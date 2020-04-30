April 30th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1197

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Looks like Amash is missing his Chi-Na Perks. Traitor!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/29/april-29th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1196/comment-page-1/#comment-8139363)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 4/28/20 – (See link above.)
– In light Sundance’s recent article about President Trump possibly using the Defense Production Act for the U.S. food supply chain, I was thinking POTUS should bring Joel Salatin of Polyface Farms on board to pick his mind on how to help the small farmers sell directly to the public. Salatin would be able to tell him right away what legislation/roadblocks need to be changed/removed to unleash their entrepreneurial potential.
– Short video: Joel Salatin explains how regulations benefit big food producers
– Video: Dr. Mercola interviews Joel Salatin
– Video: Joel Salatin: The Uberization of Food (Not Twinkies. REAL food.)
– Video: Joel Salatin presentation at Google:
Joel Salatin: “Folks, This Ain’t Normal” | Talks at Google
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with article: Trump says China could have stopped Covid-19 and suggests US will seek damages
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 4/29/20
– Jeff Rainfort Q & A tweet about Project 3.
– Jeff Rainforth tweet w/ video of the Navy’s Thunderbirds and Air Force’s Blue Angels flying over Independence Hall.
– Jeff Rainforth & commenter tweets w/ before/after photos from Project 1.
– General Spalding retweet with article: Dr. Fauci Backed Controversial Wuhan Lab with Millions of U.S. Dollars for Risky Coronavirus Research
– General Spalding retweet of video that was taken down by YT:
Accelerated Urgent Care doctors recommend lifting shelter-in-place order
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has the COVID-19 virus.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Q & A tweet.
Jeff Rainforth retweet.
Before/after photos from Project 1.
Tweet with article.
Fauci is an awful person. #1 person responsible for this disaster.
General Spalding retweet with article & video.
Praying !
Praying with you.
Praying for all WALL projects and all problems be solved so that they’ll be able to continue building more WALLs.
General Flynn = An American Patriot
I hope he can recover all his losses.
He should be given all his enemies’ pensions.
He needs to be back in the Trump Administration.
….and he and his family need to get back all the $$ they lost over this sham, and then some.
I notice a change in the wind direction…
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” April Prayers Brings………… ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
👉 > > > What a year this month has been! < < < 👈
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The Lord bless you and keep you;
The Lord make His face shine upon you,
And be gracious to you;
The Lord lift up His countenance upon you,
And give you peace.” 🌟 —Numbers 6: 24-26
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ President Trump, An American Warrior
✅ Sec Mnuchin: "This is not a financial crisis. This is a health crisis."
✅ From our high in mid-Feb to our low in around three week of March, the Stock Market's three indexes (Dow, Nasq, S&P) has regain more than half of our drop
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Wednesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection and safety for President Trump and MAGA Team
— Justice be done in Gen Flynn’s case and he be exonerated very soon
— for the strong armor Pres. Trump wears at these daily obnoxious Pressers
— the investigation into the Wuhan labs will be forthcoming and show Chi-Na is responsible for Chinese Wuhan Virus
— for 26M unemployed Americans to be taken care of-mentally and financially
— Adam Schiff’s Secret Transcripts be brought to Sunlight
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
— Two (now Amash) Pres. Candidate Democlowns and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea and our WALL builders
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus–for quick healing
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* Our Finest Hour *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”Even in the darkest hours, God’s abundant love and mercy are unwavering. The light of Christ will always triumph over the trials and tribulations we face because He has defeated death. Today, let us take a little extra time to pray for the strength of our country and our people, and ask that God hold all Americans in the palm of His hand.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 30 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, April 30, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 187 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Day 30 of 30 !
Praying !
Trump Retweet
We went to three different markets 2 days ago…plenty of meats, and many choices. It is like the market is almost back to normal. They even have toilet paper sitting on the shelves begging to be taken home! Spoiled Little Toilet Papers getting all that attention for several months. 😉
Very visually creative tweet, Mr. President!
Whatever happened to your girlfriend.
Yeah, nah. That’s not going to buff out.
You mean the young female intern that was found dead in his Florida Congressional office the following morning? The one that fell late at night alone in the office ???? and hit her head? You mean that one?
If the only news I got was from the Fox news screen crawler, I would hide under a rock for at least a year fearing for my very life. Even under the rock, the virus would surely find me. 😬
I don’t watch FoxNews anymore. Not sure what else I can do.
You can watch OAN and tell everyone you know to search for it on their cable systems.
Some humor:
Yeah, that’s the information they started with from metadata, then used parallel construction techniques to weave it into their made up dossier. Then they use the metadata to validate the fake story. It circular BS.
One hundred thousand divided by thirty-two is greater than ten, so Der Fuhrer should be rounding the moose limbs up, too. That is, if he’s going to round the Jews up for gathering in groups of more than ten.
LikeLike
OK! We did what the government wanted us to do – we Successfully Flattened the Curve.
The Hospitals were NOT Overwhelmed, they did not run out of anything; Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Ventilators, Intensive Care Units (ICU), Hospital Beds, Doctors, Nurses, Infection Test Kits, nothing – there were no shortages of anything.
So, Let’s Get Our Lives Back, Our Rights Back and Get Back to Work!
Hayseed, I only wish…here in AZ the Guv just announced we will continue sheltering in place until May 14th! “Let’s get our lives back!” Indeed! When will this end?!
I got a hold of the super-secret itinerary for 2020.🤫
It definitely gets more exciting, so choose your exit wisely! 😏
Oh, dear, I thought we have 12 years before we’re going to die. It looks like we got 8 months and my goldfish confirms this calendar.
Yep, it was all a trap, and I went for it hook, line & sinker! What a (well meaning) schmuck and easily manipulated mark I turned out to be!
What made me foolishly think that if we willingly gave up our God given Rights (for the Greater Good) that Power Hungry Politicians would ever give them back?
Now, after having behaved in a socially responsible manner for the last month, as directed by The Government, I learn that The Government has NO intention of EVER giving me back my God Given Rights! I reckon that the Little Dictator Politicians enjoy their Power Over Us too much, enjoy their ability to Boss Us Around at will or whim and that they ain’t gonna give us Our Liberties back without a fight.
Tucker’s opening tonight summed up this whole WhuFlu farce as well as can be said. If this virus were a person, it would file a defamation lawsuit against the demonrat party. “Yeah, I’m a virus, but even the black plague didn’t get this kind of rap”.
So much abuse of the constitution, yet relatively so few lawsuits. How did we get caught so flat footed? 😕
The conservative movement needs to readjust it’s focus. All our other issues are made of little consequence if we lose our liberties.
LOL. I’d love to see a Lombard Body Language analysis of this vid. Looks like Newsome may be losing it. (turn the sound off and it’s even better)
I always thought Gavin Newsome was the Democrat bench. Big handsome dude, runs a big state, that’s more than anyone else they have has got. But he can’t speak. Think how different that video would be if he just stood still. Or didn’t say words one at a time. He’s a horrible presenter. And who writes his stuff? What a mess. Thank God.
Scalise/ Bartiromo
I wonder it Sally Yates is sleeping well tonight. She is the one who thought that Gen. Flynn could be charged with a Logan Act violation. Of course, she was also the one who thought (wrongly) that President Trump’s plan to halt immigration from countries with ties to terrorism was unconstitutional.
Sally, it you have trouble sleeping, I suggest you take a couple Benadryl. You might also try a shot or two or three of Scotch. For me, tonight I am enjoying some popcorn.I will sleep until the sun comes up. Sweet dreams Sally.
