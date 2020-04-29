Wednesday April 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Very clever! Good one!
God Bless All Our Treepers and our Wonderful President
In Jesus Name Amen 🙏
The House of the Vettii in Pompeii, to Michael Levy’s “Temple of Venus” composition for lyre. The House of Vettii, one of the largest in Pompeii, was named for its two owners, Aulus Vettius Conviva and Aulus Vettius Restitutus. It contains a great many frescoes which have been rediscovered after Pompeii was destroyed in the volcanic explosion of 79 AD.
Probably not of as much interest as the art videos, but I did put up my Blooper Reel today from the videos I made at IBM Research 30 years ago. For our 25th anniversary party (speaker Isaac Asimov!), I made a video for my boss and a blooper reel from all my videos. There were TVs around the area showing all the various videos, but the Blooper Reel area was always 8 deep. It was a quickly thrown together story of How to Make a Video.
This Little Light of Mine…
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
“Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God…We then, as workers together with Him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain” (2 Cor. 5:20, 6:1).
In 2 Corinthians 5:20, we learn about our ministry of reconciliation, of God beseeching unbelievers through us, Christ’s ambassadors, to be reconciled to God. A couple of verses later, in 6:1, we read of Paul, by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, beseeching believers to “receive not the grace of God in vain.”
We have a privilege by grace to be workers together with God, and we have a privilege by grace to be Christ’s ambassadors. By the grace of God, each person reconciled to God is called to beg people to be reconciled to God. Our reconciliation with God puts each of us into the ministry of reconciliation (5:18).
However, not all in Corinth were doing this. They missed their ministry. “Vain” means empty, useless, fruitless, without effect or purpose. Receiving the grace of God “in vain” is the opposite of 2 Corinthians 5:15: “And that He died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto Him which died for them, and rose again.”
When believers live for themselves only, rather than for the purposes to which God has called them, that’s receiving the grace of God in vain. Gratitude for God’s grace is to make us want to live for and work for the One Who gave everything for us, Who died for us, and saved us from eternity in the Lake of Fire.
We have a stewardship, a responsibility, a duty as ambassadors for Christ. To receive the grace of God in vain is not teaching that the salvation of the Corinthian believers was in jeopardy; it is teaching that the salvation of other people was in jeopardy.
In these verses, God begs the believer to live as a bright gospel light out of care for people around us and their eternal destinies. Receiving the grace of God in vain is to live a life without aim or meaning. But when the grace of God is received and touches your heart, it gives you purpose, a gospel mindset, and you see the vital importance to be a light and to live for what is important to God. And we know that the souls of people and their eternal destiny is infinitely important to God, because Christ died for all (2 Cor. 5:15). So may we respond to God’s Word by faith and let this little light of mine… shine!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/this-little-light-of-mine/
2 Corinthians 5:20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.
2 Corinthians 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 Corinthians 5:18 And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation;
2 Corinthians 5:15 And that he died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto him which died for them, and rose again.
Your bite has anger.
Brush your teeth.
Duende or tener duende (“to have duende”) is a Spanish term for a heightened state of emotion, expression and authenticity, often connected with flamenco.
Live Camera at the Piazza del Duomo, Orvieto, Italy (you can see what a disaster the Wuhan virus is for this town which would normally be filled with tourists and locals catering to them)…
“The medieval town of Orvieto sits on a plateau of tufa (a porous rock composed of calcium carbonate and formed by precipitation from water) that rises up from the surrounding countryside. Like most cities and towns in Italy, Orvieto is home to a beautiful square that dominates the town. The most unique thing about Orvieto is the underground manmade caves or cellars that lie below the town. The caves have been used over the centuries for storerooms and workshops.”
