the one to lock down their states. Thus exposing who wants to be dictator and who doesn’t.
Thus POTUS does not have the POWER to unlock the economy, again using guidelines and suggestions (and threats and financial intecentives) to reverse was was done.
I wholly agree on federalism yet the federal guidelines to reopen can be dragged out. I am encouraged with AG Barr exposing the General Flynn railroading and hopefully encouraged when the DOJ starts pressuring these Governors. My Gov Blackface has us locked down till 10 June. This is not feasible and begging people to push back. Just my thoughts
Pa resident here, havent heard a word from our demoncrat givernor, but my company just implemented s.d. Until june 7th! Wth! Time is now folks!
There are so many places around here that I know are considered non-essential(barber shops, nail salons) that recently have open sign outside displayed loud and proud. I dare Coonman to do something about it.
The govs are about to cross the rubicon, their political suicide or perceived personal well being. March them away to Gitmo, The DOJ warning is there; there is a Asst AG documenting the cases against them now. Plus the dozens and dozens of lawsuits being filed in federal court against Gov’s ,Mayors and other corrupt folks
Well, its amazing how all 50 states were in lockdown within days of the March 15 Presidential “state of war” statement and his “State of Emergency” declaration” and his 15 Day Protocol of Social Distance, which mandates a shutdown if it is to be followed. So, you can say Trump doesn’t have the power, but in fact Trump used his power, magnified by his “war” declaration, and voila, the entire US economy shut down overnight. No governor can do that. So, now he has to open it up, and to do so, he MUST disavow the insane SOCIAL DISTANCE strangulation of business. If he doesn’t, then this is the new official policy forever and we will be in a new lockdown in the fall when the first virus appears.
No, I beg to differ.
I think that Trump, but invoking his “war” declaration actually kept it from getting worse. He was able to stop even more totalitarian decrees and he was able to stop companies, who have their own anti-Trump agendas, from also shutting down.
Like this week, the way he went to Tyson and all those multinational meat packers and pretty much told them “your excuse is bogus, get to work”.
Trump can neither open nor reopen the economy but he can overrule certain actions.
Pretty much, Trump was served with a dish of no good, remember the 2.2M deaths, then the 250K deaths, the absolute panic in the media, Pelosi? He managed a real bad situation and now is working at reversing it.
Notice how all states went into an “emergency” when Pelosi hinted at Fed Money? Now, just watch states gets out of “emergency” when no more Fed money is coming.
I think that so long an NO MORE MONEY is coming, there will be no new lockdown.
I mean, I’m sort of amazed at Trump how he is willing to deal with people who hate his guts and are working to undermine him. I guess real estate development must be like that.
Mary has it right. The moment the federal treasury was opened wide, it gave these governors a blank check to go full dictator on their states. This was a regional issue, primarly NYC metro, and should’ve been handled as such.
We’re many miles down the road to stupid right now and it doesn’t appear the car is making a u-turn anytime soon.
Trump took your argument away when he emphatically claimed HE has the power to open up States or shut them down. Nevermind if he can or can’t, he’s taken ownership of the shutdown voluntarily.
It was he that said “15 Days to Slow…” which became “30 Days” which became “Phase 1 of 3 starting May 1st or later, maybe”.
Kemp opens GA and Trump attacks him in a tweet. Just today Trump throws Sweden under the bus for opening.
Blind defense of Trump doesn’t negate the fact that he won some States with less than 2% of the vote. 30 million unemployed, Federal control of food supply chains, Governors constitutional overreach, and he only speaks well of Cuomo, Newsom, and the bluestate bunch. There’s your 2% right there. Don’t @ me.
That’s President Trump to you, buddy.
He works for me, or at least he’s supposed to. I’m not a surf or pleb. You can keep the hereditary titles.
I’m praying President Trump was prescient again, allowing each governor to expose and reveal their real intentions. He had to do this, because in this situation he was damned if he did and damned it he didn’t. Now it’s on each governor. Also praying for President Trump to intervene at the right time.
LikeLiked by 15 people
The re-opening steps are guidelines not mandates. Any governor not re-opening is doing so because they WANT to keep it closed. Everyday that goes by w/o opening up is another nail in the coffin.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Texas is telling restaurants they can open if they cut 75% of their seating capacity and if they enforce Social Distance behavior. In other words, a restaurant can open if the owner is OK with losing lots of money and taking stupid orders from bureaucrats that insure more money will be lost. That is in Texas, and the Republican Governor is just implementing the insane Trump Social Distance Guidelines.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That max seating capacity is very important. Many restaurants are run on the edge of financial viability in normal times. During the week the lost seating capacity might not matter that much because it’s not needed that often. When it’s busy on the weekends, you need to fill as many of those seats as possible. Cutting seating by 50% or 75% just ensures that you don’t make money. The problem with these edicts is this particular one has to be a short term guideline to lifted asap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mary, that 75% cut is very temporary, and, if the area has 4 or less people with chinavirus then restaurants can open with 100% seating.
LikeLike
It’s all so arbitrary. Fauci and Birz never say why something should be done only that it’s the best way. Why not just open everything back up and tell sick and/or old folks to continue to self-isolate and wear masks. Don’t punish and shame the healthy for a small minority that is at risk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay, but then why did Gov. Kemp get so much grief for getting ahead of these guidelines?
LikeLike
Yes, Robert, and Arizona’s governor is one of those “power-mad leftist governors” you described. He’s threatened jail time and a-$2500 fine to our business community if they DARE open their businesses May 1st which seals the fate of hundreds on the brink of going under. AZ will be the next California if someone from the very TOP doesn’t do something fast. Many businesses in AZ must make money before 100 degree heat hits. And Ducey has DICTATED their fate. We’re contacting our state reps but if we can’t stir them to do what’s right … we NEED President Trump, or Secretary of State Pompeo who recently placed many governors on notice as several state governors have sold out to COMMUNIST China … and Gov. Ducey is #2 on the “FRIENDLY” Commie list.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If you search, there is a lawsuit being filed against him by citizens of that state.
LikeLiked by 3 people
WHAT ‘waterthelibertytree’??? I’ll search but ‘any’ specifics you can offer? We’re working non-stop to get our state back. Lots of brush fires going on here and we’re connected to small business owners ready to close doors. I’d give ANYTHING for So. Dakota governor.
LikeLike
Robert- when I see our President Trump being so nice to this scumbag tyrant Murphy, who will keep “his” state in LOCKDOWN forever, I WANT TO SCREAM.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Well stated. It’s hard to keep saying that the President has no responsibility in when to open the states when he keeps praising the worst of the lot.
LikeLiked by 5 people
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/04/democrats_are_happy_because.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seneca excellent article!
FTA
“Democrats are happy because…
…totalitarianism is cool again! Americans are willing to give up their freedoms, including agreeing to mass house arrest, under the guise of a public health crisis.
…Donald Trump no longer does big rallies where he mocks them endlessly.
…Donald Trump’s greatest accomplishment, a strong U.S. economy, has been destroyed.
…as an epidemic manager, Donald Trump is out of his natural element as economic manager.
…Donald Trump will be judged in November not for his many accomplishments in office for three years, but largely for his response to the coronavirus.”
That’s just a partial list! The freedoms we have given up to fight this Wuhan virus is extraordinary whether we get them all back depends on what State you live in I would have to guess. “Give me liberty or give me death” Patrick Henry March 23, 1775! Today that would have an asterisk except for during a worldwide pandemic started by China!
Found you in the bin…. 😦
Thank you I wondered what happened!
If it’s any comfort, Murphy showing up at the WH and being nice to President Trump, is driving my lib N J sibling insane. 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
At some point, President Trump will need to cut the purse strings to get all these bozos to open up their states. But the first open states need to demonstrate that it works before pressure can be applied. I also expect pressure will be applied when the recalcitrant states are looking like they meet the spirit of the guidelines. (14 days of noisy falling. Peaks and valleys, but peaks falling and valleys falling separately)
LikeLiked by 2 people
The states are implementing Federal (Trump’s) guidelines. He will cut there funding if they “don’t” implement his idiot Social Distance Marxism.
LikeLike
Arizona Governor just extended our stay at home to May 15th. I am pissed off, i need to get back to work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed.
My small business is now 27 days past the filing of our PPP loan application. Still no feedback from our too-big-to-fail bankster, BofA, and still no money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeh, even though I like our Tx governor Abbott, he too is missing the obvious. Namely 70% of the counties have NO DEATHS and could easily go back to business as usual. And 18 % only have 1-2 deaths, with 6% at 3-5 deaths as of end of April (most are rural counties – and heavy Republican, many already want a different Republican Governor next time! Time for Lt Gov Patrick to step up in 2022!)
The six big counties, with the six big blue cities, are the problems, and generally run by democrats! We lose those counties most of the time — SO, keep your rural base happy, or lose them Abbott!!!! The Blue counties like Tarrant county have a big Blue city (Ft Worth) in it, but the suburbs (small cities of 40 -80,000 people) are mostly Red and will hate the democratic mayors dragging out opening-up, as will many blue small business democrats (particularly Hispanics).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you ~ I completely agree.
Open up the country, NOW! This has gone on far too long as it is.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No let the goveners be responsible for opening their own states. We are not a dictatorship.
The problem is most of the governors especially the Democrat governors are not being responsible at all they’re deliberately IRRESPONSIBLE hurting their constituents to get at President Trump and bolster Joe Biden!
LikeLike
But apparently many Governors didn’t get the “We are not a dictatorship” memo. Citizens need to rebel while there is something NOW.
LikeLike
People at the CDC were crying in the halls when the hag lost in 2016. Now, they are perpetrating a fraud against the entire world with their bullshit “social distancing” and “testing” of everyone. Then making if financially lucrative to LIE about who dies of the virus by labeling EVERY death virus related. Their goal is to track everyone and force a vaccine, God only knows what will really be in it, on everyone. What they are doing is shredding the Constitution and turning the USA into a police state worse than it already was under clown boy.
Fraudi and the Scarf are corrupt and incompetent. Fraudi has so many conflicts of interests and documented ties to the Chicoms that created the virus. He should be sitting in a cell, not making dictates that are destroying people’ s lives. JMHO
LikeLiked by 15 people
I believe PT is cautious in case there is a 2nd wave. I’m as big a proponent of opening up as you’ll find, but I put nothing beyond the vaccine pushers….PT has to play it down the middle imo between we who want it opened up and the lock down forever crowd. We the people, will do our part to keep pushing to open , as we have. Phil Murphy would not be at the White House of we weren’t not doing so…and successfully. They did not want to open even with the restrictions right now …we made them do so….that process will continue
LikeLiked by 3 people
Murph is trying to play nice to get that bailout money. Hope Trump doesn’t fall for it:
https://nj1015.com/in-visit-with-trump-murphy-says-nj-may-need-30b-in-federal-aid/
LikeLiked by 4 people
How many NJ state workers, state university professors were required to take pay cuts these last 6 weeks? None furloughed yet, either. His plan for easing the shutdown is ridiculous.
Also, he requested 3 portable hospitals for NJ, 1,000 beds….how many are being used?
He also approved tens of millions for illegals to attend state colleges.
He’s another blue state politician using the Treasury as his piggy bank.
Don’t give him one dime. Let him reap what he sows.
Exactly, Roni. Between further killing the NJ economy and the total, continual disregard for the Constitution not a single cent should be offered. NJ needs to fix its own damn problems they’re responsible for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed.Because he is next door to N.Y. ,people often don’t realize how commie nutty the NJ gov is. I think PT is trolling Andrew here. His meeting was not covered by the press! lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
If we ever needed proof that true evil exists in this world and how much suffering and destruction democrat leaders are willing to impose upon the people they govern, now we live under tyranny of governors. Lust for power is satanic and is not governed by logic or the greater good; it simply is ruled by the desire to control human beings and their labor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Governor Murphy said driving through a tulip patch was forbidden and dangerous. This Governor is trampling on our constitutional rights and shouldn’t be praised for acting like a power mad dictator.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He’s also being sued in Federal Court by Veteran LEO’s. NC, PA, IL, MI….all being sued for Unconstitutional and Rights Violations…… they crossed the line and now they are trapped.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So I thought “I hope he doesn’t say how wonderful he is” and boom, less than 30 seconds in, President Trump says how wonderful Murphy is. I couldn’t watch any more. NJ has been one of the worst for loss of civil liberties, is the Jersey Shore even open yet? I love the President, but mercy I wish he’d call these guys out. I know he can do it when he wants to.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Same here, I couldn’t watch and was actually extremely disappointed when on two questions our POTUS sidestepped and evaded an answer. First, on the question about why Flynn had been fired for lying to Pence and now he was supporting him and when Jim Acosta asked about his complaint about Obama leaving things in shambles so how could you have complained about not having tests when this was an unknown virus. As a former Democrat I am appalled that we are being destroyed now by Republicans or in a few months by Democrats! I have been in for Trump since day one and I am just fed up!
LikeLike
And who would have done it better?
LikeLike
A democrat is not an option under any circumstances but there’s no way in hell that a shutdown would have occurred under a democrat.
LikeLike
There wouldn’t have been much of an economy to shut down either.
LikeLike
One thing I have learned about Trump — he says something, of which I scratch my head. But 3 to five days later after all enemies have gone ballistic and “outed” themselves, he lowers the boom! This way he has a lot of “tape” on these guys saying stupid things, which in a political ad he will juxtapose with the actual outcome! MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did anyone ask him about the Bill of Rights? What exactly is his ‘pay grade’? How much will it cost taxpayers to get Phil to actually read the Bill of Rights?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, I remember Tucker Carlson destroying Murphy in that interview.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once people figure out that if they test positive for coronavirus, they will be quarantined and all their contacts quarantined. I give testing another week and then it will quietly disappear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The objectives have changed. The goal posts have been moved. Flatten the curve was NEVER about preventing infection but spreading it out over time as to not overload hospital capacity. The total number of infections under ‘flatten the curve’ was always going to be the same. 100 million now or 100 million over many weeks. Now the objective is to PREVENT infections. Unless we forcefully confine everyone into their abodes,welding their doors shut for MONTHS, preventing infections will never happen. It’s a virus. Viruses will do what they always do—spread. This is a particularly infectious corona-virus, a nasty COLD virus, and it will spread as most cold viruses do. What we have done has NOT CHANGED THE OUTCOME OF THIS VIRUS ONE IOTA.
Nationwide hospital capacity was never close to being broached….not close at all. The known vectors were never addressed in any meaningful way. Nearly 50% of all Wuhan virus deaths are long term care facility residents (.5% of total US pop.) and yet those facilities were never place in a HARD lock-down situation. Directly connected to those LTC facilities, from known data, 20% of all Wuhan virus positive cases were/are healthcare workers, who are less than 1% of the total US pop. Infection control failure anyone????? In epidemiology these are 2 HUGE red flags. KNOWN VECTORS. What has/is happening is economic destruction based on deceit. Maybe not at first, but by the end of March….. definitely.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They want the money because of the game on marking covid on every death in NY/NJ and other states…. Veritas has released new vid. It’s a money and power political game, not about your health….scumbags!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Looks like a totally open WuFlu thread to me, so here’s my two cents:
My wife and I are high risk for WuFlu. Fergitabbudit. PDJT should advise “We encourage everyone with special risk issues, especially those over 60?, to be mindful of commonsense rules of hygiene and distancing, Having said that, we need to get people back to work and to that end, I ask each of the states to lift the restrictions that they felt were necessary to avoid the possibility of overloading their health care facilities.
(We’ll be the old couple at the intersection with the tin cup on the end of a ball retriever.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Some people wonder why POTUS makes such a big deal on ventilators.. Well that
was the biggest complaint so now if a second wave comes in the fall all these Gov can;t
say the don;t have enough POTUS isn;t doing enough, he has replenished the supplies and pointed
out he has given many of them more than they needed.. so they can;t cry about it if a second wave comes..and now they will have the testing necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a locked up and fed up resident of NJ, it frustrates me to see President Trump continue to be so gracious and complimentary of Gov. Murphy. But, by the same token, here in this state, I can tell you there are plenty of committed lefties who are up in arms at how friendly the Governor has been with Trump, as well.
It’s all negotiation posturing, I get that.
But the bottom line is, there’s still no end in sight to this, and I greatly fear this lockdown continuing unabated through the summer, ruining many more lives than it is “saving.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think Trump has a deal with Murphy. Be nice to me and I’ll sign the bail out when it comes to my desk. All the while knowing will not let the bill come to floor of Senate.
Or he told Murphy and Cuomo to play nice because DOJ already has evidence the death tolls are being padded.
LikeLike
There is no doubt that the COVID-related death data is being padded in NJ as well as NY.
But as long as I am imprisoned in my own NJ home and my kids are not allowed to play baseball or shoot hoops with their friends, I remain very skeptical that AG Barr will do anything to actually lean on these states with draconian shutdown measures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
30 million?
What about all the part time people who can’t claim unemployment insurance?
Everyone seems to be missing this point so chances are we should add another 10+ million more.
LikeLike
My income has been impacted by this shut down and can’t go on unemployment because I am still working, just making less money and it is not directly connected to hours worked ans my income has other variables.
LikeLike
I’ve been a big supporter of PT, but I’m very disappointed with him right now … He seems blinded, not himself, listening to the wrong people ~ Since the day after Easter, things have gotten Worse ~ Forced wearing of masks, paranoia, fear, frustration, loss of civil liberties, germs everywhere, the media piling on.
This morning he was trashing Sweden that did as well or better that others with only moderate social distancing. Recently he was trashing Gov Kemp for opening Georgia … The messaging weak and confusing.
What’s Trump gonna do when the media and CDC announce there’s another wave coming, or the virus has mutated … Lock everyone down again ?
THERE’S 30 MILLION PEOPLE OUT OF WORK !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just really loving all the Monday morning armchair quarterbacking here. /s
LikeLike
It’s not Monday morning yet, we’re still in the middle of the game. In sports, as the game unfolds good coaches adjust to win …
I understand why PT shut down the country based in the info he was given … But now we have new information, results and data. The American people for the most part understand life has risks … We can’t live in fear and in a bubble ~ In my opinion Fauci & Co. have PT hamstrung to this mitigation fiasco.
LikeLike
JW uses very few words but lots of actions. They took the State of CA to court today. Watch and learn. Laws still matter.
LikeLike
Wolfenheim should be arrested at his home tomorrow while the folks are doing the peaceful protest
He has committed offenses against Americans, denied Civil Rights Arrest him and throw away the key
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/alito-orders-pennsylvania-to-respond-in-case-asking-supreme-court-to-halt-enforcement-of-stay-at-home-order
LikeLike
I’m not watching this. He keeps praising all the Dem governors and then trashes Kemp of Georgia? Personally, Kemp’s actions make me want to move there…at least he has the guts to stand up to POTUS. I’m stuck with a weak stupid Dem who will keep us locked up forever. I am afraid PTrump is going to lose the in November because he is losing his base. People are fed up with this crap…unless they are Dems then they are enjoying wearing masks and social distancing…I’m really ticked off about it.
LikeLike