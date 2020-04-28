President Trump May Use Defense Production Act For U.S. Food Supply Chain…

There is a tremendous amount of information and misinformation surrounding the current status of protein processing within the meat industry. Most of the misinformation comes from many people not understanding the total food supply-chain and how it works.
First, there is no shortage of meat protein products: beef, pork and chicken at the farm level. However, the problems arise within processing, manufacturing and more importantly binding legal contracts and liabilities within the supply-chain. Additionally, there are national and multinational aspects to the protein food supply.
Today President Trump remarked the White House and Dept of Agriculture are drawing up a plan for the president to invoke the defense production act as a tool to cut through some of the liabilities present within the supply-chain dynamic. Let’s use cattle to explain.
Because beef is a “graded” commodity, there are contracts for purchase within the supply chain. USDA Prime, USDA Choice and USDA Select are three well known grades of beef. However, there are eight grades total: prime, choice, select, standard, commercial, utility, cutter and canner.
Within the total food supply there are contracts for exclusive product purchasing in both the commercial and consumer side of the food supply. Additionally, the commercial side breaks down into ‘food-away-from-home’ (ie. restaurants), and manufactured food.
Large wholesale companies may contract with hotels, restaurants and other commercial entities to supply specific types of graded beef. High end restaurants, higher priced outlets, may demand only “prime” or “select” cuts. Big chain restaurants may have a different contract for a different grade, perhaps “choice” and/or “standard”.
Additionally, retail consumer outlets (supermarkets etc.) may also enter exclusive purchase agreements (or work through wholesalers) for their preferred grades based on their brand image and targeted market. Whole Foods may only want to sell “prime/select”, whereas WalMart, due to price and volume, may contract for “choice/standard.”
Meanwhile food manufacturers who make processed foods like soups, frozen dinners etc. may use “commercial or utility” grades; while pet food processors may use “canner” grades.
So you’ve got: (1) restaurants (high, med and low), Hotels (high, med, low), and other food-away-from-home venues; and (2) manufacturing/processing both in the commercial lane of the protien food supply. Then we have (3) supermarkets (high, med, low), butchers, and other food-at-home providers in the consumer lane of the protein food supply.
Because the product is a limited supply commodity; and because each of the end-users needs a consistent supply; each of these outlets has different purchase contracts based on their individual need. Many of these legally binding contracts are exclusive contracts with “first right of refusal” clauses to ensure their supply.
With the food supply chain completely disrupted, all of those purchase agreements are now a complete mess. Half of the commercial side is not working (restaurants), half of the commercial side needs more (manufacturing); and the consumer side (grocers) have an exploded demand.
U.S. farmers producing high-end cattle, top quality beef, have lost much of their market and cannot sell (restaurant/commercial lane closed).
Food processors of protein derivatives (soups, canners, frozen foods manufacturers, pet food manufacturers), specifically focused on the lower-price/grade range of the commodity, need more and have legally binding contracts with foreign beef producers due to a lack of domestic supply (normal circumstances) for the grades they normally purchase. Much of that type of industrial beef, pork and chicken goes into bulk frozen storage warehouses.
As a result U.S. farmers have excess high-end beef, but U.S. food manufacturers are contractually obligated, and financially dependent upon, low-end imported beef.
Meanwhile consumer outlets like grocery stores have domestic purchase contracts, some with exclusive purchase agreements, that do not permit wholesalers to quickly add-on new suppliers without legal approvals.
On top of all that complexity, we have beef slaughter houses and processing facilities that are struggling with COVID-19 compliance issues; and the potential for employment liability due to their infrastructure not aligning with workplace directives around “social distancing” etc.
These types of food-supply workplaces cannot easily be modified AND they are designed for maximum productivity and efficiency. Food security is national security. Ergo, the defense production act, and the extreme sensitivity around the food supply, can benefit these food processing stations by providing exemptions from the COVID-19 rules.
Additionally, the invocation of the DPA can, likely will, allow farmers who are contracted to specific suppliers, to legally break the contract and sell their supply into any market that will purchase their products.
Lastly, the DPA may -more tenuous application- allow purchasers to break contracts with multinationals and avoid being forced to import a product while there is a domestic abundance. That multinational part gets a little tricky…
The food supply chain is a very complex dynamic that few really understand; and no-one has ever gamed out this current situation as it has unfolded. This is all new to everyone.
Think about this situation:
Prime and Select beef going into ¹tube meats for grinds? Yes; it’s possible.
Fancy Angus beef in dog food? Yes, seems bizarre, but it’s possible.
This is all new folks. However, the bottom line is don’t worry about the ability to find food; we are a net food exporter as a nation. There is plenty of food product, we just need to shift it around… and the shifting ain’t as easy as it seems.
¹Most people are unaware that many lean ground meats (various levels of fat) do not come from trim lugs by the butcher any longer. To ensure consistency and avoid running into issues with human decision-making in a field with lesser skilled labor, most retail markets are now purchasing ‘tube-meat’ to make their lean grinds. The butcher trim lugs are used for more generic ‘market grinds‘ or family packs.
additionally, he needs to temporarily label the oil industry as utiliities,
and then set a price [per barrel around $30 (min) preferable $50,
so the whole energy independence thing vaporizes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“so the whole energy independence thing vaporizes.”
should read:
“so the whole energy independence thing DOES NOT vaporize.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
🎯
LikeLike
A good move if preventing irreversible bankruptcies in the oil patch is the only object.
How long could we invent money out of thin air before world demand and the financial needs of SA and Russia kicked in?.
LikeLike
WHY are we importing meat from other country’s and telling our farmers to kill excess stock?
It is darn time to have labeling of country of origin on ALL Beef, Dairy,Poultry, and Pork in the USA
LikeLiked by 8 people
I just explained why.
SMH
LikeLiked by 17 people
are we import pork meat from CHINA ?????
LikeLike
Your post gives insight about importation, but in fairness to SOCRATES it does not directly explain why livestock are currently being depopulated. According to your theory, livestock producers should be able to divert inventory to unconventional outlets, pending default of existing contracts. And in the mean time, existing livestock could conceivably be kept alive temporarily until such arrangements are in place. Yet livestock depopulation and crop destruction are under way. What are the implicit dots in your post we are not connecting regarding the depopulation issue, specifically?
LikeLiked by 2 people
…”Yet livestock depopulation and crop destruction are under way”….
Wide-scale livestock depopulation is not underway. Total hype. However, if the cost of keeping livestock exceeds the market price for that livestock, then it makes sense to cull the herd. We have done this for hundreds of years.
Crops are perishable. Without an actual market (food away from home sector), those perishables are useless. That’s a simple equation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Even our side is capable of getting hood winked by the propagandists. A few a&&es somewhere with time on their hands notice that famers are doing what they have done for hundreds of years and decides to “sound the alarm” that famers are “destroying food” and pronounce the next that the massive “we are all going to die” scenario is unfolding even as the last one continues to go up in the smoke of its own “models”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are pork producers in our state who are euthanizing their animals. Sows are being culled instead of retained within the herd.We have been selling our hogs privately and at a loss. It is our intention not to destroy them if possible. Our packer has reduced our schedule and now it functions on a day to day basis. We are encouraged and know our hope is found only in Christ.
LikeLike
Where I live, keeping herds beyond their target slaughter/age means increased feed costs. It could even bump up against hard range/feed condition/cost limits before “drastic measures” must be taken. This would be reflected in price per pound at the counter at some point.
But there has always been an industry contingency that plans for slack or tightness within those parameters. So far as I know. (and yes, I still keep horses and know how to handle an ATV or John Deere) 😉
Naturally and without a GMO in sight, the masses will be fed a constant diet of doom and gloom, the worst-case scenario hogging all of the headlines.
LikeLike
We need to stop feeding corn to our cars.(ethanol) and gt grain prices down so feedlots can finish stock as cheaply as Brazil (they use sugar cane to make ethanol.)
LikeLiked by 6 people
I have a nephew in Ohio that sells corn to an ethanol refinery by the semi-truck load. The refinery is not quite as big as an oil refinery here in Texas but, almost. Every time I visit there and see that place I think, Something’s not right about this at all. Field corn is for feeding livestock!
LikeLike
Actually the best way to feed livestock is grass and hay. And much healthier I might add!! Feeding corn and soy unnatural diets is what keeps them so unhealthy therefore all the antibiotics!!
LikeLike
The documentary ”King Corn” is a must-see.
LikeLike
This was posted under the Open Thread: https://r-calf.jotform.com/201124604377044
LikeLike
I apologize, I forgot to leave a description.
Petition to Immediately Pass Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling for Beef, Pork and Dairy Products.
https://r-calf.jotform.com/201124604377044
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy cow I like it! Product Branding, with a big hot iron that imprints USA in their hide. That would be a nice “stamp” of approval.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think ear tags are used now.
LikeLike
The other 1/2 of the challenge is due to the situation with the C-Virus you have workers not showing up to work at many of these plants.
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance,
Hope Chicken little settles down.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you. Can’t tell you how many times I have read comments from conservatives, no less, screaming the world is ending, all food shortages are here, we’re all gonna die, etc etc. I just want to pull my hair out when that happens because no matter what I tell them, they are cemented in fear and ignorance.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ignorant and fearful people are easier to control.
LikeLiked by 7 people
bill, Can I get an AMEN
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have a conservative friend like that. A very smart, thinking woman. Gone completely off her rocker in fear. Nothing hubby has said to reassure her worked. She is convinced the world has ended.
Then there is hubby’s lefty friend who has also gone off his rocker and is holed up in his house with wife and kids – guy is a huge climate change nut. Fancies his daughter as the next greta thunberg. Hubby actually went out bought them groceries the other day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s an interesting observation and I hope SD is right. However, current livestock depopulation and crop destruction is real. Not as much can be said for the pandemic.
LikeLike
No worries, SD is right.
Not so sure about your ‘observation’, however.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure.
LikeLike
OANN just reported in an interview about the meat supply chain problem with Rep. Thomas Massie (KY). Massie said that about 80% of the nations meat processing is done by 4 companies. He is introducing a bill to get FDA inspectors out to the several thousand local processors (butcher shops) to permit them to ramp up out out and sell directly to food stores. They cannot do that presently because that requires an inspector on site full time.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Here’s a link to Massie’s site and the bill
https://massie.house.gov/newsroom/press-releases/reps-massie-and-pingree-introduce-bill-to-revive-local-meat-processing
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well hell, why does it take CONgress ? Just have the Dept of Ag or whichever dept controls the USDA inspectors to change their stupid regulations and get the job done!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because it’s the law, not just a reg.
Current law exempts custom slaughter of animals from federal inspection regulations, but only if the meat is slaughtered for personal, household, guest, and employee use (21 U.S.C. § 623(a)).
LikeLiked by 5 people
GB, thanks for the update. As soon as I read SD’s explanation of beef processing, I thought about regs and PDJT’s consolidation, rewriting and removal of excessive and unnecessary regs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That explains why I can take an Elk or deer carcass to a local butcher, I am going to eat the meat.
LikeLike
You gotta be a lawyer. Go help Tom Cotton do battle against the trial lawyers. Thanks in advance.
LikeLike
It’s the same “business model” that has been infecting our political and economic system for along time, pass a law or regulation lobbied by a financial interest that either:
a) places onerous, costly regulation on an industry favoring a few large companies gutting the little guys ( creating a de facto controlled market or “monopoly”)
b) requires purchase of a product or service creating a “captive consumer base”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember the good ole days as a child growing up and going to the local Butcher shop and on the farm we went to the local Locker plant where we had our meat stored. Thankfully there are still some of these left.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We still have one in our area… It’s a third-generation family-owned butcher shop and both the quality and the price are amazing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for this. From all the doom and gloom stories about meat producers killing off stock and disposing of future meat and eggs, milk etc. Doing of vegetables, milk and etc. I and family were starting to worry about normal food and let food. Good to see Trump is working on it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dumping of vegetables. Not doing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yes.. thanks SD for not only explaining this but being ahead of the curve and explaining this issue weeks ago.
you are amazing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ll have the McWaygu quarter-pounder, thx.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No problem…. That’ll be $47.80
Do you want to super size it? Only +$20.00 per added ounce.
LikeLike
Another GREAT explanation, Sundance. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is the perfect opportunity to cut back on US meat production and steer American meat eaters in the direction of a more plant based diet. Not only do the workers in these plants risk their health on a daily basis due to unsanitary conditions that encourage germ/bacteria growth, it would help improve the general health of the American public. Meat consumption is the number 1 cause of hyper tension, excess cholesterol, both of which cause heart disease at a huge public cost. I understand that people like their meat and I don’t expect them to give it all up, but I see this as a learning tool to encourage health improvement, both for people and for the animals and eventually for the environment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To each his own…that is the beauty of America.
LikeLiked by 11 people
🥩🥓🍔🌭
LikeLiked by 5 people
Never let a crisis go to waste! I’m hoping to exploit coronavirus hysteria to finally get a permanent space colony built at L1, myself.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s just the phrase I had in mind. 🙄
LikeLike
I don’t eat much red meat but I never want the Gov’t or you deciding what I eat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
While I appreciate your concern for my health I will thank you to myob. We eat meat every day twice a day sometimes all three meals. We are super healthy. We will not be ‘“steered” towards a less meat diet. The Bible tells me that God gave us animals for food. I will go with God’s plan. Thank you very much.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I knew a gal who was a vegan, and had no problem listing all the reasons as described above, while I was enjoying my steak.
When I went into a similar diatribe on veggies, pesticide use, harvested before ripe then pumped full of CO2, etc, she was in tears.
She truly THOUGHT she was being righteous, and had no idea she was coming across as,SELF-righteous.
Nor disld she realise the invariable effect of her diatribes was to make me want to order a rare steak, NOT a salad, and follow it,with a marlboro!
LikeLiked by 2 people
dutch.. giddyup.
LikeLike
Tried no-meat veggie burgers.
No thank you.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My son’s ex was a Vegan and did a vegan dinner, realized we would starve to death if this is all we had.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Plant based diets are notoriously wasteful of water and farmland
I know that goes against everything you have heard but it is true. Cows have multiple stomachs allowing them to survive on grass. When fed corn they can’t tell the next day by looking at their poo.
They are efficent makers of protein and can be stored on the hoof until needed. Do the actually research of how much land and water is used to produce a cow compared to the amount of land and water nessacery to produce the same amount of digestable legum grain balance protein. You will find that the inefficientcy of humans to convert vegitable protein throws most of what you have been told out the window
LikeLiked by 4 people
No thanks!!!!
LikeLike
Nope. Nope. Nope. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. My opinion is this, mostly GMO-grain fed cattle is the health issue. I only purchase local beef, pork, lamb, chicken that is raised as God intended them to be raised, mostly on grass, etc., and non-GMO feed for “finishing off”. If we cut the pesticides out of our food chain, people would be healthier. If you’re eating plants that have been treated with pesticides, you aren’t solving the primary issue – which is poison in our food.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I couldn’t disagree more!
Animal based nutrition is biologically viable with our nutritional needs. There are only 3 macro nutrients: essential amino acids, essential fatty acids and some would add carbohydrates. Of the three, carbohydrates are the only one that are not labeled “essential” that is to say that people can and do live without the ingestion of carbohydrates. The reason being is that in the absence of carbohydrates in the diet, the body is able to make some glucose when needed. This is great the body is able to do this, because when it does so it regulates insulin much better.
Essential fatty acids are without exception animal fats, and yes! saturated fats which are less prone to oxidative stress. The body cannot make essential fatty acids. We have to eat them.
Essential amino acids are the building blocks of protein, which is a biological requirement for health and healing. We cannot make essential amino acids in our bodies, and that’s why we have to eat them. Plant protein are not complete protein and therefore are not able to be used in our bodies to do the function of animal protein.
The maladies/chronic diseases you mention above are all caused by the excess over consumption of processed/factory foods, which with the passage of time becomes an insulin issue, which ends up in metabolic issues, of which high blood pressure is one. Metabolic issues have been in the news lately because the people with very poor outcomes when infected with chinese flu are those with metabolic preexisting conditions. Metabolic conditions tend to be chronic and can lead to heart disease, Alzheimer and different types of cancer. The good news is that these conditions can be avoided by eating a biological compatible diet.
Plants have defense mechanism that involve their own chemicals whereby insecticides and other toxins are produced to deter insects from eating its parts. When we eat those things the way we have been advised to eat them, that is frequently and in large amounts, we are putting into our bodies a constant and steady supply of anti nutrient chemicals (in addition to agriculture chemicals) that take away our health.
I will not go back to eating the food pyramid way, or the way most people think we ought to eat. Doing so almost killed me!
I eat animal products and I have managed to regain my health.
Look it up and realize that people are waking up to this nutritional indoctrination just as much as to globalism/marxism/totalitarianism and all other forms of control.
How can a population fight back when it is chronically ill? We couldn’t. That’s the intention, whether on purpose or by inertia, product of this faulty way thinking about our nutritional needs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
meat is best defense from Covid…high in Zinc
LikeLiked by 2 people
🎯 And best metabolized source of iron.
LikeLike
Look up keto way of eating Protein and fats are necessary there’s amazing proof about the keto plan I know I’m eating this way and the pounds fall off. This way of eating has lots of veggies just little if no carbohydrates. Read about how it works. GOD knew what he was doing but man always thinks they know better. What I have learned is exactly the opposite from what you believe about meat and protein fats etc. I’ll have another stick of butter please.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Before keto was Atkins. Total opposite of the gov food pyramid. People lost their minds over it. Turns out it is healthy.
LikeLike
swissik — you’re serious, aren’t you?
PETA would be so proud of you.
LikeLike
Liberty Forge, You mean People Eating Tasty Animals 🤔🤔🤗
Or do I have a multi track mind playing the same song 🤔🤔🤔
LikeLike
Man does not live on plant alone!! All of this talk of meat is making me hungry for a big juicy burger!Yum!!
LikeLike
Why?
LikeLike
I was gifted Omaha Steaks years ago and thought of them during this quarantine.
I should get my delivery on May 1. I find these articles so fascinating, because I know nothing about food supply chains.
Hope I helped in a small way…
I’m so glad our POTUS is our POTUS. 🙏
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yumm Omaha Steaks! My Mother was a really good salesperson at the wholesale appliance company she worked for back in the eighties. As a prize or bonus to the best salesperson each week they would be gifted an order from Omaha Steaks. My Mother won the award so many times we had what seemed like tons of steaks. Filet Mignon were so plentiful we would eat them on hamburger buns. I miss the eighties. LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Sundance. Also: earlier you suggested there may be a disruption in pet food. Any more thoughts, insights, explanation on that? Again, with sincerest thank you!
LikeLike
I have not had a problem with my cat and dog food but i dont buy low end grain products either. My dog’s food is Merrick, based here in Texas. Feed store i patronize is not having problems but dont know about others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Farmers cannot afford to continue to feed their livestock if they cannot sell some to the processors. And that affect the farmers who produce feed corn (not the same kind of sweet corn you buy at the grocery store).
And the bigger the livestock gets, the more problems. If the pigs get over their slaughter weight, they can be so big that they can break the slats on the pens. If they’re taken to market, they could also break through the slats on the trucks.
The pork processing centers can have problems processing them, as the assembly lines and machinery are set up for slaughter size pigs; gigantic porkers would slow down the process and diminish the output.
And then there’s the National Strategic Bacon Reserve problem. Imagine the humiliation of having to go to Whole Foods for {{shudder}} tofu bacon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pigs getting so big they will break through the slats on the trucks?!
I don’t know if your post is a sarcastic on or not, you left off the s/.
We move our full grown cows, including the bulls from our home place to our summer pasture every year in livestock trucks.
Believe me our full grown cows, especially the bulls weigh far, far more than our neighbors full gown pigs.
Livestock trucks are made of steel not wood.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting. Thanks.
LikeLike
Amazing the stuff you believe.. Then again, maybe not.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought it was Blonde Hair dye! It’s not☕️🍩
LikeLike
I have never seen anything by choice and prime at Sam’s Club. But I will never ever buy another prime briscut. Haha.
LikeLike
I think the President has done a better job with this whole virus situation than any body else could have ever done. I am 68 years old and have no problem staying home, but the younger people who want to work and run their businesses should just go do it and screw the gov. My business is totally internet based so I don’t need to go anywhere. In my county there are only 100 people infected and 2 deaths. Dr. Falsey said it would be a lot more. Horse sh*t dem operative.
Lots of stuff is going to happen between now and the election.
LikeLike
what happens when the workers at the processing plants refuse to work? or when their unemployment benefits exceed their salary? is trump willing to use force to make them work?
they’ve created an environment where it’s more lucrative to stay home than to work.
crow about the DPA all you want, but making someone work when it’s better not to, is a recipe for disaster.
LikeLike
The meat packers never shut down because they were told to by the government, A few Tyson and Smithfield plants did it on their own because some of the people tested positive.If these workers refuse to go back to work or go on strike (like they have been threatening to do) I don’t think they would qualify for unemployment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most are illegal aliens . No unemployment for them. Also trying to get a new immigrant legal or otherwise to stay home when sick requires brute force
LikeLike
trialbytruth — that is not entirely true. It depends upon the state.
For example, in my state (PA) illegals DO receive both unemployment compensation & workers’ compensation.
SS#’s are not required in either system. A ‘placeholder’ is used when a SS# is not available.
Honestly, the systems (computer) were designed that way — from the onset. Everyone knew that little caveat was to not deny benefits to illegals, but since the laws for UC & WC did not disallow either compensations to illegals — it had to be done that way.
So, benefits to illegals is dependent upon the laws within each individual state.
LikeLike
Most are illegal aliens . No unemployment for them. Also trying to get a new immigrant legal or otherwise to stay home when sick requires brute force
LikeLike
Larry mack…., Refuse to work, They would be fired.
IIRC when you are called back, Your unemployment ends.
Before shutdown, One had to make an effort to get work, in order to receive the benefits. With the mandatory shutdown, that changed, So we are in uncharted territory. 🤔🤔
LikeLike
He could draft them.
Presidential interference in labor disputes. https://apnews.com/a7ee2160bf0a3612c7cfdac6358e543a
LikeLike
Plenty of people would be willing to fill those jobs.
Unemployment benefits don’t last forever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow I can’t believe how ignorant I was before I found you all! I learn so much every day here! Thank you Sundance and everyone! 💜💜
LikeLiked by 3 people
Welcome home Susan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been here for about a year or more now but I’m just amazed at how much I didn’t know…..😪
LikeLike
susandyer1962, Ditto.
Plus Sundance has the ability to make it easy to understand, across a plethora of subjects.
The Treeper Community usually (with the exception of the shills who are popping up more often lately) have Great insights and information from around the country. Plus they care about each other. Just my two cents. 🤔🤗
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bought some filets of beef and live lobster today (wedding anniversary). Didn’t seem to be any shortage- and of course I’m happy for this info from SD 😇
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are having two lovely steaks for dinner tonight.
No special occasion, just feel like it.
Happy Anniversary!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We went shopping today to 3 different markets. Everything seems back to normal and plenty-plenty of meat. Even toilet paper just sitting there begging for attention!
And this is in Orange County Calif.
But….we did have to wear masks in the stores and there was no line when we went in, but when we came out there was a line at 2 markets–so they are monitoring the amount of people in the stores. There still are workers wiping down every shopping carts every time it is used.
Plenty of food and meats as of today between 11am to 1pm.
Happy Anniversary, Tiffthis!
LikeLike
He can also order Smithfield to reopen their pork processing plants, and send in the military to operate them if he gets pushback. Also time to consider nationalizing them to get them out of Chinese ownership. Just seize them and put them up for sale to domestic possible owners. Litigate later how much of the proceeds go to the Chinese owners..
LikeLike
The governor recently said that that she hoped Smithfield could open up next week under CDC guidelines with proper PPE and distancing.
As far as Chinese ownership goes, yes, the profits go to China, but after the employees have been paid and spent their paychecks in the Sioux Falls area. This helps local merchants. South Dakota has no personal or corporate income tax; the main source of revenue is the sales tax.
Getting people back to work will help the SD economy, and for the time being that will have to be enough (And if getting back to work doesn’t raise the active cases in SD significantly, it will be a “Told you so!” to all those blue state dictators ).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Talked to a customer yesterday in the food business. Not meat, per se, but related: sugar beets and beets for canning for home use. His company has factories in multiple states. He explained to me that the COVID situation is not necessarily that the workers spread the virus among themselves at the factories but that they often spread it amongst themselves in their living arrangements. In many cases you have large extended families in cramped housing. The factories may be the least of their problems, and all the masks and plastic barriers in the world won’t stop people from catching the virus. Of course, who has deeper pockets if your heirs want to sue for wrongful death – the canning factory or their own cousin Javier whose kids might have brought the virus home? The companies have to take defensive measures – against the virus, but more against lawyers (another type of virus – just kidding).
LikeLike
I stopped eating beef for Lent, I have eaten beef once since and I felt really guilty.
I don’t think I can eat a cow again…
Now I don’t think we should be like India and have half starving cattle roaming the neighborhoods like deer, but I can’t look into a face of a cow anymore and eat it.
Dang, I will
Miss a great steak…
LikeLike
Do you routinely have personal contact with cows? Have you sought counseling to cope with your feelings of guilt?
LikeLike
Hey where are the cows’ masks? The cows are not 6 ft apart.
SD, thanks for the in-depth analysis of the USfood chain and reassurance the food supply is there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are they mad!!!!
LikeLike
China should never have their hands in our food supply
I will not buy food that I know of that has anything to do with China
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really they shouldn’t have controlling interest in any company here.
We need to keep them owned here, invest maybe but not control.
LikeLike
Yesterday I made a trip to Costco in Palm Beach Gardens Florida. They had a limit of one chicken per customer. They had no grass fed ground beef which they usually sell in packages of three. Instead they had packages which look the same but were grass fed bison in it’s place! I did not see any pork chops etc. I bought 11 pounds of choice beef stew meat for $3 a pound. I bought Alaska salmon for $10 a pound.
At Publix last week I saw the grass fed hamburger, all brands for $10 a pound.
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance for your time and efforts.. Strange hubby and I spoke of getting a freezer and buying an FFA calf next week.. We love our red meat..
As a kid we had a locker in town I would stop in on my walk home from school a couple time a week and use my $0.10 leftover weekly lunch money to get my dog some bones.. every time the gut wagon was there I raced on by .. I remember this well, several years later they bought 6 of our FFA calves, mine included, and that was the last time I ever went in there willingly..
Although I’m currently a “stuck in the city” girl I still have connections to other county FFA chapters.. If you know of any FFA chapters or a good locker plant I suggest anyone to look at this as a plan.. Also all FFA chapters raise pigs, chickens, rabbits, ducks, quail, sheep, dogs, goats.. whatever sounds like it might make a kid some money down the road..
Please note 90% of all these project animals sell as prime or choice and many can be found at local fairs, county livestock shows, even state fairs and state livestock shows.. buy a freezer see what you like and make a bid there will be a few last season shows and summer shows..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jane’s, You may want to have an alternative source of electricity for a fully stocked freezer. Or, lots of salt when the power goes out. Not being snarky.
Yes used to purchase a steer with three or four friends from a small slaughterhouse. Beef was great.
LikeLike
freezer
LikeLike
Whenever I read descriptions like sundance’s about the meat supply, I immediately am distracted by the thought of the classic The Simpsons episode where Krusty the Klown is taking a tour of the Krusty Burger plant and there are 55 gal drums on the factory wall stamped “Grade F Meat- Mostly Circus Animal, Some Filler”
LikeLike
What would be even better would be the production of a Constitutional Protection Act before the Bill of Rights is completely dead and the nation is ruled by State Governors who have, in effect, declared themselves Pharaoh.
LikeLike
I understand the chain of command and how it applies to this pandemic situation but I have a different concern. Our meat facilities are all chicken processing plants. The majority of our coronovirus cases have originated in the chicken plants. I am on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
This issue is complicated since we have growers and processors and except for tourism that is our main source of employment. The illness in the plants is exacerbated by the fact that the employees work near each other. Many are Hispanic and probably illegal. They probably do not have proper protective gear, live in tight quarters and may not have access to adequate facilities for good hygiene practices. Would it be better for the medical community if the plants were shut down, yes but it would be catastrophic for the farmers and the processing plants and the food chain to the consumer.
I do not see any easy solution.
LikeLike
45 is also signing LIABILITY PROTECTION UNDER DPA…allows plants to open without too much overhead or union grievances…
SEiU is getting aggressive with Nursing Homes…expect prisons next…
LikeLike
What exactly is “tube meat” or “tube-meat”? I read the foot note and the paragraph, each, 3 times. It’s obviously something done by machine, but that’s all I can figure out so far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, and placed into a tube wrapper, to be sold refrigerated or frozen.
LikeLike
That’s why I provided a picture of tube meat.
Tube meat is trim meat, the beef scraps traditionally used in ground beef at the butcher shop, that is packed into tubes at big manufacturers.
The issue is the various fat levels of grinds. Butcher meat scraps used to be a guess based on fat content within the lug. Now those scraps are presorted and shipped in tubes to the butcher. 3% fat, 5% fat, 10% fat etc. etc.
LikeLike
I thought tube meat is hot dogs, frankfurters, wieners, and sausages.
LikeLike
footballfan33, Ground beef, made in the processing plant ensuring that the consistency of lean to fat ratio, is what they want.
Am making an assumption (usually get in trouble when I do that🤔) that once the tube meat arrives at its destination it would be repackaged, into the Styrofoam trays we are used to purchasing.
LikeLike
i am not certain but ground beef can be bought in a ‘tube’ made of plastic and frozen. Lasts forever if no air can get to it. Thawed and remixed with more fat or lean beef and then sold at different grades depending upon the fat to lean ratio.
LikeLike
THANK YOU SUNDANCE!!!! I’m so tired of the “we’re all gonna die”, “it’s the end of the world”, “food shortages”!!! There is so much food in this country it’s ridiculous. I’m also thankful that we have a President who LISTENS and responds quickly. He is the best President we’ve ever had. I pray for the farmers and ranchers. They are the backbone of this country. They’ve been treated horribly for so long. I’m so hoping their lives get better and soon!
And as a side note: I’m all for confiscating all Chinese owned industries in this country! Nancy should send them some of her ice cream! They can “eat cake” together.
LikeLike
I noticed that gold and silver hawkers have been big in promoting “FOOD SHORTAGE IS COMING!” Along with Hyper-Inflation scares.
We shall see!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent job SD………….as usual.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen brother. That was just awesomeness SD. You are the go to guy to get the facts and very informative and educational to boot!
LikeLike
Here in North Central Texas (Waco area) we are blessed with many small custom meat processors. Typically they process deer and other wild game. Several expanded (licenses and inspections required) to domestic animals (cows and pigs).
When this mess started back in March there was a “run” on these processors from folks outside the area who came to “stock up” on meat. Many processors quickly sold out. The folks also bought out the inventory of freezers in stock at Lowe’s, Home Depot and other appliance stores to store the frozen meat.
We raise a few head on our place but generally sell them after a year or so. We have enough grass to last thru spring and then feed them bailed hay and supplemental sweet feed. We typically double our investment.
One heifer calf was not putting on weight very fast (she weighed 250# when purchased.) Last December she weighed 470# so we took her to a small private feedlot. By March 29 she weighed 680# and we hauled her to the processor. The processor is so busy we had to get a “slaughter date” thirty days in advance.
Keep in mid that most “slaughter cattle” may weigh between 1000 and 1400# on the hoof so this was a small-ish animal by normal standards. She dressed out at 380#.
The meat was vacuum packed, labeled and frozen. There were eight boxes of roasts, briskets, steaks, ribs, flank steaks, hamburger meat and so forth. More than enough to completely fill a good sized upright freezer.
By the way we smoked the briskets last Saturday and they were delicious!
The original cost of the calf, hay, sweet feed, medicine, feedlot charges and processing came to about $1200. Divided by the 380# dressed weight, that’s $3.15 a pound. Not bad, but no bargain.
All the small processers are booked up thru June. There are a whole lot of very fat cows on pasture (which are very green now) and in small feedlots. None of the auction barns are currently open (this may change next week).
I realize this may or may not be of interest to most of you. And those who don’t eat beef will hopefully forgive those of us who do. But it shows how critical the supply chain is. By the grace of God we live in Texas (we’re native since 1836 by the way) and are further blessed by having the ability to feed ourselves and our neighbors.
Retreat is not in our nature. We will get through this. Think positive! And thanks Sundance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful, Radiotex.
Enjoyed your post a lot.
BTW, your animal raising efforts are EXACTLY what The Creator has always intended.
(But you know that!)
LikeLike
I certainly appreciated the details here. Thanks, Radiotexas.
LikeLike
This is a mouthful to digest🤣🤣
Looks like I won’t be dieting afterall.
LikeLike
I would even use this as a lesson for homeschoolers.
LikeLike
Right to the meat of the matter.
Thank you, Sundance.
LikeLike
Bravo President Trump! This is not only what he should be doing for our food security, but it demonstrates the understanding of the marketplace and decision-making skills that a world-class businessman brings to this crisis. There is no other national leader that has this expertise!
I hope that this marks a transition to our President leveraging his unparalleled power and skills to solving real problems, instead of mud-wrestling with the media swine! I love the sound of supply-chains humming in the morning… it sounds like Victory!
LikeLike
LikeLike